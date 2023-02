Three or four teams interested in Bones Hyland

Denver Nuggets sophomore Bones Hyland has been gaining interest from three or four teams in the NBA, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said in the latest episode of the Hoop Collective podcast with Tim MacMahon and Tim Bintempts (h/t Bleacher Report). “This is a guy on his rookie contract. I’ve heard three or four teams that already have an interest . “Whether or not they can find a deal, remember, the Nuggets he plays a key role for them. Remember the Nuggets, they’re trying to win the whole thing, so they have to be mindful that if they make a move with a rotation player that they get a rotation player back.”Source: Andrei de Guzman @ TalkBasket