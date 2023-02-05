Joe Tsai did not want to see Kyrie Irving traded to Lakers?

The Nets, rather than trading with Phoenix or the Lakers, ultimately came away with the two Mavericks they wanted most and a better win-now duo than L.A. could offer: Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith. The Nets also succeeded, as one source close to the process put it, in meeting one of the presumed objectives held by team owner Joe Tsai by sending Irving somewhere other than the Lakers — his preferred destination.
Source: Marc Stein @ marcstein.substack.com
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
. @Tim Cato deftly explains why the Mavericks felt they had to make the Kyrie Irving trade.
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
New Locked on Bucks w/@Justin Garcia
🏀 How does the Kyrie trade impact the Bucks?
🏀 Is the Crowder deal dead?
🏀 Khris Middleton’s impact
🏀 Giannis on an MVP charge
📺 https://t.co/K3eFRjltBI
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
#SportsXtra starts after 11 pm on @fox5ny due to NASCAR. We’ll have latest on #KyrieIrving trade, #Knicks BIG comeback win, @JenXperience w Doug Williams’ perspective on 2 black QBs in #SBLVII & joining me in studio from @Riveters Captain @madison_packer_ & Prez @digitmurphy! pic.twitter.com/eoMOkNkmT3 – 11:03 PM
Tina Cervasio @TinaCervasio
#SportsXtra is starting after 11 pm on @fox5ny due to NASCAR. We’ll habe latest on #KyrieIrving trade, #Knicks BIG comeback win, @JenXperience w Doug Williams’ perspective on 2 black QBs in #SBLVII & joining me in studio from @Riveters Captain @MadisonPacker & Prez @digitmurphy! pic.twitter.com/y1a6a8zxjH – 10:57 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
The Hoop Collective without @Brian Windhorst reacts to the Kyrie Irving deal. @Nick Friedell and his big, dumb smile join @Tim Bontemps and me to discuss the Brooklyn-Dallas blockbuster. youtu.be/dmQftgMS_Z0 – 10:55 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New Hoop Collective YouTube Exclusive! Myself, @Nick Friedell and @Tim MacMahon broke down today’s blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade, what it means for Brooklyn and Dallas now and moving forward, and much more. youtu.be/dmQftgMS_Z0 – 10:54 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
Dallas Mavericks aren’t done making moves after Kyrie Irving trade, source says dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:50 PM
From @Callie Caplan:
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Who can name a certain someone who played for Cleveland, Boston, Nets and Dallas before Kyrie becomes the second? – 10:33 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
When asked about the Kyrie trade, James Harden paused for a few seconds and then said: “It’s a trade that happened.”
Tobias Harris was also short when asked about how that trade could impact the East: “Nobody on the Sixers got traded today, so I don’t care about that.” – 10:31 PM
When asked about the Kyrie trade, James Harden paused for a few seconds and then said: “It’s a trade that happened.”
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
Mavericks, Mark Cuban gamble big with Kyrie Irving trade foxsports.com/stories/nba/ma… – 10:19 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think what we’re learning from some of the other leaked Kyrie offers is that the Nets just really, really valued Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie.
Personally I’m probably a bit lower on them (though they’re both good players!) – 10:13 PM
I think what we’re learning from some of the other leaked Kyrie offers is that the Nets just really, really valued Dorian Finney-Smith and Spencer Dinwiddie.
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Despite missing out on Kyrie Irving, Lakers still optimistic they can upgrade roster before trade deadline. The three challenges. Is another star available? The Lakers don’t have many assets. Despite willing to trade picks or young players, they haven’t been willing to do both – 10:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Tonight’s Pickaxe and Roll live show will take place at 10pm MT for those interested.
I will be reacting to the Kyrie Irving trade and other trade deadline rumors.
Oh, and reacting to a basketball game too. – 9:54 PM
Tonight’s Pickaxe and Roll live show will take place at 10pm MT for those interested.
I will be reacting to the Kyrie Irving trade and other trade deadline rumors.
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
James Harden not expansive on his former teammate Kyrie Irving’s being traded to Dallas:
“It’s a trade that happened.” – 9:48 PM
James Harden not expansive on his former teammate Kyrie Irving’s being traded to Dallas:
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
From Shams’ latest, saying the Suns offered Chris Paul, Jae Crowder and a first-rounder for Kyrie Irving. Three firsts would’ve gotten the deal done pic.twitter.com/8tXvXbpsSG – 9:34 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Inside the arms race for Kyrie Irving among playoff contenders in Lakers, Suns, Mavericks and Clippers, and how Dallas won the battle to acquire the eight-time All-Star.
On @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4158739/2023/0… – 9:31 PM
Inside the arms race for Kyrie Irving among playoff contenders in Lakers, Suns, Mavericks and Clippers, and how Dallas won the battle to acquire the eight-time All-Star.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Inside the arms race for Kyrie Irving among playoff contenders in Lakers, Suns, Mavericks and Clippers, and how the Dallas won the battle to acquire the eight-time All-Star.
On @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4158739/2023/0… – 9:31 PM
Inside the arms race for Kyrie Irving among playoff contenders in Lakers, Suns, Mavericks and Clippers, and how the Dallas won the battle to acquire the eight-time All-Star.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant’s future with #Nets now uncertain after Kyrie Irving trade nypost.com/2023/02/05/kev… via @nypostsports – 9:28 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
New BS Podcast!
Part One: Dallas throws a Hail Mary and trades for Kyrie. Now what happens? Plus: all the trade deadline/big picture ramifications with me, @Ryen Russillo @HousefromDC
PS: Part 2 coming much later tonight w/ @TheCousinSal
open.spotify.com/episode/4vWNRG… – 9:23 PM
New BS Podcast!
Part One: Dallas throws a Hail Mary and trades for Kyrie. Now what happens? Plus: all the trade deadline/big picture ramifications with me, @Ryen Russillo @HousefromDC
PS: Part 2 coming much later tonight w/ @TheCousinSal
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at Houston Chronicle — Kyrie Irving trade might light NBA deadline fire, but things look quiet on Rockets’ front ift.tt/N4pIyM0 – 9:19 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Phoenix offered Chris Paul and Jae Crowder plus “unspecified picks” for Kyrie per @Chris Haynes.
I’d say Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith’s youth and team-friendly contracts was why the Nets preferred Dallas’ package.
Both are under contract next year with DFS locked in for 3 seasons – 9:15 PM
Phoenix offered Chris Paul and Jae Crowder plus “unspecified picks” for Kyrie per @Chris Haynes.
I’d say Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith’s youth and team-friendly contracts was why the Nets preferred Dallas’ package.
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Five games in three cities in 72 hours plus two bonus Kyrie columns. Look for latest one in the very early AM.
Time to go home. pic.twitter.com/d8UzkOSgC9 – 9:12 PM
Five games in three cities in 72 hours plus two bonus Kyrie columns. Look for latest one in the very early AM.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
From @Brad Townsend: Kyrie Irving could turn Mavericks’ dream backcourt with Luka Doncic into a nightmare dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 9:02 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Clippers’ offer for Kyrie, according to @Kevin O’Connor.
Luke Kennard
Terance Mann
(Salary filler)
1 first-round pick
2 pick swaps
Nets clearly preferred Dallas’ package with two win-now pieces. I’d think Mann being on an expiring contract played into it as well. – 8:48 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Kyrie Irving trade might light NBA deadline fire, but things look quiet on Rockets’ front houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:47 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I think you have to be willing to take a major risk at some point if you ever hope to win a championship. You don’t win titles by accident.
The Kyrie trade could easily blow up in Dallas’ face. It also gives them a chance, if they do everything else right, to win it all. – 8:44 PM
I think you have to be willing to take a major risk at some point if you ever hope to win a championship. You don’t win titles by accident.
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Steph is out.
Kyrie gets traded to the West.
Does the East get the extra spot?
The West?
Do they just put Wemby in? – 8:43 PM
Chiney Ogwumike @chiney
After the Kyrie trade, this is where the Mavs instantly jumped in stats: pic.twitter.com/65eVKIj3pX – 8:43 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kyrie Irving could turn Mavericks’ dream backcourt with Luka Doncic into a nightmare dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 8:41 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
From @Marc Stein on Kyrie trade negotiations:
“The Nets also succeeded, as one source close to the process put it, in meeting one of the presumed objectives held by team owner Joe Tsai: sending Irving somewhere other than the Lakers — his preferred destination.” – 8:39 PM
From @Marc Stein on Kyrie trade negotiations:
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Dallas Mavericks will have their hands full with Kyrie Irving. My column. newsday.com/sports/columni… via @Newsday – 8:38 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Sucks to see so many Mavs fans instantly willing to remove all context to draw false equivalencies between Kyrie and others that have changed teams.
It’s fine if you’re happy with the deal, but denying what’s happened and why Kyrie is looked at differently isn’t fair or accurate – 8:36 PM
Sucks to see so many Mavs fans instantly willing to remove all context to draw false equivalencies between Kyrie and others that have changed teams.
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Published the podcast a bit early today given the news.
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ joins and we dive deep into the Kyrie Irving trade. How does it impact Dallas? The Nets? The rest of the league?
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtube.com/live/mLBMU9QHA… – 8:35 PM
Published the podcast a bit early today given the news.
GAME THEORY PODCAST: @TheBoxAndOne_ joins and we dive deep into the Kyrie Irving trade. How does it impact Dallas? The Nets? The rest of the league?
APPLE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…
WATCH: youtube.com/live/mLBMU9QHA… – 8:35 PM
Tania Ganguli @taniaganguli
Nets Trading Kyrie Irving to Dallas Mavericks After His Request to Leave nytimes.com/2023/02/05/spo… – 8:31 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
An inside look at the Kyrie Irving-to-Dallas blockbuster trade and what it means for the Mavericks, Nets and Lakers … freshly dispatched to inboxes and @SubstackInc apps worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-irving… – 8:30 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Just filed my Kyrie Irving trade-reaction contribution and will share once it’s posted.
One thing we know for certain is it ain’t going to be boring around here for at least the rest of this season. – 8:17 PM
Just filed my Kyrie Irving trade-reaction contribution and will share once it’s posted.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Kyrie Irving is gone, but the Nets just got better. Is better enough though? On what’s next for Brooklyn and the league-wide ripple effects of Sunday’s blockbuster trade: theringer.com/nba/2023/2/5/2… – 8:07 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Following the Kyrie Irving trade, the championship odds changed drastically for the Mavs going from 33/1 to 10/1 – The Lakers, however, sit behind the Suns (22/1) at 25/1, via @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/r2YyOTSfaM – 8:03 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The timing of the Kyrie Irving trade was a bit of a surprise, but the chaos might just be starting as the trade deadline approaches: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/as… – 8:01 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Who won the Kyrie Irving trade?
🏀 Kenny Anderson (@Kenny Anderson) gives his answer #NetsWorld #MFFL
@GeraldBlss | @Rick Mahorn pic.twitter.com/89ms6f6Itf – 8:00 PM
Who won the Kyrie Irving trade?
🏀 Kenny Anderson (@Kenny Anderson) gives his answer #NetsWorld #MFFL
Michael Dugat @mdug
When we eventually trade Kyrie for Brunson we’ll all know the earth is a flat circle …
wait, no … time is a flat circle.
Time. – 7:56 PM
When we eventually trade Kyrie for Brunson we’ll all know the earth is a flat circle …
wait, no … time is a flat circle.
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Kyrie slowly making his way closer to Area 51. pic.twitter.com/wmuzh22cgC – 7:48 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Video thread of “Good and the Bad” from tonight’s Greensboro Swarm game focussing on Kai Jones and James Bouknight
The Good – Bouk driving into contact
Liked this rim attack, going straight into the defensive bigs, finishing while initiating the contact pic.twitter.com/S9jibNLJGJ – 7:35 PM
Video thread of “Good and the Bad” from tonight’s Greensboro Swarm game focussing on Kai Jones and James Bouknight
The Good – Bouk driving into contact
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd and Kyrie Irving shared the same trainer, who brought Kyrie to JKidd’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Theo Pinson played with him for a year; Reggie Bullock for a game in high school.
All the connections Mavs hope will keep Kyrie stability: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:35 PM
Jason Kidd and Kyrie Irving shared the same trainer, who brought Kyrie to JKidd’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Theo Pinson played with him for a year; Reggie Bullock for a game in high school.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Kyrie Irving trade is huge for Irving himself, the Mavs, the Nets, Kevin Durant and really the entire NBA.
For @spotrac I broke down where the Mavs, Nets, Irving, Durant and everyone else goes from here:
spotrac.com/news/kyrie-irv… – 7:20 PM
The Kyrie Irving trade is huge for Irving himself, the Mavs, the Nets, Kevin Durant and really the entire NBA.
For @spotrac I broke down where the Mavs, Nets, Irving, Durant and everyone else goes from here:
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i wrote about the kyrie trade, and still don’t understand what dallas is thinking: theringer.com/nba/2023/2/5/2… – 7:19 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
New for @YahooSports: First, James Harden escaped, then 360 days later Kyrie did what he does in all his movies. Now is it time to move the last name standing, Mr Durant? sports.yahoo.com/kevin-durant-i… – 7:16 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
I’m legitimately stunned the Lakers didn’t pull the trigger on Kyrie.
The window is now.
When you have LeBron — let alone Year 20 LeBron — the goal isn’t winning in 2027 or 2029.
It’s 2023, 2024 and maybe 2025.
Chances are Rob Pelinka won’t be there then anyways. – 7:08 PM
I’m legitimately stunned the Lakers didn’t pull the trigger on Kyrie.
The window is now.
When you have LeBron — let alone Year 20 LeBron — the goal isn’t winning in 2027 or 2029.
It’s 2023, 2024 and maybe 2025.
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
From @KSherringtonDMN: The Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving trade sacrifices culture for NBA title shot. Will it be worth it? dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:05 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kyrie Irving will join Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks.
@Sarah Kustok breaks it down with @GeraldBlss & @Rick Mahorn #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/8JK1R1jEFg – 7:00 PM
Kyrie Irving will join Luka Dončić and the Dallas Mavericks.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tonight’s story is up off the Kyrie Irving trade. A drama-filled four years comes to an end and in comes Spencer Dinwiddie, a reminder of the era that got the Nets here in the first place. Can the Nets pull a Boston and contend without Kyrie?: theathletic.com/4158190/2023/0… – 6:59 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
The Mavericks and Rangers made have made the splashiest transactions in their sport. Kyrie and deGrom. How well they perform are likely to be the determinants as to how well their new teams do – 6:59 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
Will Kyrie Irving make his Mavericks debut against the Jazz? https://t.co/i4qIF05hbB pic.twitter.com/OekfYUiWAe – 6:54 PM
Will Kyrie Irving make his Mavericks debut against the Jazz? https://t.co/i4qIF05hbB pic.twitter.com/OekfYUiWAe – 6:54 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
For the Dallas Mavericks, the Kyrie Irving deal was a Catch-22: A you-had-to-do-it, good-luck-with-that opportunity. For @CBS NBA: cbssports.com/nba/news/maver… – 6:46 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
I don’t like this deal for the Mavs but I do love it for content. The Kyrie Irving and @Tim MacMahon interactions promise to be absolute legend – 6:45 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Shout out to everyone comparing Jalen Brunson & Kyrie Irving.
Brunson is the 2nd banana you want if you’re trying to win 55 games.
Irving is the 2nd banana you want if you’re trying to get to June.
I can’t believe I’m defending the most toxic superstar in NBA history but alas. – 6:36 PM
Shout out to everyone comparing Jalen Brunson & Kyrie Irving.
Brunson is the 2nd banana you want if you’re trying to win 55 games.
Irving is the 2nd banana you want if you’re trying to get to June.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
The Brooklyn Nets trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks!
@Frank Isola joined @GeraldBlss & @Rick Mahorn to talk about this huge move for both teams. #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/l2PF969AF5 – 6:24 PM
The Brooklyn Nets trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks!
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Who won the Kyrie Irving trade? 👀
Grades for the Mavs and Nets are up now on @ESPNPlus ➡️ https://t.co/fk6ugGqDLo pic.twitter.com/aI1ae6ghWz – 6:22 PM
Who won the Kyrie Irving trade? 👀
Tim Cato @tim_cato
KYRIE IS A TEXAN
me + @garooya + @mikelikessports talked about today’s trade, and i shared a few reported details that i’ve heard so far. you really ought to listen.
SPOTIFY: https://t.co/vLutUMujmu
APPLE: https://t.co/Ge9FyPaeRo pic.twitter.com/OASL4GgIjX – 6:15 PM
KYRIE IS A TEXAN
me + @garooya + @mikelikessports talked about today’s trade, and i shared a few reported details that i’ve heard so far. you really ought to listen.
SPOTIFY: https://t.co/vLutUMujmu
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Good for the Mavericks.
I wouldn’t bet on Kyrie. I’m surprised that’s the move.
But this is the move the Cavs never even attempted with LeBron the first time through.
You can’t just sit around and play it safe when you’ve got Luka Doncic.
Major questions. But good for them. – 6:11 PM
Good for the Mavericks.
I wouldn’t bet on Kyrie. I’m surprised that’s the move.
But this is the move the Cavs never even attempted with LeBron the first time through.
You can’t just sit around and play it safe when you’ve got Luka Doncic.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“It was a deal the Nets had to do”
@GeraldBlss and @Rick Mahorn break down the Kyrie trade to the Mavs #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/0O54gMqLdV – 6:00 PM
“It was a deal the Nets had to do”
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Did the Miami Heat miss out on Kyrie Irving, or is Kevin Durant the real prize?
We break down how the Kyrie deal impacts the Heat and other trade deadline priorities on today’s @LockedOnHeat
youtu.be/Y71o9PsS1es – 5:49 PM
Did the Miami Heat miss out on Kyrie Irving, or is Kevin Durant the real prize?
We break down how the Kyrie deal impacts the Heat and other trade deadline priorities on today’s @LockedOnHeat
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
The Dallas Mavericks will be able to create a max of $21M of cap space this offseason if Kyrie is not retained. – 5:45 PM
The Dallas Mavericks will be able to create a max of $21M of cap space this offseason if Kyrie is not retained. – 5:45 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
5 things to know about Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving, from on-court dazzle to controversy dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:41 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Kyrie Irving trade grades: Mavericks earn high marks after landing All-Star point guard from Nets
cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 5:39 PM
Kyrie Irving trade grades: Mavericks earn high marks after landing All-Star point guard from Nets
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The week ahead for the Bulls: Mon vs.Spurs
Tuesday: At Memphis. ( Grizzlies host Tor. Sun.)
Thursday : At Brooklyn – w/o Irving traded to Dallas.
Saturday: At Cavs. Cavs play 10PM Eastern start at Nola. 9PM CT. Bulls at Cavs at 8PM Eastern.
Bulls very capable of going on a run – 5:38 PM
The week ahead for the Bulls: Mon vs.Spurs
Tuesday: At Memphis. ( Grizzlies host Tor. Sun.)
Thursday : At Brooklyn – w/o Irving traded to Dallas.
Saturday: At Cavs. Cavs play 10PM Eastern start at Nola. 9PM CT. Bulls at Cavs at 8PM Eastern.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Kyrie Irving is Dallas-bound, but was never really on the radar for the Bulls, despite a report. Update on how serious Irving to the Bulls was, some Russ Westbrook chatter, and what’s next?
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/5… – 5:33 PM
Kyrie Irving is Dallas-bound, but was never really on the radar for the Bulls, despite a report. Update on how serious Irving to the Bulls was, some Russ Westbrook chatter, and what’s next?
Read it:
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Column on the Kyrie deal on @njdotcom
The Nets finally unloaded a very talented headache in Kyrie Irving, but will always wonder, what if? nj.com/nets/2023/02/t… – 5:32 PM
Column on the Kyrie deal on @njdotcom
Dave Early @DavidEarly
If the Sixers front office was on the fence about making a win now deadline push, the latest Steph Curry (the Warriors could wind up in the Play-In) injury update and Irving’s heading West might/should coax them towards more aggression. – 5:28 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Though Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are both ball dominant, Mavs have optimism they’ll co-exist well. Luka & Kyrie respect each other. They can both play together & have staggered minutes. Luka has more help. Kyrie played well with two other ball-dominant stars (LeBron, Durant). – 5:27 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
The Big 3 era of the Brooklyn Nets:
🔘 Played 8 regular season games together
🔘 One playoff series win
🔘 Harden traded last year
🔘 Kyrie traded today pic.twitter.com/lBfVIWqHFa – 5:25 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA players react to Kyrie Irving to Mavericks trade news nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/05/nba… – 5:21 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Breaking down the Kyrie Irving trade to Dallas.
Why it makes sense for the Mavericks even if Irving leaves.
The impact in Brooklyn and how the deal likely saves their season.
youtu.be/dUj_u1uOMUg
via @YouTube – 5:17 PM
Breaking down the Kyrie Irving trade to Dallas.
Why it makes sense for the Mavericks even if Irving leaves.
The impact in Brooklyn and how the deal likely saves their season.
youtu.be/dUj_u1uOMUg
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs are not done trying to make trades before the NBA’s Thursday deadline, per source familiar with their thinking just after the Kyrie Irving deal.
Sooo… what’s next?
On Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, value vs. limiting contracts, etc: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:16 PM
The Mavs are not done trying to make trades before the NBA’s Thursday deadline, per source familiar with their thinking just after the Kyrie Irving deal.
Sooo… what’s next?
On Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, value vs. limiting contracts, etc: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:16 PM
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Kyrie Irving has shot an eFG% of 63% in one-one-one situations, 53% creating his own shot out pick and rolls, and 61% playing off the ball spotting up in the perimeter this season. – 5:13 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
In non- Kyrie news, the Grizzlies will be without 3 starters vs the Raptors tonight. No Ja Morant (wrist), Steven Adams (knee) or Dillon Brooks (suspension). Jaren Jackson Jr, who was questionable, will play. – 5:13 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets shipped out Kyrie Irving and his starpower, but they added size and defense, and might not be done yet. More: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 5:11 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Nets’ latest injury report, for Monday’s game vs LAC, lists Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris as “OUT – not with team.” – 5:05 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Kyrie Irving is going to be able to tell his children and grandchildren that he played with LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Luka Doncic yet won just one championship.
Or, maybe he will leave that part out. – 5:04 PM
Kyrie Irving is going to be able to tell his children and grandchildren that he played with LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Luka Doncic yet won just one championship.
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
An added bonus to all of this:
Woj says Kyrie has his physical Monday, then goes to Los Angeles to join the Mavs for a Wednesday game vs. the Clippers.
Which means he can be there Tuesday to watch LeBron try to pass Kareem. – 5:03 PM
An added bonus to all of this:
Woj says Kyrie has his physical Monday, then goes to Los Angeles to join the Mavs for a Wednesday game vs. the Clippers.
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A couple of notes on Nets & Kyrie Irving, including members of BKN touching base with TOR on a deal during their negotiations with teams on Irving: pic.twitter.com/B85X5iliCH – 5:03 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
LIVE Garden Report: Kyrie Irving Traded to Mavericks | Powered by @betonline_ag, @HelloFresh & @AthleticGreens twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:01 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
I’m sure there are quite a few teams that are bummed to see Dorian Finney-Smith included in today’s Kyrie Irving trade. He’s a terrific 3-and-D glue guy and a number of teams were hoping to pry him away from Dallas. He’s a sneaky-good addition, like Royce O’Neale over the summer. – 5:00 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Okay, getting started now on the podcast. Talking Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks with @TheBoxAndOne_, diving deep into all of the ramifications of this deal.
youtube.com/live/mLBMU9QHA… – 5:00 PM
Okay, getting started now on the podcast. Talking Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks with @TheBoxAndOne_, diving deep into all of the ramifications of this deal.
Michael Dugat @mdug
Maybe everything works out, Kyrie proves to be a new human having undergone significant personal growth and the Mavs win not one, not two, not three …
Maybe
Hope so
Maybe then the deal looks amazing, a complete steal.
Hope so
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Kyrie and Luka is going to be wild. Things just got a whole lot more interesting. Favorites in the West. pic.twitter.com/01GFz1lx8H – 4:56 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
In the end, the Nets chose peace of mind over championship contention. On the Kyrie Irving trade, assessing Brooklyn’s return in the deal, and what comes next — for @NYDNSports: nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 4:56 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Kyrie Irving is expected to arrive for a physical on Monday in Dallas and travel to make his Mavericks debut vs. the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday (10 PM ET, ESPN), source tells ESPN. – 4:56 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Going live at 5 to talk Kyrie trade. @CelticsCLNS
youtube.com/live/la3Xw3Clg… – 4:56 PM
Going live at 5 to talk Kyrie trade. @CelticsCLNS
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kyrie Irving is headed to Dallas!
@GeraldBlss and @Rick Mahorn react to the breaking news #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/nil7Z7zCg6 – 4:52 PM
Kyrie Irving is headed to Dallas!
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Following the trade for eight-time NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving, the Dallas Mavericks have moved from +1900 to +1400 to win the NBA championship, per @FDSportsbook. – 4:48 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
KYRIE TRADE BREAKDOWN:
• DAL acquires K. Irving + M. Morris
• BKN acquires D. Finney-Smith + S. Dinwiddie + ’29 1st + ’27 2nd + ’29 2nd
BKN created 2 TPEs: $5M and $1.8M
Trade Bonuses: Kyrie 15%, DFS 5%
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Nets fans logging on to Twitter to finally laugh at Kyrie like the rest of us pic.twitter.com/HvKEusJeR4 – 4:40 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Crazy when you think about the Nets point guard debacle during their 10 years in Brooklyn…
– Deron Williams
– Jeremy Lin
– D’Lo/Dinwiddie
– James Harden
– Kyrie Irving
– Ben Simmons – 4:34 PM
Crazy when you think about the Nets point guard debacle during their 10 years in Brooklyn…
– Deron Williams
– Jeremy Lin
– D’Lo/Dinwiddie
– James Harden
– Kyrie Irving
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Game Theory Podcast is coming in like 25 minutes or so. We’ll talk live about Kyrie Irving to Dallas, one of the most fascinating midseason trades I’ve seen in history.
youtube.com/live/mLBMU9QHA… – 4:31 PM
Game Theory Podcast is coming in like 25 minutes or so. We’ll talk live about Kyrie Irving to Dallas, one of the most fascinating midseason trades I’ve seen in history.
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Cuban: toxic point guards are my faves
Me: is that why you hired one to coach your team?
Cuban: I can never have enough
*Kyrie enters chat*
Kyrie: sup
Me: no way
Cuban: gotta catch em all
Me: but why
Cuban: can we hire Gilbert Arenas for the front office? Someone look into that – 4:31 PM
Cuban: toxic point guards are my faves
Me: is that why you hired one to coach your team?
Cuban: I can never have enough
*Kyrie enters chat*
Kyrie: sup
Me: no way
Cuban: gotta catch em all
Me: but why
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Thibs when asked about the Kyrie trade and how it could change the division and East: “I think that’s Nets question.” – 4:30 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
VIDEO: Kyrie is headed to Dallas @SInow si.com/nba/video/2023… – 4:25 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant went to the Nets nearly 3-1/2 years ago.
They played 74 regular-season games together.
KD’s Achilles rehab year, Kyrie’s vax decision, injuries, leaves of absence, the suspension … 74 games together. Not even a full season. – 4:25 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Mavericks suddenly have the best backcourt duo in the NBA + Kyrie plays for childhood hero, Jason Kidd.
Another scenario that can pay off tremendously or become an off-season disaster if they don’t win the chip. – 4:23 PM
Another scenario that can pay off tremendously or become an off-season disaster if they don’t win the chip. – 4:23 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
To be clear, I understand how good Kyrie can be and how fun he can be to watch, but to pretend the rest of what comes w/ him just vanishes because it would be convenient isn’t reality.
I also understand some people don’t care about that.
Hope it works out as well as possible – 4:23 PM
To be clear, I understand how good Kyrie can be and how fun he can be to watch, but to pretend the rest of what comes w/ him just vanishes because it would be convenient isn’t reality.
I also understand some people don’t care about that.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Us if Kevin Durant doesn’t end up on the Suns and we won’t witness D-Book & KD vs Luka & Kyrie 🍿
pic.twitter.com/vuVMG29FA4 – 4:21 PM
Us if Kevin Durant doesn’t end up on the Suns and we won’t witness D-Book & KD vs Luka & Kyrie 🍿
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Kyrie Irving played 143 of a possible 278 regular season games during his Brooklyn Nets tenure. Barely half.
KD and Kyrie played together in 74 of a possible 206 games after KD returned from his Achilles injury.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving had zero value over the summer. Brooklyn then had to suspend him early in the year.
He raised his value with an incredible 2-month stretch. Nets then played several desperate teams against each other to recoup assets.
I’d think they’re very happy with this outcome. – 4:19 PM
Kyrie Irving had zero value over the summer. Brooklyn then had to suspend him early in the year.
He raised his value with an incredible 2-month stretch. Nets then played several desperate teams against each other to recoup assets.
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Looking back… KD, Harden and Kyrie is the biggest let down in NBA history. It will be an @espn 30 for 30 short… – 4:19 PM
Looking back… KD, Harden and Kyrie is the biggest let down in NBA history. It will be an @espn 30 for 30 short… – 4:19 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Does Kyrie now slide into Curry’s open All-Star West guard slot, and Silver add’s a player from the East? Honestly have to ask the league about that one. – 4:18 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
I would have been very surprised, based on what I was hearing in the last few days, if Kyrie ended up in Miami. The Heat will continue to see what they can do with some of their other contracts ahead of the deadline. A 1st-rd pick could be on the table, depending on the player. – 4:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
When Irving took the podium on Wednesday in Boston, who could’ve imagined it’d be his last presser ever with the #Nets. I kicked around a few questions in my head about hope for a simmering in tensions w/ Boston crowd. His comfort in Brooklyn 4 years in. But held off. Who knew… – 4:16 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Kyrie has had some really incredible quotes – but is his finest work!
“When I say I’m here with Kev, I think that it really entails us managing this franchise together alongside Joe, and Sean, and just our group of family members that we have in our organization,” Irving said – 4:15 PM
Kyrie has had some really incredible quotes – but is his finest work!
Michael Dugat @mdug
Keeping it to basketball, which isn’t really the full picture with Kyrie, my guess is there will be a honeymoon period this season, the on-court pain will most likely come during that guaranteed four years after – and if personal history is any indicator, it will come. – 4:15 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
So much for a quiet Sunday afternoon
Wonder what, if anything, Kyrie to Dallas does to other West teams looking to make moves and a certain East team with a lot of attractive assets that may be in play – 4:14 PM
So much for a quiet Sunday afternoon
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
So glad we don’t have to debate whether the Heat should pursue Kyrie Irving for… another five months… – 4:14 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Protests I referred to with Kyrie were vaccine&contract; clarifying since some didn’t know. Onus will be on Heat to find good player who doesn’t quit on team over vaccine, doesn’t create drama, doesn’t support anti Semitic rhetoric for a week, doesn’t behave so unpredictably etc. – 4:10 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Boom or bust? Dallas’ three leading scorers are Doncic (33.4 points), Irving (27.1 points) and Wood (18.4 points), but the latter two are eligible to become free agents this summer. – 4:06 PM
Boom or bust? Dallas’ three leading scorers are Doncic (33.4 points), Irving (27.1 points) and Wood (18.4 points), but the latter two are eligible to become free agents this summer. – 4:06 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Swing: big.
Fit next to Luka Doncic: Excellent.
Off the court: Questionable, at best.
Salad I ordered 5 mins before news broke: Uneaten.
Kyrie Irving is a Dallas Maverick: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:58 PM
Swing: big.
Fit next to Luka Doncic: Excellent.
Off the court: Questionable, at best.
Salad I ordered 5 mins before news broke: Uneaten.
Kyrie Irving is a Dallas Maverick: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:58 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Nobody will blame the Nets too much for this one because of Kyrie’s baggage. But in totality, still had three superstars ask to be traded in 12 months. Not easy to just explain that away. – 3:58 PM
Nobody will blame the Nets too much for this one because of Kyrie’s baggage. But in totality, still had three superstars ask to be traded in 12 months. Not easy to just explain that away. – 3:58 PM
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
There was speculation that Kyrie Irving would hold out if he was not traded.
A player who withholds services for 30 days or more is viewed as not finishing his contract.
If that same player is set to become a FA, he would not be entitled to sign with a new team in free agency – 3:55 PM
There was speculation that Kyrie Irving would hold out if he was not traded.
A player who withholds services for 30 days or more is viewed as not finishing his contract.
If that same player is set to become a FA, he would not be entitled to sign with a new team in free agency – 3:55 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Kyrie Irving is said to be “ecstatic” about the trade to Dallas Mavericks and “looking forward” to joining forces with Luka Dončić, a league source tells @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 3:54 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Brooklyn Nets have reportedly traded Kyrie Irving to Mavericks, as Sixers title odds continue surging. libertyballers.com/2023/2/5/23586… – 3:50 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kyrie Irving’s final game in Brooklyn goes down as a DNP – not interested in playing. Fitting way to sum up that tenure. – 3:49 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My sense is that the Houston Rockets won the Kyrie Irving trade.
The Nets are either going to trade Durant or trade their remaining assets to improve around Durant. Either way, their future doesn’t look great.
Mavs look great right now, but really volatile moving forward. – 3:48 PM
My sense is that the Houston Rockets won the Kyrie Irving trade.
The Nets are either going to trade Durant or trade their remaining assets to improve around Durant. Either way, their future doesn’t look great.
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
It was just pointed out to me that by trading for a 2029 1st round pick, the Nets ostensibly got a 13 year old as part of their return for Irving – 3:48 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Describe the upcoming Luka Doncic – Kyrie Irving era with one word ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/bW5U5V2qDl – 3:46 PM
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
It’s fair to speculate that the best contract offer Kyrie gets for the next four years is the one that the Nets offered that insulted him and served as the catalyst for the trade demand. – 3:46 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on the Dallas Mavericks landing a trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving: tinyurl.com/mr3kajv3 – 3:45 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Onto the next available point guard for the Clippers now that Kyrie Irving is headed to Dallas. – 3:45 PM
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
I’m working on a Steph Curry breakdown as we speak but my head is still spinning from the Kyrie trade… – 3:45 PM
I’m working on a Steph Curry breakdown as we speak but my head is still spinning from the Kyrie trade… – 3:45 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Kyrie and Shammgod during that first practice pic.twitter.com/6TtfDkFFjX – 3:44 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
I think this is pretty good business from Shetellia Riley Irving and Kyrie. The trade request worked, and he’s more likely to get paid now in Dallas since they traded for him. In Brooklyn, the history was (understandably) too sordid for them to commit to him long-term. – 3:43 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Luka was desperate for help and I guess this is what desperation brings you. Set the timer on when the next Kyrie “thing” blows up. – 3:43 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets reportedly trade Kyrie Irving to Mavericks for Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith, picks nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/05/net… – 3:42 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Irving deal won’t impact All-Star. Irving was voted an Eastern Conference starter, but because it’s no longer conference vs. conference, it won’t matter who he plays for when the teams are “drafted.” – 3:41 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Frazier/Monroe. West/Goodrich. More recently Harden/Paul. Guys who were all awesome as singular players who learned how to play great as duo. As long as Luka and Kyrie want it to work, it will work – 3:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Running quick math (I’ll confirm later), it doesn’t look like Kyrie Irving or Dorian Finney-Smith have to waive any part of their trade bonuses for this deal to go through. – 3:41 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Two huge questions remain for Nets in wake of Kyrie deal.
1. Is KD still committed to staying in Brooklyn without Kyrie?
2. What are the Nets going to do with Ben Simmons’ contract?
It is going to be very interesting to see whether KD shows up at the game tomorrow night. – 3:40 PM
Two huge questions remain for Nets in wake of Kyrie deal.
1. Is KD still committed to staying in Brooklyn without Kyrie?
2. What are the Nets going to do with Ben Simmons’ contract?
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
There was a real chance the Mavericks were never going to get another All-Star if they didn’t move on Kyrie.
They just didn’t have the assets to win a bidding war against the Knicks, Thunder, Rockets, Jazz, Pels or Grizzlies.
They had to do this here and now. This is their shot – 3:38 PM
There was a real chance the Mavericks were never going to get another All-Star if they didn’t move on Kyrie.
They just didn’t have the assets to win a bidding war against the Knicks, Thunder, Rockets, Jazz, Pels or Grizzlies.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Kyrie Irving extension talks are expected to be put off until this summer. He is eligible for a 2-year extension now and a 4-year deal in the summer.
If the Mavs-Kyrie union doesn’t continue, Dallas will have close to max salary cap space this summer. – 3:38 PM
Kyrie Irving extension talks are expected to be put off until this summer. He is eligible for a 2-year extension now and a 4-year deal in the summer.
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
So you can all relax now. Kyrie headed to Dallas. Clippers turn to plan B. But for all we know, the Nets deal might have been Plan B and now they can go full steam ahead to Plan A! – 3:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
In just a little bit, @Trevor_Lane and I will be going live for a dual @FrontOfficeShow and @Lakers Nation show to discuss the Kyrie Irving trade and all of the fallout.
I’ll tweet the link when we are live! – 3:36 PM
In just a little bit, @Trevor_Lane and I will be going live for a dual @FrontOfficeShow and @Lakers Nation show to discuss the Kyrie Irving trade and all of the fallout.
Brad Townsend @townbrad
The combo of Doncic (33.4 points) and Irving (27.1) is averaging 60.5 points.
They supplant Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown (30.9 + 27.0 = 57.9) as the NBA’s top scoring duo, but the obvious difference is the Celtics stars have proved they can share the court and 🏀. – 3:36 PM
The combo of Doncic (33.4 points) and Irving (27.1) is averaging 60.5 points.
They supplant Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown (30.9 + 27.0 = 57.9) as the NBA’s top scoring duo, but the obvious difference is the Celtics stars have proved they can share the court and 🏀. – 3:36 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
The combo Doncic (33.4 points) and Irving (27.1) is averaging 60.5 points.
They supplant Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brown (30.9 + 27.0 = 57.9) as the NBA’s top scoring duo, but the obvious difference is the Celtics stars have proved they can share the court and 🏀. – 3:35 PM
The combo Doncic (33.4 points) and Irving (27.1) is averaging 60.5 points.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
A year ago the Nets had KD, Kyrie And James Harden
Two forced their way out via trades and a third asked to be traded and remains as the solo star pic.twitter.com/trLXqCfR0H – 3:35 PM
A year ago the Nets had KD, Kyrie And James Harden
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Sean Marks got more than I expected for Kyrie but don’t think they got closer to a title and that’s a problem with a 34-year-old Kevin Durant. Another move is necessary. – 3:34 PM
Sean Marks got more than I expected for Kyrie but don’t think they got closer to a title and that’s a problem with a 34-year-old Kevin Durant. Another move is necessary. – 3:34 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
In December I wondered about Dallas making a Hail Mary trade for Kyrie with @Michael Pina and almost immediately died of bronchitis. pic.twitter.com/ViDYdbmcjt – 3:31 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Heat will see Kyrie and Mavs on Saturday April 1 at Miami Dade Arena unless he’s protesting, unhappy, injured or whatever else – 3:30 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kyrie Irving’s trade to Dallas is a win-win situation. The Mavericks became title contenders, having one of the most gifted duos in their backcourt (Luka-Kyrie) and the Nets added a great defender (DFS) and another weapon offensively (Dinwiddie). #NBATwitter – 3:29 PM
Kyrie Irving’s trade to Dallas is a win-win situation. The Mavericks became title contenders, having one of the most gifted duos in their backcourt (Luka-Kyrie) and the Nets added a great defender (DFS) and another weapon offensively (Dinwiddie). #NBATwitter – 3:29 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Kyrie Irving traded to Dallas
– Luka’s Robin?
– Nets done making moves?
– End of an era
– What’s next for LeBron and the Lakers?
Trying to make sense of it all.
📺 https://t.co/e4dWRKGb1E pic.twitter.com/yFN3YMjLXy – 3:29 PM
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Kyrie Irving traded to Dallas
– Luka’s Robin?
– Nets done making moves?
– End of an era
– What’s next for LeBron and the Lakers?
Trying to make sense of it all.
📺 https://t.co/e4dWRKGb1E pic.twitter.com/yFN3YMjLXy – 3:29 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kyrie Irving’s trade to Dallas is a win-win situation. The Mavericks have begun title contenders, having one of the most gifted duos in their backcourt (Luka-Kyrie) and the Nets added a great defender (DFS) and another weapon offensively (Dinwiddie). #NBATwitter – 3:29 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
My guy @Spencer Davies called this!
“The Dallas Mavericks desperately need to get Luka Doncic another ball-handler and/or a better shooter… Now, Kyrie Irving is a potential solution to Dallas’ biggest problem.” basketballnews.com/stories/nba-ro… – 3:28 PM
“The Dallas Mavericks desperately need to get Luka Doncic another ball-handler and/or a better shooter… Now, Kyrie Irving is a potential solution to Dallas’ biggest problem.” basketballnews.com/stories/nba-ro… – 3:28 PM
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Christian Wood/Kyrie/Luka, a big three designed by a 13 year-old. Cuban never stops innovating. – 3:28 PM
Christian Wood/Kyrie/Luka, a big three designed by a 13 year-old. Cuban never stops innovating. – 3:28 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Opponents are going to have their hands full guarding Luka and Kyrie in the Dallas backcourt – 3:28 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving traded to #Mavericks to end wild #Nets saga #NBA nypost.com/2023/02/05/kyr… via @nypostsports – 3:28 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Mavericks consulted face of the franchise Luka Dončić before agreeing to trade for Kyrie Irving, league sources tell @Marc Stein.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:27 PM
The Mavericks consulted face of the franchise Luka Dončić before agreeing to trade for Kyrie Irving, league sources tell @Marc Stein.
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Luka cuando caiga en cuenta que sus métricas de avanzada que lo acercaban al ganar el premio al JMV mermarán compartiendo balón y cancha con Kyrie…. pic.twitter.com/NdO1lANrex – 3:26 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
What a blockbuster 🤯
Dallas gets Kyrie Irving.
Brooklyn gets Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 unprotected first, two second-round picks.
Who won the trade? – 3:25 PM
What a blockbuster 🤯
Dallas gets Kyrie Irving.
Brooklyn gets Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 unprotected first, two second-round picks.
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Man, people really don’t understand how metro areas like Dallas and Houston are completely different politically from the rest of Texas.
I get that it’s time to let these Kyrie jokes fly, but it’s a little disheartening how everyone here is just lumped together like that. – 3:25 PM
Man, people really don’t understand how metro areas like Dallas and Houston are completely different politically from the rest of Texas.
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
What franchise has benefited from being in the Kyrie Irving business since he hit that shot in 2016? Alienated himself from the defending champion Cavs & asked out, submarined a loaded roster in Boston & fled, ditched his buddy KD & leaves the Nets in shambles. Good luck, Mavs. – 3:24 PM
What franchise has benefited from being in the Kyrie Irving business since he hit that shot in 2016? Alienated himself from the defending champion Cavs & asked out, submarined a loaded roster in Boston & fled, ditched his buddy KD & leaves the Nets in shambles. Good luck, Mavs. – 3:24 PM
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Kyrie y Luka cuando tengan que decidir quién arranca la última posesión con el balón en mano para intentar el último tiro…. pic.twitter.com/BV9vrh471v – 3:23 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Kyrie Irving ➡️ Dallas Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/2l1Vp1bTgW – 3:23 PM
Kyrie Irving ➡️ Dallas Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/2l1Vp1bTgW – 3:23 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
How is this a win now for Dallas? How does this make Luka happy? And are they going to commit to Kyrie long term? Might as well start scouting Luka’s trade demand list of teams now – 3:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Love the deal for the Nets. Spencer is a bucket, DFS is a solid 3-and-D and you get a draft pick that might be promising if this Kyrie-Luka thing doesn’t work. – 3:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sounds like from Woj’s last tweet, that the Mavs did this without the extension for Kyrie Irving and they’ll figure things out this summer. That’s sort of a risk, but Dallas did wipe away some long-term salary, just in case everything goes poorly and Kyie bounces. – 3:22 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
tfw Kyrie Irving and Christian Wood are your co-stars pic.twitter.com/8UXRj7cjKu – 3:22 PM
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Kyrie Irving for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks… When the #BrooklynNets got Kyrie my argument at the time was they were fine with Spencer. Guess they figured that out. #Mavs #NBA – 3:22 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Instant reaction to the blockbuster trade that has Kyrie Irving heading to the Dallas Mavericks masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 3:21 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Honestly, I never believed Kyrie Irving was the best fit for the Lakers on this trade market.
They already ranked 15th in half-court points per play, but they’re 21st in defense and dead last in made 3-pointers.
They need 3-AND-D players, not just one awesome isolation scorer. – 3:21 PM
Honestly, I never believed Kyrie Irving was the best fit for the Lakers on this trade market.
They already ranked 15th in half-court points per play, but they’re 21st in defense and dead last in made 3-pointers.
Andre Drummond @AndreDrummond
Kyrie to Dallas 👀👀
Ladies and Gentleman welcome to the trade deadline 😮💨😮💨 – 3:20 PM
Kyrie to Dallas 👀👀
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Even if Heat had wanted Irving, Dallas offer was better than anything Miami realistically could have dangled. Dinwiddie averaging 18 a game and 10 M cheaper than Lowry next year. – 3:20 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Laker fans: “Kyrie Irving is a Laker!”
The Dallas Mavericks: pic.twitter.com/gtudmU9Wo7 – 3:19 PM
Laker fans: “Kyrie Irving is a Laker!”
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
This move wreaks of desperation for the Mavs. Not sure if this helps the Nets current roster a ton but getting Finney-Smith and a 1st for Kyrie with his track record is really good work by Tsai and Marks. – 3:18 PM
This move wreaks of desperation for the Mavs. Not sure if this helps the Nets current roster a ton but getting Finney-Smith and a 1st for Kyrie with his track record is really good work by Tsai and Marks. – 3:18 PM
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Kyrie is trading on Twitter (again).
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-twit… – 3:18 PM
Kyrie is trading on Twitter (again).
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Mavericks GM Nico Harrison has a long history with Irving going back to their Nike days together – and Jason Kidd wanted this trade. Dallas needed a second star for Luka Doncic and gets him with Irving. Mavs can see how it goes and decide on new deal in offseason. – 3:17 PM
Mavericks GM Nico Harrison has a long history with Irving going back to their Nike days together – and Jason Kidd wanted this trade. Dallas needed a second star for Luka Doncic and gets him with Irving. Mavs can see how it goes and decide on new deal in offseason. – 3:17 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Instead of re-signing Jalen Brunson (could have inked him to a four-year, $55 million deal 12 months ago), Dallas ends trading Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith and an unprotected first-round pick to Brooklyn for Kyrie Irving.
Big Yikes.
pic.twitter.com/zMwLdZ68wO – 3:17 PM
Instead of re-signing Jalen Brunson (could have inked him to a four-year, $55 million deal 12 months ago), Dallas ends trading Dinwiddie and Finney-Smith and an unprotected first-round pick to Brooklyn for Kyrie Irving.
Big Yikes.
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Athletic reporting Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks, sources tell – 3:16 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Kyrie Irving heding to Dallas to play alongside Luka Doncic eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/14… – 3:16 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
So are the Mavericks going to give Kyrie Irving the extension he wants? – 3:16 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Looks like this is it for Kyrie. ESPN reporting he is heading to Dallas. More to come…. – 3:16 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving is going to be fun. basketballnews.com/stories/maveri… – 3:15 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Mavs might not get to the Finals but, dammit, Kyrie is gonna uncover the truth behind the Kennedy assassination. – 3:14 PM
Mavs might not get to the Finals but, dammit, Kyrie is gonna uncover the truth behind the Kennedy assassination. – 3:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie Irving has now been on teams with
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
James Harden
Jayson Tatum
Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/rAk1HXj9oX – 3:14 PM
Kyrie Irving has now been on teams with
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
James Harden
Jayson Tatum
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Nets traded Kyrie Irving for Spencer Dinwiddie. A thematic ending of an era. – 3:13 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
If he misses the turnoff, would Kyrie accidentally walk off the edge of the earth or somehow magically come back around to Dallas? – 3:13 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Full deal (so far at least):
BKN gets: Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 DAL 1st, 2027 DAL 2nd, 2029 DAL 2nd
DAL gets: Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris – 3:12 PM
Full deal (so far at least):
BKN gets: Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, 2029 DAL 1st, 2027 DAL 2nd, 2029 DAL 2nd
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan:
Mavericks land Kyrie Irving in trade with Brooklyn Nets, pair star with Luka Doncic dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:12 PM
From @Callie Caplan:
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Source confirms: Mavericks land Kyrie Irving in trade with Brooklyn Nets, pair star with Luka Doncic dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
2029 first-round pick
Two 2nd-round picks
I don’t think the Nets are done yet. There’s further moves to be made using those picks. – 3:10 PM
The Nets trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for:
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
2029 first-round pick
Two 2nd-round picks
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Talking to people around the league the vibe is the Nets did very well in their return for Irving. Spender Dinwiddie reunites with Joe Harris and Nic Claxton. More to come. – 3:10 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Spencer Dinwiddie has now been the centerpiece of trades for Kristaps Porzingis and Kyrie Irving in the last calendar year. – 3:10 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Let Kyrie take Curry’s starting All-Star guard spot in the West and let Jaylen Brown take the open spot in the East – 3:10 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
A long awaited help for Luka Doncic arrived – Kyrie Irving is reportedly heading to the Mavericks 💣 pic.twitter.com/z6w9rfrSi6 – 3:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Here are my questions:
-That return is fine for now, but is that enough for KD to want to stay in Brooklyn?
-What is happening with Kyrie’s contract? Is he signing that extension or Mavs content to let it run to free agency?
-What follow-up deals come from this for BKN & DAL? – 3:09 PM
Here are my questions:
-That return is fine for now, but is that enough for KD to want to stay in Brooklyn?
-What is happening with Kyrie’s contract? Is he signing that extension or Mavs content to let it run to free agency?
Michael Dugat @mdug
Not one of those things would I have given up alone for Kyrie, to give all three is beyond a parody of stupid. – 3:09 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
I don’t think the Nets could’ve done much better than that in a return for Kyrie.
They’re also no longer a contender at the top of the East. – 3:09 PM
I don’t think the Nets could’ve done much better than that in a return for Kyrie.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Had a hunch from start of Kyrie Irving’s trade request that Dallas could be the spot. Big signature trade for Mavs President Nico Harrison after losing Jalen Brunson to the Knicks. Harrison has long old Nike ties to Kyrie. J-Kidd will be a great fit, too. Luka-Kyrie monster duo. pic.twitter.com/WQ88kxkTnA – 3:09 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Smart of the Nets to take a 2029 first-rounder from Dallas. Luka’s contract expires in 2027. They took a gamble on Kyrie eventually leading to Luka’s departure. – 3:09 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Absolutely hate this move.
Hopefully, we at least get a honeymoon Kyrie before everything goes to shit – 3:09 PM
Absolutely hate this move.
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Kyrie in Dallas makes perfect sense.
I am not talking about basketball, necessarily. – 3:08 PM
Kyrie in Dallas makes perfect sense.
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans will next face the Mavericks on March 8. We could presumably see Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson go up against Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. – 3:08 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Given that I wouldn’t want to mess with Irving at all at this point, great trade for the Nets. – 3:08 PM
Given that I wouldn’t want to mess with Irving at all at this point, great trade for the Nets. – 3:08 PM
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Wrote this Friday, and now Dallas has swooped in to get Kyrie from Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/ZC09rAU5h6 – 3:07 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Nets and Mavs have a deal to send Kyrie Irving to Dallas, league source confirms. Lakers had offer earlier in week that included Russell Westbrook and a first round pick for Irving. The Athletic first reported Irving to Dallas. – 3:06 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls faced the Nets the day they replaced Steve Nash with Jacque Vaughn and now will face the new-look Nets 4 days after they trade Kyrie Irving. – 3:06 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The Irving deal, while not representing equal value, sends a package back to Brooklyn that gives them a chance to compete with a healthy Durant. And officially ends Irving’s disastrous run in Brooklyn. – 3:06 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Def like this trade for Brooklyn.
Dinwiddie has thrived in BK and is healthy. Only a partial guarantee on his salary for next year. DFS is an underrated, winning role player. And picks on top.
Most importantly, they get rid of a toxic headache in Kyrie. Addition by subtraction. – 3:06 PM
Def like this trade for Brooklyn.
Dinwiddie has thrived in BK and is healthy. Only a partial guarantee on his salary for next year. DFS is an underrated, winning role player. And picks on top.
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Imagine being a Lakers fan and desperately pining away for Kyrie Irving lol – 3:05 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Pretty fantastic deal for the Nets. Glad the Suns didn’t use tangible assets on a guy who’s unreliable in multiple senses. Luka and Kyrie together could be fun – 3:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Wow that’s insane
Kyrie and Luka
Hey @Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/AuBCxvmr5j – 3:03 PM
Wow that’s insane
Kyrie and Luka
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
The Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks, source tells ESPN. – 3:02 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Broolyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 3:02 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
BREAKING: The Brooklyn Nets are trading Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a first-round and multiple second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 3:01 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Since joining the Nets, Kyrie Irving has found different and innovative ways to not play basketball. It’s quite impressive.! – 2:42 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
A history lesson on when Kyrie Irving wanted to be a Bull, but also why that’s not in the cards as of Sunday, as the trade deadline looms.
And some Russell Westbrook talk …
Just read it:
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Lots of goodies in our latest NBA intel from @Michael Scotto 👀
Breaks down the chances of the Mavs, Suns, Heat and Lakers trading for Kyrie Irving, plus Knicks and Jazz trade talks ✍🏼
hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 2:31 PM
Lots of goodies in our latest NBA intel from @Michael Scotto 👀
Breaks down the chances of the Mavs, Suns, Heat and Lakers trading for Kyrie Irving, plus Knicks and Jazz trade talks ✍🏼
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Regardless of what picks/players are sent out, the Lakers would be fools to agree on anything where giving Kyrie a four-year extension is part of the calculus. Make the deal if you want, but you’re better off with him walking this summer than on the hook through 2027. AK – 1:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Latest #Nets thoughts…
Russ, Lakers trade makes little-no sense without a 3rd team.
I don’t see a Dallas deal either.
Clippers make some sense if you’re keeping Durant. Mann, Morris, Covington, others can help
But best move…trade KD, Irving together: bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/02/03/nba… – 1:52 PM
Latest #Nets thoughts…
Russ, Lakers trade makes little-no sense without a 3rd team.
I don’t see a Dallas deal either.
Clippers make some sense if you’re keeping Durant. Mann, Morris, Covington, others can help
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Regardless of what picks/players are sent out, the Lakers would be fools to agree on anything where giving Kyrie a four-year extension is part of the calculus. Make the deal if you want, but you’re better with him walking this offseason than on the hook through 2027. AK – 1:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
From @Sam Amick:
The Lakers would trade their two 1st-round picks, as well as Austin Reaves and Max Christie, if Kyrie is willing to sign a two-year extension.
If Kyrie is set on a 4-year max deal after this year, LA considers him a rental and would offer “significantly less”. – 1:47 PM
From @Sam Amick:
The Lakers would trade their two 1st-round picks, as well as Austin Reaves and Max Christie, if Kyrie is willing to sign a two-year extension.
Michael Dugat @mdug
Not sure if it’s arrogance or just a lack of awareness, but one concern I have with the Mavs FO, only compounded by the Kyrie trade demand, is their apparent inability to realize when they are out of the running for a primary target and pivot to the other possibly good deals. – 1:20 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
PJ Carlesimo on the Kyrie situation
‘I’ll tell you what, I don’t envy Sean Marks or Jacque Vaughn’ pic.twitter.com/QQNVvtKSxo – 1:12 PM
PJ Carlesimo on the Kyrie situation
Erik Slater @erikslater_
How did Kyrie Irving’s Nets teammates find out about his franchise-altering trade request?
“Twitter, group chats, same as everyone else.”
Full story on the scenes inside Brooklyn’s locker room Saturday: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-kyri… – 12:44 PM
How did Kyrie Irving’s Nets teammates find out about his franchise-altering trade request?
“Twitter, group chats, same as everyone else.”
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
This should be some week. Clippers almost certainly will make a move or two. I keep remembering that Coach Lue won an NBA title in Cleveland with Irving and that George won Olympic Gold with Kyrie. Their opinions will be vital inputs. – 12:44 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Kyrie Irving: I am beyond these earthly trappings.
Also Kyrie: Four-year max or GTFO – 12:32 PM
Kyrie Irving: I am beyond these earthly trappings.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets reportedly going to sit Kyrie Irving until he is traded nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/05/net… – 12:15 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
On the Lakers’ pursuit of Kyrie Irving, the inevitable pressure that comes with employing LeBron James, and my view of where this sensitive situation stands, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4156847/2023/0… – 12:10 PM
On the Lakers’ pursuit of Kyrie Irving, the inevitable pressure that comes with employing LeBron James, and my view of where this sensitive situation stands, at @TheAthletic
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
The Athletic reports Clippers made “strong offer” for Kyrie. Clippers previously only team publicly linked to Lowry. In terms of having contracts to do something significant,
it’s unfortunate for Heat that Lowry&Duncan are out for undetermined lengths with Thurs. trade deadline – 12:06 PM
The Athletic reports Clippers made “strong offer” for Kyrie. Clippers previously only team publicly linked to Lowry. In terms of having contracts to do something significant,
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Lakers get:
– Kyrie + Dragic
Nets get:
– LaVine + Jones Jr. + Bradley
Bulls get:
– Westbrook + 2027 & 2029 LAL picks
Lakers have no leverage and are desperate. Plus proven backup. Nets get proven 2nd banana plus some depth. If they want DDR instead, ok. Bulls get the picks. – 12:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving could sit rest of season if #Nets don’t trade him nypost.com/2023/02/05/kyr… via @nypostsports – 12:02 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New story on @Jorge Sierra: If no Kyrie Irving trade materializes by Thursday’s trade deadline, I detail some of the reasons why that may be.
hoopshype.com/lists/explaine… – 11:20 AM
New story on @Jorge Sierra: If no Kyrie Irving trade materializes by Thursday’s trade deadline, I detail some of the reasons why that may be.
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
Sources tell SpursTalk that the San Antonio Spurs have fielded a lot of calls since Kyrie Irving demanded a trade. Here’s how the Spurs may be involved: spurstalk.com/spurs-busy-kyr… – 11:01 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving has not decided yet whether he will suit up for the #Nets again and play or sit out the rest of the season if not moved by Thursday’s trade deadline, according to a source familiar with the situation. But it is a nuclear option they say is being discussed. #NBA – 10:51 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
Why the hell would the Clippers even consider breaking up their depth and risking their chemistry for Kyrie Irving, a player who is consistently unavailable?
Because the door was never quite closed between Tyronn Lue and Kyrie Irving.
theathletic.com/4156773/2023/0… – 10:47 AM
🆕 @TheAthletic
Why the hell would the Clippers even consider breaking up their depth and risking their chemistry for Kyrie Irving, a player who is consistently unavailable?
Because the door was never quite closed between Tyronn Lue and Kyrie Irving.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
So Kyrie Irving’s last game in a Nets uniform was a 43-point loss in Boston. – 10:27 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
CAM THOMAS ON KYRIE IRVING’S TRADE REQUEST
“Everyone was surprised, but that’s not my business. That’s still my brother at the end of the day. He’s one of the few guys who I really consider a brother in basketball. Just a big brother who I can look up to and ask anything to.” pic.twitter.com/of49HCGlv2 – 10:21 AM
CAM THOMAS ON KYRIE IRVING’S TRADE REQUEST
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The @latimessports has more road coverage of #lakers with: Russell Westbrook isn’t flinching in the face of Kyrie Irving trade rumors latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:14 AM
The @latimessports has more road coverage of #lakers with: Russell Westbrook isn’t flinching in the face of Kyrie Irving trade rumors latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:14 AM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Feels like the Nets have a decent chance of unloading Ben Simmons in a Kyrie trade if they can get the Lakers and Clippers to bid against each other.
I can think of one really good example where one LA team overpaid in a trade out of concern over what the other LA team might do. – 10:13 AM
Feels like the Nets have a decent chance of unloading Ben Simmons in a Kyrie trade if they can get the Lakers and Clippers to bid against each other.
I can think of one really good example where one LA team overpaid in a trade out of concern over what the other LA team might do. – 10:13 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike has this in @latimessports on: LeBron James closes in on scoring record, but is Kyrie Irving still in the picture? latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:08 AM
My dude @Dan Woike has this in @latimessports on: LeBron James closes in on scoring record, but is Kyrie Irving still in the picture? latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:08 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets intend to keep Kyrie Irving sidelined until a trade is finalized ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 10:08 AM
Brooklyn Nets intend to keep Kyrie Irving sidelined until a trade is finalized ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 10:08 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Should Phoenix Suns look into trading for talented, polarizing Kyrie Irving? Nets #NBAAllStar requesting a trade before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. #Suns #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:52 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Kyrie Irving’s trade request offers a number of speculative wagering opportunities: casino.org/news/kyrie-irv… – 7:38 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving is prepared to sit out remainder of season if the Nets don’t trade him: report nj.com/nets/2023/02/k… – 5:14 AM
Now on @njdotcom
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Clippers interested in Kyrie Irving sportando.basketball/en/clippers-in… – 4:07 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron James amid Kyrie-to-Lakers rumors: “I don’t speak for our front office (…) That’s a, what’s the word you use, ‘Duh’ question when you talk about a player like that.” pic.twitter.com/SzV5RIjBg9 – 3:06 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn after his #Nets – with no Big Three & stunned by Kyrie news – rallied from 23 down to win: “It’s proof, its evidence of who we want to be as a team. We talked about it before. Just show up, man. Show up and do the work.”
nypost.com/2023/02/04/net… via @nypostsports – 1:34 AM
Jacque Vaughn after his #Nets – with no Big Three & stunned by Kyrie news – rallied from 23 down to win: “It’s proof, its evidence of who we want to be as a team. We talked about it before. Just show up, man. Show up and do the work.”
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tonight’s story is up. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving weren’t in the building for one of the Nets’ best wins of the year as their teammates were left to digest Irving’s trade request: theathletic.com/4156560/2023/0… – 1:27 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: The Lakers have stated they’ll part with future assets for a deal that gets them near the finish line as championship contenders. Does Kyrie meet that requirement? LeBron: “Duh” es.pn/3jyRVFe – 1:04 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets win without Kyrie Irving thanks to Cam Thomas’ 44-point night nypost.com/2023/02/04/net… via @nypostsports – 11:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tonight’s story is up. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving weren’t in the building for one of the Nets’ best wins of the year as their teammates were left to digest Irving’s trade request: theathletic.slack.com/archives/D04CV… – 11:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving trade request update: Clippers make offer, LeBron says “duh” Irving helps Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/04/kyr… – 11:07 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
There are dueling storylines swirling around the Lakers and both are stressful for their own reasons: the countdown to Kareem, and another to Kyrie? @The Athletic theathletic.com/4156460/2023/0… – 10:43 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James on if Kyrie is the type of player who could help his team get to the finish line: pic.twitter.com/ukeFMz4ycS – 10:24 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James on whether Kyrie Irving is the type of player that can propel the Lakers to a championship level if traded for: “That’s a Rob [Pelinka] question. … Obviously that’s a, what’s the word you use, ‘Duh,’ question when you talk about a player that like that.” – 10:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James on if Kyrie Irving is the type of player that can help the Lakers get to the finish line: pic.twitter.com/EAbcLtcPjB – 9:44 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If Kyrie Irving gets traded to the Western Conference, does he still count as an Eastern Conference All-Star starter? – 9:39 PM
More on this storyline
League sources say that Irving has not been promised a new contract by the Mavericks, who clearly want to see how the rest of the season goes for their new Luka Dončić/Irving backcourt before making a long-term commitment to a player who missed almost as many games as he played in three-and-a-half seasons as a Net. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 5, 2023
League sources say the Clippers offered Luke Kennard, Terance Mann, one future first, and two first-round pick swaps. An additional salary would’ve been required to complete the trade, but that was the gist of it. -via The Ringer / February 5, 2023
Nets Daily: Trade will generate two trade exceptions for Nets, one of $5 million, another of $1.8 million that they can use at any point in next year. Trade also saves Joe Tsai $18.8 million in luxury taxes, dropping the bill from $108 million to $80 million barring any subsequent moves. -via Twitter @NetsDaily / February 5, 2023
Main Rumors, Joseph Tsai, Trade, Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets, Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns