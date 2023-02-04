Mavericks vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Dallas Mavericks are spending $5,975,828 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $7,437,465 per win

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday February 4, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: ABC

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: 95.7 The Game

Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM

