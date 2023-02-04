Live stream: Mavericks 32, Warriors 47

The Dallas Mavericks (28-25) play against the Golden State Warriors (26-26) at Chase Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday February 4, 2023
Dallas Mavericks 32, Golden State Warriors 47 (Q2 08:39)
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Dallas’ chances of winning this game are directly connected to the 3-point line. Still, the Warriors are more worried about protecting the paint, giving up lots of looks – 9:15 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors in the first quarter shot 68% from the field and 55.6% from deep. They had 12 assists to four turnovers and nine players scored – 9:10 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavs suffer seven first-quarter turnovers. Golden State turns them into 11 points and leads 40-23 after a quarter. – 9:09 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors up 40-23 on the Mavs after the first quarter
This is the fourth time the Warriors have scored 40 or more points in the first quarter this season – 9:09 PM
Warriors up 40-23 on the Mavs after the first quarter
Michael Dugat @mdug
Feels like the Mavs could somehow end up with only four other active players and McGee still might not get on the court – 9:08 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Mavs going super tiny: Hardy, Pinson, Ntilikina, Green, Bullock – 9:06 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JK dunk & the crowd goes wild 🙌 pic.twitter.com/JNtfj3LVzX – 9:06 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Warriors just unleashed a 9-0 run in 1:47 against the Mavs’ lineup of Spencer Dinwiddie-Jaden-Hardy-Josh Green-Reggie Bullock-Theo Pinson. – 9:04 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Theo Pinson is … courageous? … for jumping on that Kuminga dunk after watching what Wiggins did to Luka. Lucky he didn’t get the foul, too – 9:04 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A quick 9-0 blitz and Golden State has pulled in front 33-21 with 1:46 left in the first. Five turnovers for nine GS points haven’t helped the Mavericks. – 9:04 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
There’s a moment when you can see Kuminga deciding he’s going to dunk, the university pauses for a millisecond, and then he EXPLODES – 9:03 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Odd time to play the Poole Party video … after Poole commits a turnover after committing his second foul – 8:58 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Draymond knew EXACTLY where Stephen was going to be 👀 pic.twitter.com/WXvXI4YAEK – 8:57 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Michael Dugat @mdug
This wouldn’t happen if we had Kyrie when Luka was out …
*goes to check on how a physically healthy Kyrie played in his game today …
oh yeah
(sorry … last one) – 8:50 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Steph Curry hurt his leg in the last game. He kept playing, but popped up on the injury report as probable with a lower left leg contusion. He’s wearing a compression garment on the left leg for tonight’s game. – 8:50 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
I think THJ just pulled a Steph and passed it to Theo Pinson on the bench, just like last time Mavs were in this building. – 8:50 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Picture-perfect start for the Warriors
11-2 lead
5 made shots on 4 assists
4 players have already scored – 8:45 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
In the first 2:36, the Warriors have opened an 11-2 lead, including a Draymond Green 3, and forced Jason Kidd to call Mavs’ first timeout.
Such is often life without Luka. – 8:45 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Warriors wasting no time jumping on the Mavericks, up 11-2 with 9:24 left in the first. – 8:44 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
—no kd
—no ben simmons
—no t.j. warren
—no [redacted]
—seth curry leaves early
—trailed by as many as 23
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Ball movement leading to buckets.
📺 #NBAonABC pic.twitter.com/BSeKPN5M2b – 8:44 PM
Fred Katz @FredKatz
At the beginning of the season, the big Brunson storyline was about how he could still get whatever shot he wanted, even in a totally different offense than he had in Dallas. There’s another element of this, too: he’s just better. His pull-up 3 is more dangerous than ever. – 8:31 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka out in Utah, too. But could rejoin the team back in California for Clips Tuesday or Sacramento Friday/Saturday. – 8:28 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Presumably to honor Luka, who isn’t in the building, Spencer Dinwiddie just lofted a layup off the shot clock and into the net. Could it be one of those nights? – 8:26 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
This summer, Kyrie had a list of teams he wanted Brooklyn to work with on a sign-and-trade if he and the Nets couldn’t come to terms. Included: Lakers, Knicks, Heat, Mavericks, 76ers and, yes, Clippers.
That feels like a long time ago, but around then Lawrence Frank said this: pic.twitter.com/GIHjM9a3p9 – 8:17 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Built By Black History
Tonight’s kicks: Curry1 Retro ‘Black History Month’ pic.twitter.com/rEG9QxD5FJ – 8:16 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Christian Wood (left thumb fracture) getting in pregame work on the Chase Center court before missing an eighth consecutive game.
He wore a white taped splint on his thumb here. Hopes to return as soon as Monday in Utah. pic.twitter.com/aDKLRz5xUy – 8:16 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors are 1-2 in the last three games Jordan Poole has come off the bench.
But in those three games, Poole averaged 22.3 points and 5.0 assists while shooting 53.8% and 41.2% on 3s. He averaged a +8 in those three games – 8:13 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Clippers have emerged in pursuit of a Kyrie Irving trade — joining the Lakers, Mavericks, Suns and others: es.pn/3jxhcje – 8:11 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
HOOPSTREAMS IS BACK‼️
@itsthebaldgirl, @Tim Bontemps and @Brian Windhorst are joined by @Tim MacMahon to preview Mavericks-Warriors and take a look at LeBron closing in on the scoring record. twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 8:05 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. Mavericks
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 8:04 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, J. Green, Dinwiddie
GS starters: Wiggins, D. Green, Looney, Thompson, Curry
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:04 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⬇️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/jI4TJSBiiU – 8:04 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Kevon Looney is playing his 164th consecutive regular-season game, which amounts to two straight full 82-game seasons
Looney’s importance and career turnaround should never go unnoticed – 8:03 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are going back to their traditional starting lineup tonight: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney. – 8:03 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Before the start of Thursday’s game against the Nuggets, Draymond Green was a late scratch due to right calf tightness. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/02/inj… – 8:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Tonight will mark No. 5⃣’s 164th consecutive game played, the second-longest active streak in the league.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Hopping on #HoopStreams at the top of the hour with @itsthebaldgirl and @Brian Windhorst leading into Warriors-Mavericks on ABC. Plus, @Tim MacMahon will stop by to talk Luka Doncic’s injury and the trade deadline. – 7:57 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Pump fakes & swishes
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/sWwcFmTV7s – 7:53 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Back in The Bay with 30
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/VVDqugMnNG – 7:51 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Anthony Lamb remains inactive for the Warriors tonight — preserving his limited amount of two-way games left — opening up a frontcourt rotation spot. JaMychal Green likeliest candidate. – 7:51 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Seth Curry (left adductor tightness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are out for the remainder of the game. – 7:49 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Seth Curry (left adductor tightness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are out for the remainder of the game.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Seth Curry (left adductor tightness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are both out for the rest of the game. So the Nets are down to eight healthy bodies. – 7:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets say Seth Curry (left adductor tightness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are out for the remainder of the game. – 7:46 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry (left adductor tightness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are out for the remainder of the game for the #Nets. – 7:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry (left adductor tightness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are out for the remainder of the game. – 7:46 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Jalen Williams
Mike Muscala – 7:40 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd on Spencer Dinwiddie (right knee injury recovery) popping up on the pre-Warriors injury report: “Just cautionary. Everybody’s name comes up on that report.” – 7:40 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Clocked in & locked in 🔒
@Dorian Finney-Smith // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/4l7zuNsMDf – 7:37 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters tonight vs OKC: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Nix, Green
Thunder starters: Muscala, Wiggins, J. Williams, Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey – 7:36 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Back in the Bay with 30
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/dk1wBYwKd4 – 7:34 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Nix.
Thunder starters: Wiggins, Williams, Muscala, Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey. – 7:33 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond Green is officially available on the Warriors injury report
Steph, Klay and Draymond will all play vs. the Mavs, barring a late scratch – 7:32 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per JKidd in our pre game interview, Josh Green starts in Luka’s spot tonight. 7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 7:29 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Dubs basketball 🔜
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/wSL79J5JFP – 7:18 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Not playing, but staying warmed up
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/9EOAc8cM1f – 7:14 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Mavs coach Jason Kidd says Luka Doncic (heel) is improving but he will not be going to Utah. – 7:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Focused on the 🏀
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/5vp5cLwaEH – 6:57 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Draymond Green expected to play, per Steve Kerr, pending pregame warmup success. Curry good to go. – 6:56 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr also expects Steph Curry to play tonight.
Steph, Klay and Draymond all expected to play. Patrick Baldwin Jr. is available. Andre Iguodala out – 6:52 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Draymond Green (calf tightness) is expected to play tonight vs. Dallas. – 6:48 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Warriors coach Steve Kerr expects Draymond Green (right calf tightness) to play tonight vs. Mavs, “but I also expected him to play last game.” Said final decision subject to warm-up. – 6:48 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Draymond Green is expected to play tonight vs Mavericks, per Kerr. He still has to get cleared testing that calf through warmups, but probable. – 6:47 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Draymond Green is probable for tonight, coach Steve Kerr said. He expects Green and Klay Thompson to play. – 6:46 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr expects Draymond Green tonight. He still needs to go through warmups – 6:46 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Steve Kerr says he expects Draymond Green to play tonight, but says he ha to get through warmups first. – 6:46 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
We here.
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/CLjCig4txi – 6:39 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets are playing with Patty Mills, Seth Curry and Cam Thomas. They can’t get a stop.
It says a lot that Kessler Edwards can’t get minutes in a game like tonight. He showed some promise early last year. Different story this season. – 6:36 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson and Patrick Baldwin Jr. have been upgraded to available tonight for the Warriors
Steph Curry is still probable and Draymond Green is questionable – 6:32 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Klay Thompson has been upgraded to available tonight against the Mavericks. Draymond Green is still questionable with that calf tightness. – 6:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson and Patrick Baldwin Jr. have been upgrade to available tonight for the Warriors
Steph Curry is still probable and Draymond Green is questionable – 6:31 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Corey Kispert has now made at least one three in 26 straight games. The only other Wizards to do that:
G. Arenas, B. Beal, C. Whitney, K. Kuzma, C. Cheaney, D. Bertans, A. Jamison, P. Pierce – 6:29 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Corey Kispert has now made at least one three in 26 straight games. The only other Wizards to do that:
B. Beal, C. Whitney, K. Kuzma, C. Cheaney, D. Bertans, A. Jamison, P. Pierce – 6:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters tonight vs. Washington:
Sumner, Curry, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 5:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. the Wiz tonight: Sumner, Curry, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton. – 5:32 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Saturday
Prime Time
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/Pp6q3PTlXV – 5:29 PM
Saturday
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Patrick Baldwin Jr. has been upgraded to probable for tonight.
Steph Curry also is probable. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green remain questionable – 4:40 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Yep – we’re still thinking about this one.
Dubs vs. Mavs tonight 🍿 pic.twitter.com/OJk9iskzfZ – 3:02 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
This has been a fun one. Memphis and Tulane both hitting shots and playing up and down. Penny Hardaway just tried to sneak a couple mins of rest for Kendric Davis and Tulane cut into Memphis lead. 32-28 with 6:48 left in first half. – 2:39 PM
