Michael Jordan last words to Charles Barkley: 'Motherf*ker, f*k you, you’re supposed to be my boy'

Barkley and Jordan were best friends up until the “NBA on TNT” host criticized Jordan’s role as an NBA executive in a 2012 interview. Barkley, who was a TNT analyst, said Jordan was not doing a great job as owner of the Charlotte Bobcats (now Hornets). Barkley has said Jordan called him over his comments and after an unpleasant exchange, they never spoke again. As for what was said during that phone call? “He went ballistic, and he called me and the last thing I heard was ‘motherf–ker, f–k you, you’re supposed to be my boy,’” Barkley said of the situation during a Thursday appearance on the “All The Smoke” podcast. “I said ‘man, I’ve got to do my job.’ We haven’t spoken since that night and that was probably close to 10 years ago.”
Source: Jenna Lemoncelli @ New York Post
Source: Jenna Lemoncelli @ New York Post
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks was suspended one game by the NBA, #Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell was fined $20,000: ‘Can’t be out here committing loose ball fouls,’ Charles Barkley on Donovan Mitchell scrum beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 7:02 PM
#Grizzlies’ Dillon Brooks was suspended one game by the NBA, #Cavs’ Donovan Mitchell was fined $20,000: ‘Can’t be out here committing loose ball fouls,’ Charles Barkley on Donovan Mitchell scrum beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 7:02 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Happy 2-3-23 Day! Michael Jordan throwback in Hoop Stories by @andscape https://t.co/b2QYq0TdlC pic.twitter.com/sZU3Nex2dO – 6:59 PM
Happy 2-3-23 Day! Michael Jordan throwback in Hoop Stories by @andscape https://t.co/b2QYq0TdlC pic.twitter.com/sZU3Nex2dO – 6:59 PM
Get Up @GetUpESPN
We’re celebrating Michael Jordan day on 2/3/23 🐐
@Espngreeny shares his top five Jordan plays of all time ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nOrz2zVlxG – 10:12 AM
We’re celebrating Michael Jordan day on 2/3/23 🐐
@Espngreeny shares his top five Jordan plays of all time ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/nOrz2zVlxG – 10:12 AM
Chuck Garfien @ChuckGarfien
One of my all-time favorite Michael Jordan stories.
His very first home game with the Bulls was played in a high school gym in East Chicago, Indiana!
“That was the beginning for me to see that he was indeed like the Pied Piper.” pic.twitter.com/erRIU4cLT1 – 9:15 AM
One of my all-time favorite Michael Jordan stories.
His very first home game with the Bulls was played in a high school gym in East Chicago, Indiana!
“That was the beginning for me to see that he was indeed like the Pied Piper.” pic.twitter.com/erRIU4cLT1 – 9:15 AM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Clippers choked that one away down the stretch, said Charles Barkley. – 12:53 AM
Clippers choked that one away down the stretch, said Charles Barkley. – 12:53 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
TNT crew reacts to SGA’s All Star selection.⬇️
Charles Barkley: “Man, he is flat out ballin. Tell you what, that team has got a bright future. When they get that big boy back next year who’s sitting out this year. They screw around and get a couple lottery picks. Woohoo.” pic.twitter.com/pPiDMYGa8I – 11:38 PM
TNT crew reacts to SGA’s All Star selection.⬇️
Charles Barkley: “Man, he is flat out ballin. Tell you what, that team has got a bright future. When they get that big boy back next year who’s sitting out this year. They screw around and get a couple lottery picks. Woohoo.” pic.twitter.com/pPiDMYGa8I – 11:38 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Charles Barkley on De’Aaron Fox’s All-Star snub: “I’m more surprised by De’Aaron Fox because the Sacramento Kings have the third-best record in the West. They have the third-best record in the West, so I’m surprised. … I am really shocked De’Aaron Fox didn’t make this team.” – 7:24 PM
Charles Barkley on De’Aaron Fox’s All-Star snub: “I’m more surprised by De’Aaron Fox because the Sacramento Kings have the third-best record in the West. They have the third-best record in the West, so I’m surprised. … I am really shocked De’Aaron Fox didn’t make this team.” – 7:24 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Anthony Edwards last night:
✅ 27 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 5 AST
He’s the first player in @Minnesota Timberwolves history to record five straight 25p/5r/5a games.
Three others in NBA history have done so before turning 22:
Michael Jordan
LeBron James
Luka Doncic
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:01 AM
Anthony Edwards last night:
✅ 27 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 5 AST
He’s the first player in @Minnesota Timberwolves history to record five straight 25p/5r/5a games.
Three others in NBA history have done so before turning 22:
Michael Jordan
LeBron James
Luka Doncic
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 10:01 AM
More on this storyline
Charles Barkley infamously said, “I am not a role model.” Abdul-Rauf can understand his statement but disagrees. “Once we wake up we have a responsibility to hopefully present ourselves in the best light,” explained the soon to be remarried father of five. “People are going to look and listen to you. They’re either going to get good or bad advice from you. -via Denver Post / January 31, 2023
O’Neal — who like fellow Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley, is beloved more for his entertainment value than his astute NBA knowledge and analysis — went back at Durant hours later. “i don’t kno ball, but i kno how to brush my hair, or decide to cut it when i was going bald. love always THE BUS DRIVER,” O’Neal responded to a tweet by Durant’s company Boardroom. -via NBC Sports / January 29, 2023
NBA legend Charles Barkley had a front row seat for the West Virginia-Auburn game on Saturday afternoon at the WVU Coliseum. Barkley is in town this weekend helping Bob Huggins as a guest for his annual fish fry on Friday night. Huggins asked Barkley at the Hall of Fame ceremony in September if he would help out. Barkley gladly accepted the offer. -via WV Sports Now / January 28, 2023
Justin Kubatko: LeBron James last night: ✅ 26 PTS ✅ 7 REB ✅ 7 AST James has 654 career 25p/5r/5a games, by far the most in NBA history. The third and fourth-ranked players on that list — Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, respectively — have 633 COMBINED. More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / February 3, 2023
Lavar Ball first called out MJ in 2017, saying “Back in my heyday, I would kill Michael Jordan one-on-one,” and he hasn’t backed down since. Ball was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce” and once again proclaimed that he could take down the greatest basketball player of all time. -via Audacy / February 2, 2023
“Here’s the thing: 1-on-1, my competitive skill to win is too strong, and he was too light in the tail to mess with me. 1-on-1, there’s nothing he could do. I’m too fast and too strong,” Ball said (59:23 in player above). “I bag him in, even if he tries to stop me, I lift him off his feet and I just give him a jump hook with the right or the left, or give him a nice little bank shot step through. Easy money. He’s 210 pounds. I’m 270.” -via Audacy / February 2, 2023