Live stream: Magic 62, Hornets 58

The Orlando Magic (21-32) play against the Charlotte Hornets (15-39) at Spectrum Center

Game Time: 1:00 PM EST on Sunday February 5, 2023

Orlando Magic 62, Charlotte Hornets 58 (Half)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Halftime: Magic 62, Hornets 58.

Wendell Carter Jr.: 13 points, 5 rebounds (2 OREBs)

Paolo Banchero: 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists

Cole Anthony: 7 points, 2 assists.

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Halftime: Magic 62, Hornets 58

Wendell Carter Jr. – 13 pts, 5 rebs

Paolo Banchero – 9 pts, 4 rebs, 3 asts

Cole Anthony – 7 pts, 2 asts

Jonathan Isaac – 6 pts, 6 rebs

Markelle Fultz – 6 pts, 2 rebs, 4 asts

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Middleton made some clutch shots.

Holiday made some clutch steals.

Antetokounmpo did a Magic Johnson impression.

And the Bucks won their seventh straight game.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I think teams have just about given up on the idea of getting Gary Harris for a second-round pick or two. Or at least, the smart teams have.

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Rod Boone @rodboone

Halftime: Magic 62,

Terry Rozier 21 pts

Dennis Smith Jr. 10 pts

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

get out my faaaace bro

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Rod Boone @rodboone

Khobi Price @khobi_price

End of 1Q: Hornets 37, Magic 28.

Orlando was a step behind overall defensively, especially early. Allowed Charlotte to find its rhythm.

Paolo Banchero: 7 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Jonathan Isaac in the first quarter:

Rod Boone @rodboone

End of first Q:

Terry Rozier 13 pts

Dennis Smith Jr. 7 pts

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Looks like Caleb Houstan will be in the Magic’s rotation tonight vs. the Hornets in light of Jalen Suggs’ suspension.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

INJURY REPORT vs ORL

Cody Martin (L Knee soreness) is out.

Kelly Oubre Jr. (L Hand surgery) is out.

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Charlotte Hornets @hornets

Make sure to get your lunch to-go: it’s time to ball at 1 PM!

