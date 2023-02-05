Live stream: Cavaliers 62, Pacers 46

The Cleveland Cavaliers (32-22) play against the Indiana Pacers (25-29) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 5:00 PM EST on Sunday February 5, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers 62, Indiana Pacers 46 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Myles Turner has signed a two-year, $60 million extension with the #Pacers
🏀 @Indiana Pacers Center @Myles Turner explains why Indiana is the place for him #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/UD4SXPHnky – 6:17 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
16-point lead for the Cavs at halftime. They outscored the Pacers, 35-21 in the 2nd quarter and ended the frame on a 26-9 run.
20 assists on 24 field goals. 20 assists ties a season-high in a half. #LetEmKnow – 6:14 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
take a look at the Numbers At The Half #sponsored by @PointsBetUSA. pic.twitter.com/z9DQIClErG – 6:13 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Cavs were +14 in the 2Q and have a 62-46 lead on the Pacers at the half. They shot 53% and recorded 20 assists on 24 FGs.
Garland has 14pts; Turner and Haliburton with 10 each.
It starts with defense for the Pacers in the second half. – 6:06 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the ball movement on this play is 💯.
Tyrese Haliburton with the no-look pass to Daniel Theis who finds Buddy Hield in the corner for three! pic.twitter.com/EEYPApSh9t – 6:05 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs have played eight guys so far tonight. Seven of them have at least one assist. Jarrett Allen is the only one without an assist thus far. Surgical offense. – 6:04 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
After a 10-0 run by the Cavs, Carlisle sends Isaiah Jackson in for Theis. Jackson did not play in the last game. He can provide more rim protection and Theis has already played 10mins. – 6:00 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff is pretty miffed with Cedi Osman. He drove into the paint — and probably got fouled but it wasn’t called. As Osman stood under the hoop with his arms up, yelling, the Pacers went the other way for a transition 3 before Osman could get to halfcourt – 5:57 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield knocks down the triple from T.J. McConnell.👌 pic.twitter.com/aBgSuwquwV – 5:56 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell just had Daniel Theis on a switch and ended up taking a step-back 3 instead of attacking off the bounce. Cleveland got the offensive board tho and Mitchell was able to get an uncontested layup for his first bucket. – 5:53 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner, the best player on the court, heads to the bench with 5:44 left in the half. He picked up two fouls within 10 seconds and now has three.
Theis continues to play the backup 5 minutes. – 5:51 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Dimes, Euros… whatever you call them, @Ricky Rubio is dropping them! 🤷
📺 #CavsPacers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/LMjW1MhHpt – 5:50 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Donovan Mitchell, still lacking his usual explosiveness, has zero points on 0 of 5 shooting and 0 of 4 from 3-point range thus far. Just hasn’t been the same since his groin issue popped up. – 5:48 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin takes it strong to the rim.😤 pic.twitter.com/gwm1dY3mxW – 5:48 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
This baby hook from #Cavs Evan Mobley is so silky and it’s becoming extremely reliable. – 5:45 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers have started 1 for 8 from outside against the Cavs. Myles Turner got off to another great start, scoring 10 of their first 15pts. All-Star Donovan Mitchell is still scoreless, 0 for 5. – 5:43 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Cedi finds the fro! 👀
📺 #CavsPacers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/XmUEm2dQzs – 5:38 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs have held Pacers to just 5 of 13 on field goals in the paint in this first quarter. Cleveland’s bigs are anchoring the paint and altering countless shots early. – 5:34 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Daniel Theis flies through the lane for the S L A M.✈️ pic.twitter.com/Yf6B4OkWMJ – 5:33 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Three ball, corner pocket.
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/dg53Q6qQYg – 5:29 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland in foul trouble once again tonight. He has two early ones here with about three minutes remaining in the first quarter. – 5:28 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I really think the #Cavs just play with a slightly different energy when Ricky Rubio is on the floor. It’s a really great change of pace for them and I think it’ll be pretty useful down the stretch of this season and into the postseason. – 5:25 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
ICY DUNKS! 🥶🔨
📺 #CavsPacers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/S7dIN4g3Gn – 5:24 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
6-0 start for the good guys.🔥
📺: @BallySportsIN
💻: https://t.co/thon3aAFRU
@BallySportsIN | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/RPk31L5gt9 – 5:15 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland’s first matchup against one of the guards picked over him for the All-Star Game — Tyrese Haliburton. – 5:12 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant’s entourage involved in postgame altercation with Pacers; red laser shined at team, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 5:11 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
“He’s a really, really nice person, but he’s a killer and he has the ability to internalize that and use it for gasoline.”
– JB Bickerstaff on Darius Garland being left off the All-Star team this year.
#Cavs #Pacers right NOW on @BallySportsCLE! #LetEmKnow – 5:08 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant in Cleveland on Thursday: “Anything, when it comes to being negative with the Grizzlies, we normally get the punishments. It ain’t the same.”
Why do you think that is?
“Most hated. They hate us.”
Why not?
“We don’t like them. I’m standing on that.” 1/2 – 5:06 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Game time! 🕷️
📺 #CavsPacers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/bowZQh0kR5 – 5:02 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant hinted in Cleveland on Thursday to reporters that there was something going on behind the scenes. He called the Grizzlies “the most hated.”
“It’s a little situation going on now, I ain’t gone speak on it yet. If some sh*t don’t change, y’all gone hear me speak on it.” – 4:59 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton spent time pregame with brothers Waylon and Ridge, who were treated at @PeytonChildrens for a rare heart rhythm disorder and have pacemakers to help regulate their heartbeats.💙 pic.twitter.com/04jAz2zNCs – 4:56 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Chris Duarte is OUT tonight with a sore left ankle.
He did not play in the last game. Coach’s Decision, Rick Carlisle said about that pregame. – 4:46 PM
Chris Duarte is OUT tonight with a sore left ankle.
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. the Cavs:
Daniel Theis – Available (right knee)
Chris Duarte – Out (sore left ankle)
@OrthoIndy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/uKQH8iuOis – 4:46 PM
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. the Cavs:
Daniel Theis – Available (right knee)
Chris Duarte – Out (sore left ankle)
@OrthoIndy | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/uKQH8iuOis – 4:46 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
how we’re rockin’ tonight.
@MotorolaUS | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/LNqdjUd2OM – 4:39 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Kyle Kuzma is out for tomorrows game against Cleveland with a left ankle sprain. Bradley Beal is listed as questionable with left foot soreness that also kept him out of yesterday’s game. – 4:33 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have listed Kyle Kuzma (sprained left ankle) and Anthony Gill (health and safety protocols) as out for Monday’s game against the Cavaliers and Bradley Beal (sore left foot) as questionable to be able to play. – 4:32 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Injury report for tomorrow night’s game vs. Cleveland.
#DCAboveAll | #ad x @ChasenBoscolo pic.twitter.com/SH9H8oqf4D – 4:32 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert, who has an extensive stretching session already, is now going through a pregame workout in Indiana, testing that sore hamstring. – 4:29 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
No Caris LeVert for the Cavs today due to right hamstring soreness.
Daniel Theis (injury management), is questionable — all part of the plan in his return. The team is curious what he looks like with this group. And he had a productive first two appearances. – 4:05 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the first 1,500 kids in attendance receive a @PacersBoomer birthday water bottle thanks to our friends at @PeytonChildrens!💙
#sponsored pic.twitter.com/cL3x7fXxSp – 4:04 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
homestand finale.
lock in using #PacersGameNight🔒
@MotorolaUS | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/O04PvgrDot – 3:51 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
The Magic are the 3rd team to match its win total from last season, following the Thunder & Pacers.
The Hornets are the 2nd team to surpass their loss total from last season, joining the Suns. – 3:50 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
FieldHouse fits.
@stockx | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/pUSriRrmEa – 3:49 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
JB Bickerstaff confirms that Caris LeVert will not play tonight vs. Indiana – 3:35 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
I have legit concerns about Kyrie’s general level of happiness living in Dallas. Cleveland and Boston didn’t work for him and as happy as he was at home in NJ, he found lots of reasons to not be on the floor. This is a massive gamble by the Mavs. – 3:23 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
The No. 6 Heat is 3 back of No. 5 Cleveland and 4 back of No. 4 Brooklyn. Best hope for Heat is this Dallas deal makes Nets worse, Heat overtakes them and gets Cavs in 4-5 winnable first round series. But Heat obviously must be lot more consistent for this to be possible. – 3:11 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Seven double-doubles in the last 15 for DG.
@keybank | #Ad | #LetEmKnow – 1:15 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
This should be some week. Clippers almost certainly will make a move or two. I keep remembering that Coach Lue won an NBA title in Cleveland with Irving and that George won Olympic Gold with Kyrie. Their opinions will be vital inputs. – 12:44 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
visit the New Amsterdam Bar outside Section 17 on your way into today’s game at @GainbridgeFH!
@NewAmsterdam | #sponsored pic.twitter.com/5JGQfGyzkX – 12:25 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
“He’s going to bring a lot of smiles to the children’s faces.”
Bennedict Mathurin visited @PeytonChildrens to celebrate their 20th anniversary of providing high quality care to the Indiana community. He spent time playing games, signing autographs and getting to know the kids.💙 pic.twitter.com/FjN9kUjsOI – 11:30 AM
