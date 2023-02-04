Live stream: Mavericks 32, Warriors 47

The Dallas Mavericks (28-25) play against the Golden State Warriors (26-26) at Chase Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday February 4, 2023

Dallas Mavericks 32, Golden State Warriors 47 (Q2 08:39)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Dallas' chances of winning this game are directly connected to the 3-point line. Still, the Warriors are more worried about protecting the paint, giving up lots of looks

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Warriors in the first quarter shot 68% from the field and 55.6% from deep. They had 12 assists to four turnovers and nine players scored

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavs suffer seven first-quarter turnovers. Golden State turns them into 11 points and leads 40-23 after a quarter.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Warriors up 40-23 on the Mavs after the first quarter

Warriors up 40-23 on the Mavs after the first quarter

This is the fourth time the Warriors have scored 40 or more points in the first quarter this season

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

JaMychal Green out there playing bully ball

Michael Dugat @mdug

Feels like the Mavs could somehow end up with only four other active players and McGee still might not get on the court

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

The Warriors just unleashed a 9-0 run in 1:47 against the Mavs' lineup of Spencer Dinwiddie-Jaden-Hardy-Josh Green-Reggie Bullock-Theo Pinson.

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Theo Pinson is … courageous? … for jumping on that Kuminga dunk after watching what Wiggins did to Luka. Lucky he didn't get the foul, too

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

A quick 9-0 blitz and Golden State has pulled in front 33-21 with 1:46 left in the first. Five turnovers for nine GS points haven't helped the Mavericks.

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

There's a moment when you can see Kuminga deciding he's going to dunk, the university pauses for a millisecond, and then he EXPLODES

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Odd time to play the Poole Party video … after Poole commits a turnover after committing his second foul

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Two fouls for Jordan Poole in under a minute

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Jacque Vaughn said Seth Curry exited with an abductor ailment.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steph and Draymond have all 7 of the Warriors' assists

Michael Dugat @mdug

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Steph Curry hurt his leg in the last game. He kept playing, but popped up on the injury report as probable with a lower left leg contusion. He's wearing a compression garment on the left leg for tonight's game.

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

I think THJ just pulled a Steph and passed it to Theo Pinson on the bench, just like last time Mavs were in this building.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Picture-perfect start for the Warriors

11-2 lead

5 made shots on 4 assists

Picture-perfect start for the Warriors

11-2 lead

5 made shots on 4 assists

4 players have already scored

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

In the first 2:36, the Warriors have opened an 11-2 lead, including a Draymond Green 3, and forced Jason Kidd to call Mavs’ first timeout.

In the first 2:36, the Warriors have opened an 11-2 lead, including a Draymond Green 3, and forced Jason Kidd to call Mavs' first timeout.

Such is often life without Luka.

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Warriors wasting no time jumping on the Mavericks, up 11-2 with 9:24 left in the first.

Dan Favale @danfavale

Fred Katz @FredKatz

At the beginning of the season, the big Brunson storyline was about how he could still get whatever shot he wanted, even in a totally different offense than he had in Dallas. There's another element of this, too: he's just better. His pull-up 3 is more dangerous than ever.

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka out in Utah, too. But could rejoin the team back in California for Clips Tuesday or Sacramento Friday/Saturday.

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Presumably to honor Luka, who isn't in the building, Spencer Dinwiddie just lofted a layup off the shot clock and into the net. Could it be one of those nights?

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) getting in pregame work on the Chase Center court before missing an eighth consecutive game.

He wore a white taped splint on his thumb here. Hopes to return as soon as Monday in Utah. 8:16 PM Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) getting in pregame work on the Chase Center court before missing an eighth consecutive game.He wore a white taped splint on his thumb here. Hopes to return as soon as Monday in Utah. pic.twitter.com/aDKLRz5xUy

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

The Warriors are 1-2 in the last three games Jordan Poole has come off the bench.

But in those three games, Poole averaged 22.3 points and 5.0 assists while shooting 53.8% and 41.2% on 3s. He averaged a +8 in those three games – The Warriors are 1-2 in the last three games Jordan Poole has come off the bench.But in those three games, Poole averaged 22.3 points and 5.0 assists while shooting 53.8% and 41.2% on 3s. He averaged a +8 in those three games – 8:13 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Warriors starters vs. Mavericks

Stephen Curry

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green

Warriors starters vs. Mavericks

Stephen Curry

Klay Thompson

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green

Kevon Looney

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Kevon Looney is playing his 164th consecutive regular-season game, which amounts to two straight full 82-game seasons

Looney’s importance and career turnaround should never go unnoticed – Kevon Looney is playing his 164th consecutive regular-season game, which amounts to two straight full 82-game seasonsLooney’s importance and career turnaround should never go unnoticed – 8:03 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors are going back to their traditional starting lineup tonight: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney.

Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire

Before the start of Thursday’s game against the Nuggets, Draymond Green was a late scratch due to right calf tightness. 8:00 PM Before the start of Thursday’s game against the Nuggets, Draymond Green was a late scratch due to right calf tightness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/02/inj…

Golden State Warriors @warriors

Tonight will mark No. 5⃣'s 164th consecutive game played, the second-longest active streak in the league.

@Oracle || Game Ready 8:00 PM Tonight will mark No. 5⃣’s 164th consecutive game played, the second-longest active streak in the league.@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/Vu315gIlxP

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Anthony Lamb remains inactive for the Warriors tonight — preserving his limited amount of two-way games left — opening up a frontcourt rotation spot. JaMychal Green likeliest candidate.

Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets

Seth Curry (left adductor tightness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are out for the remainder of the game. – Seth Curry (left adductor tightness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are out for the remainder of the game. – 7:49 PM

Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett

Seth Curry (left adductor tightness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are out for the remainder of the game.

The Brooklyn Nets now only have 8 available players for the rest of the game. – Seth Curry (left adductor tightness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are out for the remainder of the game.The Brooklyn Nets now only have 8 available players for the rest of the game. – 7:48 PM

Nick Friedell @NickFriedell

Nets say Seth Curry (left adductor tightness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are both out for the rest of the game. So the Nets are down to eight healthy bodies.

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

Nets say Seth Curry (left adductor tightness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are out for the remainder of the game.

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis

Seth Curry (left adductor tightness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are out for the remainder of the game for the #Nets .

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Seth Curry (left adductor tightness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are out for the remainder of the game.

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd on Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee injury recovery) popping up on the pre-Warriors injury report: "Just cautionary. Everybody's name comes up on that report."

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond Green is officially available on the Warriors injury report

Steph, Klay and Draymond will all play vs. the Mavs, barring a late scratch – Draymond Green is officially available on the Warriors injury reportSteph, Klay and Draymond will all play vs. the Mavs, barring a late scratch – 7:32 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Per JKidd in our pre game interview, Josh Green starts in Luka's spot tonight. 7:40 tip

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Mavs coach Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic (heel) is improving but he will not be going to Utah.

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Draymond Green expected to play, per Steve Kerr, pending pregame warmup success. Curry good to go.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr also expects Steph Curry to play tonight.

Steph, Klay and Draymond all expected to play. Patrick Baldwin Jr. is available. Andre Iguodala out – Steve Kerr also expects Steph Curry to play tonight.Steph, Klay and Draymond all expected to play. Patrick Baldwin Jr. is available. Andre Iguodala out – 6:52 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Draymond Green (calf tightness) is expected to play tonight vs. Dallas.

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Warriors coach Steve Kerr expects Draymond Green (right calf tightness) to play tonight vs. Mavs, "but I also expected him to play last game." Said final decision subject to warm-up.

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Draymond Green is expected to play tonight vs Mavericks, per Kerr. He still has to get cleared testing that calf through warmups, but probable.

Madeline Kenney @madkenney

Draymond Green is probable for tonight, coach Steve Kerr said. He expects Green and Klay Thompson to play.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr expects Draymond Green tonight. He still needs to go through warmups

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Steve Kerr says he expects Draymond Green to play tonight, but says he ha to get through warmups first.

Erik Slater @erikslater_

The Nets are playing with Patty Mills, Seth Curry and Cam Thomas. They can’t get a stop.

It says a lot that Kessler Edwards can’t get minutes in a game like tonight. He showed some promise early last year. Different story this season. – The Nets are playing with Patty Mills, Seth Curry and Cam Thomas. They can’t get a stop.It says a lot that Kessler Edwards can’t get minutes in a game like tonight. He showed some promise early last year. Different story this season. – 6:36 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Klay Thompson and Patrick Baldwin Jr. have been upgraded to available tonight for the Warriors

Steph Curry is still probable and Draymond Green is questionable – Klay Thompson and Patrick Baldwin Jr. have been upgraded to available tonight for the WarriorsSteph Curry is still probable and Draymond Green is questionable – 6:32 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Klay Thompson has been upgraded to available tonight against the Mavericks. Draymond Green is still questionable with that calf tightness.

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Klay Thompson and Patrick Baldwin Jr. have been upgrade to available tonight for the Warriors

Steph Curry is still probable and Draymond Green is questionable – Klay Thompson and Patrick Baldwin Jr. have been upgrade to available tonight for the WarriorsSteph Curry is still probable and Draymond Green is questionable – 6:31 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Patrick Baldwin Jr. has been upgraded to probable for tonight.

Steph Curry also is probable. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green remain questionable – Patrick Baldwin Jr. has been upgraded to probable for tonight.Steph Curry also is probable. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green remain questionable – 4:40 PM