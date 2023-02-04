Suns vs. Pistons: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Phoenix Suns play against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena

The Phoenix Suns are spending $6,042,014 per win while the Detroit Pistons are spending $8,893,405 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Saturday February 4, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports DET

Away TV: Bally Sports AZ

Home Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Away Radio: KMVP 98.7 / S: KSUN

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?