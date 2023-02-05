Kings vs. Pelicans: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings play against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center

The Sacramento Kings are spending $4,642,972 per win while the New Orleans Pelicans are spending $5,470,810 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday February 5, 2023

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports NO

Away TV: NBCSCA

Home Radio: WRNO 99.5FM

Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

