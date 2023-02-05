Kyrie Irving expected to make his Mavericks debut on Wednesday against Clippers

Adrian Wojnarowski: Kyrie Irving is expected to arrive for a physical on Monday in Dallas and travel to make his Mavericks debut vs. the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday (10 PM ET, ESPN), source tells ESPN.
Tim Cato @tim_cato
KYRIE IS A TEXAN
me + @garooya + @mikelikessports talked about today’s trade, and i shared a few reported details that i’ve heard so far. you really ought to listen.
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Good for the Mavericks.
I wouldn’t bet on Kyrie. I’m surprised that’s the move.
But this is the move the Cavs never even attempted with LeBron the first time through.
You can’t just sit around and play it safe when you’ve got Luka Doncic.
Major questions. But good for them. – 6:11 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Synergy Sports Tech @SynergySST
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Michael Dugat @mdug
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Anil Gogna @AnilGognaNBA
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Michael Dugat @mdug
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Michael Dugat @mdug
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Janis Carr @janiscarr
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
Alvaro Martin @AlvaroNBAMartin
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
John Karalis @John_Karalis
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Andre Drummond @AndreDrummond
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
The Ringer @ringernba
Brian Geltzeiler @BGeltzNBA
Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
StatMuse @statmuse
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Michael Dugat @mdug
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Michael Dugat @mdug
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Michael Dugat @mdug
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill
Ian Begley @IanBegley
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Michael Dugat @mdug
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ralph Lawler @Ohmeomy
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Sam Amick @sam_amick
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan
hoopshype.com/lists/explaine… – 11:20 AM
New story on @Jorge Sierra: If no Kyrie Irving trade materializes by Thursday’s trade deadline, I detail some of the reasons why that may be.
hoopshype.com/lists/explaine… – 11:20 AM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
Sources tell SpursTalk that the San Antonio Spurs have fielded a lot of calls since Kyrie Irving demanded a trade. Here’s how the Spurs may be involved: spurstalk.com/spurs-busy-kyr… – 11:01 AM
Sources tell SpursTalk that the San Antonio Spurs have fielded a lot of calls since Kyrie Irving demanded a trade. Here’s how the Spurs may be involved: spurstalk.com/spurs-busy-kyr… – 11:01 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving has not decided yet whether he will suit up for the #Nets again and play or sit out the rest of the season if not moved by Thursday’s trade deadline, according to a source familiar with the situation. But it is a nuclear option they say is being discussed. #NBA – 10:51 AM
Kyrie Irving has not decided yet whether he will suit up for the #Nets again and play or sit out the rest of the season if not moved by Thursday’s trade deadline, according to a source familiar with the situation. But it is a nuclear option they say is being discussed. #NBA – 10:51 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕 @TheAthletic
Why the hell would the Clippers even consider breaking up their depth and risking their chemistry for Kyrie Irving, a player who is consistently unavailable?
Because the door was never quite closed between Tyronn Lue and Kyrie Irving.
theathletic.com/4156773/2023/0… – 10:47 AM
🆕 @TheAthletic
Why the hell would the Clippers even consider breaking up their depth and risking their chemistry for Kyrie Irving, a player who is consistently unavailable?
Because the door was never quite closed between Tyronn Lue and Kyrie Irving.
theathletic.com/4156773/2023/0… – 10:47 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
So Kyrie Irving’s last game in a Nets uniform was a 43-point loss in Boston. – 10:27 AM
So Kyrie Irving’s last game in a Nets uniform was a 43-point loss in Boston. – 10:27 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
CAM THOMAS ON KYRIE IRVING’S TRADE REQUEST
“Everyone was surprised, but that’s not my business. That’s still my brother at the end of the day. He’s one of the few guys who I really consider a brother in basketball. Just a big brother who I can look up to and ask anything to.” pic.twitter.com/of49HCGlv2 – 10:21 AM
CAM THOMAS ON KYRIE IRVING’S TRADE REQUEST
“Everyone was surprised, but that’s not my business. That’s still my brother at the end of the day. He’s one of the few guys who I really consider a brother in basketball. Just a big brother who I can look up to and ask anything to.” pic.twitter.com/of49HCGlv2 – 10:21 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
The @latimessports has more road coverage of #lakers with: Russell Westbrook isn’t flinching in the face of Kyrie Irving trade rumors latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:14 AM
The @latimessports has more road coverage of #lakers with: Russell Westbrook isn’t flinching in the face of Kyrie Irving trade rumors latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:14 AM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Feels like the Nets have a decent chance of unloading Ben Simmons in a Kyrie trade if they can get the Lakers and Clippers to bid against each other.
I can think of one really good example where one LA team overpaid in a trade out of concern over what the other LA team might do. – 10:13 AM
Feels like the Nets have a decent chance of unloading Ben Simmons in a Kyrie trade if they can get the Lakers and Clippers to bid against each other.
I can think of one really good example where one LA team overpaid in a trade out of concern over what the other LA team might do. – 10:13 AM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
My dude @Dan Woike has this in @latimessports on: LeBron James closes in on scoring record, but is Kyrie Irving still in the picture? latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:08 AM
My dude @Dan Woike has this in @latimessports on: LeBron James closes in on scoring record, but is Kyrie Irving still in the picture? latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 10:08 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Brooklyn Nets intend to keep Kyrie Irving sidelined until a trade is finalized ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 10:08 AM
Brooklyn Nets intend to keep Kyrie Irving sidelined until a trade is finalized ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 10:08 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Should Phoenix Suns look into trading for talented, polarizing Kyrie Irving? Nets #NBAAllStar requesting a trade before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. #Suns #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:52 AM
Should Phoenix Suns look into trading for talented, polarizing Kyrie Irving? Nets #NBAAllStar requesting a trade before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. #Suns #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 8:52 AM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
Kyrie Irving’s trade request offers a number of speculative wagering opportunities: casino.org/news/kyrie-irv… – 7:38 AM
Kyrie Irving’s trade request offers a number of speculative wagering opportunities: casino.org/news/kyrie-irv… – 7:38 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving is prepared to sit out remainder of season if the Nets don’t trade him: report nj.com/nets/2023/02/k… – 5:14 AM
Now on @njdotcom
Kyrie Irving is prepared to sit out remainder of season if the Nets don’t trade him: report nj.com/nets/2023/02/k… – 5:14 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Clippers interested in Kyrie Irving sportando.basketball/en/clippers-in… – 4:07 AM
Clippers interested in Kyrie Irving sportando.basketball/en/clippers-in… – 4:07 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
LeBron James amid Kyrie-to-Lakers rumors: “I don’t speak for our front office (…) That’s a, what’s the word you use, ‘Duh’ question when you talk about a player like that.” pic.twitter.com/SzV5RIjBg9 – 3:06 AM
LeBron James amid Kyrie-to-Lakers rumors: “I don’t speak for our front office (…) That’s a, what’s the word you use, ‘Duh’ question when you talk about a player like that.” pic.twitter.com/SzV5RIjBg9 – 3:06 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn after his #Nets – with no Big Three & stunned by Kyrie news – rallied from 23 down to win: “It’s proof, its evidence of who we want to be as a team. We talked about it before. Just show up, man. Show up and do the work.”
nypost.com/2023/02/04/net… via @nypostsports – 1:34 AM
Jacque Vaughn after his #Nets – with no Big Three & stunned by Kyrie news – rallied from 23 down to win: “It’s proof, its evidence of who we want to be as a team. We talked about it before. Just show up, man. Show up and do the work.”
nypost.com/2023/02/04/net… via @nypostsports – 1:34 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tonight’s story is up. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving weren’t in the building for one of the Nets’ best wins of the year as their teammates were left to digest Irving’s trade request: theathletic.com/4156560/2023/0… – 1:27 AM
Tonight’s story is up. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving weren’t in the building for one of the Nets’ best wins of the year as their teammates were left to digest Irving’s trade request: theathletic.com/4156560/2023/0… – 1:27 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: The Lakers have stated they’ll part with future assets for a deal that gets them near the finish line as championship contenders. Does Kyrie meet that requirement? LeBron: “Duh” es.pn/3jyRVFe – 1:04 AM
New story: The Lakers have stated they’ll part with future assets for a deal that gets them near the finish line as championship contenders. Does Kyrie meet that requirement? LeBron: “Duh” es.pn/3jyRVFe – 1:04 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets win without Kyrie Irving thanks to Cam Thomas’ 44-point night nypost.com/2023/02/04/net… via @nypostsports – 11:29 PM
#Nets win without Kyrie Irving thanks to Cam Thomas’ 44-point night nypost.com/2023/02/04/net… via @nypostsports – 11:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tonight’s story is up. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving weren’t in the building for one of the Nets’ best wins of the year as their teammates were left to digest Irving’s trade request: theathletic.slack.com/archives/D04CV… – 11:26 PM
Tonight’s story is up. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving weren’t in the building for one of the Nets’ best wins of the year as their teammates were left to digest Irving’s trade request: theathletic.slack.com/archives/D04CV… – 11:26 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Kyrie Irving trade request update: Clippers make offer, LeBron says “duh” Irving helps Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/04/kyr… – 11:07 PM
Kyrie Irving trade request update: Clippers make offer, LeBron says “duh” Irving helps Lakers nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/04/kyr… – 11:07 PM
Joe Vardon @joevardon
There are dueling storylines swirling around the Lakers and both are stressful for their own reasons: the countdown to Kareem, and another to Kyrie? @The Athletic theathletic.com/4156460/2023/0… – 10:43 PM
There are dueling storylines swirling around the Lakers and both are stressful for their own reasons: the countdown to Kareem, and another to Kyrie? @The Athletic theathletic.com/4156460/2023/0… – 10:43 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
LeBron James on if Kyrie is the type of player who could help his team get to the finish line: pic.twitter.com/ukeFMz4ycS – 10:24 PM
LeBron James on if Kyrie is the type of player who could help his team get to the finish line: pic.twitter.com/ukeFMz4ycS – 10:24 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James on whether Kyrie Irving is the type of player that can propel the Lakers to a championship level if traded for: “That’s a Rob [Pelinka] question. … Obviously that’s a, what’s the word you use, ‘Duh,’ question when you talk about a player that like that.” – 10:21 PM
LeBron James on whether Kyrie Irving is the type of player that can propel the Lakers to a championship level if traded for: “That’s a Rob [Pelinka] question. … Obviously that’s a, what’s the word you use, ‘Duh,’ question when you talk about a player that like that.” – 10:21 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James on if Kyrie Irving is the type of player that can help the Lakers get to the finish line: pic.twitter.com/EAbcLtcPjB – 9:44 PM
LeBron James on if Kyrie Irving is the type of player that can help the Lakers get to the finish line: pic.twitter.com/EAbcLtcPjB – 9:44 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
If Kyrie Irving gets traded to the Western Conference, does he still count as an Eastern Conference All-Star starter? – 9:39 PM
If Kyrie Irving gets traded to the Western Conference, does he still count as an Eastern Conference All-Star starter? – 9:39 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
i’m still recovering from the dunk norm powell threw down on julius randle a few minutes ago. so crazy thibs tried to challenge it. if the clippers trade norm for kyrie they should be relegated – 9:20 PM
i’m still recovering from the dunk norm powell threw down on julius randle a few minutes ago. so crazy thibs tried to challenge it. if the clippers trade norm for kyrie they should be relegated – 9:20 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas on Kyrie Irving’s trade request:
“Everyone was surprised, but that’s not my business. That’s still my brother at the end of the day. He’s one of the few guys who I really consider a brother in basketball. Just a big brother who I can look up to and ask anything to.” – 9:15 PM
Cam Thomas on Kyrie Irving’s trade request:
“Everyone was surprised, but that’s not my business. That’s still my brother at the end of the day. He’s one of the few guys who I really consider a brother in basketball. Just a big brother who I can look up to and ask anything to.” – 9:15 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Cam Thomas on Kyrie Irving: “That’s his business…That’s still my brother. Whatever he does, I am still going to support him.” – 9:06 PM
Cam Thomas on Kyrie Irving: “That’s his business…That’s still my brother. Whatever he does, I am still going to support him.” – 9:06 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Cam been buried on that Nets bench for as long as i can remember. Every time the camera found him there this season, he has that Westbrook scowling at the MVP trophy look on his face. No Kyrie tonight. Every bucket felt like Arya saying the names. – 9:03 PM
Cam been buried on that Nets bench for as long as i can remember. Every time the camera found him there this season, he has that Westbrook scowling at the MVP trophy look on his face. No Kyrie tonight. Every bucket felt like Arya saying the names. – 9:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas, who is close with Kyrie Irving, said he was surprised by the trade request, but said “it’s not my business.” Adds Irving “is still my brother.” – 9:03 PM
Cam Thomas, who is close with Kyrie Irving, said he was surprised by the trade request, but said “it’s not my business.” Adds Irving “is still my brother.” – 9:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Thomas on Kyrie Irving: “Whatever happens happens. That’s still my brother at the end of the day.” #NetsWorld – 9:02 PM
Cam Thomas on Kyrie Irving: “Whatever happens happens. That’s still my brother at the end of the day.” #NetsWorld – 9:02 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Per Jacque Vaughn: Kyrie Irving was not at Barclays tonight.
Vaughn said it was agreed upon with the staff that Kyrie would not be at the game tonight.
Kevin Durant was also not in attendance tonight. – 9:00 PM
Per Jacque Vaughn: Kyrie Irving was not at Barclays tonight.
Vaughn said it was agreed upon with the staff that Kyrie would not be at the game tonight.
Kevin Durant was also not in attendance tonight. – 9:00 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving had an excused absence tonight, that all parties were in agreement he wouldn’t attend the game. – 8:58 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving had an excused absence tonight, that all parties were in agreement he wouldn’t attend the game. – 8:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving was not in the building tonight. – 8:53 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Kyrie Irving was not in the building tonight. – 8:53 PM
Michael Dugat @mdug
This wouldn’t happen if we had Kyrie when Luka was out …
*goes to check on how a physically healthy Kyrie played in his game today …
oh yeah
(sorry … last one) – 8:50 PM
This wouldn’t happen if we had Kyrie when Luka was out …
*goes to check on how a physically healthy Kyrie played in his game today …
oh yeah
(sorry … last one) – 8:50 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I would very much like to own the Clippers’ unprotected 2028 first-round pick (and swap rights on their unprotected 2027 first-round pick). I don’t know if that’s enough to get a Kyrie deal done, but those are very, very desirable picks given the state of the Clippers’ roster. – 8:47 PM
I would very much like to own the Clippers’ unprotected 2028 first-round pick (and swap rights on their unprotected 2027 first-round pick). I don’t know if that’s enough to get a Kyrie deal done, but those are very, very desirable picks given the state of the Clippers’ roster. – 8:47 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
Cam Thomas today:
44 Points
6 Rebounds
5 Assists
69.6 FG% (16/23)
Scored 19 points in the 4th quarter, including 5 in the final minute. Clutch effort with Kyrie Irving unavailable. pic.twitter.com/J1Gd5tudEw – 8:45 PM
Cam Thomas today:
44 Points
6 Rebounds
5 Assists
69.6 FG% (16/23)
Scored 19 points in the 4th quarter, including 5 in the final minute. Clutch effort with Kyrie Irving unavailable. pic.twitter.com/J1Gd5tudEw – 8:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Surreal sight: Nets come back from down 23 to defeat Wizards, 125-123, with Kyrie Irving sitting out. Cam Thomas scores career-high 44 points off the bench. Edmond Sumner scores 29 points starting in place of Irving. Barclays Center erupted. – 8:40 PM
Surreal sight: Nets come back from down 23 to defeat Wizards, 125-123, with Kyrie Irving sitting out. Cam Thomas scores career-high 44 points off the bench. Edmond Sumner scores 29 points starting in place of Irving. Barclays Center erupted. – 8:40 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Clyde Frazier, succinct and appropriate, when asked about Kyrie Irving:
“Always something.” – 8:37 PM
Clyde Frazier, succinct and appropriate, when asked about Kyrie Irving:
“Always something.” – 8:37 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers are indeed among the teams that are suitors for adding Kyrie Irving, a source confirmed to @latimes. There are connections up and down the roster to his time in Cleveland, of course. – 8:33 PM
The Clippers are indeed among the teams that are suitors for adding Kyrie Irving, a source confirmed to @latimes. There are connections up and down the roster to his time in Cleveland, of course. – 8:33 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Sources tell @TheAthletic that the LA Clippers have made a strong offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving, and that head coach Tyronn Lue is open to coaching Irving again after the two won a championship with Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. – 8:30 PM
Sources tell @TheAthletic that the LA Clippers have made a strong offer to the Brooklyn Nets for Kyrie Irving, and that head coach Tyronn Lue is open to coaching Irving again after the two won a championship with Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. – 8:30 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Clippers – who had been linked to Lowry, Conley, VanVleet in multiple reports – now latest team to pursue Kyrie, per Woj. Perhaps Heat should/could convince themselves that their culture could somehow make Kyrie conform. But Lowry’s injury hurts if Heat decides to pursue Kyrie. – 8:27 PM
Clippers – who had been linked to Lowry, Conley, VanVleet in multiple reports – now latest team to pursue Kyrie, per Woj. Perhaps Heat should/could convince themselves that their culture could somehow make Kyrie conform. But Lowry’s injury hurts if Heat decides to pursue Kyrie. – 8:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I love Cam Thomas. I’m pretty sure each time he hits the floor, he looks around and thinks “Yeah, I got this.” And that’s even if KD and Kyrie are out there with him. Sometimes irrational confidence is a skill. Sometimes it costs you. But it’s always fun! – 8:19 PM
I love Cam Thomas. I’m pretty sure each time he hits the floor, he looks around and thinks “Yeah, I got this.” And that’s even if KD and Kyrie are out there with him. Sometimes irrational confidence is a skill. Sometimes it costs you. But it’s always fun! – 8:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Thomas taking full advantage of his opportunity. Kyrie Irving sat tonight with “right calf soreness,” and Thomas has scored 35 points in 23 minutes. He has only missed 5 shots. – 8:18 PM
Cam Thomas taking full advantage of his opportunity. Kyrie Irving sat tonight with “right calf soreness,” and Thomas has scored 35 points in 23 minutes. He has only missed 5 shots. – 8:18 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
This summer, Kyrie had a list of teams he wanted Brooklyn to work with on a sign-and-trade if he and the Nets couldn’t come to terms. Included: Lakers, Knicks, Heat, Mavericks, 76ers and, yes, Clippers.
That feels like a long time ago, but around then Lawrence Frank said this: pic.twitter.com/GIHjM9a3p9 – 8:17 PM
This summer, Kyrie had a list of teams he wanted Brooklyn to work with on a sign-and-trade if he and the Nets couldn’t come to terms. Included: Lakers, Knicks, Heat, Mavericks, 76ers and, yes, Clippers.
That feels like a long time ago, but around then Lawrence Frank said this: pic.twitter.com/GIHjM9a3p9 – 8:17 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Clippers have emerged in pursuit of a Kyrie Irving trade — joining the Lakers, Mavericks, Suns and others: es.pn/3jxhcje – 8:11 PM
ESPN Sources: The Los Angeles Clippers have emerged in pursuit of a Kyrie Irving trade — joining the Lakers, Mavericks, Suns and others: es.pn/3jxhcje – 8:11 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
NBA Trade Deadline latest: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-trade-de…
Kyrie Irving latest: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-trade-… – 8:10 PM
NBA Trade Deadline latest: marcstein.substack.com/p/nba-trade-de…
Kyrie Irving latest: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-trade-… – 8:10 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
There is writing and then there is WRITING… BRAVO @MikeVacc
“The Nets and their most devoted fans, waiting for Irving to become a fully all-in member of the organization are like Kay Adams in “The Godfather,” waiting for years for the Corleone Family to go strictly legitimate” – 8:07 PM
There is writing and then there is WRITING… BRAVO @MikeVacc
“The Nets and their most devoted fans, waiting for Irving to become a fully all-in member of the organization are like Kay Adams in “The Godfather,” waiting for years for the Corleone Family to go strictly legitimate” – 8:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Barclays Center is pretty full for a Saturday night game against a non-playoff team with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal all not playing. Nets have drawn better this year regardless of opponent and whose playing. – 7:52 PM
Barclays Center is pretty full for a Saturday night game against a non-playoff team with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal all not playing. Nets have drawn better this year regardless of opponent and whose playing. – 7:52 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kyrie Irving’s surprised #Nets teammates learned about trade demand on Twitter nypost.com/2023/02/04/kyr… via @nypostsports – 6:53 PM
Kyrie Irving’s surprised #Nets teammates learned about trade demand on Twitter nypost.com/2023/02/04/kyr… via @nypostsports – 6:53 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Should Phoenix #Suns look into trading for talented, polarizing Kyrie Irving? #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:47 PM
Should Phoenix #Suns look into trading for talented, polarizing Kyrie Irving? #Nets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 6:47 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets have been thrust into Kyrie Irving trade negotiations with just 5 days until the deadline.
With that, I ranked Brooklyn’s potential suitors for the 8-time All-Star: clutchpoints.com/ranking-the-ne… – 6:47 PM
The Nets have been thrust into Kyrie Irving trade negotiations with just 5 days until the deadline.
With that, I ranked Brooklyn’s potential suitors for the 8-time All-Star: clutchpoints.com/ranking-the-ne… – 6:47 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards (without Bradley Beal) hung 44 points on the Nets (without Durant/Irving/Simmons) in the first quarter.
16p for Porzingis – 6:45 PM
The Wizards (without Bradley Beal) hung 44 points on the Nets (without Durant/Irving/Simmons) in the first quarter.
16p for Porzingis – 6:45 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets just gave up 44 points to the Wizards in the first quarter.
The KD/Kyrie-less era is going to be painful. – 6:42 PM
The Nets just gave up 44 points to the Wizards in the first quarter.
The KD/Kyrie-less era is going to be painful. – 6:42 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
NBA Notebook: What are the different options for Brooklyn after Irving’s trade request? @BostonSportsBSJ bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/02/03/nba… – 6:31 PM
NBA Notebook: What are the different options for Brooklyn after Irving’s trade request? @BostonSportsBSJ bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/02/03/nba… – 6:31 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
After Kyrie Irving’s trade request, Nets try to focus on anything but his future: ‘No idea, I just work here’
cbssports.com/nba/news/after… – 6:29 PM
After Kyrie Irving’s trade request, Nets try to focus on anything but his future: ‘No idea, I just work here’
cbssports.com/nba/news/after… – 6:29 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
For @FOXSports: Wrote about why I think the Nets should ignore Kyrie’s demand, play out the season…and then in the summer move on
foxsports.com/stories/nba/wh… – 6:13 PM
For @FOXSports: Wrote about why I think the Nets should ignore Kyrie’s demand, play out the season…and then in the summer move on
foxsports.com/stories/nba/wh… – 6:13 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Russell Westbrook is still the 6MOY favorite while the Lakers are actively trying to trade him for Kyrie Irving what is going on? pic.twitter.com/8rBv9MPbb3 – 6:06 PM
Russell Westbrook is still the 6MOY favorite while the Lakers are actively trying to trade him for Kyrie Irving what is going on? pic.twitter.com/8rBv9MPbb3 – 6:06 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Nic Claxton said he wouldn’t try to talk Kyrie Irving out of his trade request. He was then asked if there was a window for Irving to return to the Brooklyn Nets.
In part: “I have no idea. I just work here at the end of the day.” 😂
Full video below. pic.twitter.com/gcnZ1CoFyI – 6:03 PM
Nic Claxton said he wouldn’t try to talk Kyrie Irving out of his trade request. He was then asked if there was a window for Irving to return to the Brooklyn Nets.
In part: “I have no idea. I just work here at the end of the day.” 😂
Full video below. pic.twitter.com/gcnZ1CoFyI – 6:03 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
A few Kyrie Irving trade scenarios for the Suns, and why they shouldn’t make any of them – bit.ly/3WY4t6Q via @PHNX_Suns – 6:02 PM
A few Kyrie Irving trade scenarios for the Suns, and why they shouldn’t make any of them – bit.ly/3WY4t6Q via @PHNX_Suns – 6:02 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Nic Claxton on Kyrie Irving’s trade request: “We’re just like everybody else, we were caught off guard, but I can’t judge a grown man for his decisions. At the end of the day, he’s doing what’s best for him. I stand by him and I stand with my teammates here in this locker room.” pic.twitter.com/ZG79aYaYbS – 5:48 PM
Nic Claxton on Kyrie Irving’s trade request: “We’re just like everybody else, we were caught off guard, but I can’t judge a grown man for his decisions. At the end of the day, he’s doing what’s best for him. I stand by him and I stand with my teammates here in this locker room.” pic.twitter.com/ZG79aYaYbS – 5:48 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Nets introduce their full roster on the Jumbotron before the teams took the court.
Lots of boos when Kyrie Irving is shown. – 5:44 PM
Nets introduce their full roster on the Jumbotron before the teams took the court.
Lots of boos when Kyrie Irving is shown. – 5:44 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Props to Nic Claxton for dealing with the media pregame and taking every question about the Kyrie situation. I imagine it’s not an enjoyable part of the job for him but he handled it very well. – 5:37 PM
Props to Nic Claxton for dealing with the media pregame and taking every question about the Kyrie situation. I imagine it’s not an enjoyable part of the job for him but he handled it very well. – 5:37 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A pro move by Nic Claxton to speak to reporters about the Kyrie situation before the game. He took questions for a few minutes in front of his locker and was honest both about the situation — and how he still feels about Kyrie. – 5:35 PM
A pro move by Nic Claxton to speak to reporters about the Kyrie situation before the game. He took questions for a few minutes in front of his locker and was honest both about the situation — and how he still feels about Kyrie. – 5:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: If Kyrie Irving comes to market, does that again put Heat on the clock for Kevin Durant? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:26 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: If Kyrie Irving comes to market, does that again put Heat on the clock for Kevin Durant? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:26 PM
Mike Finger @mikefinger
Before timely CPR and an AED saved Damar Hamlin, the same care saved Kai Bates-Diop when his heart stopped for two minutes in a practice gym.
Now his brother Keita, the Spurs forward, is trying to ensure the next cardiac arrest victim has a hero, too.
expressnews.com/sports/columni… – 5:15 PM
Before timely CPR and an AED saved Damar Hamlin, the same care saved Kai Bates-Diop when his heart stopped for two minutes in a practice gym.
Now his brother Keita, the Spurs forward, is trying to ensure the next cardiac arrest victim has a hero, too.
expressnews.com/sports/columni… – 5:15 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nic Claxton said he doesn’t feel like Kyrie let the team down. “At the end of the day we’re all our own individuals.” Claxton said he stands by Kyrie and he stands with his teammates. – 5:03 PM
Nic Claxton said he doesn’t feel like Kyrie let the team down. “At the end of the day we’re all our own individuals.” Claxton said he stands by Kyrie and he stands with his teammates. – 5:03 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton on Kyrie: “I always respect his decision, whatever that may be. And that’s my brother. And you know, just got to roll with who’s here.” #nets – 4:57 PM
Nic Claxton on Kyrie: “I always respect his decision, whatever that may be. And that’s my brother. And you know, just got to roll with who’s here.” #nets – 4:57 PM
More on this storyline
Howard Beck: Nets’ latest injury report, for Monday’s game vs LAC, lists Kyrie Irving and Markieff Morris as “OUT – not with team.” -via Twitter @HowardBeck / February 5, 2023
Ky Carlin: Doc Rivers was asked about the Brooklyn-Dallas deal and he said he doesn’t have much thought other than Dallas is pairing one great player in Kyrie Irving with another great player in Luka Doncic and it’ll be interesting -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / February 5, 2023
Gina Mizell: Thibs when asked about the Kyrie trade and how it could change the division and East: “I think that’s Nets question.” -via Twitter @ginamizell / February 5, 2023