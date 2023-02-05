Magic vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Orlando Magic play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center
The Orlando Magic are spending $5,840,098 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $8,196,817 per win
Game Time: 1:00 PM EST on Sunday February 5, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA
Away TV: Bally Sports Florida
Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM
Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!