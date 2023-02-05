Live stream: Magic 62, Hornets 58

The Orlando Magic (21-32) play against the Charlotte Hornets (15-39) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 1:00 PM EST on Sunday February 5, 2023
Orlando Magic 62, Charlotte Hornets 58 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Magic 62, Hornets 58.
Wendell Carter Jr.: 13 points, 5 rebounds (2 OREBs)
Paolo Banchero: 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists
Cole Anthony: 7 points, 2 assists.
Markelle Fultz/Gary Harris/Jonathan Isaac: 6 points each – 2:08 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
wendell carter jr. in the first half:
13 PTS
5 REB
5-7 FG
2 3PM
@SASsoftware x @Wendell Carter Jr. pic.twitter.com/lEZxoAUjhY – 2:07 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 62, Charlotte 58
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/FR05ydegP7 – 2:07 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Halftime: Magic 62, Hornets 58
Wendell Carter Jr. – 13 pts, 5 rebs
Paolo Banchero – 9 pts, 4 rebs, 3 asts
Cole Anthony – 7 pts, 2 asts
Jonathan Isaac – 6 pts, 6 rebs
Markelle Fultz – 6 pts, 2 rebs, 4 asts
Gary Harris – 6 pts, 2 rebs – 2:05 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Middleton made some clutch shots.
Holiday made some clutch steals.
Antetokounmpo did a Magic Johnson impression.
And the Bucks won their seventh straight game.
They might not be all the way back, but they’re getting close, at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/4156902/2023/0… – 2:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I think teams have just about given up on the idea of getting Gary Harris for a second-round pick or two. Or at least, the smart teams have.
If you want Harris, you’re going to have to give Orlando something of value for him. They love him, his contract is great and he’s good. – 2:05 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Controlled chaos is the best way I can describe the final 3 minutes of the first half between the Magic and Hornets. – 2:05 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Terry with a 🔥 first half
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/tBxUOIUaLu – 2:05 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
bol knew it was cash 😂
@Bol Bol + @Gary Harris pic.twitter.com/hRQdVwXUIr – 2:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Banchero’s next step will becoming a better off-ball defender. He’s big enough and quick enough to be more impactful than he is. I think he’ll get there eventually. – 2:03 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
That was a ridiculously impressive pass by Bol Bol to Gary Harris for the corner 3. – 2:01 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
get out my faaaace bro
bol bol bol bol bol pic.twitter.com/t2jWjXAX9i – 2:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Scary Terry with 18 points on 7/9 shooting already 👻 pic.twitter.com/ElSgf9hCER – 1:57 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Owen Elder is our newest Hugo’s Little Hero!
Hugo’s Little Hero presented by @COKECCBCC spotlights local youth supported by @BeeMighty, who have encountered challenges and persevered as NICU graduates. 💜 So happy to have you, Owen!
#SwarmToServe | #ad pic.twitter.com/4sr5yYCd5a – 1:52 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
With the @Orlando Magic‘s bench unit leading the @NBA in scoring over the prior 5 games, it’s no surprise that their bench unit gives them their first lead of the day against the @Hornets. – 1:47 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
All within seconds ⏱️
@Dennis Smith | #LetsFly pic.twitter.com/naHjJWrGGF – 1:45 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Hornets 37, Magic 28.
Orlando was a step behind overall defensively, especially early. Allowed Charlotte to find its rhythm.
Paolo Banchero: 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
Jonathan Isaac: 6 points, 6 rebounds, 1 steal and 1 block. – 1:39 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
jonathan isaac in the first quarter:
6 PTS
6 REB
1 STL
1 BLK
@SASsoftware x @Jonathan Isaac pic.twitter.com/ZAHG0H3JVw – 1:38 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Charlotte 37, Orlando 28
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/Th7xYfrSHg – 1:38 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Sunday fun day is in full force!
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/xbl8l4sZRC – 1:37 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Jonathan Isaac in the first quarter:
6 pts, 6 rebs, 1 stl, 1 blk in 7 mins 👀 – 1:37 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Looks like Caleb Houstan will be in the Magic’s rotation tonight vs. the Hornets in light of Jalen Suggs’ suspension.
Also of note: Jonathan Isaac has played 7 minutes in this first quarter. He’s played 8-10 in his previous 5 games since returning. – 1:36 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
LaM3lo anyone?
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/YfmRaLSGgW – 1:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Watching Jonathan Isaac now, I think he’s more 4/5 than 3/4. He can still switch out to the perimeter and hold his own, but he’s about a step slower. But he’s also noticeably bigger up top now. He’s done work in the paint since he returned. – 1:28 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Terry swoops in 💨
@Terry Rozier | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/5vzOPdwmYH – 1:22 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
get to your spot P5
@Paolo Banchero pic.twitter.com/UX6U7cC07X – 1:15 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,265 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 1:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Magic-Hornets has the potential to be a fun way to spend a Sunday afternoon. – 1:10 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
No Sunday scaries in the Hive. 😏
📍 – 🏠
🆚 – @Orlando Magic
⏰ – 1pm EST
📻 – @WFNZ 92.7 FM
📺 – @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/CiIftjbFzQ – 1:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs ORL
Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) is out.
Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand surgery) is out.
@NovantHealth | #ad pic.twitter.com/ieWA88bLwY – 12:47 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
what is paolo listening to??
(wrong answers only) pic.twitter.com/tELGe7Se7R – 12:44 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for today vs. the Magic:
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/4dHeZtFbrp – 12:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
🔥 @LaMelo Ball on fire 🔥
@ChickfilA | #ad pic.twitter.com/8No8pv7EwJ – 12:15 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
As ever, a Hornets game at a decent time and I can’t watch live but I’ll be catching up later this evening – 11:57 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks
📋 2023 NBA Trade Deadline Primers: Southeast Division
🔘 Heat (3:22)
🔘 Hawks (9:19)
🔘 Magic (16:46)
🔘 Hornets (22:51)
🔘 Wizards (31:44)
🎧 https://t.co/watMbidhqk
🍎 https://t.co/0I36IM0Auj
✳️ https://t.co/A7I1TgK8SW
📺 https://t.co/2qnnsBa6VX pic.twitter.com/xqgi43qR4F – 10:58 AM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Make sure to get your lunch to-go: it’s time to ball at 1 PM!
#LetsFly pic.twitter.com/J7UL9mlyEd – 10:51 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Mo Bamba suspended 4 games, Austin Rivers 3 pic.twitter.com/lnB8lMKpKb – 10:40 AM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
game #54. a sunday matinee.
🆚: @Charlotte Hornets
📍: Charlotte, NC
🕐: 1 PM
📺: @BallySportsFL
📻: @969thegame pic.twitter.com/up7K4R5TSV – 10:01 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Miami Heat await injury updates on suddenly decimated roster. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… Further word expected this week on Orlando Robinson, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson and Nikola Jovic, among others. – 9:47 AM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Back in CLT.
@Ticketmaster | 🎟️ https://t.co/Lw5gYZ296m | #ad pic.twitter.com/JCmxKj9eMZ – 9:43 AM
