Suns vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Suns vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Suns vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

February 4, 2023- by

By |

The Phoenix Suns play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena

The Phoenix Suns are spending $6,042,014 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $8,893,405 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday February 4, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports DET
Away TV: Bally Sports AZ
Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Erik Slater
@erikslater_
Maybe I’m up too late, but who says no?
-BKN gets tons of length and a stretch big
-PHX gets off CP3 and finds value for Johnson (up for an extension) and Crowder (hasn’t played all season)
-TOR gets two 1sts and a swap for OG
-MIN gets three 2nds and a prospect they can flip pic.twitter.com/wNRuVpqlGP2:24 AM

Game previews

, ,

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home