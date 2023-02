Matisse Thybulle to be traded before trade deadline?

On Thursday morning, Stein once again reiterated Sacramento’s interest in Thybulle in the latest episode of “This League Uncut” with Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. While Stein re-reported Sacramento’s interest in Thybulle, he offered some skepticism about the Sixers’ interest in wanting to deal Thybulle right now as their plans are unclear. “Sacramento has their eye on him. I don’t know if there’s a deal there. It isn’t even fully clear there if Philly is going to make Thybulle available. Look, Sacramento definitely has their eye on that situation. … Thybulle is such a polarizing player. I think if we had Sixers fans dialed in here, half would say they would do anything they could to keep him in town. The other half would send him out. I’m a fan. The defense that he’s capable of — I know there’s concern about his shooting and all that — but if he’s really in play, I would imagine there would be some pretty considerable interest in him.” (Marc Stein) -via Sports Illustrated / February 3, 2023