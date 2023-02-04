Rockets vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Houston Rockets play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center
The Houston Rockets are spending $10,518,196 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $5,975,238 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Saturday February 4, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports OK
Away TV: ATTSN-SW
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: 790 AM / S: 93.3 FM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Rockets insider: Eric Gordon on a scoring tear as trade deadline approaches ift.tt/mWvlRig – 3:18 AM
@Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is an All-Star
🏀 Do not take any of this for granted
🏀 The NBA Trade Deadline is heating up
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/Bp1JhR7BWl pic.twitter.com/WbCbX2mjO9 – 2:13 AM
@BasketNews_com
Our caption folder is facing tough times with Alperen Sengun creating all these highlights including this POWERFUL dunk 🔥
pic.twitter.com/WIZEf9Qd25 – 2:09 AM