Nets interested in Josh Richardson and Zach Collins

Main Rumors

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
From earlier: If the Spurs move Josh Richardson, it won’t simply be because of their chase for assets.
Malaki Branham needs more minutes, and recently he’s been showing us why. matthewtynan.substack.com/p/spurs-josh-r…11:02 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Sloppy outing came with primary ball handlers Tre Jones & Jeremy Sochan out with injuries. Still, Josh Richardson had 7 assists and just 1 turnover filling it for Jones at the point. – 10:49 PM
Tom Petrini @RealTomPetrini
Josh Richardson showcase anyone? pic.twitter.com/j5aDPIW6Sx9:04 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Quick timeout for Doc Rivers after that Josh Richardson triple. Philly has been careless with the basketball and San Antonio has a 5-0 lead. #Sixers8:14 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Josh Richardson has been a consummate pro. He’s goofy, relaxed, his teammates love him, and he’s relished his role in SA.
But one look around the locker room reveals the writing on the wall, in a language he’s gotten to know all too well.
matthewtynan.substack.com/p/spurs-josh-r…6:21 PM
Josh Richardson @J_Rich1
Fabio Viera SBC 🤩 – 2:03 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
For Gregg Popovich, the timing of Josh Richardson’s recent scoring jag is suspicious. “He’s trying to get a contract,” Popovich joked.
A player whose life goal was once to become a surgeon, Richardson is now striving to extend his Plan B
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 5:19 PM

More on this storyline

However, a source tells me that a disagreement regarding draft pick compensation is a major stumbling block for this particular trade. Both the Spurs and the Nets are asking the Lakers for two first round draft picks in any deal. The Lakers only have a total of two first rounders to trade — and a source tells me that it’s not even clear if the Lakers are willing to trade both picks in order to acquire Irving. -via SpursTalk / February 5, 2023
Paul Garcia: Romeo Langford is out tonight per Spurs. Josh Richardson is available to play -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / February 1, 2023
Gary Washburn: Marcus Smart is down and being helped to the locker room after a hard screen by Zach Collins. #Celtics #Spurs -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / January 7, 2023

