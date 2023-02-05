Hawks in the mix for Matisse Thybulle too

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Matisse Thybulle has garnered plenty of trade interest before the deadline next week. He discussed how he handles all of the trade talk at the moment. #Sixers
sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/01/six… via @SixersWire – 12:20 PM
Matisse Thybulle has garnered plenty of trade interest before the deadline next week. He discussed how he handles all of the trade talk at the moment. #Sixers
sixerswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/01/six… via @SixersWire – 12:20 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
This time, the Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle is not stressing at the trade deadline inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 10:27 AM
This time, the Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle is not stressing at the trade deadline inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 10:27 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
In a new episode of #thisleague Uncut, @Marc Stein and I discuss what we’re hearing on trade front with OG Anunoby, Bones Hyland, Dorian Finney-Smith, Matisse Thybulle, Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish, Will Barton and Jae Crowder: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 9:36 AM
In a new episode of #thisleague Uncut, @Marc Stein and I discuss what we’re hearing on trade front with OG Anunoby, Bones Hyland, Dorian Finney-Smith, Matisse Thybulle, Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish, Will Barton and Jae Crowder: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 9:36 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
This time, the Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle is not stressing at the trade deadline inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 7:17 AM
This time, the Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle is not stressing at the trade deadline inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer #NBA – 7:17 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
This time, the #Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle is not stressing at the trade deadline inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 5:16 AM
This time, the #Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle is not stressing at the trade deadline inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 5:16 AM
More on this storyline
Sources say that Atlanta has joined Sacramento as a confirmed suitor for Philadelphia’s Matisse Thybulle. I don’t know that the Hawks will be the ultimate landing spot, but I’ve been advised that the prospect of Thybulle getting traded before Thursday’s buzzer is very real. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 4, 2023
Multiple NBA sources said the Golden State Warriors have had internal discussions about Thybulle and that they like him as a defensive stopper. The Sacramento Kings are also monitoring his availability. A league source said Kings coach Mike Brown is a fan of Thybulle, who would add a defensive presence to Sacramento’s starting lineup. -via The Philadelphia Inquirer / February 3, 2023
On Thursday morning, Stein once again reiterated Sacramento’s interest in Thybulle in the latest episode of “This League Uncut” with Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes. While Stein re-reported Sacramento’s interest in Thybulle, he offered some skepticism about the Sixers’ interest in wanting to deal Thybulle right now as their plans are unclear. “Sacramento has their eye on him. I don’t know if there’s a deal there. It isn’t even fully clear there if Philly is going to make Thybulle available. Look, Sacramento definitely has their eye on that situation. … Thybulle is such a polarizing player. I think if we had Sixers fans dialed in here, half would say they would do anything they could to keep him in town. The other half would send him out. I’m a fan. The defense that he’s capable of — I know there’s concern about his shooting and all that — but if he’s really in play, I would imagine there would be some pretty considerable interest in him.” (Marc Stein) -via Sports Illustrated / February 3, 2023