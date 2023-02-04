Three or four teams interested in Bones Hyland

Denver Nuggets sophomore Bones Hyland has been gaining interest from three or four teams in the NBA, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said in the latest episode of the Hoop Collective podcast with Tim MacMahon and Tim Bintempts (h/t Bleacher Report). “This is a guy on his rookie contract. I’ve heard three or four teams that already have an interest. “Whether or not they can find a deal, remember, the Nuggets he plays a key role for them. Remember the Nuggets, they’re trying to win the whole thing, so they have to be mindful that if they make a move with a rotation player that they get a rotation player back.”
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
It’s sad to watch the Bones Hyland situation play out like it has. Thought last season that he could be part of the core for years to come. He embraced Denver and made an effort to ingratiate himself with the city. But at this point it’s clear a trade is what’s best for everyone. – 8:37 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
On January 11th, Bones Hyland put in 21 points with 5 made 3s against the Phoenix Suns, his 8th straight game of double-digit scoring, 6 of which were wins.
Where the Nuggets seem to be at with him 3 weeks later is kind of startling. – 4:06 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
One of the things I look into before any Hyland trade.
Why is a 2nd year player, who has a 6th man role on the current best team in the western conference not happy? – 8:06 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
This was a very small (and maybe insignificant) part of Michael Malone’s postgame presser, but when asked about the Nuggets’ contingent at All-Star weekend he said, in part: “I think it’s wonderful that Bones Hyland is going to represent the Denver Nuggets at All-Star weekend.” – 12:29 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Warriors 134-117:
-Joker: 22-14-16 on 9/13, ho hum
-Jamal: 33-5-8 on 12/23
-6 Nuggets had at least 17 points
-Bones DNP-CD
Nuggets are 24-4 at home now, and as it turns out, they really needed Jamal Murray the last 2 years! pic.twitter.com/eOY1cBPoQ2 – 11:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Peyton Watson and Davon Reed are about to check in. Bones Hyland gets a DNP-CD. – 11:16 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets benched Bones Hyland in the 2nd half two nights ago vs. NOLA, and the second unit played great defense. He’s out of the rotation tonight and the bench defense is non-existent. – 9:49 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Are the Nuggets really doin No Bones at all tonight? That’s a pretty big doghouse. Is this how you tank a guy’s value so you can’t trade him?
Malone’s playing 3-D chess I guess. pic.twitter.com/sLrEYcYXRS – 9:41 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
It is impossible to separate Bones being out of the rotation and his name being mentioned in trade talks. – 9:36 PM
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
Nuggets going with Murray, Brown, Braun, Green, Nnaji off the bench. No Bones yet and they have played nine guys. – 9:33 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! The second part of my two-part NBA Trade Deadline Mailbag is up! Answers feature…
-OG Anunoby, his value, and why I’m bullish on him
-My favorite OKC target in the next 6 months
-The Hornets’ rentals
-Bones and the Nuggets bench
-Josh Hart!
theathletic.com/4142081/2023/0… – 6:33 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Pelicans, Grizzlies high on OG Anunoby; Nuggets’ Bones Hyland wants larger role
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 5:21 PM
Bryan Kalbrosky @BryanKalbrosky
Bones Hyland has received interest from the Hornets, per @Chris Haynes.
Hyland ranks 5th-best in unassisted 3-pointers per 100 possessions. He trails only Luka Doncic, Donovan Mitchell, Stephen Curry, and Damian Lillard.
bit.ly/3XWN7bW – 10:28 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
In a new episode of #thisleague Uncut, @Marc Stein and I discuss what we’re hearing on trade front with OG Anunoby, Bones Hyland, Dorian Finney-Smith, Matisse Thybulle, Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish, Will Barton and Jae Crowder: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 9:36 AM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
On the latest “This League: Uncut” podcast @Chris Haynes said the following about NC native Bones Hyland
“What I do know is there’s a couple of teams who have registered interest. Among those, two I know for sure are Minnesota + Charlotte”
Stein added he hadn’t heard CLT linked pic.twitter.com/ur5idfYOh0 – 9:05 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! The second part of my two-part NBA Trade Deadline Mailbag is up! Answers feature…
-OG Anunoby, his value, and why I’m bullish on him
-My favorite OKC target in the next 6 months
-The Hornets’ rentals
-Bones and the Nuggets bench
-Josh Hart!
theathletic.com/4142081/2023/0… – 6:50 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
In the Nuggets minutes this season without Jokić and Bones on the court, according to Cleaning the Glass…
Murray ON the court:
390 possessions
+3.9 Net Rating
113.8 O Rating
110.0 D Rating
Murray OFF the court:
356 possessions
-9.5 Net Rating
107.3 O Rating
116.8 D Rating – 1:44 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 Into the slop…
—Myles Turner (3:57)
—Blazers (7:40)
—The slop (15:42)
—Bones Hyland (25:53)
—DFS/Mavs (35:09)
—OG, FVV, Raptors (37:57)
🎧 https://t.co/8XE86ZoDc0
🍎 https://t.co/C3NiDpOonc
✳️ https://t.co/S9p92Z7ipV
📺 https://t.co/RxfKjICXvj pic.twitter.com/sH7k8B6LbS – 5:14 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Nuggets ‘likely’ to move Bones Hyland at 2023 NBA trade deadline, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/nugge… – 4:39 PM
NBA Central: “Bones Hyland is getting traded. It’s a matter of where and for what.” 👀 – @Tim MacMahon (h/t @_TradeDeadline) pic.twitter.com/dfXYz12lva -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / February 3, 2023
Chris Haynes: ‘There’s a handful of teams who have registered interest. Among those teams, two teams I know for sure: Minnesota, and Charlotte’. -via Apple Podcasts / February 2, 2023
Chris Haynes on Bones Hyland: ‘Sources informed me that he is very open to being traded for a larger role.’ -via Apple Podcasts / February 2, 2023