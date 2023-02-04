Nets an option for Mikal Bridges?

It’s worth noting that Mikal Bridges, who came up in trade talks for Durant over the summer, remains a player Brooklyn likes from afar, league sources told HoopsHype. Phoenix’s interest and ability to pursue a deal are currently uncertain amid the ownership transition.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Working. I don’t think earlier in my career I was capable as much and as confident.”
Mikal Bridges as he continues to produce late in close victories for #Suns. Scored 8 of his 25 points in the 4th, hitting back-to-back buckets to put Phoenix up 10 at #Celtics with 2:59 left. pic.twitter.com/iojXHfG4kE – 1:04 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We ran a play it looks like it was going to Chris, but it was for Mikal to get it and come down and run pick-and-roll.”
Monty Williams as Mikal Bridges put #Suns up eight in the 4th and delivered again coming out of the timeout to give them a 10-point lead with 2:59 left. pic.twitter.com/29gpgt8E8d – 12:34 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I was mad I waited until the fourth quarter to start letting him bring the ball up the court.”
Chris Paul on Mikal Bridges, who scored eight of his team-high 25 in the fourth quarter of Suns 106-94 win at Boston. #Suns #Celtics pic.twitter.com/6YZ3bNwVpx – 12:18 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The degree of difficulty on some of these Mikal Bridges shots tonight has been Devin Booker-esque, and I don’t say that lightly – 9:45 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Really messed up for Mikal Bridges to foul Jaylen Brown’s elbow with his face. Show some respect for the game sir – 9:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Mikal Bridges is one hell of a player. Him scaling to this level on offense is so huge. – 9:27 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Jaylen Brown gave Mikal Bridges buckets on back-to-back possessions, and it’s pretty hard to give Mikal Bridges buckets. – 9:03 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
Jaylen Brown is gave Mikal Bridges buckets on back-to-back possessions, and it’s pretty hard to give Mikal Bridges buckets. – 9:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Mikal Bridges is an awesome defender and Jaylen Brown is going right at him tonight. That’s been fun to watch. – 9:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Well that’s just a ridiculously difficult bucket, Mikal Bridges – 8:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown has stepped up his on-ball defense in recent weeks. Off-ball, he still loses his man far too often.
Brown had no idea where Mikal Bridges was on that last play and Bridges got an easy dunk out of it. – 7:50 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Suns at Celtics – TD Garden – February 3, 2023 – Starters
Boston –White, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams
Phoenix – Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig, Dario Saric, DeAndre Ayton
OUT: Boston: Smart, Gallinari Phoenix: Booker, Johnson, Payne, Shamet, Crowder pic.twitter.com/X5hY9vXTA2 – 7:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Rob Williams
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Suns starters:
Deandre Ayton
Dario Saric
Torrey Craig
Mikal Bridges
Chris Paul – 7:04 PM
More on this storyline
Gerald Bourguet: Monty Williams on Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges: “DA was big in the paint tonight…and Mikal is just finding different ways to grow his game.” -via Twitter @GeraldBourguet / January 20, 2023
Defensive star Mikal Bridges told Bleacher Report the injuries are certainly to blame, but he also added that they sorely miss the presence of Jae Crowder, who has been away all season while the team explores avenues to trade him. Bridges stated he supports Crowder’s decision to be away. “That’s one of our leaders,” Bridges told B/R. “I texted him not too long ago and told him how much I miss him. That’s my guy. It’s the NBA. It happens. I know he wants to be here, but it’s the league. That’s just how it is sometimes. This is my fifth year in the league, and I understand how it could be. You’ve got to protect yourself sometimes. We’ll love to have him here, but we get it.” -via Bleacher Report / January 13, 2023