Kyrie Irving considering sitting out the rest of the season if he's not traded by Thursday

Brian Lewis: Kyrie Irving has not decided yet whether he will suit up for the #Nets again and play or sit out the rest of the season if not moved by Thursday’s trade deadline, according to a source familiar with the situation. But it is a nuclear option they say is being discussed. #NBA
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Regardless of what picks/players are sent out, the Lakers would be fools to agree on anything where giving Kyrie a four-year extension is part of the calculus. Make the deal if you want, but you’re better off with him walking this summer than on the hook through 2027. AK – 1:52 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Latest #Nets thoughts…
Russ, Lakers trade makes little-no sense without a 3rd team.
I don’t see a Dallas deal either.
Clippers make some sense if you’re keeping Durant. Mann, Morris, Covington, others can help
But best move…trade KD, Irving together: bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/02/03/nba… – 1:52 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Regardless of what picks/players are sent out, the Lakers would be fools to agree on anything where giving Kyrie a four-year extension is part of the calculus. Make the deal if you want, but you’re better with him walking this offseason than on the hook through 2027. AK – 1:51 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
From @Sam Amick:
The Lakers would trade their two 1st-round picks, as well as Austin Reaves and Max Christie, if Kyrie is willing to sign a two-year extension.
If Kyrie is set on a 4-year max deal after this year, LA considers him a rental and would offer “significantly less”. – 1:47 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Not sure if it’s arrogance or just a lack of awareness, but one concern I have with the Mavs FO, only compounded by the Kyrie trade demand, is their apparent inability to realize when they are out of the running for a primary target and pivot to the other possibly good deals. – 1:20 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
PJ Carlesimo on the Kyrie situation
‘I’ll tell you what, I don’t envy Sean Marks or Jacque Vaughn’ pic.twitter.com/QQNVvtKSxo – 1:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
How did Kyrie Irving’s Nets teammates find out about his franchise-altering trade request?
“Twitter, group chats, same as everyone else.”
Full story on the scenes inside Brooklyn’s locker room Saturday: clutchpoints.com/nets-news-kyri… – 12:44 PM
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
This should be some week. Clippers almost certainly will make a move or two. I keep remembering that Coach Lue won an NBA title in Cleveland with Irving and that George won Olympic Gold with Kyrie. Their opinions will be vital inputs. – 12:44 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Kyrie Irving: I am beyond these earthly trappings.
Also Kyrie: Four-year max or GTFO – 12:32 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets reportedly going to sit Kyrie Irving until he is traded nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/05/net… – 12:15 PM
Sam Amick @sam_amick
On the Lakers’ pursuit of Kyrie Irving, the inevitable pressure that comes with employing LeBron James, and my view of where this sensitive situation stands, at @TheAthletic
theathletic.com/4156847/2023/0… – 12:10 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
The Athletic reports Clippers made “strong offer” for Kyrie. Clippers previously only team publicly linked to Lowry. In terms of having contracts to do something significant,
it’s unfortunate for Heat that Lowry&Duncan are out for undetermined lengths with Thurs. trade deadline – 12:06 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Lakers get:
– Kyrie + Dragic
Nets get:
– LaVine + Jones Jr. + Bradley
Bulls get:
– Westbrook + 2027 & 2029 LAL picks
Lakers have no leverage and are desperate. Plus proven backup. Nets get proven 2nd banana plus some depth. If they want DDR instead, ok. Bulls get the picks. – 12:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving could sit rest of season if #Nets don’t trade him nypost.com/2023/02/05/kyr… via @nypostsports – 12:02 PM
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
New story on @Jorge Sierra: If no Kyrie Irving trade materializes by Thursday’s trade deadline, I detail some of the reasons why that may be.
hoopshype.com/lists/explaine… – 11:20 AM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
Sources tell SpursTalk that the San Antonio Spurs have fielded a lot of calls since Kyrie Irving demanded a trade. Here’s how the Spurs may be involved: spurstalk.com/spurs-busy-kyr… – 11:01 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving has not decided yet whether he will suit up for the #Nets again and play or sit out the rest of the season if not moved by Thursday’s trade deadline, according to a source familiar with the situation. But it is a nuclear option they say is being discussed. #NBA – 10:51 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
Why the hell would the Clippers even consider breaking up their depth and risking their chemistry for Kyrie Irving, a player who is consistently unavailable?
Because the door was never quite closed between Tyronn Lue and Kyrie Irving.
theathletic.com/4156773/2023/0… – 10:47 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
So Kyrie Irving’s last game in a Nets uniform was a 43-point loss in Boston. – 10:27 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
CAM THOMAS ON KYRIE IRVING’S TRADE REQUEST
“Everyone was surprised, but that’s not my business. That’s still my brother at the end of the day. He’s one of the few guys who I really consider a brother in basketball. Just a big brother who I can look up to and ask anything to.” pic.twitter.com/of49HCGlv2 – 10:21 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The @latimessports has more road coverage of #lakers with: Russell Westbrook isn’t flinching in the face of Kyrie Irving trade rumors latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:14 AM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Feels like the Nets have a decent chance of unloading Ben Simmons in a Kyrie trade if they can get the Lakers and Clippers to bid against each other.
I can think of one really good example where one LA team overpaid in a trade out of concern over what the other LA team might do. – 10:13 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike has this in @latimessports on: LeBron James closes in on scoring record, but is Kyrie Irving still in the picture? latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:08 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets intend to keep Kyrie Irving sidelined until a trade is finalized ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 10:08 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Should Phoenix Suns look into trading for talented, polarizing Kyrie Irving? Nets #NBAAllStar requesting a trade before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. #Suns #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:52 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Kyrie Irving’s trade request offers a number of speculative wagering opportunities: casino.org/news/kyrie-irv… – 7:38 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving is prepared to sit out remainder of season if the Nets don’t trade him: report nj.com/nets/2023/02/k… – 5:14 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Clippers interested in Kyrie Irving sportando.basketball/en/clippers-in… – 4:07 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron James amid Kyrie-to-Lakers rumors: “I don’t speak for our front office (…) That’s a, what’s the word you use, ‘Duh’ question when you talk about a player like that.” pic.twitter.com/SzV5RIjBg9 – 3:06 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn after his #Nets – with no Big Three & stunned by Kyrie news – rallied from 23 down to win: “It’s proof, its evidence of who we want to be as a team. We talked about it before. Just show up, man. Show up and do the work.”
nypost.com/2023/02/04/net… via @nypostsports – 1:34 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tonight’s story is up. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving weren’t in the building for one of the Nets’ best wins of the year as their teammates were left to digest Irving’s trade request: theathletic.com/4156560/2023/0… – 1:27 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: The Lakers have stated they’ll part with future assets for a deal that gets them near the finish line as championship contenders. Does Kyrie meet that requirement? LeBron: “Duh” es.pn/3jyRVFe – 1:04 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets win without Kyrie Irving thanks to Cam Thomas’ 44-point night nypost.com/2023/02/04/net… via @nypostsports – 11:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tonight’s story is up. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving weren’t in the building for one of the Nets’ best wins of the year as their teammates were left to digest Irving’s trade request: theathletic.slack.com/archives/D04CV… – 11:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving trade request update: Clippers make offer, LeBron says “duh” Irving helps Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/04/kyr… – 11:07 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
There are dueling storylines swirling around the Lakers and both are stressful for their own reasons: the countdown to Kareem, and another to Kyrie? @The Athletic theathletic.com/4156460/2023/0… – 10:43 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James on if Kyrie is the type of player who could help his team get to the finish line: pic.twitter.com/ukeFMz4ycS – 10:24 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James on whether Kyrie Irving is the type of player that can propel the Lakers to a championship level if traded for: “That’s a Rob [Pelinka] question. … Obviously that’s a, what’s the word you use, ‘Duh,’ question when you talk about a player that like that.” – 10:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James on if Kyrie Irving is the type of player that can help the Lakers get to the finish line: pic.twitter.com/EAbcLtcPjB – 9:44 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If Kyrie Irving gets traded to the Western Conference, does he still count as an Eastern Conference All-Star starter? – 9:39 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i’m still recovering from the dunk norm powell threw down on julius randle a few minutes ago. so crazy thibs tried to challenge it. if the clippers trade norm for kyrie they should be relegated – 9:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas on Kyrie Irving’s trade request:
“Everyone was surprised, but that’s not my business. That’s still my brother at the end of the day. He’s one of the few guys who I really consider a brother in basketball. Just a big brother who I can look up to and ask anything to.” – 9:15 PM
Cam Thomas on Kyrie Irving’s trade request:
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Cam Thomas on Kyrie Irving: “That’s his business…That’s still my brother. Whatever he does, I am still going to support him.” – 9:06 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Cam been buried on that Nets bench for as long as i can remember. Every time the camera found him there this season, he has that Westbrook scowling at the MVP trophy look on his face. No Kyrie tonight. Every bucket felt like Arya saying the names. – 9:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas, who is close with Kyrie Irving, said he was surprised by the trade request, but said “it’s not my business.” Adds Irving “is still my brother.” – 9:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Thomas on Kyrie Irving: “Whatever happens happens. That’s still my brother at the end of the day.” #NetsWorld – 9:02 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Per Jacque Vaughn: Kyrie Irving was not at Barclays tonight.
Vaughn said it was agreed upon with the staff that Kyrie would not be at the game tonight.
Kevin Durant was also not in attendance tonight. – 9:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving had an excused absence tonight, that all parties were in agreement he wouldn’t attend the game. – 8:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving was not in the building tonight. – 8:53 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
This wouldn’t happen if we had Kyrie when Luka was out …
*goes to check on how a physically healthy Kyrie played in his game today …
oh yeah
(sorry … last one) – 8:50 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I would very much like to own the Clippers’ unprotected 2028 first-round pick (and swap rights on their unprotected 2027 first-round pick). I don’t know if that’s enough to get a Kyrie deal done, but those are very, very desirable picks given the state of the Clippers’ roster. – 8:47 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Cam Thomas today:
44 Points
6 Rebounds
5 Assists
69.6 FG% (16/23)
Scored 19 points in the 4th quarter, including 5 in the final minute. Clutch effort with Kyrie Irving unavailable. pic.twitter.com/J1Gd5tudEw – 8:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Surreal sight: Nets come back from down 23 to defeat Wizards, 125-123, with Kyrie Irving sitting out. Cam Thomas scores career-high 44 points off the bench. Edmond Sumner scores 29 points starting in place of Irving. Barclays Center erupted. – 8:40 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Clyde Frazier, succinct and appropriate, when asked about Kyrie Irving:
“Always something.” – 8:37 PM
Clyde Frazier, succinct and appropriate, when asked about Kyrie Irving:
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers are indeed among the teams that are suitors for adding Kyrie Irving, a source confirmed to @latimes. There are connections up and down the roster to his time in Cleveland, of course. – 8:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Sources tell @TheAthletic that the LA Clippers have made a strong offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving, and that head coach Tyronn Lue is open to coaching Irving again after the two won a championship with Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. – 8:30 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Clippers – who had been linked to Lowry, Conley, VanVleet in multiple reports – now latest team to pursue Kyrie, per Woj. Perhaps Heat should/could convince themselves that their culture could somehow make Kyrie conform. But Lowry’s injury hurts if Heat decides to pursue Kyrie. – 8:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I love Cam Thomas. I’m pretty sure each time he hits the floor, he looks around and thinks “Yeah, I got this.” And that’s even if KD and Kyrie are out there with him. Sometimes irrational confidence is a skill. Sometimes it costs you. But it’s always fun! – 8:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Thomas taking full advantage of his opportunity. Kyrie Irving sat tonight with “right calf soreness,” and Thomas has scored 35 points in 23 minutes. He has only missed 5 shots. – 8:18 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
This summer, Kyrie had a list of teams he wanted Brooklyn to work with on a sign-and-trade if he and the Nets couldn’t come to terms. Included: Lakers, Knicks, Heat, Mavericks, 76ers and, yes, Clippers.
That feels like a long time ago, but around then Lawrence Frank said this: pic.twitter.com/GIHjM9a3p9 – 8:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Clippers have emerged in pursuit of a Kyrie Irving trade — joining the Lakers, Mavericks, Suns and others: es.pn/3jxhcje – 8:11 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA Trade Deadline latest: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-trade-de…
Kyrie Irving latest: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-trade-… – 8:10 PM
NBA Trade Deadline latest: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-trade-de…
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
There is writing and then there is WRITING… BRAVO @MikeVacc
“The Nets and their most devoted fans, waiting for Irving to become a fully all-in member of the organization are like Kay Adams in “The Godfather,” waiting for years for the Corleone Family to go strictly legitimate” – 8:07 PM
There is writing and then there is WRITING… BRAVO @MikeVacc
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Barclays Center is pretty full for a Saturday night game against a non-playoff team with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal all not playing. Nets have drawn better this year regardless of opponent and whose playing. – 7:52 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving’s surprised #Nets teammates learned about trade demand on Twitter nypost.com/2023/02/04/kyr… via @nypostsports – 6:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Should Phoenix #Suns look into trading for talented, polarizing Kyrie Irving? #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:47 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets have been thrust into Kyrie Irving trade negotiations with just 5 days until the deadline.
With that, I ranked Brooklyn’s potential suitors for the 8-time All-Star: clutchpoints.com/ranking-the-ne… – 6:47 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards (without Bradley Beal) hung 44 points on the Nets (without Durant/Irving/Simmons) in the first quarter.
16p for Porzingis – 6:45 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets just gave up 44 points to the Wizards in the first quarter.
The KD/Kyrie-less era is going to be painful. – 6:42 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NBA Notebook: What are the different options for Brooklyn after Irving’s trade request? @BostonSportsBSJ bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/02/03/nba… – 6:31 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
After Kyrie Irving’s trade request, Nets try to focus on anything but his future: ‘No idea, I just work here’
cbssports.com/nba/news/after… – 6:29 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
For @FOXSports: Wrote about why I think the Nets should ignore Kyrie’s demand, play out the season…and then in the summer move on
foxsports.com/stories/nba/wh… – 6:13 PM
For @FOXSports: Wrote about why I think the Nets should ignore Kyrie’s demand, play out the season…and then in the summer move on
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Russell Westbrook is still the 6MOY favorite while the Lakers are actively trying to trade him for Kyrie Irving what is going on? pic.twitter.com/8rBv9MPbb3 – 6:06 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Nic Claxton said he wouldn’t try to talk Kyrie Irving out of his trade request. He was then asked if there was a window for Irving to return to the Brooklyn Nets.
In part: “I have no idea. I just work here at the end of the day.” 😂
Full video below. pic.twitter.com/gcnZ1CoFyI – 6:03 PM
Nic Claxton said he wouldn’t try to talk Kyrie Irving out of his trade request. He was then asked if there was a window for Irving to return to the Brooklyn Nets.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
A few Kyrie Irving trade scenarios for the Suns, and why they shouldn’t make any of them – bit.ly/3WY4t6Q via @PHNX_Suns – 6:02 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Nic Claxton on Kyrie Irving’s trade request: “We’re just like everybody else, we were caught off guard, but I can’t judge a grown man for his decisions. At the end of the day, he’s doing what’s best for him. I stand by him and I stand with my teammates here in this locker room.” pic.twitter.com/ZG79aYaYbS – 5:48 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Nets introduce their full roster on the Jumbotron before the teams took the court.
Lots of boos when Kyrie Irving is shown. – 5:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Props to Nic Claxton for dealing with the media pregame and taking every question about the Kyrie situation. I imagine it’s not an enjoyable part of the job for him but he handled it very well. – 5:37 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A pro move by Nic Claxton to speak to reporters about the Kyrie situation before the game. He took questions for a few minutes in front of his locker and was honest both about the situation — and how he still feels about Kyrie. – 5:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: If Kyrie Irving comes to market, does that again put Heat on the clock for Kevin Durant? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:26 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Before timely CPR and an AED saved Damar Hamlin, the same care saved Kai Bates-Diop when his heart stopped for two minutes in a practice gym.
Now his brother Keita, the Spurs forward, is trying to ensure the next cardiac arrest victim has a hero, too.
expressnews.com/sports/columni… – 5:15 PM
Before timely CPR and an AED saved Damar Hamlin, the same care saved Kai Bates-Diop when his heart stopped for two minutes in a practice gym.
Now his brother Keita, the Spurs forward, is trying to ensure the next cardiac arrest victim has a hero, too.
expressnews.com/sports/columni… – 5:15 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nic Claxton said he doesn’t feel like Kyrie let the team down. “At the end of the day we’re all our own individuals.” Claxton said he stands by Kyrie and he stands with his teammates. – 5:03 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton on Kyrie: “I always respect his decision, whatever that may be. And that’s my brother. And you know, just got to roll with who’s here.” #nets – 4:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn when asked if he feels Kyrie is letting the team down:
“I think you have a responsibility as a basketball player, like I do as a coach. I show up, I do my job every single day, that’s what I signed up for, and that’s my expectation for one through seventeen.” pic.twitter.com/LsByT6wSeC – 4:33 PM
Jacque Vaughn when asked if he feels Kyrie is letting the team down:
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Hello from Brooklyn📍
The Wizards will try and get back on track against the Nets without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/g6fA3P5zRB – 4:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn is approaching Kyrie Irving’s absence as a day-to-day thing. Not speculating on a return. – 4:25 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
“There’s a business side of this thing and there’s a human side if this thing. I elected to touch on the human side” JV said when asked about the conversation he had with Kyrie yesterday. pic.twitter.com/iR22MBCyBx – 4:23 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie wasn’t at the Nets’ walkthrough this afternoon. He’s not sure if he will be at the game tonight. – 4:23 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn to his #Nets in the wake of Kyrie reports: “I said to them, we’re not gonna make this weird. We’re here to play, we’re here to do a job, show up and do your job. I said you’ve done the first step of this thing…let’s do the work to get a win tonight.” #NBA – 4:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving was not at the walkaround today. Unsure if he’ll be here for the game. – 4:20 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn on Kyrie Irving: “There’s a business side to this thing and there’s a human side to this thing. I elected to touch on the human side and check on him as an individual. I’ll leave the business side to Sean (Marks, GM) and that group.” #Nets – 4:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said he talked to every player on the roster yesterday. Vaughn said he didn’t ask Irving why he wants to leave. Is leaving “the business side” to Sean Marks. – 4:18 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Kyrie reported some calf soreness so he will be out tonight, says Vaughn. pic.twitter.com/P8CeiPWau0 – 4:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving reported some calf soreness. T.J. Warren will do an on court workout before seeing if he can go tonight. – 4:16 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Kyrie and Russ looking at the injury reports. AK pic.twitter.com/eo3bf62OtI – 3:51 PM
Chris Broussard @Chris_Broussard
Why did Kyrie request a trade now? Should the Nets accommodate him? Is Kyrie worth the risk for LeBron and the Lakers? & more! Guests: @Marc Stein @Brian Lewis @Mark Medina
Catch us live weeknights 7-10pm ET @FoxSportsRadio & @iHeartRadio podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 3:32 PM
Why did Kyrie request a trade now? Should the Nets accommodate him? Is Kyrie worth the risk for LeBron and the Lakers? & more! Guests: @Marc Stein @Brian Lewis @Mark Medina
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Not surprising, but league source has confirmed that the Knicks are not interested in trading for disgruntled Nets PG Kyrie Irving.
open.substack.com/pub/tommybeer?… – 3:13 PM
Not surprising, but league source has confirmed that the Knicks are not interested in trading for disgruntled Nets PG Kyrie Irving.
Michael Dugat @mdug
Anyway, no more Kyrie talk from me until something happens.
On a more positive note, I am looking very forward to The Last of Us this weekend … it’s easily been my favorite show since GoT decided to stop trying. – 3:08 PM
Anyway, no more Kyrie talk from me until something happens.
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Some of the details have changed but I wrote this in July @BleacherReport
San Antonio Spurs May Hold Keys to a Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook Trade
bleacherreport.com/articles/10041… – 3:03 PM
Some of the details have changed but I wrote this in July @BleacherReport
San Antonio Spurs May Hold Keys to a Kyrie Irving-Russell Westbrook Trade
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
From earlier: What Heat is seeking in trades. And an Irving update. And an NBA scout weighs in on Miami’s options and what’s worth giving up a first round pick for: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 2:58 PM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
Kyrie Irving is scratched by #Nets due to a ‘sore calf’ following trade demand as fans speculate he’ll be dealt to #Lakers for Russell Westbrook after both guards are mysteriously sidelined ahead of Thursday’s #NBATradeDeadline mol.im/a/11713475 via @MailSport – 2:49 PM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
#Nets star Kyrie Irving’s trade demand leaves NBA teams ‘clamoring for KEVIN DURANT ahead of deadline as the former MVP draws FAR more interest than his outgoing teammate’ mol.im/a/11713317 via @MailSport – 2:48 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
For The Nets , Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) and Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) are out tonight so Kyrie won’t face questions about the trade request.
Jacque Vaughn will though. – 2:42 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
And I don’t understand saying to trade for Kyrie and not meet his contract demands … he’s literally demanding a trade off a contender because they won’t meet his contract demands for a fully guaranteed max deal. – 2:40 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
Lumping not wanting Kyrie into other FO failures is like …
Damn, a good analogy is escaping me.
The Mavs are in a position that they’ll have to take risks, but that doesn’t mean jumping out of an airplane and hoping to find a parachute on the way down. – 2:36 PM
Lumping not wanting Kyrie into other FO failures is like …
Damn, a good analogy is escaping me.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Anybody who would take a chance on him is out of their mind.”
@MikeFrancesa tells @Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell why he doesn’t think anyone should trade for Kyrie Irving. pic.twitter.com/RaMWG2cYNS – 2:23 PM
“Anybody who would take a chance on him is out of their mind.”
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
What if the Nets insisted on the Lakers taking Simmons in any Kyrie trade? – 2:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On Kyrie Irving, potential trade scenarios involving the Suns, and the multitude of reasons it’s not worth the risk: bit.ly/3WY4t6Q – 2:09 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
No Kyrie Irving for the NETS tonight. I would’ve loved to see them going for 8 straight. KP said the beauty of the NBA is that you get another game.
Keys: Play a full 48 minutes.
Prediction: Deni Avdija bounce-back game. 🐌
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Simple (right calf soreness) listed for Kyrie Irving’s absence today. Not the occasional team suspension, not eligible to play, etc. – 1:40 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
More smart beat coverage from our @Kyle Goon, who always does a great job riding the Lakers roller coaster, including yesterday, organizing some pertinent thoughts in this analysis:
Is Kyrie Irving the Lakers’ path to a title or misguided star-chasing?
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
You know the Nets was Ted to announce:
Kyrie Irving (this dude has fucked us over for the last time) ruled out Saturday vs. Washington – 1:32 PM
You know the Nets was Ted to announce:
Erik Slater @erikslater_
I wonder what was worse, James Harden’s hamstring or Kyrie Irving’s right calf?
I’ll get the scoop tonight. – 1:31 PM
I wonder what was worse, James Harden’s hamstring or Kyrie Irving’s right calf?
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) and Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) are out tonight against Washington.
The latest on Kyrie’s trade demand: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-trade-… – 1:28 PM
The Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) and Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) are out tonight against Washington.
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Kyrie Irving is OUT tonight vs. Wizards with what the team is calling calf soreness. – 1:27 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kyrie not playing was last sign I needed to see to be convinced. It’s over. Time to start planning the rebuild. – 1:26 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Kyrie Irving is out for tonight’s game against the Wizards because of right calf soreness. – 1:23 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Update for tonight’s @Brooklyn Nets injury report:
DOUBTFUL:
Warren (left shin contusion)
OUT:
Irving (right calf soreness)
Simmons (left knee soreness) – 1:21 PM
Update for tonight’s @Brooklyn Nets injury report:
DOUBTFUL:
Warren (left shin contusion)
OUT:
Irving (right calf soreness)
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Kyrie Irving is out tonight vs. Washington.
Ben Simmons is also out, T.J. Warren is doubtful. – 1:21 PM
Nets say Kyrie Irving is out tonight vs. Washington.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness)
and Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) are out tonight Vs Washington. – 1:21 PM
Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness)
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Nets just announced injury report for tonight’s home game vs. Wizards. Kyrie Irving is OUT, due to right calf soreness. So there’s that. – 1:21 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyrie Irving will not play for Brooklyn tonight, team says. Reason given: Right calf soreness. – 1:20 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) is out tonight against Washington Wizards. – 1:20 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Here we go: Kyrie Irving is out with right calf soreness tonight against the Wizards. – 1:20 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Sports+: There are four possible futures for the #Nets and Kyrie Irving — here’s how they would work nypost.com/2023/02/04/kyr… via @nypost – 12:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
NEW BLEAV IN NETS
I breakdown Kyrie Irving’s trade demand:
🏀 Reaction to the news
🏀 What’s next for Brooklyn?
🏀 Trade destinations, ranked
🏀 AND MORE
Erik Slater @erikslater_
NEW BLEAV IN NETS EPISODE
I breakdown Kyrie Irving’s trade demand:
🏀 Reaction to the news
🏀 What’s next for Brooklyn?
🏀 Kyrie trade suitors, ranked
🏀 AND MORE
Full Episode: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ble… – 12:34 PM
The Los Angeles Lakers want Kyrie Irving. We’ll start there because, well, I was the one questioning whether that was truly the case when his Friday trade request was first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania. But yes, as you’ve probably deduced by now, the winds have indeed changed on this front from just a few months back. -via The Athletic / February 5, 2023
According to a source with knowledge of the Lakers’ discussions with Brooklyn [for Kyrie Irving], a significant obstacle emerged in the early stages of the talks between the Lakers and the Nets. The source, who was granted anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation, said the Lakers were only looking to give the Nets the kind of return they’re requesting if Irving was willing to accept the two-year, $78.6 million extension they could immediately agree on as part of the deal. -via The Athletic / February 5, 2023
The two first-round picks (2027 and ’29) and promising young players like Austin Reaves and Max Christie (to go along with the expiring contract of Russell Westbrook) might all be in play if the Lakers knew that Irving was willing to align his contract with that of James, his old Cavs friend and lead recruiter who is signed through the summer of 2025 (he has a player option in the 2024-25 season). -via The Athletic / February 5, 2023