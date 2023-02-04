Mavericks vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Dallas Mavericks play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center
The Dallas Mavericks are spending $5,975,828 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $7,437,465 per win
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Saturday February 4, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: ABC
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!