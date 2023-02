LeBron James on if Kyrie Irving would help Lakers: Duh

LeBron went his typical route and deflected the question toward the Lakers’ front office, then threw in a comment that made his true feelings apparent. “That’s a (Rob Pelinka) question,” said LeBron when asked if Irving could make the Lakers a contender. “I don’t speak for our front office. My mindset is whatever lineup or whatever group we have, is to make sure we prepare ourselves the best way we can to go out and win . “Obviously, that’s a … ‘Duh’ question when you talk about a player like that.” -via Clutch Points / February 5, 2023