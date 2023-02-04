Tyronn Lue open to reuniting with Kyrie Irving?

Law Murray: Sources tell @TheAthletic that the LA Clippers have made a strong offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving, and that head coach Tyronn Lue is open to coaching Irving again after the two won a championship with Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.
Source: Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU
Source: Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James on if Kyrie Irving is the type of player that can help the Lakers get to the finish line: pic.twitter.com/EAbcLtcPjB – 9:44 PM
LeBron James on if Kyrie Irving is the type of player that can help the Lakers get to the finish line: pic.twitter.com/EAbcLtcPjB – 9:44 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If Kyrie Irving gets traded to the Western Conference, does he still count as an Eastern Conference All-Star starter? – 9:39 PM
If Kyrie Irving gets traded to the Western Conference, does he still count as an Eastern Conference All-Star starter? – 9:39 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i’m still recovering from the dunk norm powell threw down on julius randle a few minutes ago. so crazy thibs tried to challenge it. if the clippers trade norm for kyrie they should be relegated – 9:20 PM
i’m still recovering from the dunk norm powell threw down on julius randle a few minutes ago. so crazy thibs tried to challenge it. if the clippers trade norm for kyrie they should be relegated – 9:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas on Kyrie Irving’s trade request:
“Everyone was surprised, but that’s not my business. That’s still my brother at the end of the day. He’s one of the few guys who I really consider a brother in basketball. Just a big brother who I can look up to and ask anything to.” – 9:15 PM
Cam Thomas on Kyrie Irving’s trade request:
“Everyone was surprised, but that’s not my business. That’s still my brother at the end of the day. He’s one of the few guys who I really consider a brother in basketball. Just a big brother who I can look up to and ask anything to.” – 9:15 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Cam Thomas on Kyrie Irving: “That’s his business…That’s still my brother. Whatever he does, I am still going to support him.” – 9:06 PM
Cam Thomas on Kyrie Irving: “That’s his business…That’s still my brother. Whatever he does, I am still going to support him.” – 9:06 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Cam been buried on that Nets bench for as long as i can remember. Every time the camera found him there this season, he has that Westbrook scowling at the MVP trophy look on his face. No Kyrie tonight. Every bucket felt like Arya saying the names. – 9:03 PM
Cam been buried on that Nets bench for as long as i can remember. Every time the camera found him there this season, he has that Westbrook scowling at the MVP trophy look on his face. No Kyrie tonight. Every bucket felt like Arya saying the names. – 9:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas, who is close with Kyrie Irving, said he was surprised by the trade request, but said “it’s not my business.” Adds Irving “is still my brother.” – 9:03 PM
Cam Thomas, who is close with Kyrie Irving, said he was surprised by the trade request, but said “it’s not my business.” Adds Irving “is still my brother.” – 9:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Thomas on Kyrie Irving: “Whatever happens happens. That’s still my brother at the end of the day.” #NetsWorld – 9:02 PM
Cam Thomas on Kyrie Irving: “Whatever happens happens. That’s still my brother at the end of the day.” #NetsWorld – 9:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving had an excused absence tonight, that all parties were in agreement he wouldn’t attend the game. – 8:58 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving had an excused absence tonight, that all parties were in agreement he wouldn’t attend the game. – 8:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving was not in the building tonight. – 8:53 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving was not in the building tonight. – 8:53 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
This wouldn’t happen if we had Kyrie when Luka was out …
*goes to check on how a physically healthy Kyrie played in his game today …
oh yeah
(sorry … last one) – 8:50 PM
This wouldn’t happen if we had Kyrie when Luka was out …
*goes to check on how a physically healthy Kyrie played in his game today …
oh yeah
(sorry … last one) – 8:50 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I would very much like to own the Clippers’ unprotected 2028 first-round pick (and swap rights on their unprotected 2027 first-round pick). I don’t know if that’s enough to get a Kyrie deal done, but those are very, very desirable picks given the state of the Clippers’ roster. – 8:47 PM
I would very much like to own the Clippers’ unprotected 2028 first-round pick (and swap rights on their unprotected 2027 first-round pick). I don’t know if that’s enough to get a Kyrie deal done, but those are very, very desirable picks given the state of the Clippers’ roster. – 8:47 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Cam Thomas today:
44 Points
6 Rebounds
5 Assists
69.6 FG% (16/23)
Scored 19 points in the 4th quarter, including 5 in the final minute. Clutch effort with Kyrie Irving unavailable. pic.twitter.com/J1Gd5tudEw – 8:45 PM
Cam Thomas today:
44 Points
6 Rebounds
5 Assists
69.6 FG% (16/23)
Scored 19 points in the 4th quarter, including 5 in the final minute. Clutch effort with Kyrie Irving unavailable. pic.twitter.com/J1Gd5tudEw – 8:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Surreal sight: Nets come back from down 23 to defeat Wizards, 125-123, with Kyrie Irving sitting out. Cam Thomas scores career-high 44 points off the bench. Edmond Sumner scores 29 points starting in place of Irving. Barclays Center erupted. – 8:40 PM
Surreal sight: Nets come back from down 23 to defeat Wizards, 125-123, with Kyrie Irving sitting out. Cam Thomas scores career-high 44 points off the bench. Edmond Sumner scores 29 points starting in place of Irving. Barclays Center erupted. – 8:40 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Clyde Frazier, succinct and appropriate, when asked about Kyrie Irving:
“Always something.” – 8:37 PM
Clyde Frazier, succinct and appropriate, when asked about Kyrie Irving:
“Always something.” – 8:37 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Sources tell @TheAthletic that the LA Clippers have made a strong offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving, and that head coach Tyronn Lue is open to coaching Irving again after the two won a championship with Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. – 8:30 PM
Sources tell @TheAthletic that the LA Clippers have made a strong offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving, and that head coach Tyronn Lue is open to coaching Irving again after the two won a championship with Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. – 8:30 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Clippers – who had been linked to Lowry, Conley, VanVleet in multiple reports – now latest team to pursue Kyrie, per Woj. Perhaps Heat should/could convince themselves that their culture could somehow make Kyrie conform. But Lowry’s injury hurts if Heat decides to pursue Kyrie. – 8:27 PM
Clippers – who had been linked to Lowry, Conley, VanVleet in multiple reports – now latest team to pursue Kyrie, per Woj. Perhaps Heat should/could convince themselves that their culture could somehow make Kyrie conform. But Lowry’s injury hurts if Heat decides to pursue Kyrie. – 8:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I love Cam Thomas. I’m pretty sure each time he hits the floor, he looks around and thinks “Yeah, I got this.” And that’s even if KD and Kyrie are out there with him. Sometimes irrational confidence is a skill. Sometimes it costs you. But it’s always fun! – 8:19 PM
I love Cam Thomas. I’m pretty sure each time he hits the floor, he looks around and thinks “Yeah, I got this.” And that’s even if KD and Kyrie are out there with him. Sometimes irrational confidence is a skill. Sometimes it costs you. But it’s always fun! – 8:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Thomas taking full advantage of his opportunity. Kyrie Irving sat tonight with “right calf soreness,” and Thomas has scored 35 points in 23 minutes. He has only missed 5 shots. – 8:18 PM
Cam Thomas taking full advantage of his opportunity. Kyrie Irving sat tonight with “right calf soreness,” and Thomas has scored 35 points in 23 minutes. He has only missed 5 shots. – 8:18 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
This summer, Kyrie had a list of teams he wanted Brooklyn to work with on a sign-and-trade if he and the Nets couldn’t come to terms. Included: Lakers, Knicks, Heat, Mavericks, 76ers and, yes, Clippers.
That feels like a long time ago, but around then Lawrence Frank said this: pic.twitter.com/GIHjM9a3p9 – 8:17 PM
This summer, Kyrie had a list of teams he wanted Brooklyn to work with on a sign-and-trade if he and the Nets couldn’t come to terms. Included: Lakers, Knicks, Heat, Mavericks, 76ers and, yes, Clippers.
That feels like a long time ago, but around then Lawrence Frank said this: pic.twitter.com/GIHjM9a3p9 – 8:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Clippers have emerged in pursuit of a Kyrie Irving trade — joining the Lakers, Mavericks, Suns and others: es.pn/3jxhcje – 8:11 PM
ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Clippers have emerged in pursuit of a Kyrie Irving trade — joining the Lakers, Mavericks, Suns and others: es.pn/3jxhcje – 8:11 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA Trade Deadline latest: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-trade-de…
Kyrie Irving latest: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-trade-… – 8:10 PM
NBA Trade Deadline latest: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-trade-de…
Kyrie Irving latest: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-trade-… – 8:10 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
There is writing and then there is WRITING… BRAVO @MikeVacc
“The Nets and their most devoted fans, waiting for Irving to become a fully all-in member of the organization are like Kay Adams in “The Godfather,” waiting for years for the Corleone Family to go strictly legitimate” – 8:07 PM
There is writing and then there is WRITING… BRAVO @MikeVacc
“The Nets and their most devoted fans, waiting for Irving to become a fully all-in member of the organization are like Kay Adams in “The Godfather,” waiting for years for the Corleone Family to go strictly legitimate” – 8:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Barclays Center is pretty full for a Saturday night game against a non-playoff team with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal all not playing. Nets have drawn better this year regardless of opponent and whose playing. – 7:52 PM
Barclays Center is pretty full for a Saturday night game against a non-playoff team with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal all not playing. Nets have drawn better this year regardless of opponent and whose playing. – 7:52 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Going back through pregame notes from Ty Lue, and he said in reference to the close of the Milwaukee loss that “that’s on me” to find ways to keep Norm Powell an offensive focus, too, when playing alongside PG, Kawhi. – 6:58 PM
Going back through pregame notes from Ty Lue, and he said in reference to the close of the Milwaukee loss that “that’s on me” to find ways to keep Norm Powell an offensive focus, too, when playing alongside PG, Kawhi. – 6:58 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving’s surprised #Nets teammates learned about trade demand on Twitter nypost.com/2023/02/04/kyr… via @nypostsports – 6:53 PM
Kyrie Irving’s surprised #Nets teammates learned about trade demand on Twitter nypost.com/2023/02/04/kyr… via @nypostsports – 6:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked Tyronn Lue pregame about Terance Mann late game role after no 4th quarter minutes in Milwaukee… and that brings up, Norman Powell, who played all of the 4th quarter but was shut out last 4 minutes of game. pic.twitter.com/LWs0CklyTL – 6:48 PM
Asked Tyronn Lue pregame about Terance Mann late game role after no 4th quarter minutes in Milwaukee… and that brings up, Norman Powell, who played all of the 4th quarter but was shut out last 4 minutes of game. pic.twitter.com/LWs0CklyTL – 6:48 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Should Phoenix #Suns look into trading for talented, polarizing Kyrie Irving? #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:47 PM
Should Phoenix #Suns look into trading for talented, polarizing Kyrie Irving? #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:47 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets have been thrust into Kyrie Irving trade negotiations with just 5 days until the deadline.
With that, I ranked Brooklyn’s potential suitors for the 8-time All-Star: clutchpoints.com/ranking-the-ne… – 6:47 PM
The Nets have been thrust into Kyrie Irving trade negotiations with just 5 days until the deadline.
With that, I ranked Brooklyn’s potential suitors for the 8-time All-Star: clutchpoints.com/ranking-the-ne… – 6:47 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards (without Bradley Beal) hung 44 points on the Nets (without Durant/Irving/Simmons) in the first quarter.
16p for Porzingis – 6:45 PM
The Wizards (without Bradley Beal) hung 44 points on the Nets (without Durant/Irving/Simmons) in the first quarter.
16p for Porzingis – 6:45 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Here are Tyronn Lue and Tom Thibodeau on the southpaw Knicks pic.twitter.com/5xk9q9VWvk – 6:42 PM
Here are Tyronn Lue and Tom Thibodeau on the southpaw Knicks pic.twitter.com/5xk9q9VWvk – 6:42 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets just gave up 44 points to the Wizards in the first quarter.
The KD/Kyrie-less era is going to be painful. – 6:42 PM
The Nets just gave up 44 points to the Wizards in the first quarter.
The KD/Kyrie-less era is going to be painful. – 6:42 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NBA Notebook: What are the different options for Brooklyn after Irving’s trade request? @BostonSportsBSJ bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/02/03/nba… – 6:31 PM
NBA Notebook: What are the different options for Brooklyn after Irving’s trade request? @BostonSportsBSJ bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/02/03/nba… – 6:31 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
After Kyrie Irving’s trade request, Nets try to focus on anything but his future: ‘No idea, I just work here’
cbssports.com/nba/news/after… – 6:29 PM
After Kyrie Irving’s trade request, Nets try to focus on anything but his future: ‘No idea, I just work here’
cbssports.com/nba/news/after… – 6:29 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
For @FOXSports: Wrote about why I think the Nets should ignore Kyrie’s demand, play out the season…and then in the summer move on
foxsports.com/stories/nba/wh… – 6:13 PM
For @FOXSports: Wrote about why I think the Nets should ignore Kyrie’s demand, play out the season…and then in the summer move on
foxsports.com/stories/nba/wh… – 6:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Russell Westbrook is still the 6MOY favorite while the Lakers are actively trying to trade him for Kyrie Irving what is going on? pic.twitter.com/8rBv9MPbb3 – 6:06 PM
Russell Westbrook is still the 6MOY favorite while the Lakers are actively trying to trade him for Kyrie Irving what is going on? pic.twitter.com/8rBv9MPbb3 – 6:06 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Nic Claxton said he wouldn’t try to talk Kyrie Irving out of his trade request. He was then asked if there was a window for Irving to return to the Brooklyn Nets.
In part: “I have no idea. I just work here at the end of the day.” 😂
Full video below. pic.twitter.com/gcnZ1CoFyI – 6:03 PM
Nic Claxton said he wouldn’t try to talk Kyrie Irving out of his trade request. He was then asked if there was a window for Irving to return to the Brooklyn Nets.
In part: “I have no idea. I just work here at the end of the day.” 😂
Full video below. pic.twitter.com/gcnZ1CoFyI – 6:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
A few Kyrie Irving trade scenarios for the Suns, and why they shouldn’t make any of them – bit.ly/3WY4t6Q via @PHNX_Suns – 6:02 PM
A few Kyrie Irving trade scenarios for the Suns, and why they shouldn’t make any of them – bit.ly/3WY4t6Q via @PHNX_Suns – 6:02 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Nic Claxton on Kyrie Irving’s trade request: “We’re just like everybody else, we were caught off guard, but I can’t judge a grown man for his decisions. At the end of the day, he’s doing what’s best for him. I stand by him and I stand with my teammates here in this locker room.” pic.twitter.com/ZG79aYaYbS – 5:48 PM
Nic Claxton on Kyrie Irving’s trade request: “We’re just like everybody else, we were caught off guard, but I can’t judge a grown man for his decisions. At the end of the day, he’s doing what’s best for him. I stand by him and I stand with my teammates here in this locker room.” pic.twitter.com/ZG79aYaYbS – 5:48 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Nets introduce their full roster on the Jumbotron before the teams took the court.
Lots of boos when Kyrie Irving is shown. – 5:44 PM
Nets introduce their full roster on the Jumbotron before the teams took the court.
Lots of boos when Kyrie Irving is shown. – 5:44 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Pregame, @Law Murray asked Ty Lue about the fourth quarter in Milwaukee, and Lue said he felt the pressure of Matthews and Jrue necessitated a true point guard instead of a Terance Mann, but Lue allowed that he could have used Mann more down the stretch. – 5:41 PM
Pregame, @Law Murray asked Ty Lue about the fourth quarter in Milwaukee, and Lue said he felt the pressure of Matthews and Jrue necessitated a true point guard instead of a Terance Mann, but Lue allowed that he could have used Mann more down the stretch. – 5:41 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue’s pregame press conference was held in the same room where some food is prepared in Madison Square Garden, and there was a persistent “DRIP DRIP DRIP” of coffee being made behind him the whole time. He (OK, and I) got a pretty good laugh out of that. – 5:40 PM
Ty Lue’s pregame press conference was held in the same room where some food is prepared in Madison Square Garden, and there was a persistent “DRIP DRIP DRIP” of coffee being made behind him the whole time. He (OK, and I) got a pretty good laugh out of that. – 5:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Props to Nic Claxton for dealing with the media pregame and taking every question about the Kyrie situation. I imagine it’s not an enjoyable part of the job for him but he handled it very well. – 5:37 PM
Props to Nic Claxton for dealing with the media pregame and taking every question about the Kyrie situation. I imagine it’s not an enjoyable part of the job for him but he handled it very well. – 5:37 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A pro move by Nic Claxton to speak to reporters about the Kyrie situation before the game. He took questions for a few minutes in front of his locker and was honest both about the situation — and how he still feels about Kyrie. – 5:35 PM
A pro move by Nic Claxton to speak to reporters about the Kyrie situation before the game. He took questions for a few minutes in front of his locker and was honest both about the situation — and how he still feels about Kyrie. – 5:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: If Kyrie Irving comes to market, does that again put Heat on the clock for Kevin Durant? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:26 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: If Kyrie Irving comes to market, does that again put Heat on the clock for Kevin Durant? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:26 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Before timely CPR and an AED saved Damar Hamlin, the same care saved Kai Bates-Diop when his heart stopped for two minutes in a practice gym.
Now his brother Keita, the Spurs forward, is trying to ensure the next cardiac arrest victim has a hero, too.
expressnews.com/sports/columni… – 5:15 PM
Before timely CPR and an AED saved Damar Hamlin, the same care saved Kai Bates-Diop when his heart stopped for two minutes in a practice gym.
Now his brother Keita, the Spurs forward, is trying to ensure the next cardiac arrest victim has a hero, too.
expressnews.com/sports/columni… – 5:15 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nic Claxton said he doesn’t feel like Kyrie let the team down. “At the end of the day we’re all our own individuals.” Claxton said he stands by Kyrie and he stands with his teammates. – 5:03 PM
Nic Claxton said he doesn’t feel like Kyrie let the team down. “At the end of the day we’re all our own individuals.” Claxton said he stands by Kyrie and he stands with his teammates. – 5:03 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton on Kyrie: “I always respect his decision, whatever that may be. And that’s my brother. And you know, just got to roll with who’s here.” #nets – 4:57 PM
Nic Claxton on Kyrie: “I always respect his decision, whatever that may be. And that’s my brother. And you know, just got to roll with who’s here.” #nets – 4:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn when asked if he feels Kyrie is letting the team down:
“I think you have a responsibility as a basketball player, like I do as a coach. I show up, I do my job every single day, that’s what I signed up for, and that’s my expectation for one through seventeen.” pic.twitter.com/LsByT6wSeC – 4:33 PM
Jacque Vaughn when asked if he feels Kyrie is letting the team down:
“I think you have a responsibility as a basketball player, like I do as a coach. I show up, I do my job every single day, that’s what I signed up for, and that’s my expectation for one through seventeen.” pic.twitter.com/LsByT6wSeC – 4:33 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Hello from Brooklyn📍
The Wizards will try and get back on track against the Nets without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/g6fA3P5zRB – 4:31 PM
Hello from Brooklyn📍
The Wizards will try and get back on track against the Nets without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/g6fA3P5zRB – 4:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn is approaching Kyrie Irving’s absence as a day-to-day thing. Not speculating on a return. – 4:25 PM
Jacque Vaughn is approaching Kyrie Irving’s absence as a day-to-day thing. Not speculating on a return. – 4:25 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“There’s a business side of this thing and there’s a human side if this thing. I elected to touch on the human side” JV said when asked about the conversation he had with Kyrie yesterday. pic.twitter.com/iR22MBCyBx – 4:23 PM
“There’s a business side of this thing and there’s a human side if this thing. I elected to touch on the human side” JV said when asked about the conversation he had with Kyrie yesterday. pic.twitter.com/iR22MBCyBx – 4:23 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie wasn’t at the Nets’ walkthrough this afternoon. He’s not sure if he will be at the game tonight. – 4:23 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie wasn’t at the Nets’ walkthrough this afternoon. He’s not sure if he will be at the game tonight. – 4:23 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn to his #Nets in the wake of Kyrie reports: “I said to them, we’re not gonna make this weird. We’re here to play, we’re here to do a job, show up and do your job. I said you’ve done the first step of this thing…let’s do the work to get a win tonight.” #NBA – 4:22 PM
Jacque Vaughn to his #Nets in the wake of Kyrie reports: “I said to them, we’re not gonna make this weird. We’re here to play, we’re here to do a job, show up and do your job. I said you’ve done the first step of this thing…let’s do the work to get a win tonight.” #NBA – 4:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving was not at the walkaround today. Unsure if he’ll be here for the game. – 4:20 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving was not at the walkaround today. Unsure if he’ll be here for the game. – 4:20 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn on Kyrie Irving: “There’s a business side to this thing and there’s a human side to this thing. I elected to touch on the human side and check on him as an individual. I’ll leave the business side to Sean (Marks, GM) and that group.” #Nets – 4:20 PM
Jacque Vaughn on Kyrie Irving: “There’s a business side to this thing and there’s a human side to this thing. I elected to touch on the human side and check on him as an individual. I’ll leave the business side to Sean (Marks, GM) and that group.” #Nets – 4:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said he talked to every player on the roster yesterday. Vaughn said he didn’t ask Irving why he wants to leave. Is leaving “the business side” to Sean Marks. – 4:18 PM
Jacque Vaughn said he talked to every player on the roster yesterday. Vaughn said he didn’t ask Irving why he wants to leave. Is leaving “the business side” to Sean Marks. – 4:18 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie reported some calf soreness so he will be out tonight, says Vaughn. pic.twitter.com/P8CeiPWau0 – 4:17 PM
Kyrie reported some calf soreness so he will be out tonight, says Vaughn. pic.twitter.com/P8CeiPWau0 – 4:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving reported some calf soreness. T.J. Warren will do an on court workout before seeing if he can go tonight. – 4:16 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving reported some calf soreness. T.J. Warren will do an on court workout before seeing if he can go tonight. – 4:16 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Kyrie and Russ looking at the injury reports. AK pic.twitter.com/eo3bf62OtI – 3:51 PM
Kyrie and Russ looking at the injury reports. AK pic.twitter.com/eo3bf62OtI – 3:51 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Why did Kyrie request a trade now? Should the Nets accommodate him? Is Kyrie worth the risk for LeBron and the Lakers? & more! Guests: @Marc Stein @Brian Lewis @Mark Medina
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 3:32 PM
Why did Kyrie request a trade now? Should the Nets accommodate him? Is Kyrie worth the risk for LeBron and the Lakers? & more! Guests: @Marc Stein @Brian Lewis @Mark Medina
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 3:32 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Not surprising, but league source has confirmed that the Knicks are not interested in trading for disgruntled Nets PG Kyrie Irving.
open.substack.com/pub/tommybeer?… – 3:13 PM
Not surprising, but league source has confirmed that the Knicks are not interested in trading for disgruntled Nets PG Kyrie Irving.
open.substack.com/pub/tommybeer?… – 3:13 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Anyway, no more Kyrie talk from me until something happens.
On a more positive note, I am looking very forward to The Last of Us this weekend … it’s easily been my favorite show since GoT decided to stop trying. – 3:08 PM
Anyway, no more Kyrie talk from me until something happens.
On a more positive note, I am looking very forward to The Last of Us this weekend … it’s easily been my favorite show since GoT decided to stop trying. – 3:08 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Some of the details have changed but I wrote this in July @BleacherReport
San Antonio Spurs May Hold Keys to a Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook Trade
bleacherreport.com/articles/10041… – 3:03 PM
Some of the details have changed but I wrote this in July @BleacherReport
San Antonio Spurs May Hold Keys to a Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook Trade
bleacherreport.com/articles/10041… – 3:03 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From earlier: What Heat is seeking in trades. And an Irving update. And an NBA scout weighs in on Miami’s options and what’s worth giving up a first round pick for: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:58 PM
From earlier: What Heat is seeking in trades. And an Irving update. And an NBA scout weighs in on Miami’s options and what’s worth giving up a first round pick for: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:58 PM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
Kyrie Irving is scratched by #Nets due to a ‘sore calf’ following trade demand as fans speculate he’ll be dealt to #Lakers for Russell Westbrook after both guards are mysteriously sidelined ahead of Thursday’s #NBATradeDeadline mol.im/a/11713475 via @MailSport – 2:49 PM
Kyrie Irving is scratched by #Nets due to a ‘sore calf’ following trade demand as fans speculate he’ll be dealt to #Lakers for Russell Westbrook after both guards are mysteriously sidelined ahead of Thursday’s #NBATradeDeadline mol.im/a/11713475 via @MailSport – 2:49 PM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
#Nets star Kyrie Irving’s trade demand leaves NBA teams ‘clamoring for KEVIN DURANT ahead of deadline as the former MVP draws FAR more interest than his outgoing teammate’ mol.im/a/11713317 via @MailSport – 2:48 PM
#Nets star Kyrie Irving’s trade demand leaves NBA teams ‘clamoring for KEVIN DURANT ahead of deadline as the former MVP draws FAR more interest than his outgoing teammate’ mol.im/a/11713317 via @MailSport – 2:48 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
For The Nets , Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) and Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) are out tonight so Kyrie won’t face questions about the trade request.
Jacque Vaughn will though. – 2:42 PM
For The Nets , Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) and Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) are out tonight so Kyrie won’t face questions about the trade request.
Jacque Vaughn will though. – 2:42 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
And I don’t understand saying to trade for Kyrie and not meet his contract demands … he’s literally demanding a trade off a contender because they won’t meet his contract demands for a fully guaranteed max deal. – 2:40 PM
And I don’t understand saying to trade for Kyrie and not meet his contract demands … he’s literally demanding a trade off a contender because they won’t meet his contract demands for a fully guaranteed max deal. – 2:40 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Lumping not wanting Kyrie into other FO failures is like …
Damn, a good analogy is escaping me.
The Mavs are in a position that they’ll have to take risks, but that doesn’t mean jumping out of an airplane and hoping to find a parachute on the way down. – 2:36 PM
Lumping not wanting Kyrie into other FO failures is like …
Damn, a good analogy is escaping me.
The Mavs are in a position that they’ll have to take risks, but that doesn’t mean jumping out of an airplane and hoping to find a parachute on the way down. – 2:36 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Anybody who would take a chance on him is out of their mind.”
@MikeFrancesa tells @Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell why he doesn’t think anyone should trade for Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/RaMWG2cYNS – 2:23 PM
“Anybody who would take a chance on him is out of their mind.”
@MikeFrancesa tells @Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell why he doesn’t think anyone should trade for Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/RaMWG2cYNS – 2:23 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
What if the Nets insisted on the Lakers taking Simmons in any Kyrie trade? – 2:13 PM
What if the Nets insisted on the Lakers taking Simmons in any Kyrie trade? – 2:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Kyrie Irving, potential trade scenarios involving the Suns, and the multitude of reasons it’s not worth the risk: bit.ly/3WY4t6Q – 2:09 PM
On Kyrie Irving, potential trade scenarios involving the Suns, and the multitude of reasons it’s not worth the risk: bit.ly/3WY4t6Q – 2:09 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
No Kyrie Irving for the NETS tonight. I would’ve loved to see them going for 8 straight. KP said the beauty of the NBA is that you get another game.
Keys: Play a full 48 minutes.
Prediction: Deni Avdija bounce-back game. 🐌
#Netsworld | #DCAboveAll – 1:44 PM
No Kyrie Irving for the NETS tonight. I would’ve loved to see them going for 8 straight. KP said the beauty of the NBA is that you get another game.
Keys: Play a full 48 minutes.
Prediction: Deni Avdija bounce-back game. 🐌
#Netsworld | #DCAboveAll – 1:44 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Simple (right calf soreness) listed for Kyrie Irving’s absence today. Not the occasional team suspension, not eligible to play, etc. – 1:40 PM
Simple (right calf soreness) listed for Kyrie Irving’s absence today. Not the occasional team suspension, not eligible to play, etc. – 1:40 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
More smart beat coverage from our @Kyle Goon, who always does a great job riding the Lakers roller coaster, including yesterday, organizing some pertinent thoughts in this analysis:
Is Kyrie Irving the Lakers’ path to a title or misguided star-chasing?
ocregister.com/2023/02/03/ana… – 1:39 PM
More smart beat coverage from our @Kyle Goon, who always does a great job riding the Lakers roller coaster, including yesterday, organizing some pertinent thoughts in this analysis:
Is Kyrie Irving the Lakers’ path to a title or misguided star-chasing?
ocregister.com/2023/02/03/ana… – 1:39 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
You know the Nets was Ted to announce:
Kyrie Irving (this dude has fucked us over for the last time) ruled out Saturday vs. Washington – 1:32 PM
You know the Nets was Ted to announce:
Kyrie Irving (this dude has fucked us over for the last time) ruled out Saturday vs. Washington – 1:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I wonder what was worse, James Harden’s hamstring or Kyrie Irving’s right calf?
I’ll get the scoop tonight. – 1:31 PM
I wonder what was worse, James Harden’s hamstring or Kyrie Irving’s right calf?
I’ll get the scoop tonight. – 1:31 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) and Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) are out tonight against Washington.
The latest on Kyrie’s trade demand: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-trade-… – 1:28 PM
The Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) and Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) are out tonight against Washington.
The latest on Kyrie’s trade demand: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-trade-… – 1:28 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Kyrie Irving is OUT tonight vs. Wizards with what the team is calling calf soreness. – 1:27 PM
Kyrie Irving is OUT tonight vs. Wizards with what the team is calling calf soreness. – 1:27 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kyrie not playing was last sign I needed to see to be convinced. It’s over. Time to start planning the rebuild. – 1:26 PM
Kyrie not playing was last sign I needed to see to be convinced. It’s over. Time to start planning the rebuild. – 1:26 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Kyrie Irving is out for tonight’s game against the Wizards because of right calf soreness. – 1:23 PM
Nets say Kyrie Irving is out for tonight’s game against the Wizards because of right calf soreness. – 1:23 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Update for tonight’s @Brooklyn Nets injury report:
DOUBTFUL:
Warren (left shin contusion)
OUT:
Irving (right calf soreness)
Simmons (left knee soreness) – 1:21 PM
Update for tonight’s @Brooklyn Nets injury report:
DOUBTFUL:
Warren (left shin contusion)
OUT:
Irving (right calf soreness)
Simmons (left knee soreness) – 1:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Kyrie Irving is out tonight vs. Washington.
Ben Simmons is also out, T.J. Warren is doubtful. – 1:21 PM
Nets say Kyrie Irving is out tonight vs. Washington.
Ben Simmons is also out, T.J. Warren is doubtful. – 1:21 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness)
and Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) are out tonight Vs Washington. – 1:21 PM
Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness)
and Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) are out tonight Vs Washington. – 1:21 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Nets just announced injury report for tonight’s home game vs. Wizards. Kyrie Irving is OUT, due to right calf soreness. So there’s that. – 1:21 PM
Nets just announced injury report for tonight’s home game vs. Wizards. Kyrie Irving is OUT, due to right calf soreness. So there’s that. – 1:21 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyrie Irving will not play for Brooklyn tonight, team says. Reason given: Right calf soreness. – 1:20 PM
Kyrie Irving will not play for Brooklyn tonight, team says. Reason given: Right calf soreness. – 1:20 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) is out tonight against Washington Wizards. – 1:20 PM
Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) is out tonight against Washington Wizards. – 1:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Here we go: Kyrie Irving is out with right calf soreness tonight against the Wizards. – 1:20 PM
Here we go: Kyrie Irving is out with right calf soreness tonight against the Wizards. – 1:20 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sports+: There are four possible futures for the #Nets and Kyrie Irving — here’s how they would work nypost.com/2023/02/04/kyr… via @nypost – 12:46 PM
Sports+: There are four possible futures for the #Nets and Kyrie Irving — here’s how they would work nypost.com/2023/02/04/kyr… via @nypost – 12:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
NEW BLEAV IN NETS
I breakdown Kyrie Irving’s trade demand:
🏀 Reaction to the news
🏀 What’s next for Brooklyn?
🏀 Trade destinations, ranked
🏀 AND MORE
Full Episode: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ble… – 12:35 PM
NEW BLEAV IN NETS
I breakdown Kyrie Irving’s trade demand:
🏀 Reaction to the news
🏀 What’s next for Brooklyn?
🏀 Trade destinations, ranked
🏀 AND MORE
Full Episode: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ble… – 12:35 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
NEW BLEAV IN NETS EPISODE
I breakdown Kyrie Irving’s trade demand:
🏀 Reaction to the news
🏀 What’s next for Brooklyn?
🏀 Kyrie trade suitors, ranked
🏀 AND MORE
Full Episode: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ble… – 12:34 PM
NEW BLEAV IN NETS EPISODE
I breakdown Kyrie Irving’s trade demand:
🏀 Reaction to the news
🏀 What’s next for Brooklyn?
🏀 Kyrie trade suitors, ranked
🏀 AND MORE
Full Episode: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ble… – 12:34 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: If Kyrie Irving comes to market, does that again put Heat on the clock for Kevin Durant?sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:08 PM
ASK IRA: If Kyrie Irving comes to market, does that again put Heat on the clock for Kevin Durant?sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 12:08 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
With LeBron James about to break the NBA’s scoring record, his former coaches on criticism he received as a scorer. Mike Brown: “It’s bull–.” Erik Spoelstra: “It was stupid & silly.” My roundtable w/ Spoelstra, Brown and Ty Lue on LeBron as a scorer https://t.co/ENugsSP2jE pic.twitter.com/1J6aH8xvkU – 11:44 AM
With LeBron James about to break the NBA’s scoring record, his former coaches on criticism he received as a scorer. Mike Brown: “It’s bull–.” Erik Spoelstra: “It was stupid & silly.” My roundtable w/ Spoelstra, Brown and Ty Lue on LeBron as a scorer https://t.co/ENugsSP2jE pic.twitter.com/1J6aH8xvkU – 11:44 AM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
ICYMI … full coverage of what happens next for Kyrie Irving and his potential trade suitors and after Irving asked the Brooklyn Nets to trade him: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-trade-… – 11:37 AM
ICYMI … full coverage of what happens next for Kyrie Irving and his potential trade suitors and after Irving asked the Brooklyn Nets to trade him: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-trade-… – 11:37 AM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Kyrie basically killing my trade deadline enjoyment. Every notification comes with a hint of fear that the Mavs have done something monumentally stupid and half the fanbase will be gloating … for a moment, until the reality of the current Kyrie experience takes hold – 11:25 AM
Kyrie basically killing my trade deadline enjoyment. Every notification comes with a hint of fear that the Mavs have done something monumentally stupid and half the fanbase will be gloating … for a moment, until the reality of the current Kyrie experience takes hold – 11:25 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Latest on Kyrie Irving trade request: He’d prefer to land with Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/04/lat… – 10:17 AM
Latest on Kyrie Irving trade request: He’d prefer to land with Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/04/lat… – 10:17 AM
Albert Nahmad @AlbertNahmad
It’s wrong to say that it’s effectively impossible for the Heat to trade Tyler Herro… For many scenarios in which you might want to trade him (e.g., Irving, Durant), it’s not even all that hard. Harder is building a compelling trade package, accepting a big tax bill, etc. – 10:17 AM
It’s wrong to say that it’s effectively impossible for the Heat to trade Tyler Herro… For many scenarios in which you might want to trade him (e.g., Irving, Durant), it’s not even all that hard. Harder is building a compelling trade package, accepting a big tax bill, etc. – 10:17 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Talking to folks around the NBA, there’s a feeling a Kyrie Irving trade could happen fairly quickly. Both the team trading for Irving and Nets would likely have other work to do after a deal. Starting to feel like it might happen quickly, to leave time for more before Thursday. – 10:04 AM
Talking to folks around the NBA, there’s a feeling a Kyrie Irving trade could happen fairly quickly. Both the team trading for Irving and Nets would likely have other work to do after a deal. Starting to feel like it might happen quickly, to leave time for more before Thursday. – 10:04 AM
Bill Doyle @BillDoyle15
Tom Brady retires again and Kyrie Irving asks to be traded again. Why am I not surprised that these things keep happening? Because it’s the week of Groundhog’s Day. – 10:03 AM
Tom Brady retires again and Kyrie Irving asks to be traded again. Why am I not surprised that these things keep happening? Because it’s the week of Groundhog’s Day. – 10:03 AM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: An update on what Heat is seeking in trades. And a Kyrie update. And an NBA scout weighs in on Miami’s options and what’s worth trading a 1st rounder for: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:59 AM
NEW: An update on what Heat is seeking in trades. And a Kyrie update. And an NBA scout weighs in on Miami’s options and what’s worth trading a 1st rounder for: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:59 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: How Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and the chances the Lakers, Mavericks, Suns, and Heat land him. Plus, details on trade talks between the Knicks and Jazz on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:51 AM
Story: How Kyrie Irving requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets and the chances the Lakers, Mavericks, Suns, and Heat land him. Plus, details on trade talks between the Knicks and Jazz on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 9:51 AM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
It’s as if Irving has grabbed the lighter and kerosene and told his buddy, “This is how you start a fire!” like a prequel to “Bad Boys 4.” sports.yahoo.com/kyrie-irvings-… – 9:50 AM
It’s as if Irving has grabbed the lighter and kerosene and told his buddy, “This is how you start a fire!” like a prequel to “Bad Boys 4.” sports.yahoo.com/kyrie-irvings-… – 9:50 AM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
“The fragility of hanging on to playing a perfect game is very difficult.”
A year after his iconic tweet, Jaylen Brown followed up a dismantling of the Nets (that triggered a Kyrie Irving trade request) with a sequel. But the energy still needs shifting.
theathletic.com/4155202/2023/0… – 9:26 AM
“The fragility of hanging on to playing a perfect game is very difficult.”
A year after his iconic tweet, Jaylen Brown followed up a dismantling of the Nets (that triggered a Kyrie Irving trade request) with a sequel. But the energy still needs shifting.
theathletic.com/4155202/2023/0… – 9:26 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
If you’re looking for Kyrie Irving trade scenarios to the Suns, I wrote about what they might look like for @PHNX_Suns. And if you’re wondering why I think it’s a bad idea, well, that’s in there too: https://t.co/RJt0aj5dOj pic.twitter.com/JvvDd77XPg – 9:03 AM
If you’re looking for Kyrie Irving trade scenarios to the Suns, I wrote about what they might look like for @PHNX_Suns. And if you’re wondering why I think it’s a bad idea, well, that’s in there too: https://t.co/RJt0aj5dOj pic.twitter.com/JvvDd77XPg – 9:03 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Discussed the latest Kyrie Irving drama with my guy @EJ_Stewart
youtube.com/watch?v=hVK78_… – 8:59 AM
Discussed the latest Kyrie Irving drama with my guy @EJ_Stewart
youtube.com/watch?v=hVK78_… – 8:59 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving’s trade request is a ‘smart business move’ and Nets could still make a run, former coach says nj.com/nets/2023/02/k…
@MVABasketball
@tps_hsbb – 8:26 AM
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving’s trade request is a ‘smart business move’ and Nets could still make a run, former coach says nj.com/nets/2023/02/k…
@MVABasketball
@tps_hsbb – 8:26 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
If Kyrie Irving comes to market, does that again put Heat on the clock for Kevin Durant? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:09 AM
If Kyrie Irving comes to market, does that again put Heat on the clock for Kevin Durant? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:09 AM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
#NBAWeekend on @Sirius XM NBA starting at 7AM ET this morning. @Sam Mitchell and me are back in the saddle and we just may have a thought or two on @Kyrie Irving , his trade demand and what the @Brooklyn Nets should do. – 6:55 AM
#NBAWeekend on @Sirius XM NBA starting at 7AM ET this morning. @Sam Mitchell and me are back in the saddle and we just may have a thought or two on @Kyrie Irving , his trade demand and what the @Brooklyn Nets should do. – 6:55 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kyrie Irving days in Brooklyn have more drama and intriguing than basketball.
A dive into the most remarkable moments about Nets and Irving partnership. The upcoming trade looks like a redemption for both sides. #NetsWorld #NBATwitter sdna.gr/mpasket/105130… – 4:39 AM
Kyrie Irving days in Brooklyn have more drama and intriguing than basketball.
A dive into the most remarkable moments about Nets and Irving partnership. The upcoming trade looks like a redemption for both sides. #NetsWorld #NBATwitter sdna.gr/mpasket/105130… – 4:39 AM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Did anyone have eyes and ears on Kevin Durant today?
He must be beside himself over the Kyrie Irving news.
KD wasted THREE of the final years of his prime playing with Irving.
It’s truly sad. pic.twitter.com/A4IHURebUm – 1:26 AM
Did anyone have eyes and ears on Kevin Durant today?
He must be beside himself over the Kyrie Irving news.
KD wasted THREE of the final years of his prime playing with Irving.
It’s truly sad. pic.twitter.com/A4IHURebUm – 1:26 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Top potential suitors if #Nets decide to trade Kyrie Irving nypost.com/2023/02/04/top… via @nypostsports – 1:14 AM
Top potential suitors if #Nets decide to trade Kyrie Irving nypost.com/2023/02/04/top… via @nypostsports – 1:14 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
The only thing surprising about Kyrie’s trade request is that it took this long. – 12:45 AM
The only thing surprising about Kyrie’s trade request is that it took this long. – 12:45 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
A Kyrie/trade deadline edition of ‘That’s OD’ w/ @Dave McMenamin on how Kyrie’s trade demand impacts the Lakers and Clippers, would a LeBron-AD-Kyrie trio be better than LeBron-Kyrie-KLove, what Clippers need and could do before deadline and John Wall’s future youtu.be/8C6bxJtAqUE – 12:33 AM
A Kyrie/trade deadline edition of ‘That’s OD’ w/ @Dave McMenamin on how Kyrie’s trade demand impacts the Lakers and Clippers, would a LeBron-AD-Kyrie trio be better than LeBron-Kyrie-KLove, what Clippers need and could do before deadline and John Wall’s future youtu.be/8C6bxJtAqUE – 12:33 AM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Me pregunto qué “estipulaciones de la garantía” insistió @Brooklyn Nets que Kyrie halló inaceptables…. pic.twitter.com/EZeXwmr37U – 12:22 AM
Me pregunto qué “estipulaciones de la garantía” insistió @Brooklyn Nets que Kyrie halló inaceptables…. pic.twitter.com/EZeXwmr37U – 12:22 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
New @PHNX_Suns pod!
On tonight’s show, we talked about one of the Suns’ best wins of the season, the bench stepping up, and I gave my thoughts on why I’m not a fan of a potential Kyrie Irving trade: https://t.co/ewVh6HjmBg pic.twitter.com/Zjn6cbp2QR – 11:51 PM
New @PHNX_Suns pod!
On tonight’s show, we talked about one of the Suns’ best wins of the season, the bench stepping up, and I gave my thoughts on why I’m not a fan of a potential Kyrie Irving trade: https://t.co/ewVh6HjmBg pic.twitter.com/Zjn6cbp2QR – 11:51 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
With the Lakers in reported pursuit of Kyrie Irving, I’m left wondering two things.
Has Kyrie learned anything from the last seven years of turmoil?
And have the Lakers learned anything from their never-ending pursuit of stars over anything else?
ocregister.com/2023/02/03/ana… – 10:59 PM
With the Lakers in reported pursuit of Kyrie Irving, I’m left wondering two things.
Has Kyrie learned anything from the last seven years of turmoil?
And have the Lakers learned anything from their never-ending pursuit of stars over anything else?
ocregister.com/2023/02/03/ana… – 10:59 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Full Court Press Newsletter: Kyrie Irving Wants To Be Traded…And The Celtics Couldn’t Be Any Happier sherrod.substack.com/p/kyrie-irving… – 9:36 PM
Full Court Press Newsletter: Kyrie Irving Wants To Be Traded…And The Celtics Couldn’t Be Any Happier sherrod.substack.com/p/kyrie-irving… – 9:36 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
After a few hours talking Kyrie on @ESPNLosAngeles, I realize I could be more clear w/my take. I’m fine w/him as a rental, and while I prefer the Lakers not give up too much for a rental, my larger concern is them feeling obligated to re-sign him long term, which is insanity. AK – 9:28 PM
After a few hours talking Kyrie on @ESPNLosAngeles, I realize I could be more clear w/my take. I’m fine w/him as a rental, and while I prefer the Lakers not give up too much for a rental, my larger concern is them feeling obligated to re-sign him long term, which is insanity. AK – 9:28 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue: “We knew Greek was going to score, I didn’t know he was going to score 54.” – 12:55 AM
Ty Lue: “We knew Greek was going to score, I didn’t know he was going to score 54.” – 12:55 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue credited Jrue Holiday and Wes Matthews with not switching and getting into the Clippers’ shooters to stall them in the fourth. He felt Kawhi got good shots in the fourth, shots he’d usually make. – 12:55 AM
Ty Lue credited Jrue Holiday and Wes Matthews with not switching and getting into the Clippers’ shooters to stall them in the fourth. He felt Kawhi got good shots in the fourth, shots he’d usually make. – 12:55 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers trail 106-105 with 27 seconds left. Norm Powell hasn’t taken a shot in nearly 4 minutes. Kawhi and PG will be in there, of course. What do you do here if you’re Ty Lue? – 12:40 AM
Clippers trail 106-105 with 27 seconds left. Norm Powell hasn’t taken a shot in nearly 4 minutes. Kawhi and PG will be in there, of course. What do you do here if you’re Ty Lue? – 12:40 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ivica Zubac has fouled out if T Lue challenge is unsuccessful. – 12:33 AM
Ivica Zubac has fouled out if T Lue challenge is unsuccessful. – 12:33 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ivica Zubac has fouled out with 1:47 left and Giannis about to go to the line to shoot free throws. Bucks trail 104-105. Lue takes a timeout. – 12:33 AM
Ivica Zubac has fouled out with 1:47 left and Giannis about to go to the line to shoot free throws. Bucks trail 104-105. Lue takes a timeout. – 12:33 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said in Chicago he’d played Reggie Jackson in part because he knew Jackson could make big shots late. He just hit a midrange jumper to stop some of the bleeding, but so far Norm has 7 of LAC’s 9 fourth-quarter points. Clippers up just *two* now. – 12:19 AM
Ty Lue said in Chicago he’d played Reggie Jackson in part because he knew Jackson could make big shots late. He just hit a midrange jumper to stop some of the bleeding, but so far Norm has 7 of LAC’s 9 fourth-quarter points. Clippers up just *two* now. – 12:19 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi Leonard missed a dunk (hopefully it wasn’t the shoes) then Paul George decided he didn’t want to score in the paint.
Ingles hits a 3 and T Lue calls the predictable timeout. Clippers still up 76-61 but can’t get bored with the game. Again.
6:30 left in 3rd quarter. – 11:50 PM
Kawhi Leonard missed a dunk (hopefully it wasn’t the shoes) then Paul George decided he didn’t want to score in the paint.
Ingles hits a 3 and T Lue calls the predictable timeout. Clippers still up 76-61 but can’t get bored with the game. Again.
6:30 left in 3rd quarter. – 11:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue has gone eight deep in his rotation thus far, with Batum, Powell and Jackson off the bench. With Reggie playing, I don’t know if we’ll see a third guard, in Kennard. But we’ll see. – 10:44 PM
Ty Lue has gone eight deep in his rotation thus far, with Batum, Powell and Jackson off the bench. With Reggie playing, I don’t know if we’ll see a third guard, in Kennard. But we’ll see. – 10:44 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It took Milwaukee 9:05 to make their 3 field goals.
Clearly too many for T Lue. He calls timeout immediately after Brook Lopez long hook that ended 10-1 Clippers run.
Clippers lead 20-9 with 2:55 left in opening quarter. – 10:40 PM
It took Milwaukee 9:05 to make their 3 field goals.
Clearly too many for T Lue. He calls timeout immediately after Brook Lopez long hook that ended 10-1 Clippers run.
Clippers lead 20-9 with 2:55 left in opening quarter. – 10:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Asked T Lue and Bud about the opposing defenses tonight. So many similarities:
– Opp. TO%: (LAC 25th, MIL 30th)
– 3s allowed (LAC 13th, MIL 10th)
– Opp. FTAr (LAC 8th, MIL 2nd)
– Defensive rebounding (LAC 6th, MIL 2nd)
– Paint points allowed (LAC 16th, MIL 13th) pic.twitter.com/O8WfQs8HHa – 9:57 PM
Asked T Lue and Bud about the opposing defenses tonight. So many similarities:
– Opp. TO%: (LAC 25th, MIL 30th)
– 3s allowed (LAC 13th, MIL 10th)
– Opp. FTAr (LAC 8th, MIL 2nd)
– Defensive rebounding (LAC 6th, MIL 2nd)
– Paint points allowed (LAC 16th, MIL 13th) pic.twitter.com/O8WfQs8HHa – 9:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
T Lue on 8x All-Star Paul George: “He’s an elite player, and so it’s not like he has to take a back seat to anyone. Him and Kawhi, they’re both right here, 1A, 1B, 1-1, whatever you want to call it. Just play your game, be aggressive.” pic.twitter.com/tj6fwJl37z – 9:51 PM
T Lue on 8x All-Star Paul George: “He’s an elite player, and so it’s not like he has to take a back seat to anyone. Him and Kawhi, they’re both right here, 1A, 1B, 1-1, whatever you want to call it. Just play your game, be aggressive.” pic.twitter.com/tj6fwJl37z – 9:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
A lot to dissect here from T Lue pregame as far as personnel. Here are the basics:
– Marcus Morris Sr. is the starter
– John Wall out so team isn’t “full” yet
– T Mann has changed LAC defense
– No 3-guard lineups (and Norm/Reggie are locks, so Luke seems like odd guard out) pic.twitter.com/lNqvnZ3cHx – 9:44 PM
A lot to dissect here from T Lue pregame as far as personnel. Here are the basics:
– Marcus Morris Sr. is the starter
– John Wall out so team isn’t “full” yet
– T Mann has changed LAC defense
– No 3-guard lineups (and Norm/Reggie are locks, so Luke seems like odd guard out) pic.twitter.com/lNqvnZ3cHx – 9:44 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Asked how he’ll navigate avoiding the three-guard reserve lineups with Luke Kennard back coming off the bench, Ty Lue said that the staff has “had their conversations” with the players and left it at that. So, wait and see tonight. – 8:40 PM
Asked how he’ll navigate avoiding the three-guard reserve lineups with Luke Kennard back coming off the bench, Ty Lue said that the staff has “had their conversations” with the players and left it at that. So, wait and see tonight. – 8:40 PM
More on this storyline
Irving has not given the Nets a list of preferred destinations, but there’s strong mutual interest between him and the Lakers that goes back to the summer. LeBron James is an immense proponent of making a deal for his former Cavaliers teammate, and the Lakers are operating as a motivated suitor for Irving, sources said. -via ESPN / February 4, 2023
Andrew Greif: The Clippers are indeed among the teams that are suitors for adding Kyrie Irving, a source confirmed to @latimes. There are connections up and down the roster to his time in Cleveland, of course. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / February 4, 2023
Meghan Triplett: Per Jacque Vaughn: Kyrie Irving was not at Barclays tonight. Vaughn said it was agreed upon with the staff that Kyrie would not be at the game tonight. Kevin Durant was also not in attendance tonight. -via Twitter @Meghan_Triplett / February 4, 2023
Andrew Greif: Clippers practiced twice this week on days they probably wouldn’t have earlier this season. Ty Lue said he saw benefits from the extra reps and said that with “time running out,” the team is going to practice more to maximize the time. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / January 22, 2023
Andrew Greif: Ty Lue considers Paul George the de facto lead ballhandler in lineups w/o a traditional PG in part bc it keeps him in a rhythm even when the offense heavily features Kawhi. “He’s bringing the ball up, so he still has a feel for the game where he doesn’t get lost in the offense.” -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / January 22, 2023
Ohm Youngmisuk: Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. will be available to practice, Ty Lue says. Luke Kennard will not practice. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / January 16, 2023
Main Rumors, Kyrie Irving, Tyronn Lue, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat