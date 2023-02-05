Clippers may end up buying out John Wall

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks are listing Jalen Brunson (illness) as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. vs the Clippers.
The only player on the Clips injury report is John Wall (abdominal). – 6:40 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Only John Wall is listed as out for tomorrow’s game vs. the Knicks. That gives the Clippers pretty much a whole healthy roster. I know, I know, it’s still not complete but pretty close – 5:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lightest Clippers injury report since late December in Boston.
John Wall is out at New York Saturday. Everyone else clear, including Paul George. – 5:19 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Only Clipper on injury report for tomorrow at Knicks is John Wall who remains out with abdominal injury. – 5:19 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
As the Clips’ point guard debate rolls on, talked w/ John Wall about the best PG skillset for an offense built around high-usage stars, and trade rumors. League sources have cast doubt on his fit, but Wall says he’s just trying to control what he can:
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 3:39 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
A lot to dissect here from T Lue pregame as far as personnel. Here are the basics:
– Marcus Morris Sr. is the starter
– John Wall out so team isn’t “full” yet
– T Mann has changed LAC defense
– No 3-guard lineups (and Norm/Reggie are locks, so Luke seems like odd guard out) pic.twitter.com/lNqvnZ3cHx – 9:44 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Full house at Clippers shootaround. John Wall, Brandon Boston Jr., Moses Brown and Jason Preston all took part in a “stay ready” game beforehand. Wall said it was his first time getting up and down the court since his abdominal injury. He said he doesn’t have a target return date – 12:21 PM
More on this storyline
Asked about hearing his name in trade rumors, Wall said that he cared only about what he could control. For now that means his recovery from injury, which reached a new milestone Thursday when he took part in a controlled, full-court scrimmage for the first time against the team’s player-development coaches and his younger teammates. He said he does not have a target date for a return. -via Los Angeles Times / February 5, 2023
Multiple people across the league said the Clippers have been proactive in seeking trade partners for John Wall and are considering the possibility of buying out the former five-time All-Star if a trade doesn’t materialize. -via Los Angeles Times / February 3, 2023