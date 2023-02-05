Live stream: 76ers 0, Knicks 0

The Philadelphia 76ers (34-17) play against the New York Knicks (28-26) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday February 5, 2023
Philadelphia 76ers 0, New York Knicks 0 (6:00 pm ET)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Nicolas Batum @nicolas88batum
Just took a picture with someone in the street of New York and the guy told me « Thank you Al, Go Celtics!» 🤣🤦🏽♂️ – 6:09 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Can someone tell me when the Knicks game might start? And why is there flag football on my TV? – 6:04 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Amid the trade deadline, Furkan Korkmaz has expressed a desire to want to play more #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/05/six… via @SixersWire – 5:57 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
James Harden can’t miss in warm-ups 🔥
🍿 76ers at Knicks
📺 6 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/5PMALszeJK – 5:39 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid is cleared for action tonight after being questionable again with foot soreness #Sixers – 5:32 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 @Joel Embiid
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @James Harden
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/2xSIhB1M2N – 5:31 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Big 3 era of the Brooklyn Nets:
🔘 Played 8 regular season games together
🔘 One playoff series win
🔘 Harden traded last year
🔘 Kyrie traded today pic.twitter.com/lBfVIWqHFa – 5:25 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
I did a search for best 5 man lineups who have played at least 10 games. Found interesting things; 76ers had 2 bench/starters lineups in top 6. Denver, Warriors, Hawks top 3 starting groups. Lakers best lineup ranks 6th overall, and doesn’t include AD. Can someone ✅ if accurate? – 5:20 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden getting warm at the Garden.
Joel Embiid — again officially questionable with left foot soreness — is also out there. pic.twitter.com/3uzl6R4dxI – 5:18 PM
James Harden getting warm at the Garden.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Kyrie Irving is going to be able to tell his children and grandchildren that he played with LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Luka Doncic yet won just one championship.
Or, maybe he will leave that part out. – 5:04 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
What Joel Embiid is doing as a center who mixes scoring volume and efficiency is absolutely absurd, and he just keeps getting better.
Here’s his progression among the 1,357 qualified seasons in which a player has scored at least 20 PPG. pic.twitter.com/cH49I2owNk – 4:42 PM
What Joel Embiid is doing as a center who mixes scoring volume and efficiency is absolutely absurd, and he just keeps getting better.
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Crazy when you think about the Nets point guard debacle during their 10 years in Brooklyn…
– Deron Williams
– Jeremy Lin
– D’Lo/Dinwiddie
– James Harden
– Kyrie Irving
– Ben Simmons – 4:34 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Including this season, 1,357 qualified seasons have seen a player average at least 20 points per game.
Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, and Joel Embiid are all putting up historic figures in 2022-23 and deserve plenty of appreciation! pic.twitter.com/x2aC856pdh – 4:34 PM
Including this season, 1,357 qualified seasons have seen a player average at least 20 points per game.
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“We need to come out and set the tone early with some energy, and be that team that hits first.” – @CoachJoerger on tonight’s matchup vs the Knicks
courtside comparisons presented by @NerdWallet pic.twitter.com/2myJsqWcIK – 4:33 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tom Thibodeau is asked what he thinks of the chemistry between James Harden and Joel Embiid in the pick-and-roll.
With smile: “They’re pretty good.” – 4:25 PM
Tom Thibodeau is asked what he thinks of the chemistry between James Harden and Joel Embiid in the pick-and-roll.
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
The Sixers are listing Joel Embiid (four) as questionable for tonight’s game at MSG.
He’s been questionable in five straight games and played in each one, but Philly is only favored by 4 points despite NY on being on a back-to-back. Does Vegas think Embiid will be sit tonight? – 4:24 PM
The Sixers are listing Joel Embiid (four) as questionable for tonight’s game at MSG.
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Kyrie Irving played 143 of a possible 278 regular season games during his Brooklyn Nets tenure. Barely half.
KD and Kyrie played together in 74 of a possible 206 games after KD returned from his Achilles injury.
KD-Kyrie-Harden played 10 games.
KD-Kyrie-Simmons played 24. – 4:19 PM
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Looking back… KD, Harden and Kyrie is the biggest let down in NBA history. It will be an @espn 30 for 30 short… – 4:19 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Danuel House Jr. getting his work in pregame #Sixers pic.twitter.com/Mfe9FCGyYt – 4:05 PM
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
James Harden looking back at the Nets pic.twitter.com/fd5EjKfytQ – 3:45 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Frazier/Monroe. West/Goodrich. More recently Harden/Paul. Guys who were all awesome as singular players who learned how to play great as duo. As long as Luka and Kyrie want it to work, it will work – 3:41 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
There was a real chance the Mavericks were never going to get another All-Star if they didn’t move on Kyrie.
They just didn’t have the assets to win a bidding war against the Knicks, Thunder, Rockets, Jazz, Pels or Grizzlies.
They had to do this here and now. This is their shot – 3:38 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
A year ago the Nets had KD, Kyrie And James Harden
Two forced their way out via trades and a third asked to be traded and remains as the solo star pic.twitter.com/trLXqCfR0H – 3:35 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Final: Magic 119, Hornets 113.
At 22-32, Orlando has already matched its win total from last season.
The Magic go 3-1 on the road trip with victories over the 76ers, Timberwolves and Hornets. – 3:21 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Instead of re-signing Jalen Brunson (could have inked him to a four-year, $55 million deal 12 months ago), Dallas ends trading Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith and an unprotected first-round pick to Brooklyn for Kyrie Irving.
Big Yikes.
pic.twitter.com/zMwLdZ68wO – 3:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie Irving has now been on teams with
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
James Harden
Jayson Tatum
Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/rAk1HXj9oX – 3:14 PM
Frank Isola @TheFrankIsola
Our business plan is to not re-sign Jalen Brunson but instead trade for Kyrie….next on Shark Tank – 3:11 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Had a hunch from start of Kyrie Irving’s trade request that Dallas could be the spot. Big signature trade for Mavs President Nico Harrison after losing Jalen Brunson to the Knicks. Harrison has long old Nike ties to Kyrie. J-Kidd will be a great fit, too. Luka-Kyrie monster duo. pic.twitter.com/WQ88kxkTnA – 3:09 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Mavs’ next-available first is in 2025, provided they convey pick to Knicks this year. If not it pushes to 2026, then to 2027. Trade likely to be worded as “first available”
Mavs can trade seconds in 2025, 2027 and 2029. The 2025 is conditional on first-rounder above conveying. – 3:07 PM
Mavs’ next-available first is in 2025, provided they convey pick to Knicks this year. If not it pushes to 2026, then to 2027. Trade likely to be worded as “first available”
Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA
I understand saying Cam Reddish on the surface and thinking “hey, we might be able to pick up the next Kelly Oubre on the cheap”. But he’s not gotten anywhere in four years, so if you’re seeing that sort of curve in him, it’s because you want to see it, not because it’s there. – 2:45 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight’s matchup with the Knicks due to left foot soreness.
Mitchell Robinson out for NYK. – 2:32 PM
Joel Embiid is questionable for tonight’s matchup with the Knicks due to left foot soreness.
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Lots of goodies in our latest NBA intel from @Michael Scotto 👀
Breaks down the chances of the Mavs, Suns, Heat and Lakers trading for Kyrie Irving, plus Knicks and Jazz trade talks ✍🏼
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 2:31 PM
Lots of goodies in our latest NBA intel from @Michael Scotto 👀
Breaks down the chances of the Mavs, Suns, Heat and Lakers trading for Kyrie Irving, plus Knicks and Jazz trade talks ✍🏼
New York Knicks @nyknicks
There’s been nearly 500 matchups between the Knicks and 76ers, but the focus is on tonight’s game 🎥 pic.twitter.com/56IjGlY5Ni – 1:01 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
🔒 @betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/t12U0MAebM – 1:01 PM
tale of the tape.
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The #sixers have basically been shaving points by avoiding certain winning lineup combos like Embiid-Thybulle. I guess cause they don’t “trust it for playoffs.” Fine! Just go get the 1 seed then go back to what’s been less effective later. pic.twitter.com/J1PFreoCAO – 12:25 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I do like RJ Barrett, I just think that situation for him is not conducive”
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson share their thoughts on the Knicks’ 2019 3rd overall pick. pic.twitter.com/tHHyJnh3cQ – 12:25 PM
“I do like RJ Barrett, I just think that situation for him is not conducive”
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
FG attempts this season:
RJ Barrett: 792
Q. Grimes: 352
eFG% this season:
RJ Barret: 48.7%
Q. Grimes: 57.0%
tommybeer.substack.com/p/trade-rumor-… – 12:08 PM
