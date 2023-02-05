Magic vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Orlando Magic play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center

The Orlando Magic are spending $5,840,098 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $8,196,817 per win

Game Time: 1:00 PM EST on Sunday February 5, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Away TV: Bally Sports Florida

Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

Away Radio: WYGM 96.9FM / 740AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!