Live stream: Rockets 53, Thunder 79

The Houston Rockets (13-39) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (24-27) at Paycom Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday February 4, 2023
Houston Rockets 53, Oklahoma City Thunder 79 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
79 first half points ties Thunder record! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/XzCyEmfgd4 – 9:10 PM
79 first half points ties Thunder record! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/XzCyEmfgd4 – 9:10 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
OKC 79, Rockets 53 at half. SGA with 28. Jalen Green 1 of 8 for 4. TyTy Washington with a career high 11 points. OKC outscores Rockets, 18-4 on the break, 15-4 on second-chance points. – 9:09 PM
OKC 79, Rockets 53 at half. SGA with 28. Jalen Green 1 of 8 for 4. TyTy Washington with a career high 11 points. OKC outscores Rockets, 18-4 on the break, 15-4 on second-chance points. – 9:09 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
Oklahoma City’s 79 first half points ties a Thunder record. – 9:09 PM
Thunder PR:
Oklahoma City’s 79 first half points ties a Thunder record. – 9:09 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander first half as an All Star
28 points
9-14 shooting
3 rebounds
3 assists
3 steals
2 blocks
Let’s move the conversation to All NBA. – 9:08 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander first half as an All Star
28 points
9-14 shooting
3 rebounds
3 assists
3 steals
2 blocks
Let’s move the conversation to All NBA. – 9:08 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
SGA with 28 first half points on 14 shot attempts pic.twitter.com/3PNpPOEN8g – 9:08 PM
SGA with 28 first half points on 14 shot attempts pic.twitter.com/3PNpPOEN8g – 9:08 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA blocks a shot at the halftime buzzer and shakes his head as he walks off the floor. He’s not having it tonight. – 9:08 PM
SGA blocks a shot at the halftime buzzer and shakes his head as he walks off the floor. He’s not having it tonight. – 9:08 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
What. A. Half.
OKC is up 79-53.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 28
Jaylin Williams is awesome
Kenrich Williams is your dads favorite player and has 10 points
Josh Giddey has 13
Fun stuff. – 9:08 PM
What. A. Half.
OKC is up 79-53.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 28
Jaylin Williams is awesome
Kenrich Williams is your dads favorite player and has 10 points
Josh Giddey has 13
Fun stuff. – 9:08 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Thunder 79, Rockets 53
SGA – 28 points
Giddey – 13 points
Kenrich – 10 points
Jabari – 10 points
TyTy – 11 points
Sengun – 8 points – 9:08 PM
HALF: Thunder 79, Rockets 53
SGA – 28 points
Giddey – 13 points
Kenrich – 10 points
Jabari – 10 points
TyTy – 11 points
Sengun – 8 points – 9:08 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
GUP WITH THE JAM!
@Josh Christopher | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/SG5wmrhtmm – 9:08 PM
GUP WITH THE JAM!
@Josh Christopher | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/SG5wmrhtmm – 9:08 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets gave up 18 fast break points in the first half? Goodness gracious – 9:07 PM
Rockets gave up 18 fast break points in the first half? Goodness gracious – 9:07 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
OKC challenges a basket interference call. If the basket counts, the Thunder will lead 79-53. Could be tough to come back from that. – 9:06 PM
OKC challenges a basket interference call. If the basket counts, the Thunder will lead 79-53. Could be tough to come back from that. – 9:06 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
AYYEE @Josh Christopher!
What a finish. pic.twitter.com/TXXoYs9JXG – 9:04 PM
AYYEE @Josh Christopher!
What a finish. pic.twitter.com/TXXoYs9JXG – 9:04 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
smooth floater @TyTy Washington 👏 pic.twitter.com/sGF4sxSUkj – 9:03 PM
smooth floater @TyTy Washington 👏 pic.twitter.com/sGF4sxSUkj – 9:03 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Back-to-back charges drawn for @Jay_MWilliams_ ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/P3RHpJ6GJC – 9:02 PM
Back-to-back charges drawn for @Jay_MWilliams_ ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/P3RHpJ6GJC – 9:02 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jaylin Williams drew two charges on Alperen Sengun in less than 1 minute.
JWill led the NCAA in charges drawn last year.
The spirit of Nick Collison lives on in Lu Dort, Kenrich Williams and JWill. – 9:00 PM
Jaylin Williams drew two charges on Alperen Sengun in less than 1 minute.
JWill led the NCAA in charges drawn last year.
The spirit of Nick Collison lives on in Lu Dort, Kenrich Williams and JWill. – 9:00 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Josh Christopher hits a 3! The Rockets first of the night comes with 4:16 left in the first half. They are 1 of 10 from deep. (OKC 8 of 20, which is better.) – 8:58 PM
Josh Christopher hits a 3! The Rockets first of the night comes with 4:16 left in the first half. They are 1 of 10 from deep. (OKC 8 of 20, which is better.) – 8:58 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jaylin Williams draws the third and fourth fouls on Sengun by taking back-to-back charges.
No one smiles bigger than J-Will after getting absolutely flattened. – 8:57 PM
Jaylin Williams draws the third and fourth fouls on Sengun by taking back-to-back charges.
No one smiles bigger than J-Will after getting absolutely flattened. – 8:57 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Sengun with consecutive offensive fouls. He has four. Takes a seat. On the second, looked like he was daring Tiven to call it again. He did. – 8:56 PM
Sengun with consecutive offensive fouls. He has four. Takes a seat. On the second, looked like he was daring Tiven to call it again. He did. – 8:56 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Jay Will lays in the finger roll!
Paycom is pumped! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/0UvAGx8gW0 – 8:55 PM
Jay Will lays in the finger roll!
Paycom is pumped! 🗣 pic.twitter.com/0UvAGx8gW0 – 8:55 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
BRUNO COMING IN HOT 💥
@Bruno Fernando | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/SONcIFygSu – 8:53 PM
BRUNO COMING IN HOT 💥
@Bruno Fernando | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/SONcIFygSu – 8:53 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Find TyTy Washington some playing time. pic.twitter.com/xJZHevNVWn – 8:52 PM
Find TyTy Washington some playing time. pic.twitter.com/xJZHevNVWn – 8:52 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
What a dime in transition! 👀
Thunder goes on an 8-0 run to force a timeout! pic.twitter.com/l5M1TZCscp – 8:50 PM
What a dime in transition! 👀
Thunder goes on an 8-0 run to force a timeout! pic.twitter.com/l5M1TZCscp – 8:50 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jaylin Williams just made a nice bounce pass to Ousmane Dieng to get Dieng an and-one via the goal tend. J-Will could have launched a three, but throws a fire-y bounce pass inside instead and it works. – 8:46 PM
Jaylin Williams just made a nice bounce pass to Ousmane Dieng to get Dieng an and-one via the goal tend. J-Will could have launched a three, but throws a fire-y bounce pass inside instead and it works. – 8:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jalen Green with a drive, his first bucket since the calf injury. He missed his first five attempts after missing the Rockets previous three games. – 8:42 PM
Jalen Green with a drive, his first bucket since the calf injury. He missed his first five attempts after missing the Rockets previous three games. – 8:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kenrich Williams since entering the game: A lob to Mann, a put back slam, a three, and a trio of boards. Kenny Hustle, your dads favorite player. – 8:41 PM
Kenrich Williams since entering the game: A lob to Mann, a put back slam, a three, and a trio of boards. Kenny Hustle, your dads favorite player. – 8:41 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Perfect time to use the floater by Josh Giddey, gets passed Jalen Green then pulls up the floater before meeting Fernando. – 8:40 PM
Perfect time to use the floater by Josh Giddey, gets passed Jalen Green then pulls up the floater before meeting Fernando. – 8:40 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
What an off-the-glass pass from Giddey to Kenrich for the dunk – 8:40 PM
What an off-the-glass pass from Giddey to Kenrich for the dunk – 8:40 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of 1
Rockets: 19
Thunder: 38
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/yPyTRXxW0m – 8:39 PM
End of 1
Rockets: 19
Thunder: 38
@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/yPyTRXxW0m – 8:39 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Pelicans 131, Lakers 126
The Lakers drop to 25-29 and finish their road trip 2-3. Anthony Davis had 34 points and 14 rebounds. LeBron James had 27 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. He needs 36 points to pass Kareem. A disappointing 4Q for LA.
Up next: vs. OKC on Tuesday. – 8:37 PM
Final: Pelicans 131, Lakers 126
The Lakers drop to 25-29 and finish their road trip 2-3. Anthony Davis had 34 points and 14 rebounds. LeBron James had 27 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists. He needs 36 points to pass Kareem. A disappointing 4Q for LA.
Up next: vs. OKC on Tuesday. – 8:37 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
SGA’s first quarter: 20 points (7-of-10 shooting)
His fifth career 20-point quarter. – 8:37 PM
SGA’s first quarter: 20 points (7-of-10 shooting)
His fifth career 20-point quarter. – 8:37 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
LeBron James needs 36 points vs the Thunder on Tuesday night to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. pic.twitter.com/mYRkH0qJSK – 8:36 PM
LeBron James needs 36 points vs the Thunder on Tuesday night to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. pic.twitter.com/mYRkH0qJSK – 8:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1st quarter
20 points
4 steals
Houston Rockets 1st quarter
19 points
1 steal – 8:36 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 1st quarter
20 points
4 steals
Houston Rockets 1st quarter
19 points
1 steal – 8:36 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron still on pace to break record on Thursday, based on his 30-point-per-game average this season. He needs 36 to pass Kareem.
Lakers play OKC on Tuesday.
Lakers play Milwaukee on Thursday.
Both at home. – 8:36 PM
LeBron still on pace to break record on Thursday, based on his 30-point-per-game average this season. He needs 36 to pass Kareem.
Lakers play OKC on Tuesday.
Lakers play Milwaukee on Thursday.
Both at home. – 8:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Gilgeous-Alexander 20, Rockets 19 after one. He went 7 of 10. Rockets 9 of 22, 0 for 7 on 3s. (Rockets did outscore other OKC players, 19-18. – 8:36 PM
Gilgeous-Alexander 20, Rockets 19 after one. He went 7 of 10. Rockets 9 of 22, 0 for 7 on 3s. (Rockets did outscore other OKC players, 19-18. – 8:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Thunder 38, Rockets 19
SGA – 20 points, 4 steals
Muscala – 6 points
Sengun – 6 points
Nix – 4 assists – 8:36 PM
End of 1Q: Thunder 38, Rockets 19
SGA – 20 points, 4 steals
Muscala – 6 points
Sengun – 6 points
Nix – 4 assists – 8:36 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has set a career-high with 18 1st quarter points. (now 20) per Thunder PR – 8:34 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has set a career-high with 18 1st quarter points. (now 20) per Thunder PR – 8:34 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has set a career-high with 18 1st quarter points. – 8:34 PM
Thunder PR:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has set a career-high with 18 1st quarter points. – 8:34 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kenrich Williams gets the lob off to Tre Mann who used some back screens to get baseline. Concept Miami runs a lot (also a concept the Lawton America Cameron Aggies run) – 8:32 PM
Kenrich Williams gets the lob off to Tre Mann who used some back screens to get baseline. Concept Miami runs a lot (also a concept the Lawton America Cameron Aggies run) – 8:32 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
First quarter minutes for TyTy Washington Jr. Rockets with a lineup of Washington, Christopher, Fernando, Martin, Eason. – 8:32 PM
First quarter minutes for TyTy Washington Jr. Rockets with a lineup of Washington, Christopher, Fernando, Martin, Eason. – 8:32 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Shai snags another steal! That’s five to start the game for OKC. 🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪 pic.twitter.com/4QHft5n8qy – 8:32 PM
Shai snags another steal! That’s five to start the game for OKC. 🍪🍪🍪🍪🍪 pic.twitter.com/4QHft5n8qy – 8:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Once again, the Thunder DJ is absolutely killing it please never listen to @Clemente Almanza‘s slander. Don’t Blame it on the Boogie BLARING right now. I am in heaven. – 8:31 PM
Once again, the Thunder DJ is absolutely killing it please never listen to @Clemente Almanza‘s slander. Don’t Blame it on the Boogie BLARING right now. I am in heaven. – 8:31 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
OKC in a zone. Rockets break it pretty quickly. Nix to Smith to a Fernando dunk. – 8:28 PM
OKC in a zone. Rockets break it pretty quickly. Nix to Smith to a Fernando dunk. – 8:28 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 6 of 9 inside the 3-point line, 0 for 6 on 3s. Makes it tough when the other team shooting 65 %. OKC up 28-13. Josh Christopher, Bruno Fernando check in with Tari Eason to follow. – 8:25 PM
Rockets 6 of 9 inside the 3-point line, 0 for 6 on 3s. Makes it tough when the other team shooting 65 %. OKC up 28-13. Josh Christopher, Bruno Fernando check in with Tari Eason to follow. – 8:25 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
and 👏 one 👏
@Jabari Smith | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/G9YjXVzcC4 – 8:25 PM
and 👏 one 👏
@Jabari Smith | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/G9YjXVzcC4 – 8:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Sengun fouls sga hard in transition, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets up and is at the line to the tune of MVP chants in the first frame. – 8:25 PM
Sengun fouls sga hard in transition, but Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets up and is at the line to the tune of MVP chants in the first frame. – 8:25 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a light flex after that bucket on Jabari Smith Jr. He is absolutely playing bully ball with the rookie. – 8:24 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with a light flex after that bucket on Jabari Smith Jr. He is absolutely playing bully ball with the rookie. – 8:24 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Sharing the wealth!
Mike knocks down the third shot from deep for the Thunder! 👌 pic.twitter.com/zdUH61buqt – 8:24 PM
Sharing the wealth!
Mike knocks down the third shot from deep for the Thunder! 👌 pic.twitter.com/zdUH61buqt – 8:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The Thunder look like me in 2k right now, in love with the spin move into a shot. – 8:23 PM
The Thunder look like me in 2k right now, in love with the spin move into a shot. – 8:23 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
the Rising Star rises 🆙
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/qJHT8z6nvk – 8:21 PM
the Rising Star rises 🆙
@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/qJHT8z6nvk – 8:21 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s first 4 minutes as an NBA All Star:
11 points
5-5 shooting – 8:21 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s first 4 minutes as an NBA All Star:
11 points
5-5 shooting – 8:21 PM
Royce Young @royceyoung
SGA seems a little more revved up to start this one than normal. He’s feeling it. – 8:19 PM
SGA seems a little more revved up to start this one than normal. He’s feeling it. – 8:19 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is HYPE for this game, from hitting his own thigh after a made shot, that baseline spinning fall away J had him over at the OKC bench yelling. That is a leader understanding this game. – 8:19 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is HYPE for this game, from hitting his own thigh after a made shot, that baseline spinning fall away J had him over at the OKC bench yelling. That is a leader understanding this game. – 8:19 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jaylin Williams wishes everybody a happy Black history month pic.twitter.com/wEr2v6sQIm – 8:19 PM
Jaylin Williams wishes everybody a happy Black history month pic.twitter.com/wEr2v6sQIm – 8:19 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Nice drive and finish for Jabari Smith Jr. He has been better at that, even as his 3-point shooting as slumped. Shooting 51.9 % inside the 3-point line in his past 31 games played, up from
35.7 % his first 17 games played. – 8:16 PM
Nice drive and finish for Jabari Smith Jr. He has been better at that, even as his 3-point shooting as slumped. Shooting 51.9 % inside the 3-point line in his past 31 games played, up from
35.7 % his first 17 games played. – 8:16 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝We honor those who broke barriers and paved the way for equality today.❞
@Jay_MWilliams_ addresses the crowd as we tip off our Black History Month celebration with HBCU night 🎤 pic.twitter.com/Zr6lxrQCSO – 8:15 PM
❝We honor those who broke barriers and paved the way for equality today.❞
@Jay_MWilliams_ addresses the crowd as we tip off our Black History Month celebration with HBCU night 🎤 pic.twitter.com/Zr6lxrQCSO – 8:15 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Daishen Nix to Alperen Sengun on the pick-and-roll early in OKC pic.twitter.com/KpYFAQeJ5u – 8:15 PM
Daishen Nix to Alperen Sengun on the pick-and-roll early in OKC pic.twitter.com/KpYFAQeJ5u – 8:15 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
OKC coach Mark Daigneault said several times how important it would be for the Thunder to “punch first,” as he said the Rockets did in the first two meetings. Looks like they got the message. – 8:14 PM
OKC coach Mark Daigneault said several times how important it would be for the Thunder to “punch first,” as he said the Rockets did in the first two meetings. Looks like they got the message. – 8:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Incredible delayed/low pick up by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to get the and-one over Jabari Smith Jr. The first time All-Star is putting in work early. – 8:14 PM
Incredible delayed/low pick up by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to get the and-one over Jabari Smith Jr. The first time All-Star is putting in work early. – 8:14 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just absolutely bumped Jabari Smith Jr off his spot to get that lay up in. Bully. – 8:12 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just absolutely bumped Jabari Smith Jr off his spot to get that lay up in. Bully. – 8:12 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jaylin Williams with a pregame message pic.twitter.com/mTNDlkXdPy – 8:11 PM
Jaylin Williams with a pregame message pic.twitter.com/mTNDlkXdPy – 8:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got a really nice pop during the starting lineups, as usually but a little more power behind it for the official first time All-Star. – 8:10 PM
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander got a really nice pop during the starting lineups, as usually but a little more power behind it for the official first time All-Star. – 8:10 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Turned the court into a yard!
@LangstonU’s Beta Kappa Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and Beta Epsilon Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. brought the energy with a pregame step show. pic.twitter.com/1GbtF28oZQ – 8:02 PM
Turned the court into a yard!
@LangstonU’s Beta Kappa Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. and Beta Epsilon Chapter of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. brought the energy with a pregame step show. pic.twitter.com/1GbtF28oZQ – 8:02 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Saturday Night Starting 🖐
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/sfrDzzczVN – 7:49 PM
Saturday Night Starting 🖐
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/sfrDzzczVN – 7:49 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Jalen Williams
Mike Muscala – 7:40 PM
#Thunder starters:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Josh Giddey
Aaron Wiggins
Jalen Williams
Mike Muscala – 7:40 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
#Rockets starters tonight vs OKC: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Nix, Green
Thunder starters: Muscala, Wiggins, J. Williams, Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey – 7:36 PM
#Rockets starters tonight vs OKC: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Nix, Green
Thunder starters: Muscala, Wiggins, J. Williams, Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey – 7:36 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
back-to-back #Rockets hoops
counting down.. pic.twitter.com/xkUqxO3MnD – 7:35 PM
back-to-back #Rockets hoops
counting down.. pic.twitter.com/xkUqxO3MnD – 7:35 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Nix.
Thunder starters: Wiggins, Williams, Muscala, Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey. – 7:33 PM
Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Nix.
Thunder starters: Wiggins, Williams, Muscala, Gilgeous-Alexander, Giddey. – 7:33 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝Being ready…playing at 100%, run and grab rebounds, defense❞
A few games after returning, @Ousmane Dieng joins @NickAGallo to discuss offensive and defensive opportunities ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Rockets. pic.twitter.com/OFuBk8YgUT – 7:30 PM
❝Being ready…playing at 100%, run and grab rebounds, defense❞
A few games after returning, @Ousmane Dieng joins @NickAGallo to discuss offensive and defensive opportunities ahead of tonight’s matchup against the Rockets. pic.twitter.com/OFuBk8YgUT – 7:30 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
This sequence from Alperen Sengun in his first week in the league is still one of my favorite Moment cameos. The hand-eye coordination, the awareness, the hustle… different from Day 1. pic.twitter.com/xAK7sDkF2n – 7:28 PM
This sequence from Alperen Sengun in his first week in the league is still one of my favorite Moment cameos. The hand-eye coordination, the awareness, the hustle… different from Day 1. pic.twitter.com/xAK7sDkF2n – 7:28 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
H-Town love in OKC! 🫶
@SociosUSA | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/MLhzMIYmRc – 7:11 PM
H-Town love in OKC! 🫶
@SociosUSA | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/MLhzMIYmRc – 7:11 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault when asked about SGA being the first Thunder All-Star of this new era: pic.twitter.com/WDqRTnHwam – 6:59 PM
Mark Daigneault when asked about SGA being the first Thunder All-Star of this new era: pic.twitter.com/WDqRTnHwam – 6:59 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As expected, Rockets guard Jalen Green is likely good to go in OKC tonight, pending how things go in a warm-up now. Missed the past three games with a bruised right calf. – 6:34 PM
As expected, Rockets guard Jalen Green is likely good to go in OKC tonight, pending how things go in a warm-up now. Missed the past three games with a bruised right calf. – 6:34 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will not be with the Thunder at the start of its upcoming road trip. He’ll stick with the Blue for a few more days.
Asked if Lu Dort will play on the upcoming trip, Daigneault said he’s not ruling Dort in or out. – 6:31 PM
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will not be with the Thunder at the start of its upcoming road trip. He’ll stick with the Blue for a few more days.
Asked if Lu Dort will play on the upcoming trip, Daigneault said he’s not ruling Dort in or out. – 6:31 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said Lu Dort is progressing but his hamstring strain is a tricky injury to recover from
Wouldn’t commit one way or the other when asked about his availability for the upcoming 3-game road trip – 6:31 PM
Mark Daigneault said Lu Dort is progressing but his hamstring strain is a tricky injury to recover from
Wouldn’t commit one way or the other when asked about his availability for the upcoming 3-game road trip – 6:31 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in his first game back with the OKC Blue:
16 points
3 rebounds
3 assists
2 blocks
7-11 shooting
2-2 from 3 pic.twitter.com/lyM3wgtL0U – 6:29 PM
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in his first game back with the OKC Blue:
16 points
3 rebounds
3 assists
2 blocks
7-11 shooting
2-2 from 3 pic.twitter.com/lyM3wgtL0U – 6:29 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said JRE will not initially be part of the Thunder’s upcoming 3-game road trip – 6:29 PM
Mark Daigneault said JRE will not initially be part of the Thunder’s upcoming 3-game road trip – 6:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault tells @Joe Mussatto that Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will not be on this upcoming road trip with the Thunder, initially. – 6:29 PM
Mark Daigneault tells @Joe Mussatto that Jeremiah Robinson-Earl will not be on this upcoming road trip with the Thunder, initially. – 6:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being an All-Star “I was bathing my son during the announcement, got an alert on my phone” said “really happy obviously for him. When your best worker and most committed guy, or one of, is rewarded for that, I think it’s a strong signal” – 6:27 PM
Mark Daigneault on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander being an All-Star “I was bathing my son during the announcement, got an alert on my phone” said “really happy obviously for him. When your best worker and most committed guy, or one of, is rewarded for that, I think it’s a strong signal” – 6:27 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said he was bathing his son when SGA was named an All-Star and heard the news via his phone: “You can’t interrupt bath time for anything.” – 6:26 PM
Mark Daigneault said he was bathing his son when SGA was named an All-Star and heard the news via his phone: “You can’t interrupt bath time for anything.” – 6:26 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Ousmane Dieng working on some post defense pic.twitter.com/SZAH58Vjdm – 5:44 PM
Ousmane Dieng working on some post defense pic.twitter.com/SZAH58Vjdm – 5:44 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Taking on the Rockets at home tonight, the Thunder looks at an opportunity apply lessons learned throughout the season and lean into their strengths as a unit.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson give us today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/eO8Dmw0fQ6 – 5:16 PM
Taking on the Rockets at home tonight, the Thunder looks at an opportunity apply lessons learned throughout the season and lean into their strengths as a unit.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson give us today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/eO8Dmw0fQ6 – 5:16 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Pushing for points:
•Oklahoma City plays with the third fastest pace in the league (102.1) and is currently seventh in the NBA in points per game (116.6)
•The Thunder connect on 43.3 field goals per game, fifth highest in the league.
Per Thunder game notes – 5:03 PM
Pushing for points:
•Oklahoma City plays with the third fastest pace in the league (102.1) and is currently seventh in the NBA in points per game (116.6)
•The Thunder connect on 43.3 field goals per game, fifth highest in the league.
Per Thunder game notes – 5:03 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Memphis swept by Tulane. Just don’t know how the Tigers are in the field right now.
Bubble team.
Might need to pick off Houston once or two upcoming meetings. – 5:03 PM
Memphis swept by Tulane. Just don’t know how the Tigers are in the field right now.
Bubble team.
Might need to pick off Houston once or two upcoming meetings. – 5:03 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Injury report for Thunder-Rockets
– Dort will miss his fourth straight game.
– Jalen Green is questionable. pic.twitter.com/LncL9zmvs0 – 4:54 PM
Injury report for Thunder-Rockets
– Dort will miss his fourth straight game.
– Jalen Green is questionable. pic.twitter.com/LncL9zmvs0 – 4:54 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Spoke to Andre Roberson after today’s OKC Blue game
Here’s what he had to say about his surprising return and what’s next for him:
normantranscript.com/sports/okc-thu… – 4:53 PM
Spoke to Andre Roberson after today’s OKC Blue game
Here’s what he had to say about his surprising return and what’s next for him:
normantranscript.com/sports/okc-thu… – 4:53 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The Rockets will have 4 players score double-digits tonight.
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 4:44 PM
The Rockets will have 4 players score double-digits tonight.
@DraftKings | #Rockets – 4:44 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Andre Roberson on SGA’s All-Star berth
Both were teammates with each other in SGA’s first season in OKC in 2019-20: pic.twitter.com/Uwd4RfwMZ2 – 4:42 PM
Andre Roberson on SGA’s All-Star berth
Both were teammates with each other in SGA’s first season in OKC in 2019-20: pic.twitter.com/Uwd4RfwMZ2 – 4:42 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Back at it in OKC.
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/FrEsAn4xgG – 4:00 PM
Back at it in OKC.
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/FrEsAn4xgG – 4:00 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Kenrich Williams joined students from F.D. Moon Middle School to learn about notable African American Oklahomans from renowned historian Bruce Fisher. Each student was provided a copy of, We Remember…Before and Beyond: An Oklahoma African American History Coloring Book 🖍 pic.twitter.com/bNaGYUv3Ph – 3:41 PM
Kenrich Williams joined students from F.D. Moon Middle School to learn about notable African American Oklahomans from renowned historian Bruce Fisher. Each student was provided a copy of, We Remember…Before and Beyond: An Oklahoma African American History Coloring Book 🖍 pic.twitter.com/bNaGYUv3Ph – 3:41 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl on returning from his grade 3 ankle sprain pic.twitter.com/UiRmsBZZEL – 3:31 PM
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl on returning from his grade 3 ankle sprain pic.twitter.com/UiRmsBZZEL – 3:31 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
When Andre Roberson entered the press conference, he touched the OKC Blue backdrop and said “it’s been a while!” – 3:25 PM
When Andre Roberson entered the press conference, he touched the OKC Blue backdrop and said “it’s been a while!” – 3:25 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in his first game back from injury:
21 minutes
16 points on 7-of-11 shooting, 2-of-2 from 3
3 rebounds
3 assists
2 blocks – 3:06 PM
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in his first game back from injury:
21 minutes
16 points on 7-of-11 shooting, 2-of-2 from 3
3 rebounds
3 assists
2 blocks – 3:06 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl finished with 21 minutes played, 16 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, on 7-for-11 shooting, 2-for-2 from deep. Looked good on both ends. Blue earned the win over the Kings. Eugene Omoruyi had 29 points. Olivier Sarr had 15 points and 12 rebounds. – 3:05 PM
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl finished with 21 minutes played, 16 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, on 7-for-11 shooting, 2-for-2 from deep. Looked good on both ends. Blue earned the win over the Kings. Eugene Omoruyi had 29 points. Olivier Sarr had 15 points and 12 rebounds. – 3:05 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rockets have ruled out Jae’Sean Tate from tonight’s game in Oklahoma City. Jalen Green is questionable. Rockets will be without Tate, Eric Gordon and Kevin Porter Jr – 2:37 PM
Rockets have ruled out Jae’Sean Tate from tonight’s game in Oklahoma City. Jalen Green is questionable. Rockets will be without Tate, Eric Gordon and Kevin Porter Jr – 2:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — How the Rockets decide to challenge calls and the man at the iPad ift.tt/L0TVtrI – 2:19 PM
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — How the Rockets decide to challenge calls and the man at the iPad ift.tt/L0TVtrI – 2:19 PM