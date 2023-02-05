Ja Morant: 'Investigation seen they were cappin'... still let article come out to paint negative image on me and my fam'

Ja Morant: did a investigation seen they were cappin . still let a article come out to paint this negative image on me & my fam . & banned my brother from home games for a year . unbelievable 😂
Source: Twitter @JaMorant
Source: Twitter @JaMorant
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Crowd briefly gets to acknowledge Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. for their All-Star selections before the official restarts play. Oops! pic.twitter.com/yevhwdH84h – 6:19 PM
Crowd briefly gets to acknowledge Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. for their All-Star selections before the official restarts play. Oops! pic.twitter.com/yevhwdH84h – 6:19 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
In non- Kyrie news, the Grizzlies will be without 3 starters vs the Raptors tonight. No Ja Morant (wrist), Steven Adams (knee) or Dillon Brooks (suspension). Jaren Jackson Jr, who was questionable, will play. – 5:13 PM
In non- Kyrie news, the Grizzlies will be without 3 starters vs the Raptors tonight. No Ja Morant (wrist), Steven Adams (knee) or Dillon Brooks (suspension). Jaren Jackson Jr, who was questionable, will play. – 5:13 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant’s entourage involved in postgame altercation with Pacers; red laser shined at team, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 5:11 PM
Ja Morant’s entourage involved in postgame altercation with Pacers; red laser shined at team, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 5:11 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Grizzlies say Jaren Jackson Jr. (Thigh Soreness) is active and available tonight vs Raptors.
Ja Morant (Wrist Soreness) is inactive along with Steven Adams (Knee PCL Sprain). – 5:08 PM
Grizzlies say Jaren Jackson Jr. (Thigh Soreness) is active and available tonight vs Raptors.
Ja Morant (Wrist Soreness) is inactive along with Steven Adams (Knee PCL Sprain). – 5:08 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Grizzlies say Jaren Jackson Jr. (RT Thigh Soreness) is active and available tonight vs Raptors.
Ja Morant (Wrist Soreness) is inactive along with Steven Adams (Knee PCL Sprain). – 5:08 PM
Grizzlies say Jaren Jackson Jr. (RT Thigh Soreness) is active and available tonight vs Raptors.
Ja Morant (Wrist Soreness) is inactive along with Steven Adams (Knee PCL Sprain). – 5:08 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant will not play today due to left wrist soreness. Therefore, he won’t be available to reporters after the game. – 5:08 PM
Ja Morant will not play today due to left wrist soreness. Therefore, he won’t be available to reporters after the game. – 5:08 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant in Cleveland on Thursday: “Anything, when it comes to being negative with the Grizzlies, we normally get the punishments. It ain’t the same.”
Why do you think that is?
“Most hated. They hate us.”
Why not?
“We don’t like them. I’m standing on that.” 1/2 – 5:06 PM
Ja Morant in Cleveland on Thursday: “Anything, when it comes to being negative with the Grizzlies, we normally get the punishments. It ain’t the same.”
Why do you think that is?
“Most hated. They hate us.”
Why not?
“We don’t like them. I’m standing on that.” 1/2 – 5:06 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Ja likely gets the starting All Star spot due to voting, but just wanted to drop this.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
31.0 PTS/4.8 RBD/5.6 AST/1.7 STL/1.1 BLK/50.8 FG%/35.4 3PT%/91.1 FT%/62.2 TS%
Ja Morant
27.3 PTS/5.8 RBD/8.3 AST/1.0 STL/.3 BLK/46.5 FG%/32.0 3PT%/75.3 FT%/55.8 TS% – 4:48 PM
Ja likely gets the starting All Star spot due to voting, but just wanted to drop this.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
31.0 PTS/4.8 RBD/5.6 AST/1.7 STL/1.1 BLK/50.8 FG%/35.4 3PT%/91.1 FT%/62.2 TS%
Ja Morant
27.3 PTS/5.8 RBD/8.3 AST/1.0 STL/.3 BLK/46.5 FG%/32.0 3PT%/75.3 FT%/55.8 TS% – 4:48 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. is expected to play. Ja Morant is a game-time decision – 4:22 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. is expected to play. Ja Morant is a game-time decision – 4:22 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is a game-time decision. Jaren Jackson Jr. Is expected to play. – 4:21 PM
Ja Morant is a game-time decision. Jaren Jackson Jr. Is expected to play. – 4:21 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
With Curry out for the All-Star Game, expect Ja Morant to get bumped up to being a starter. He was third in fan (and player and media) voting. – 2:20 PM
With Curry out for the All-Star Game, expect Ja Morant to get bumped up to being a starter. He was third in fan (and player and media) voting. – 2:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m guessing Ja Morant will be elevated to start the All-Star Game. He was third in fan voting and overall in the guard voting.
Who replaces Stephen Curry will be interesting. De’Aaron Fox? Anthony Edwards? Someone else? – 1:36 PM
I’m guessing Ja Morant will be elevated to start the All-Star Game. He was third in fan voting and overall in the guard voting.
Who replaces Stephen Curry will be interesting. De’Aaron Fox? Anthony Edwards? Someone else? – 1:36 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are both questionable for tonight. Steven Adams and Dillon Brooks are out for the Grizzlies. – 9:21 AM
Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. are both questionable for tonight. Steven Adams and Dillon Brooks are out for the Grizzlies. – 9:21 AM
More on this storyline
Damichael Cole: Ja Morant hinted in Cleveland on Thursday to reporters that there was something going on behind the scenes. He called the Grizzlies “the most hated.” “It’s a little situation going on now, I ain’t gone speak on it yet. If some sh*t don’t change, y’all gone hear me speak on it.” -via Twitter @DamichaelC / February 5, 2023
Memphis Grizzlies PR: .@Memphis Grizzlies status update: Jaren Jackson Jr. (RT Thigh Soreness) is active and available tonight vs @Raptors. Ja Morant (RT Wrist Soreness) is inactive along with Steven Adams (RT Knee PCL Sprain). -via Twitter @GrizzliesPR / February 5, 2023