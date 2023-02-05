Live stream: Cavaliers 62, Pacers 46

The Cleveland Cavaliers (32-22) play against the Indiana Pacers (25-29) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Sunday February 5, 2023

Cleveland Cavaliers 62, Indiana Pacers 46 (Half)

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

16-point lead for the Cavs at halftime. They outscored the Pacers, 35-21 in the 2nd quarter and ended the frame on a 26-9 run.

16-point lead for the Cavs at halftime. They outscored the Pacers, 35-21 in the 2nd quarter and ended the frame on a 26-9 run.

20 assists on 24 field goals. 20 assists ties a season-high in a half.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

take a look at the Numbers At The Half

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Cavs were +14 in the 2Q and have a 62-46 lead on the Pacers at the half. They shot 53% and recorded 20 assists on 24 FGs.

Garland has 14pts; Turner and Haliburton with 10 each.

Cavs were +14 in the 2Q and have a 62-46 lead on the Pacers at the half. They shot 53% and recorded 20 assists on 24 FGs.

Garland has 14pts; Turner and Haliburton with 10 each.

It starts with defense for the Pacers in the second half.

Tony East @TEastNBA

Pacers keep getting into the lane, but when they meet the Cavaliers size they stop in their tracks. Cleveland's bigs having a great game defensviely. It's 62-46 Cavs at halftime. Turner leads the Pacers with 12.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

the ball movement on this play is 💯.

the ball movement on this play is 💯.

Tyrese Haliburton with the no-look pass to Daniel Theis who finds Buddy Hield in the corner for three!

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs have played eight guys so far tonight. Seven of them have at least one assist. Jarrett Allen is the only one without an assist thus far. Surgical offense.

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

After a 10-0 run by the Cavs, Carlisle sends Isaiah Jackson in for Theis. Jackson did not play in the last game. He can provide more rim protection and Theis has already played 10mins. – After a 10-0 run by the Cavs, Carlisle sends Isaiah Jackson in for Theis. Jackson did not play in the last game. He can provide more rim protection and Theis has already played 10mins. – 6:00 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Myles Turner in foul trouble + Daniel Theis playing a bit much for a guy who just had knee surgery = Isaiah Jackson first half minutes. He gets an assist right away. – Myles Turner in foul trouble + Daniel Theis playing a bit much for a guy who just had knee surgery = Isaiah Jackson first half minutes. He gets an assist right away. – 5:58 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff is pretty miffed with Cedi Osman. He drove into the paint — and probably got fouled but it wasn’t called. As Osman stood under the hoop with his arms up, yelling, the Pacers went the other way for a transition 3 before Osman could get to halfcourt – 5:57 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Donovan Mitchell just had Daniel Theis on a switch and ended up taking a step-back 3 instead of attacking off the bounce. Cleveland got the offensive board tho and Mitchell was able to get an uncontested layup for his first bucket. – 5:53 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Little run from the Cavaliers here and they lead the Pacers by 7. It’s 44-37. Pacers offense looking a little stuck against Cleveland’s size. – Little run from the Cavaliers here and they lead the Pacers by 7. It’s 44-37. Pacers offense looking a little stuck against Cleveland’s size. – 5:51 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Myles Turner, the best player on the court, heads to the bench with 5:44 left in the half. He picked up two fouls within 10 seconds and now has three.

Theis continues to play the backup 5 minutes. – Myles Turner, the best player on the court, heads to the bench with 5:44 left in the half. He picked up two fouls within 10 seconds and now has three.Theis continues to play the backup 5 minutes. – 5:51 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Donovan Mitchell, still lacking his usual explosiveness, has zero points on 0 of 5 shooting and 0 of 4 from 3-point range thus far. Just hasn’t been the same since his groin issue popped up. – 5:48 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers have started 1 for 8 from outside against the Cavs. Myles Turner got off to another great start, scoring 10 of their first 15pts. All-Star Donovan Mitchell is still scoreless, 0 for 5. – Pacers have started 1 for 8 from outside against the Cavs. Myles Turner got off to another great start, scoring 10 of their first 15pts. All-Star Donovan Mitchell is still scoreless, 0 for 5. – 5:43 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs have held Pacers to just 5 of 13 on field goals in the paint in this first quarter. Cleveland’s bigs are anchoring the paint and altering countless shots early. – 5:34 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Daniel Theis flies through the lane for the S L A M.✈️ 5:33 PM Daniel Theis flies through the lane for the S L A M.✈️ pic.twitter.com/Yf6B4OkWMJ

Tony East @TEastNBA

Couple of easy ones in a row for Jarrett Allen. He’s up to 6 points as the Cavs lead 27-23 early. Myles Turner, meanwhile, already has 10 points for the Pacers. Didn’t expect this much of an interior battle. – Couple of easy ones in a row for Jarrett Allen. He’s up to 6 points as the Cavs lead 27-23 early. Myles Turner, meanwhile, already has 10 points for the Pacers. Didn’t expect this much of an interior battle. – 5:31 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

#Cavs Darius Garland in foul trouble once again tonight. He has two early ones here with about three minutes remaining in the first quarter. – 5:28 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

I really think the I really think the #Cavs just play with a slightly different energy when Ricky Rubio is on the floor. It’s a really great change of pace for them and I think it’ll be pretty useful down the stretch of this season and into the postseason. – 5:25 PM

Ja Morant's entourage involved in postgame altercation with Pacers; red laser shined at team, per report

"He's a really, really nice person, but he's a killer and he has the ability to internalize that and use it for gasoline."

– JB Bickerstaff on Darius Garland being left off the All-Star team this year.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton spent time pregame with brothers Waylon and Ridge, who were treated at @PeytonChildrens for a rare heart rhythm disorder and have pacemakers to help regulate their heartbeats.💙

Tony East @TEastNBA

Late scratch for the Pacers tonight: Chris Duarte is out with a sore left ankle. – Late scratch for the Pacers tonight: Chris Duarte is out with a sore left ankle. – 4:50 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Late scratch for the Pacers tonight: Chris Duarte is out with a sore ankle. – Late scratch for the Pacers tonight: Chris Duarte is out with a sore ankle. – 4:50 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Chris Duarte is OUT tonight with a sore left ankle.

He did not play in the last game. Coach’s Decision, Rick Carlisle said about that pregame. – Chris Duarte is OUT tonight with a sore left ankle.He did not play in the last game. Coach’s Decision, Rick Carlisle said about that pregame. – 4:46 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. the Cavs:

Daniel Theis – Available (right knee)

Chris Duarte – Out (sore left ankle)

Injury Report for tonight's game vs. the Cavs:

Daniel Theis – Available (right knee)

Chris Duarte – Out (sore left ankle)

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

No Caris LeVert for the Cavs today due to right hamstring soreness.

Daniel Theis (injury management), is questionable — all part of the plan in his return. The team is curious what he looks like with this group. And he had a productive first two appearances. – No Caris LeVert for the Cavs today due to right hamstring soreness.Daniel Theis (injury management), is questionable — all part of the plan in his return. The team is curious what he looks like with this group. And he had a productive first two appearances. – 4:05 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

JB Bickerstaff confirms that Caris LeVert will not play tonight vs. Indiana – JB Bickerstaff confirms that Caris LeVert will not play tonight vs. Indiana – 3:35 PM

Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA

Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 1:17 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

