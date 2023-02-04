Suns vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena
The Phoenix Suns are spending $6,042,014 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $8,893,405 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday February 4, 2023
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports DET
Away TV: Bally Sports AZ
Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@erikslater_
Maybe I’m up too late, but who says no?
-BKN gets tons of length and a stretch big
-PHX gets off CP3 and finds value for Johnson (up for an extension) and Crowder (hasn’t played all season)
-TOR gets two 1sts and a swap for OG
-MIN gets three 2nds and a prospect they can flip pic.twitter.com/wNRuVpqlGP – 2:24 AM