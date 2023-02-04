Monty Williams: Devin Booker not being named All-Star is a joke

Vincent Goodwill: Suns coach Monty Williams called Devin Booker not being named to the All-Star team “a joke”
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker (groin) OUT tomorrow in Detroit, but getting up shots pregame. #Suns pic.twitter.com/HpZ4cjvY3b – 6:13 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Suns coach Monty Williams called Devin Booker not being named to the All-Star team “a joke” – 5:38 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Johnson is off the injury report and is set to be available tonight for the Suns against the Pistons. Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out. – 1:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns injury report at #Pistons:
Devin Booker (groin), Landry Shamet (foot), Cameron Payne (foot) and Jae Crowder (not with the team) OUT.
Josh Okogie (nose) AVAILABLE. – 12:52 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
From Berman 4 years ago… Phil Jackson was looking for a major heist but was a little too far ahead of the curve on KP, D-Book, Lauri, Etc. to keep the job pic.twitter.com/ol8zeZNQLo – 11:04 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Just solid play. Saben (Lee) came in and had two quick turnovers, but after that, we were about as solid as we’ve been all year.”
Monty Williams on the bench as #Suns scored 36 points in Friday’s win at #Celtics. pic.twitter.com/TXlBQmiMJp – 12:43 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We ran a play it looks like it was going to Chris, but it was for Mikal to get it and come down and run pick-and-roll.”
Monty Williams as Mikal Bridges put #Suns up eight in the 4th and delivered again coming out of the timeout to give them a 10-point lead with 2:59 left. pic.twitter.com/29gpgt8E8d – 12:34 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We have this goofy thing that we do.”
Monty Williams then repeatedly hits himself in the head after #Suns win at #Celtics.
“We talk about just staying with it. Our guys, if you went into our locker room and you did that, they’d bust out laughing because that’s our mentality.” pic.twitter.com/Vh39C8GRe9 – 12:24 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The NBA-best Celtics continue to puzzle…
12-5 vs. NBA top 10
11-4 vs. NBA middle 10
14-7 vs. NBA bottom 10
Including losses to…
Phoenix tonight without Booker, Johnson and Payne
Oklahoma City without SGA
Denver without Murray
Miami without Butler
Cleveland without Garland – 11:27 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Really, really good win for the Devin Booker-less Suns. Makes nights like that Hawks loss the other night more confounding, but Phoenix has now won 7 of its last 9 games. Bridges, DA and CP3 all were great – 9:51 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The degree of difficulty on some of these Mikal Bridges shots tonight has been Devin Booker-esque, and I don’t say that lightly – 9:45 PM
Souichi Terada @SouichiTerada
it has come to my attention Devin Booker and I are both wearing Red Wings hat. Just a couple of dudes from Michigan – 8:59 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We do feel like he’s getting closer and closer to coming back, but I wouldn’t say today or tomorrow. That’s just the way I view it just based on what I’m getting from the workouts and conditioning.” Monty Williams on Devin Booker (groin)
#Suns @ Pistons Saturday, @ Nets Tuesday pic.twitter.com/L8jb10f8z9 – 8:22 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Suns at Celtics – TD Garden – February 3, 2023 – Starters
Boston –White, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Phoenix – Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig, Dario Saric, DeAndre Ayton
OUT: Boston: Smart, Gallinari Phoenix: Booker, Johnson, Payne, Shamet, Crowder pic.twitter.com/X5hY9vXTA2 – 7:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We do feel like he’s getting closer and closer to coming back, but I wouldn’t say today or tomorrow. That’s just the way I view it just based on what I’m getting from the workouts and conditioning.” Monty Williams on Devin Booker (groin)
#Suns at Nets Saturday, at Nets Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/2nZbIdpr98 – 7:12 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I’ll be moderating a discussion of @Kendrick Perkins new book “The education of Kendrick Perkins” at @ArtsattheArmory in Somerville on Tuesday, February 21. Join me and Perk and ask your own questions. Link to tickets:
thewilbur.com/armory/artist/… – 6:16 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams said it was part of the plan to rest Cam Johnson (right knee injury management) tonight. #Suns play at #Pistons Saturday. pic.twitter.com/tkiAbfC99T – 6:08 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Monty Williams on last #Celtics #Suns game: “I’m sure guys remember it” – 6:03 PM
