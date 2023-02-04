Michael Malone: It's important for everybody to know that the veterans on team have checked their egos at the door

Harrison Wind: Michael Malone, talking vet leadership and culture: “We have unbelievable veterans (mentions DeAndre Jordan, Ish Smith, Jeff Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope). I think it’s really important for everybody to know that…they’ve checked their egos at the door.”
Source: Twitter @HarrisonWind
Source: Twitter @HarrisonWind
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone just called a timeout after an Atlanta missed corner three.
That’s pretty rare. He was yelling about something. – 9:14 PM
Michael Malone just called a timeout after an Atlanta missed corner three.
That’s pretty rare. He was yelling about something. – 9:14 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone, talking vet leadership and culture: “We have unbelievable veterans (mentions DeAndre Jordan, Ish Smith, Jeff Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope). I think it’s really important for everybody to know that…they’ve checked their egos at the door.” – 7:30 PM
Michael Malone, talking vet leadership and culture: “We have unbelievable veterans (mentions DeAndre Jordan, Ish Smith, Jeff Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope). I think it’s really important for everybody to know that…they’ve checked their egos at the door.” – 7:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone spent a lot of time today crediting the veterans for their work behind the scenes. DeAndre Jordan, Jeff Green, Ish Smith, and KCP. Malone made sure to emphasize the things that fans and media don’t see after the buzzer sounds. – 7:28 PM
Michael Malone spent a lot of time today crediting the veterans for their work behind the scenes. DeAndre Jordan, Jeff Green, Ish Smith, and KCP. Malone made sure to emphasize the things that fans and media don’t see after the buzzer sounds. – 7:28 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are trending toward probable tonight. – 7:17 PM
Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are trending toward probable tonight. – 7:17 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are likely to play tonight, per Michael Malone. – 7:17 PM
Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are likely to play tonight, per Michael Malone. – 7:17 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are “more probable than anything” for tonight’s game against Atlanta. – 7:17 PM
Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are “more probable than anything” for tonight’s game against Atlanta. – 7:17 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
This was a very small (and maybe insignificant) part of Michael Malone’s postgame presser, but when asked about the Nuggets’ contingent at All-Star weekend he said, in part: “I think it’s wonderful that Bones Hyland is going to represent the Denver Nuggets at All-Star weekend.” – 12:29 AM
This was a very small (and maybe insignificant) part of Michael Malone’s postgame presser, but when asked about the Nuggets’ contingent at All-Star weekend he said, in part: “I think it’s wonderful that Bones Hyland is going to represent the Denver Nuggets at All-Star weekend.” – 12:29 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone just lobbied for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to be in the 3-point competition and Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon to be considered as injury replacements in the All-Star Game. – 11:38 PM
Michael Malone just lobbied for Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to be in the 3-point competition and Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon to be considered as injury replacements in the All-Star Game. – 11:38 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Michael Malone:
I love that Jamal Murray has had a “let it fly mentality” lately. Says he likes when he gets up a lot of threes like he did tonight. – 11:36 PM
Michael Malone:
I love that Jamal Murray has had a “let it fly mentality” lately. Says he likes when he gets up a lot of threes like he did tonight. – 11:36 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
#Nuggets coach Michael Malone was not happy about Aaron Gordon being snubbed from the All-Star team.. pic.twitter.com/K2DlryDKjl – 7:35 PM
#Nuggets coach Michael Malone was not happy about Aaron Gordon being snubbed from the All-Star team.. pic.twitter.com/K2DlryDKjl – 7:35 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone expressed plenty of disappointment that Aaron Gordon wasn’t nominated to be an All-Star.
Said that Denver was the 1 seed and clearly deserved a 2nd All-Star for that reason. – 7:32 PM
Michael Malone expressed plenty of disappointment that Aaron Gordon wasn’t nominated to be an All-Star.
Said that Denver was the 1 seed and clearly deserved a 2nd All-Star for that reason. – 7:32 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone had an extended chat with MPJ today at the end of shootaround. Said people don’t understand the weight he’s carrying right now, and it’s a testament to his mental toughness to be able to play through this. Said the talk was about ensuring Mike knows he’s not alone. – 7:29 PM
Michael Malone had an extended chat with MPJ today at the end of shootaround. Said people don’t understand the weight he’s carrying right now, and it’s a testament to his mental toughness to be able to play through this. Said the talk was about ensuring Mike knows he’s not alone. – 7:29 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Michael Malone on Jokic being player of the month and him being named the Coach of the Month:”That’s nice but what motivates us is winning a championship. Bringing that first banner to Denver.” pic.twitter.com/tI8v0VbTvY – 7:27 PM
Michael Malone on Jokic being player of the month and him being named the Coach of the Month:”That’s nice but what motivates us is winning a championship. Bringing that first banner to Denver.” pic.twitter.com/tI8v0VbTvY – 7:27 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Michael Malone said the keys to the game is defending the three point line, defending 3’s in transition and Denver can’t fuel their break with turnovers and offensive rebounds. – 7:24 PM
Michael Malone said the keys to the game is defending the three point line, defending 3’s in transition and Denver can’t fuel their break with turnovers and offensive rebounds. – 7:24 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Michael Malone says he is “very” surprised the Nuggets don’t have two players going to All-Star.
“We have the best record in the west. Second best in the nba … Aaron gordon deserves to be an all star … to me it’s a travesty the coaches didn’t vote him in.” – 7:23 PM
Michael Malone says he is “very” surprised the Nuggets don’t have two players going to All-Star.
“We have the best record in the west. Second best in the nba … Aaron gordon deserves to be an all star … to me it’s a travesty the coaches didn’t vote him in.” – 7:23 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone: Aaron Gordon deserves to be an All-Star. Said he was “very” surprised that the #Nuggets didn’t get a second All-Star.
Called it a “travesty” that the coaches didn’t vote Gordon into the game. – 7:23 PM
Michael Malone: Aaron Gordon deserves to be an All-Star. Said he was “very” surprised that the #Nuggets didn’t get a second All-Star.
Called it a “travesty” that the coaches didn’t vote Gordon into the game. – 7:23 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Michael Malone talks to the media in 3 minutes and the West reserve All Stars is set to be announced after this commercial because of course lol – 7:12 PM
Michael Malone talks to the media in 3 minutes and the West reserve All Stars is set to be announced after this commercial because of course lol – 7:12 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
In addition to Nikola Jokic winning Player of the Month, Michael Malone also won Coach of the Month. – 4:38 PM
In addition to Nikola Jokic winning Player of the Month, Michael Malone also won Coach of the Month. – 4:38 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers and Michael Malone are your Coaches of the Month for their respective conferences. – 4:30 PM
Doc Rivers and Michael Malone are your Coaches of the Month for their respective conferences. – 4:30 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nuggets’ Michael Malone to coach Team LeBron in All-Star Game nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/02/nug… – 4:40 AM
Nuggets’ Michael Malone to coach Team LeBron in All-Star Game nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/02/nug… – 4:40 AM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone will coach Team LeBron at the All-Star Game. He’d rather a vacation, but at least Nikola Jokic will be on the floor in the 4th quarter if LeBron drafts him. – 9:50 PM
Michael Malone will coach Team LeBron at the All-Star Game. He’d rather a vacation, but at least Nikola Jokic will be on the floor in the 4th quarter if LeBron drafts him. – 9:50 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Denver’s Michael Malone and his staff will coach Team LeBron in the All-Star Game. – 9:39 PM
Denver’s Michael Malone and his staff will coach Team LeBron in the All-Star Game. – 9:39 PM
More on this storyline
Vinny Benedetto: I’m told Nikola Jokic will not play tonight. Jeff Green is available. -via Twitter @VBenedetto / January 20, 2023
Vinny Benedetto: Vlatko Cancar was sent home with a non-COVID illness. He won’t play tonight, per David Adelman. Nikola Jokic remains questionable with hamstring tightness. Jeff Green went through the morning walkthrough and is also questionable. -via Twitter @VBenedetto / January 20, 2023
Vinny Benedetto: Jamal Murray is, once again, probable for Friday’s game against the Pacers with right foot/ankle inflammation. Jeff Green takes another step in the right direction and is questionable. Gillespie (fractured leg), Watson (adductor strain) and White (G League) remain out. -via Twitter @VBenedetto / January 19, 2023