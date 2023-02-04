Pacers interested in Jarred Vanderbilt

Indiana, who has had an interest in trading for Collins, has also expressed interest in trading for Vanderbilt, as HoopsHype recently reported.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Sources: The Knicks and Jazz have had exploratory trade talks involving Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier, and draft pick compensation for Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. Details on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:19 AM
Sources: The Knicks and Jazz have had exploratory trade talks involving Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier, and draft pick compensation for Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt. Details on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 10:19 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
That’s 2 fouls on Walker Kessler. He’s unhappy about both, but I think they’re both correct calls, actually. Jarred Vanderbilt enters in his place. – 9:24 PM
That’s 2 fouls on Walker Kessler. He’s unhappy about both, but I think they’re both correct calls, actually. Jarred Vanderbilt enters in his place. – 9:24 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Two quick fouls on Kessler. Here comes Rudy Gay and Jarred Vanderbilt to the rescue – 9:24 PM
Two quick fouls on Kessler. Here comes Rudy Gay and Jarred Vanderbilt to the rescue – 9:24 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Jerami Grant, Draymond Green, Clint Capela, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jakob Poeltl and a whole bunch of “out of the box” Suns trades, including some downright chaotic 3-team deals: bit.ly/3HqLADW – 2:32 PM
On Jerami Grant, Draymond Green, Clint Capela, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jakob Poeltl and a whole bunch of “out of the box” Suns trades, including some downright chaotic 3-team deals: bit.ly/3HqLADW – 2:32 PM
More on this storyline
The Knicks and Jazz have had exploratory conversations surrounding Obi Toppin, Evan Fournier, and draft pick compensation for Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt, league sources told HoopsHype. -via HoopsHype / February 4, 2023
Ironically, while Beasley was meeting with the Timberwolves and on the verge of agreeing to his contract, the current Knicks regime led by Leon Rose called to express interest in signing him, league sources told HoopsHype. Vanderbilt and Beasley have also been discussed as part of a trade package with the Atlanta Hawks for forward John Collins. The Suns have also expressed interest in trading for the duo. -via HoopsHype / February 4, 2023
Shams Charania: Western Conference playoff contender emerges as strong suitor for Utah’s Jarred Vanderbilt: pic.twitter.com/WMzNyGEVzS -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / February 2, 2023