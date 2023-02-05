76ers vs. Knicks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden
The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $4,484,081 per win while the New York Knicks are spending $5,148,481 per win
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday February 5, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: ESPN
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Home Radio: ESPN NY 98.7
Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!