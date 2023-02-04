Live stream: Suns 7, Pistons 2

The Phoenix Suns (28-26) play against the Detroit Pistons (14-39) at Little Caesars Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday February 4, 2023
Phoenix Suns 7, Detroit Pistons 2 (Q1 10:10)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Mat Ishbia is sitting courtside with his family right by #Suns bench. – 7:14 PM
Larry Lage @LarryLage
Has to be a cool feeling for @Mishbia15 sitting courtside at LCA with his kids, decked out in Suns gear, in his hometown watching the Pistons play the team he’s agreed to buy. – 7:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Should Phoenix #Suns look into trading for talented, polarizing Kyrie Irving? #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Suns update: Cam Johnson (knee) available Saturday at Detroit after sitting against Boston #Suns #Celtics #Pistons azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns starters at #Pistons
Chris Paul
Mikal Bridges
Cam Johnson
Torrey Craig
Deandre Ayton – 6:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker X Deandre Ayton = getting up shots pregame. #Suns #Pistons pic.twitter.com/LGlvguzBwD – 6:29 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Going live on @PHNX_Suns in 2 minutes to talk Suns-Pistons! Come hang out:
https://t.co/Lvq7aid37m pic.twitter.com/oVVUnZNMYK – 6:28 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
There he is. Mat Ishbia.
#NBA expected to approve him next week as #Suns team owner.
He’s here for #Suns #Pistons game. From Michigan. pic.twitter.com/cInvCNBIVT – 6:27 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker finishes pregame with his standard self lob dunk. #Suns pic.twitter.com/MtCo8rP0pw – 6:24 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Tick tock. Tick tock.
Devin Booker (groin) getting up shots pregame.
OUT tonight at #Pistons.
#Suns at #Nets Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/JGdHMhUelL – 6:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker (groin) OUT tonight at #Pistons, but getting up shots pregame. #Suns pic.twitter.com/5Vw54r4RR2 – 6:17 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Mat Ishbia, CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, who’s also expected to become the official owner of the #Suns in the coming week, has a courtside chat with #Pistons assistant Jim Moran. pic.twitter.com/xuLDzQArml – 6:14 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker (groin) OUT tomorrow in Detroit, but getting up shots pregame. #Suns pic.twitter.com/HpZ4cjvY3b – 6:13 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Fresh fits.
Fresh fits.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
A few Kyrie Irving trade scenarios for the Suns, and why they shouldn’t make any of them – bit.ly/3WY4t6Q via @PHNX_Suns – 6:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Now look at him. To me, he’s an All-Star.”
#Pistons coach Dwane Casey on Mikal Bridges. #Suns – 6:00 PM
“Now look at him. To me, he’s an All-Star.”
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth
Tonight's injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth

#Pistons | #Ad
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Matt Ishbia is here in Detroit to see his new basketball team. Pistons-Suns at 7. – 5:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s the best two-guard in the league. Makes no sense he’s not playing in the game. Facts.”
Monty Williams on Devin Booker not being voted or chosen for this year’s #NBAAllStar Game. #Suns – 5:43 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Dwane Casey on #Suns two-way guard Saben Lee’s return to Detroit:
“Saben, he’s an energy bunny. He’s a guy that plays hard. He directs the team. He’s a team-first point guard. First of all, I’m happy for him. I’m happy that he’s found a place. It’s just great for his career.” – 5:42 PM
Dwane Casey on #Suns two-way guard Saben Lee’s return to Detroit:
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Suns coach Monty Williams called Devin Booker not being named to the All-Star team “a joke” – 5:38 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons guard Cory Joseph (low back soreness) has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game against the #Suns. He’s missed the last four games. – 5:07 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons guard Cory Joseph (low back soreness) is questionable for tonight’s game against the #Suns. He’s missed the last four games. – 5:06 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Kenrich Williams joined students from F.D. Moon Middle School to learn about notable African American Oklahomans from renowned historian Bruce Fisher. Each student was provided a copy of, We Remember…Before and Beyond: An Oklahoma African American History Coloring Book 🖍 pic.twitter.com/bNaGYUv3Ph – 3:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Mikal Bridges in the clutch:
Through Dec. 31: 17 points, 5-15 FG, -26 in 82 minutes, 5-10 team record
Since Jan. 1: 16 points, 7-14 FG, +22 in 27 minutes, 5-3 team record – 3:20 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Kyrie Irving, potential trade scenarios involving the Suns, and the multitude of reasons it’s not worth the risk: bit.ly/3WY4t6Q – 2:09 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Cam Johnson is off the injury report and is set to be available tonight for the Suns against the Pistons. Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out. – 1:34 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
DYNAMITE DUNK BY @Hamidou Diallo🗣️
DYNAMITE DUNK BY @Hamidou Diallo🗣️

@DraftKings | #DunkOfTheWeek | #Ad
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
A very low-key interesting thing: Does the prospect of Durant becoming available make certain teams more hesitant to move their picks? I would guess that the only teams this could REALLY impact would be Phoenix + Portland, but worth thinking about. – 1:04 PM
