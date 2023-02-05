John Wall, Reggie Jackson, Robert Covington and Luke Kennard primary candidates for Irving trade

It would seem that John Wall, Reggie Jackson, Robert Covington and Luke Kennard are the primary trade candidates in a potential Irving deal.
Source: Law Murray @ The Athletic
Source: Law Murray @ The Athletic
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Latest #Nets thoughts…
Russ, Lakers trade makes little-no sense without a 3rd team.
I don’t see a Dallas deal either.
Clippers make some sense if you’re keeping Durant. Mann, Morris, Covington, others can help
But best move…trade KD, Irving together: bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/02/03/nba… – 1:52 PM
Latest #Nets thoughts…
Russ, Lakers trade makes little-no sense without a 3rd team.
I don’t see a Dallas deal either.
Clippers make some sense if you’re keeping Durant. Mann, Morris, Covington, others can help
But best move…trade KD, Irving together: bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/02/03/nba… – 1:52 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Another DNP-CD for Bones Hyland.
Luke Kennard got another DNP-CD too.
Could be nothing, but when rotation guys suddenly aren’t playing during trade deadline week, I always take notice. – 9:27 AM
Another DNP-CD for Bones Hyland.
Luke Kennard got another DNP-CD too.
Could be nothing, but when rotation guys suddenly aren’t playing during trade deadline week, I always take notice. – 9:27 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Give the people what they want: Terance Mann is in for Reggie Jackson as Clippers have lost 9 points of 17-point 4th quarter lead (and counting) – 8:57 PM
Give the people what they want: Terance Mann is in for Reggie Jackson as Clippers have lost 9 points of 17-point 4th quarter lead (and counting) – 8:57 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers down to 8-man rotation in first half. Norman Powell as 6th Man, Nicolas Batum as lone backup big, Reggie Jackson as “traditional” point guard. That’s it.
Robert Covington and Luke Kennard are guys 9 and 10. – 8:10 PM
Clippers down to 8-man rotation in first half. Norman Powell as 6th Man, Nicolas Batum as lone backup big, Reggie Jackson as “traditional” point guard. That’s it.
Robert Covington and Luke Kennard are guys 9 and 10. – 8:10 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Isaiah Hartenstein got the ball on the block, and Kawhi Leonard belatedly checked him in post. MSG crowd let out a groan because Isaiah didn’t attack the matchup.
The groan was then validated when Isaiah threw the ball away for a Reggie Jackson pick-six – 7:32 PM
Isaiah Hartenstein got the ball on the block, and Kawhi Leonard belatedly checked him in post. MSG crowd let out a groan because Isaiah didn’t attack the matchup.
The groan was then validated when Isaiah threw the ball away for a Reggie Jackson pick-six – 7:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
New York calls timeout after Marcus Morris Sr. blocks RJ Barrett’s drive, then Reggie Jackson finds Kawhi Leonard for a fast break dunk.
Clippers jack lead to 28-20 with 3:03 left in opening quarter.
Every jump shot Knicks take is a gift for the Clippers. – 7:27 PM
New York calls timeout after Marcus Morris Sr. blocks RJ Barrett’s drive, then Reggie Jackson finds Kawhi Leonard for a fast break dunk.
Clippers jack lead to 28-20 with 3:03 left in opening quarter.
Every jump shot Knicks take is a gift for the Clippers. – 7:27 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Would Reggie Jackson be in the NBA if he hadn’t found the red-clay court in rural Georgia as a kid?
“That was the first time my eyes just opened bright, getting on that court and feeling, ‘I love doing this.’”
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 8:13 PM
Would Reggie Jackson be in the NBA if he hadn’t found the red-clay court in rural Georgia as a kid?
“That was the first time my eyes just opened bright, getting on that court and feeling, ‘I love doing this.’”
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 8:13 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks are listing Jalen Brunson (illness) as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. vs the Clippers.
The only player on the Clips injury report is John Wall (abdominal). – 6:40 PM
Knicks are listing Jalen Brunson (illness) as questionable for tomorrow’s game vs. vs the Clippers.
The only player on the Clips injury report is John Wall (abdominal). – 6:40 PM
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Only John Wall is listed as out for tomorrow’s game vs. the Knicks. That gives the Clippers pretty much a whole healthy roster. I know, I know, it’s still not complete but pretty close – 5:31 PM
Only John Wall is listed as out for tomorrow’s game vs. the Knicks. That gives the Clippers pretty much a whole healthy roster. I know, I know, it’s still not complete but pretty close – 5:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lightest Clippers injury report since late December in Boston.
John Wall is out at New York Saturday. Everyone else clear, including Paul George. – 5:19 PM
Lightest Clippers injury report since late December in Boston.
John Wall is out at New York Saturday. Everyone else clear, including Paul George. – 5:19 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Only Clipper on injury report for tomorrow at Knicks is John Wall who remains out with abdominal injury. – 5:19 PM
Only Clipper on injury report for tomorrow at Knicks is John Wall who remains out with abdominal injury. – 5:19 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
As the Clips’ point guard debate rolls on, talked w/ John Wall about the best PG skillset for an offense built around high-usage stars, and trade rumors. League sources have cast doubt on his fit, but Wall says he’s just trying to control what he can:
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 3:39 PM
As the Clips’ point guard debate rolls on, talked w/ John Wall about the best PG skillset for an offense built around high-usage stars, and trade rumors. League sources have cast doubt on his fit, but Wall says he’s just trying to control what he can:
latimes.com/sports/clipper… – 3:39 PM
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
We are currently 6 days out from the Trade Deadline. Over the past 4 years, we’ve seen 3 trades executed 6 days out from the deadline.
(1) Feb 4, 2022:
LAC acquired N. Powell and R. Covington from POR for E. Bledsoe, J. Winslow, K. Johnson & a 2025 2nd. – 11:10 AM
We are currently 6 days out from the Trade Deadline. Over the past 4 years, we’ve seen 3 trades executed 6 days out from the deadline.
(1) Feb 4, 2022:
LAC acquired N. Powell and R. Covington from POR for E. Bledsoe, J. Winslow, K. Johnson & a 2025 2nd. – 11:10 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said in Chicago he’d played Reggie Jackson in part because he knew Jackson could make big shots late. He just hit a midrange jumper to stop some of the bleeding, but so far Norm has 7 of LAC’s 9 fourth-quarter points. Clippers up just *two* now. – 12:19 AM
Ty Lue said in Chicago he’d played Reggie Jackson in part because he knew Jackson could make big shots late. He just hit a midrange jumper to stop some of the bleeding, but so far Norm has 7 of LAC’s 9 fourth-quarter points. Clippers up just *two* now. – 12:19 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Milwaukee used 6-0 run to end 1st quarter, 10-1 run to start 2nd quarter, and 7-0 run to take control of this game. It’s a 32-31 Milwaukee lead after Reggie Jackson’s 3.
Clippers are 6/11 FGs in paint, 3/9 FGs in midrange, 3/14 from 3.
LAC has missed 60 of last 77 3s. – 11:03 PM
Milwaukee used 6-0 run to end 1st quarter, 10-1 run to start 2nd quarter, and 7-0 run to take control of this game. It’s a 32-31 Milwaukee lead after Reggie Jackson’s 3.
Clippers are 6/11 FGs in paint, 3/9 FGs in midrange, 3/14 from 3.
LAC has missed 60 of last 77 3s. – 11:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Ivica Zubac is in foul trouble. Robert Covington is subbing for him. – 10:52 PM
Ivica Zubac is in foul trouble. Robert Covington is subbing for him. – 10:52 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
A lot to dissect here from T Lue pregame as far as personnel. Here are the basics:
– Marcus Morris Sr. is the starter
– John Wall out so team isn’t “full” yet
– T Mann has changed LAC defense
– No 3-guard lineups (and Norm/Reggie are locks, so Luke seems like odd guard out) pic.twitter.com/lNqvnZ3cHx – 9:44 PM
A lot to dissect here from T Lue pregame as far as personnel. Here are the basics:
– Marcus Morris Sr. is the starter
– John Wall out so team isn’t “full” yet
– T Mann has changed LAC defense
– No 3-guard lineups (and Norm/Reggie are locks, so Luke seems like odd guard out) pic.twitter.com/lNqvnZ3cHx – 9:44 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Asked how he’ll navigate avoiding the three-guard reserve lineups with Luke Kennard back coming off the bench, Ty Lue said that the staff has “had their conversations” with the players and left it at that. So, wait and see tonight. – 8:40 PM
Asked how he’ll navigate avoiding the three-guard reserve lineups with Luke Kennard back coming off the bench, Ty Lue said that the staff has “had their conversations” with the players and left it at that. So, wait and see tonight. – 8:40 PM
More on this storyline
Multiple people across the league said the Clippers have been proactive in seeking trade partners for Wall and are considering the possibility of buying out the former five-time All-Star if a trade doesn’t materialize. -via Los Angeles Times / February 5, 2023
Asked about hearing his name in trade rumors, Wall said that he cared only about what he could control. For now that means his recovery from injury, which reached a new milestone Thursday when he took part in a controlled, full-court scrimmage for the first time against the team’s player-development coaches and his younger teammates. He said he does not have a target date for a return. -via Los Angeles Times / February 5, 2023
Multiple people across the league said the Clippers have been proactive in seeking trade partners for John Wall and are considering the possibility of buying out the former five-time All-Star if a trade doesn’t materialize. -via Los Angeles Times / February 3, 2023
Mike McGraw: As predicted by DeMar DeRozan after last night’s game, #NBA 2-minute report says a foul should have been called on Reggie Jackson with 38.7 seconds left. Also says #Bulls should have been called for 5-second inbound violation before they turned it over at the end. -via Twitter @McGrawDHSports / February 1, 2023
Andrew Greif: Reggie Jackson and Robert Covington will be available tonight for the Clippers in Chicago. Marcus Morris (rib contusion) remains out. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / January 31, 2023
Law Murray: The LA Clippers will not have John Wall tomorrow in Chicago. Robert Covington, Marcus Morris Sr., Reggie Jackson all questionable. All clear for Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / January 30, 2023
Ohm Youngmisuk: Luke Kennard is available to play tonight. Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris have been downgraded to out. No Kawhi, PG, Reggie, Morris, Wall and Covington tonight. -via Twitter @NotoriousOHM / January 29, 2023
Andrew Greif: Luke Kennard was getting shots up at shootaround this morning, as he seems still on track to return tonight vs. San Antonio after missing the last nine games with a calf injury. Marcus Morris (questionable, ribs) was also on the court before shootaround. -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / January 26, 2023
Law Murray: This is the sequence where Marcus Morris Sr. suffered a rib contusion in first quarter last night. He is questionable Thursday vs Spurs. Luke Kennard is questionable. John Wall remains out Brandon Boston Jr., Jason Preston, Moses Brown out in G-League. pic.twitter.com/20rMBJVC59 -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / January 25, 2023
Main Rumors, Trade, John Wall, Kyrie Irving, Luke Kennard, Reggie Jackson, Robert Covington, Brooklyn Nets, Los Angeles Clippers