Live stream: Suns 7, Pistons 2

The Phoenix Suns (28-26) play against the Detroit Pistons (14-39) at Little Caesars Arena

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday February 4, 2023

Phoenix Suns 7, Detroit Pistons 2 (Q1 10:10)

Larry Lage @LarryLage

Has to be a cool feeling for Has to be a cool feeling for @Mishbia15 sitting courtside at LCA with his kids, decked out in Suns gear, in his hometown watching the Pistons play the team he’s agreed to buy. – 7:14 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker X Deandre Ayton = getting up shots pregame. #Suns #Pistons

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Going live on @PHNX_Suns in 2 minutes to talk Suns-Pistons! Come hang out:

Going live on @PHNX_Suns in 2 minutes to talk Suns-Pistons! Come hang out:

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

There he is. Mat Ishbia.

#NBA expected to approve him next week as #Suns team owner.

There he is. Mat Ishbia.

#NBA expected to approve him next week as #Suns team owner.

He's here for #Suns #Pistons game. From Michigan.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker finishes pregame with his standard self lob dunk. #Suns

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Tick tock. Tick tock.

Devin Booker (groin) getting up shots pregame.

OUT tonight at #Pistons.

Tick tock. Tick tock.

Devin Booker (groin) getting up shots pregame.

OUT tonight at #Pistons.

#Suns at #Nets Tuesday.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker (groin) OUT tonight at #Pistons, but getting up shots pregame. #Suns

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Mat Ishbia, CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage, who's also expected to become the official owner of the #Suns in the coming week, has a courtside chat with #Pistons assistant Jim Moran.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker (groin) OUT tomorrow in Detroit, but getting up shots pregame. #Suns

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

A few Kyrie Irving trade scenarios for the Suns, and why they shouldn't make any of them

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Matt Ishbia is here in Detroit to see his new basketball team. Pistons-Suns at 7. – Matt Ishbia is here in Detroit to see his new basketball team. Pistons-Suns at 7. – 5:53 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“He’s the best two-guard in the league. Makes no sense he’s not playing in the game. Facts.”

"He's the best two-guard in the league. Makes no sense he's not playing in the game. Facts."

Monty Williams on Devin Booker not being voted or chosen for this year's #NBAAllStar Game. #Suns

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Dwane Casey on

Dwane Casey on #Suns two-way guard Saben Lee's return to Detroit:

"Saben, he's an energy bunny. He's a guy that plays hard. He directs the team. He's a team-first point guard. First of all, I'm happy for him. I'm happy that he's found a place. It's just great for his career."

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Suns coach Monty Williams called Devin Booker not being named to the All-Star team “a joke” – Suns coach Monty Williams called Devin Booker not being named to the All-Star team “a joke” – 5:38 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Mikal Bridges in the clutch:

Through Dec. 31: 17 points, 5-15 FG, -26 in 82 minutes, 5-10 team record

Mikal Bridges in the clutch:

Through Dec. 31: 17 points, 5-15 FG, -26 in 82 minutes, 5-10 team record

Since Jan. 1: 16 points, 7-14 FG, +22 in 27 minutes, 5-3 team record

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

On Kyrie Irving, potential trade scenarios involving the Suns, and the multitude of reasons it's not worth the risk:

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Cam Johnson is off the injury report and is set to be available tonight for the Suns against the Pistons. Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out. – Cam Johnson is off the injury report and is set to be available tonight for the Suns against the Pistons. Devin Booker, Jae Crowder, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet remain out. – 1:34 PM