Nets interested in Josh Richardson and Zach Collins

Secondly, I’ve been told that the Spurs have players who the Nets would value in a multi-team trade involving Irving. According to an insider, the Nets have specifically told teams they’d be most interested in Josh Richardson and Zach Collins from the Spurs. Collins hasn’t previously been included in many trade talks but I’ve been told that the Spurs would be open to trading him in the right deal.
Source: LJ Ellis @ SpursTalk
What's the buzz on Twitter?
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
From earlier: If the Spurs move Josh Richardson, it won’t simply be because of their chase for assets.
Malaki Branham needs more minutes, and recently he’s been showing us why. matthewtynan.substack.com/p/spurs-josh-r… – 11:02 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Sloppy outing came with primary ball handlers Tre Jones & Jeremy Sochan out with injuries. Still, Josh Richardson had 7 assists and just 1 turnover filling it for Jones at the point. – 10:49 PM
Sloppy outing came with primary ball handlers Tre Jones & Jeremy Sochan out with injuries. Still, Josh Richardson had 7 assists and just 1 turnover filling it for Jones at the point. – 10:49 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Josh Richardson has been a consummate pro. He’s goofy, relaxed, his teammates love him, and he’s relished his role in SA.
But one look around the locker room reveals the writing on the wall, in a language he’s gotten to know all too well.
matthewtynan.substack.com/p/spurs-josh-r… – 6:21 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
For Gregg Popovich, the timing of Josh Richardson’s recent scoring jag is suspicious. “He’s trying to get a contract,” Popovich joked.
A player whose life goal was once to become a surgeon, Richardson is now striving to extend his Plan B
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… via @expressnews – 5:19 PM
More on this storyline
On the surface, a three-team trade involving the Spurs, Lakers and Nets makes sense. The Spurs are open to absorbing Westbrook’s contract for the right package of draft picks. The Lakers covet Irving and remain interested in Jakob Poeltl, Doug McDermott and Josh Richardson. The Nets could be moved by the luxury tax savings the Spurs can provide and are interested in Zach Collins and Richardson. -via SpursTalk / February 5, 2023
However, a source tells me that a disagreement regarding draft pick compensation is a major stumbling block for this particular trade. Both the Spurs and the Nets are asking the Lakers for two first round draft picks in any deal. The Lakers only have a total of two first rounders to trade — and a source tells me that it’s not even clear if the Lakers are willing to trade both picks in order to acquire Irving. -via SpursTalk / February 5, 2023
Paul Garcia: Romeo Langford is out tonight per Spurs. Josh Richardson is available to play -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / February 1, 2023
Gary Washburn: Marcus Smart is down and being helped to the locker room after a hard screen by Zach Collins. #Celtics #Spurs -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / January 7, 2023