Live stream: Kings 52, Pelicans 70

The Sacramento Kings (29-22) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (27-27) at Smoothie King Center

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday February 5, 2023

Sacramento Kings 52, New Orleans Pelicans 70 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of 1st half: Pelicans 70, Kings 52

Murphy 13 pts (4-5 FG)

Marshall 13 pts, 5 rebs

McCollum 11 pts

Pels are missing 3 starters and still dominated the 3rd best team in the West (who are also missing Fox). Pels shot 55 percent, scored 40 points in the paint. Depth is back. – End of 1st half: Pelicans 70, Kings 52Murphy 13 pts (4-5 FG)Marshall 13 pts, 5 rebsMcCollum 11 ptsPels are missing 3 starters and still dominated the 3rd best team in the West (who are also missing Fox). Pels shot 55 percent, scored 40 points in the paint. Depth is back. – 8:09 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings trail the Pelicans 70-52 at the half. Starters haven’t shown up. Defense has been atrocious. No excuses. This is a New Orleans team playing 3rd game in 4 nights. – Kings trail the Pelicans 70-52 at the half. Starters haven’t shown up. Defense has been atrocious. No excuses. This is a New Orleans team playing 3rd game in 4 nights. – 8:09 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

I thought scoring would be a problem tonight. I thought wrong. Pels up 70-52 at the break. Trey and Naji each with 13. Larry has defended Sabonis (5 points) well. – I thought scoring would be a problem tonight. I thought wrong. Pels up 70-52 at the break. Trey and Naji each with 13. Larry has defended Sabonis (5 points) well. – 8:08 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

HALF: Pels 70, Kings 52

– Naji: 13p, 5r, 4a

– Trey: 13p, 2a

– CJ: 11p, 5/6 FG

– Larry: 7p, 6r

– Kira: 9p, 3r, 3a

– Willy: 8p, 5r

Pels: 55.1 FG%, 6/14 3P, 10/14 FT

Kings: 46.3 FG%, 5/18 3P, 9/10 FT – HALF: Pels 70, Kings 52– Naji: 13p, 5r, 4a– Trey: 13p, 2a– CJ: 11p, 5/6 FG– Larry: 7p, 6r– Kira: 9p, 3r, 3a– Willy: 8p, 5rPels: 55.1 FG%, 6/14 3P, 10/14 FTKings: 46.3 FG%, 5/18 3P, 9/10 FT – 8:08 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

It’s only going to get harder for the Kings for the remainder of the season. More experienced teams fighting for your spot.

No excuses. Just fight. – It’s only going to get harder for the Kings for the remainder of the season. More experienced teams fighting for your spot.No excuses. Just fight. – 8:08 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

The Pelicans lead the Kings 70-52 at halftime.

That’s the third highest amount of points posted by New Orleans in a first half this season. – The Pelicans lead the Kings 70-52 at halftime.That’s the third highest amount of points posted by New Orleans in a first half this season. – 8:07 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Kira Lewis is having a great half off the bench. He’s 2- on 3s and his downhill pressure on the rim has made a big difference – Kira Lewis is having a great half off the bench. He’s 2- on 3s and his downhill pressure on the rim has made a big difference – 8:06 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Another 70-point first half in a Pelicans game… but this time around it’s for New Orleans. – Another 70-point first half in a Pelicans game… but this time around it’s for New Orleans. – 8:06 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

SEC double-technical on Trey Lyles and Herb Jones – SEC double-technical on Trey Lyles and Herb Jones – 8:06 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Herb Jones is a menace on defense tonight – Herb Jones is a menace on defense tonight – 8:04 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Instead of finding another mobile center before the trade deadline, wish there was a way to just clone Larry Nance Jr. – Instead of finding another mobile center before the trade deadline, wish there was a way to just clone Larry Nance Jr. – 8:02 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

It looks like Mike Brown has seen enough of Kevin Huerter and Keegan Murray here in the first half. Neither has been able to keep their man in front or hit a shot. Brutal with Fox out. – It looks like Mike Brown has seen enough of Kevin Huerter and Keegan Murray here in the first half. Neither has been able to keep their man in front or hit a shot. Brutal with Fox out. – 8:01 PM

Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham

Donovan Mitchell was averaging 5.9 FTA per game through MLK Day when he tweaked his groin against the Pelicans.

He’s shot just seven free throws in the five games he’s played since then. – Donovan Mitchell was averaging 5.9 FTA per game through MLK Day when he tweaked his groin against the Pelicans.He’s shot just seven free throws in the five games he’s played since then. – 8:01 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Trey Murphy with a great crossover and finishes with a two-hand slam. Pelicans go up 61-43 on the Kings with 3:48 left in the first half.

Zion Williamson gave his approval, with a big stare, mouth wide open and two hands on his head for a minute. – Trey Murphy with a great crossover and finishes with a two-hand slam. Pelicans go up 61-43 on the Kings with 3:48 left in the first half.Zion Williamson gave his approval, with a big stare, mouth wide open and two hands on his head for a minute. – 7:57 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

Pelicans bench is having FUN this game. Safe to say the good vibes and attitude is back. Will be talking more about this on the podcast tonight – Pelicans bench is having FUN this game. Safe to say the good vibes and attitude is back. Will be talking more about this on the podcast tonight – 7:57 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Larry done a really nice job of being New Orleans’ defensive anchor this half. Has held Sabonis in check. – Larry done a really nice job of being New Orleans’ defensive anchor this half. Has held Sabonis in check. – 7:56 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Can Mike Brown send a Kings assistant back to Sacramento to grab the 3pt shooting the team left behind? – Can Mike Brown send a Kings assistant back to Sacramento to grab the 3pt shooting the team left behind? – 7:56 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Nance thought he was fouled twice on defense by Sabonis as Sabonis spun and twisted toward the hoop with the ball. Guarding him does not seem like fun without extra pads – Nance thought he was fouled twice on defense by Sabonis as Sabonis spun and twisted toward the hoop with the ball. Guarding him does not seem like fun without extra pads – 7:55 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

It’s pivotal for the Sacramento Kings having De’Aaron Fox on the floor. His absence speaks volumes over the last 2-game stretch. #BeamTeam – 7:52 PM It’s pivotal for the Sacramento Kings having De’Aaron Fox on the floor. His absence speaks volumes over the last 2-game stretch. #SacramentoProud

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings starters have 8 of the team’s 40 points. Barnes, Huerter and Murray have 1 combined point. – Kings starters have 8 of the team’s 40 points. Barnes, Huerter and Murray have 1 combined point. – 7:50 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Kira Lewis Jr. swishes a three from the right sideline, then slashes to the rim for a lefty and-one layup. More flashes of his game. He’s in the backcourt mid 2Q with Devonte’ Graham, who’s been a DNP recently – Kira Lewis Jr. swishes a three from the right sideline, then slashes to the rim for a lefty and-one layup. More flashes of his game. He’s in the backcourt mid 2Q with Devonte’ Graham, who’s been a DNP recently – 7:49 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Thank goodness for Malik Monk this road trip. – Thank goodness for Malik Monk this road trip. – 7:44 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Willy Hernangomez is rolling again and this is the best thing from Pelicans game tonight. 2022 EuroBasket MVP takes advantage of his opportunity to play. 7:44 PM Willy Hernangomez is rolling again and this is the best thing from Pelicans game tonight. 2022 EuroBasket MVP takes advantage of his opportunity to play. #Pelicans

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Willy Hernangomez is rolling again and this is the best thing from Pelicans game tonight. 2022 EuroBasket MVP takes advantages of his opportunity to play. 7:43 PM Willy Hernangomez is rolling again and this is the best thing from Pelicans game tonight. 2022 EuroBasket MVP takes advantages of his opportunity to play. #Pelicans

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Chimezie Metu with a triple. That’s 3 in the last two games. – Chimezie Metu with a triple. That’s 3 in the last two games. – 7:42 PM

Eric Koreen @ekoreen

Siakam has looked pretty darn tired since the Sacramento game. – Siakam has looked pretty darn tired since the Sacramento game. – 7:42 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Ho hum, just 8 pts, 3 reb for Willy Hernangomez in only 5 mins of action in 1Q. This is first game of season starting center Jonas Valanciunas has missed due to injury – Ho hum, just 8 pts, 3 reb for Willy Hernangomez in only 5 mins of action in 1Q. This is first game of season starting center Jonas Valanciunas has missed due to injury – 7:38 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Lackluster start for Sacramento. They trail 34-26 after 1Q. Terence Davis leads with 7 points. Lots of points in the paint for Pelicans. – Lackluster start for Sacramento. They trail 34-26 after 1Q. Terence Davis leads with 7 points. Lots of points in the paint for Pelicans. – 7:37 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of the 1st: Pelicans 34, Kings 26

Marshall 9 pts, 4 rebs

Hernangomez 8 pts

McCollum 7 pts

Pels shot 59 percent from the floor and scored 24 points in the paint. – End of the 1st: Pelicans 34, Kings 26Marshall 9 pts, 4 rebsHernangomez 8 ptsMcCollum 7 ptsPels shot 59 percent from the floor and scored 24 points in the paint. – 7:36 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

The Kings’ bench has come in firing here in the first quarter. 10 early points from the group that includes Monk, TD, Delly and Lyles. – The Kings’ bench has come in firing here in the first quarter. 10 early points from the group that includes Monk, TD, Delly and Lyles. – 7:31 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

It’s like Freaky Friday here in the SKC with the Pelicans v. Kings game – It’s like Freaky Friday here in the SKC with the Pelicans v. Kings game – 7:27 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Sabonis can’t buy a bucket or a foul on one end. Gets a touch foul on the other end. – Sabonis can’t buy a bucket or a foul on one end. Gets a touch foul on the other end. – 7:24 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Davion Mitchell with his second bucket of the first quarter. He’s playing aggressive, but the Kings just aren’t stopping anyone. – Davion Mitchell with his second bucket of the first quarter. He’s playing aggressive, but the Kings just aren’t stopping anyone. – 7:22 PM

New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA

gonna need to be a lil quicker than that bro 7:20 PM gonna need to be a lil quicker than that bro pic.twitter.com/AwT0RX4lFK

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Pelicans jump out to a 16-5 lead over the Kings. Naji Marshall is off to a fast start with 9 points, continuing trend of playing much more effectively as a starter.

Starter: 15.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 45.8 FG%, 34.2 3PT%

Reserve: 6.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 38.5 FG%, 29.3 3PT% – Pelicans jump out to a 16-5 lead over the Kings. Naji Marshall is off to a fast start with 9 points, continuing trend of playing much more effectively as a starter.Starter: 15.3 PTS, 5.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 45.8 FG%, 34.2 3PT%Reserve: 6.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 38.5 FG%, 29.3 3PT% – 7:20 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Naji Marshall has scored or assisted on 14 of the Pels’ first 16 points. He’s feeling himself early, even after airballing his first shot.

Can’t shake Headband Naji’s confidence. – Naji Marshall has scored or assisted on 14 of the Pels’ first 16 points. He’s feeling himself early, even after airballing his first shot.Can’t shake Headband Naji’s confidence. – 7:20 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

No Brandon Ingram or Zion, but the Pelicans’ other two stars — CJ McCollum and Naji Marshall — have gotten them off to a great start. – No Brandon Ingram or Zion, but the Pelicans’ other two stars — CJ McCollum and Naji Marshall — have gotten them off to a great start. – 7:19 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Kings are getting smoked early. 16-5 Pelicans. Poor defense and turnovers a major issue. – Kings are getting smoked early. 16-5 Pelicans. Poor defense and turnovers a major issue. – 7:19 PM

Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC

Kings being outhustled by a team on the 2nd night of a back-to-back…again. – Kings being outhustled by a team on the 2nd night of a back-to-back…again. – 7:19 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Domantas Sabonis to the rim. Kings finally on the board. 5-2 Pelicans. – Domantas Sabonis to the rim. Kings finally on the board. 5-2 Pelicans. – 7:14 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Naji Marshall with a lefty dunk for an and-one. Glad to see him get that bucket because he ran about a half-mile on that possession – Naji Marshall with a lefty dunk for an and-one. Glad to see him get that bucket because he ran about a half-mile on that possession – 7:13 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Starters:

Davion Mitchell

Kevin Huerter

Harrison Barnes

Keegan Murray

Domantas Sabonis – Starters:Davion MitchellKevin HuerterHarrison BarnesKeegan MurrayDomantas Sabonis – 7:10 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets guard/forward Garrison Mathews questionable to play against Kings tomorrow with a sore left big toe, so there might not be a Monk-Mathews rematch. Kevin Porter Jr., who was injured on a Monk flagrant foul in the previous game and has missed 12 games since, is again out. – Rockets guard/forward Garrison Mathews questionable to play against Kings tomorrow with a sore left big toe, so there might not be a Monk-Mathews rematch. Kevin Porter Jr., who was injured on a Monk flagrant foul in the previous game and has missed 12 games since, is again out. – 7:02 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Naji Marshall

Herb Jones

Trey Murphy

Larry Nance Jr.*

*I’m too used to typing Jonas into the starting lineups lol – Pelicans starters:CJ McCollumNaji MarshallHerb JonesTrey MurphyLarry Nance Jr.**I’m too used to typing Jonas into the starting lineups lol – 6:55 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Naji Marshall

Herb Jones

Trey Murphy

Jonas Valanciunas – Pelicans starters:CJ McCollumNaji MarshallHerb JonesTrey MurphyJonas Valanciunas – 6:50 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Sunday Musings: Mavs start arms race, how will move impact Kings’ trade deadline plans?

kings-beat.beehiiv.com/p/sunday-musin… – 6:48 PM Sunday Musings: Mavs start arms race, how will move impact Kings’ trade deadline plans?

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets list Garrison Mathews questionable to play against the Kings tomorrow night with left big toe soreness, and Kevin Porter Jr will miss his 13th straight. No one else is on the injury report – Rockets list Garrison Mathews questionable to play against the Kings tomorrow night with left big toe soreness, and Kevin Porter Jr will miss his 13th straight. No one else is on the injury report – 6:45 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Starters:

CJ McCollum

Trey Murphy

Herb Jones

Naji Marshall

Larry Nance Jr. – Starters:CJ McCollumTrey MurphyHerb JonesNaji MarshallLarry Nance Jr. – 6:35 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Larry Nance gets the start for Jonas Valanciunas.

Naji Marshall is in for Brandon Ingram.

Those two start alongside CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy and Herb Jones. – Larry Nance gets the start for Jonas Valanciunas.Naji Marshall is in for Brandon Ingram.Those two start alongside CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy and Herb Jones. – 6:34 PM

James Ham @James_HamNBA

From the Pelicans: Jonas Valančiūnas is OUT for tonight’s game – From the Pelicans: Jonas Valančiūnas is OUT for tonight’s game – 6:11 PM

Larry Nance Jr @Larrydn22

Tonight’s game worn jersey auction will be representing — The Rooted School

Help us better the NOLA public schools by bidding on my jersey worn in tonight’s game Vs Sacramento..

Here’s the link: pic.twitter.com/eEPkGQ0eDL – 5:49 PM Tonight’s game worn jersey auction will be representing — The Rooted SchoolHelp us better the NOLA public schools by bidding on my jersey worn in tonight’s game Vs Sacramento..Here’s the link: https://t.co/xlpXVODWCW

Noel Harris @NorCalNoel916

Mike Brown, the uber-detailed head coach with abundant credibility, has the Sacramento Kings on track to end the team’s playoff drought after 16 seasons. Here’s how he’s doing it.



sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 5:41 PM Mike Brown, the uber-detailed head coach with abundant credibility, has the Sacramento Kings on track to end the team’s playoff drought after 16 seasons. Here’s how he’s doing it. @sfchronicle story by @ronkroichick

Austin Kent @AustinKent

Malik Monk sinking the Kings with this absurd three-point play remains one of the toughest game-winners we don’t really talk about…

🔗 : pic.twitter.com/NW869KYI9n – 5:35 PM Malik Monk sinking the Kings with this absurd three-point play remains one of the toughest game-winners we don’t really talk about…🔗 : https://t.co/kdfcae41EV

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Via Via #Pelicans TV statistician/maven Tommy Cooper, Saturday vs. Lakers was only the second time this season New Orleans has won a game after losing both the first and second quarters – 5:34 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Brandon Ingram didn’t suffer any setback/re-injure his left great toe against the Lakers last night, but he is batting some soreness in that area. Remember, he’s not 100% yet despite returning to play several games ago. – Brandon Ingram didn’t suffer any setback/re-injure his left great toe against the Lakers last night, but he is batting some soreness in that area. Remember, he’s not 100% yet despite returning to play several games ago. – 5:21 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Jonas Valanciunas is out. MRI was clean. Just a day to day thing, Willie Green says. – Jonas Valanciunas is out. MRI was clean. Just a day to day thing, Willie Green says. – 5:19 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Willie Green said Brandon Ingram did not re-injure the toe but is dealing with a little soreness. – Willie Green said Brandon Ingram did not re-injure the toe but is dealing with a little soreness. – 5:18 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Jonas Valanciunas will not play tonight against the Kings. His MRI came back clean, but the Pelicans are holding him out a day for precautionary reasons (some soreness).

It’ll be the first missed game of the season for JV. – Jonas Valanciunas will not play tonight against the Kings. His MRI came back clean, but the Pelicans are holding him out a day for precautionary reasons (some soreness).It’ll be the first missed game of the season for JV. – 5:18 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Valanciunas is out for tonight. Had MRI that “came back clean” according to Willie Green. Ingram has some soreness in toe, which is why he will not play tonight vs. Kings – Valanciunas is out for tonight. Had MRI that “came back clean” according to Willie Green. Ingram has some soreness in toe, which is why he will not play tonight vs. Kings – 5:17 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Jonas Valanciunas will not play tonight against the Kings. His MRI came back clean, but the Pelicans are holding him out a day for precautionary reasons.

It’ll be the first missed game of the season for JV. – Jonas Valanciunas will not play tonight against the Kings. His MRI came back clean, but the Pelicans are holding him out a day for precautionary reasons.It’ll be the first missed game of the season for JV. – 5:17 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Willie Green: Jonas Valanciunas’ MRI came back clean. Pelicans will hold him out tonight though because of soreness.

Brandon Ingram did not re-injure the toe but was feeling sore so that’s why he’s out tonight. – Willie Green: Jonas Valanciunas’ MRI came back clean. Pelicans will hold him out tonight though because of soreness.Brandon Ingram did not re-injure the toe but was feeling sore so that’s why he’s out tonight. – 5:17 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Always felt pelicans was kind of a wimpy mascot for a basketball team but they eat baby shark do do doo?!! 🤯 5:00 PM Always felt pelicans was kind of a wimpy mascot for a basketball team but they eat baby shark do do doo?!! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/OV2aegSgVN

James Ham @James_HamNBA

Brandon Ingram (toe), Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Dyson Daniels (ankle) are all out today for the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas (quad) is doubtful.

De’Aaron Fox remains out with a personal issue for Sacramento. – Brandon Ingram (toe), Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Dyson Daniels (ankle) are all out today for the Pelicans. Jonas Valanciunas (quad) is doubtful.De’Aaron Fox remains out with a personal issue for Sacramento. – 4:38 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Confirmed via league office: NBA commissioner Adam Silver will select an injury replacement if a player is unable to participate in the All-Star Game, but at this point they aren’t saying when or if that will occur. De’Aaron Fox has to be on the shortlist if Steph Curry is out. – Confirmed via league office: NBA commissioner Adam Silver will select an injury replacement if a player is unable to participate in the All-Star Game, but at this point they aren’t saying when or if that will occur. De’Aaron Fox has to be on the shortlist if Steph Curry is out. – 4:11 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

The Pelicans will next face the Mavericks on March 8. We could presumably see Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson go up against Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. – The Pelicans will next face the Mavericks on March 8. We could presumably see Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson go up against Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. – 3:08 PM

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings

When you plan ahead and score a sober ride home, that’s made for beamin.’ Light the Beam or not, #BeamTeam always makes #SacramentoProud by choosing a safer way to go. #paidpartnership

@OTS_CA | pic.twitter.com/AoemobmyJL – 3:00 PM When you plan ahead and score a sober ride home, that’s made for beamin.’ Light the Beam or not, #BeamTeam always makes #SacramentoProud by choosing a safer way to go. #paidpartnership@OTS_CA | https://t.co/fFqJckOulS

Adi Joseph @AdiJoseph

Have to think Chris Holtmann thought he’d have at least one of EJ Liddell and Malaki Branham back when planning this year’s squad. – Have to think Chris Holtmann thought he’d have at least one of EJ Liddell and Malaki Branham back when planning this year’s squad. – 2:54 PM

Dave Mason @DeuceMason

Kings-Pelicans injury report:

▫️De’Aaron Fox is out (personal reasons)

▫️Brandon Ingram is out (left tore soreness)

▫️Jonas Valanciunas is doubtful (right quad soreness)

▫️Zion still out (hamstring strain)

▫️Dyson Daniels is still out (ankle sprain) – Kings-Pelicans injury report:▫️De’Aaron Fox is out (personal reasons)▫️Brandon Ingram is out (left tore soreness)▫️Jonas Valanciunas is doubtful (right quad soreness)▫️Zion still out (hamstring strain)▫️Dyson Daniels is still out (ankle sprain) – 2:37 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Asked Brandon Ingram if he felt pain last night in his toe. Here’s what he said: 2:34 PM Asked Brandon Ingram if he felt pain last night in his toe. Here’s what he said: pic.twitter.com/F3eIAAi0Ow

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The New Orleans Pelicans are listing Jonas Valanciunas (quad) as doubtful for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Brandon Ingram (toe) and Zion Williamson (hamstring) are out. – The New Orleans Pelicans are listing Jonas Valanciunas (quad) as doubtful for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. Brandon Ingram (toe) and Zion Williamson (hamstring) are out. – 2:31 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

OK then. Brandon Ingram ruled out with left great toe soreness. – OK then. Brandon Ingram ruled out with left great toe soreness. – 2:25 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans say Brandon Ingram will sit out tonight’s game vs Sacramento since it’s the second night of a back to back. – Pelicans say Brandon Ingram will sit out tonight’s game vs Sacramento since it’s the second night of a back to back. – 2:25 PM

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The New Orleans Pelicans have ruled Brandon Ingram (toe) out for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – The New Orleans Pelicans have ruled Brandon Ingram (toe) out for tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings. – 2:24 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Jonas Valanciunas doubtful against Kings with right quad soreness.

Dyson Daniels remains out.

Brandon Ingram all clear to play. – Jonas Valanciunas doubtful against Kings with right quad soreness.Dyson Daniels remains out.Brandon Ingram all clear to play. – 2:09 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Good news for the Pelicans: Jonas Valanciunas is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game.

His right knee injury is now right quadriceps soreness.

Looks like JV avoided and major injuries on Saturday. Doesn’t look like he’ll miss much time. – Good news for the Pelicans: Jonas Valanciunas is listed as doubtful for tonight’s game.His right knee injury is now right quadriceps soreness.Looks like JV avoided and major injuries on Saturday. Doesn’t look like he’ll miss much time. – 2:09 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas listed as doubtful to play Sunday vs. Sacramento. A key Kings guard is listed as out. @MorrisBartLLC injury report: pic.twitter.com/ui14fVErMk – 2:07 PM #Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas listed as doubtful to play Sunday vs. Sacramento. A key Kings guard is listed as out. @MorrisBartLLC injury report: https://t.co/qX5paDoN9v

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Quick thread showing all the little things Herb Jones did in the 4th quarter to help the Pels snap their 10-game losing streak.

He only had 4 points, but he was still one of the best players on the floor. – Quick thread showing all the little things Herb Jones did in the 4th quarter to help the Pels snap their 10-game losing streak.He only had 4 points, but he was still one of the best players on the floor. – 1:49 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I’m guessing Ja Morant will be elevated to start the All-Star Game. He was third in fan voting and overall in the guard voting.

Who replaces Stephen Curry will be interesting. De’Aaron Fox? Anthony Edwards? Someone else? – I’m guessing Ja Morant will be elevated to start the All-Star Game. He was third in fan voting and overall in the guard voting.Who replaces Stephen Curry will be interesting. De’Aaron Fox? Anthony Edwards? Someone else? – 1:36 PM