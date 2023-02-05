Nikola Jokic, other three Nuggets starters won't play against Minnesota

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Michael Singer @msinger
Without Joker, Jamal, KCP or AG, MPJ might shoot 30 times tonight. Kinda, semi, sorta hoping it happens. – 6:00 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Including this season, 1,357 qualified seasons have seen a player average at least 20 points per game.
Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, and Joel Embiid are all putting up historic figures in 2022-23 and deserve plenty of appreciation! pic.twitter.com/x2aC856pdh – 4:34 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
In NBA history, 1,357 qualified seasons have seen a player average at least 20 points per game. You can see all of them here, and you may notice that 2022-23 Nikola Jokic has the best TS% of the entire bunch (with room to spare). pic.twitter.com/LfUYJfmFoq – 4:19 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’ve seen a lot of people ask how the Mavericks are gonna defend opposing wings without Dorian Finney-Smith, but…
How on Earth do they plan to handle Nikola Jokic with their current roster?
That was a preexisting concern but a less relevant one as they weren’t all-in yet – 3:51 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all doubtful tonight at Timberwolves. Nuggets likely without four starters on the second night of their back-to-back. – 1:53 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Nikola Jokic this season:
✅ 24.8 PPG
✅ 11.3 RPG
✅ 10.1 APG
✅ 70.4 TS%
No player in NBA history has averaged at least 20 PPG with a true shooting percentage of 70% in a full season.
Mind-blowing production and efficiency 🤯
Read and subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 12:31 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Given the nature of tonight’s B2B (starts at 5 p.m. MT after a 7 p.m. tip last night), I do not expect #Nuggets to have their full complement of guys tonight. Jamal Murray played 36 last night, and Joker, who’s dealing with a nagging hamstring issue, played 34. – 11:01 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
What are Nikola Jokic & Bogdan Bogdanovic talking about? 🇷🇸👀
📸 @Harrison Wind pic.twitter.com/C7Ut2lTTL9 – 10:05 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Tonight, Nikola Jokic extended his 50%+ streak to 40 games in a row. – 12:32 AM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic has posted triple-doubles in nine of his last 11 games. The exceptions are a 21-18-9 game against Phoenix and the 24-8-9 line at Philadelphia. – 12:25 AM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Murray 40-piece.
Jokic triple-double, 93 points from the Big 4.
Bench kept pace. Still not perfect but when it looks like this & you can still see the room for improvement? Yikes.
I would like April to get here. Somebody has to beat this squad 4 times in a playoff series? pic.twitter.com/KmXqWqU7gd – 11:36 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
The fun thing about the Nuggets: how comfortable Aaron Gordon & MPJ are right now. Porter had a chill 23, great chase-down block, really nice work. AG had 15 / 6 / 4.
Those are not the numbers of forgotten team members. It’s not just the Jokic/Murray show. Everyone’s involved. – 11:24 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Watching Jamal Murray triangulate The Zone in real time is fun. Good Murray could find it, Great Murray can get back to it.
In the bubble we got to see Great Murray. This looks like Murray found the map back & that’s truly momentous for Denver. This Murray w Jokic hangs banners. – 11:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they defeat the Hawks 128-108:
-Jamal Murray: 41 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 turnover, +25
-Joker: 14-18-10-1-2 ho hum
-MPJ: 23 points
-Braun: 32 minutes, 10-7-2
37-16 is tied for the best record in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/zzfd9gyins – 11:17 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
If you want to beat the Nuggets, you have to sneak up on them during the course of the game. Don’t wake them up.
Refs and ATL woke up Jokic and Murray, and then the rest of the 4th went about like this: pic.twitter.com/hzHv6siG2v – 11:14 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic has 3-straight triple-doubles and has 9 triple-doubles in his last 11 games. – 11:04 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic with another triple double. He’s up to 14 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists.
Still 5:06 left in this one and Denver has a 113-101 lead.
#MV3 pic.twitter.com/UqVQE15dPP – 11:04 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
WOW. Two excellent passes by Joker and Murray have this game back to 12. Just fantastic. – 11:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
That dump-off, no-look to AG was Nikola Jokic’s 10th assist.
He’s got his NBA-leading 18th triple-double of the season.
14 points, 10 dimes, 17 rebounds. – 11:02 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Almost made a tweet pregame about Okongwu being key because Hawks need him to tear up the non-Jokic minutes.
He has had a terrific 2nd half. – 10:49 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Alright, 97-86 heading into the 4th quarter.
That Denver lost the 3rd with Joker and Murray playing 23 of a possible 24 minutes is going to be scary for Malone and the Nuggets at the beginning of the 4th. – 10:42 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nuggets should feel bad about wasting some of these Jokic outlet passes that are art. – 10:39 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they lead the Hawks 70-52:
-Jamal: 22 points, 6 assists, 8/14 FG, 4/8 3P
-MPJ: 16 points on 7/10, 2 steals
-Joker: 8-11-7-1-1
Everybody on the Nuggets is a + in plus-minus except (weirdly) KCP. pic.twitter.com/HHtjyLTcd0 – 10:02 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Phenomenal half from Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic. The Nuggets look like they’re comfortably in their offensive rhythm once again.
Jokic: 8-11-7 on 3/5 shooting
Murray: 22-3-6 on 8/14 shooting – 10:02 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Clint Capela just tried to flop a charge on Joker, and Joker made him pay. Underhand layup and-1. – 9:57 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Part of the trickle down from not having Trae is that Hawks are deeper into the bench in the non-Jokic minutes, and they are losing those. – 9:40 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Such an interesting lineup with Joker, Jamal, Bruce, CB and Vlatko. Can easily switch 2-4 (and probably 1-4). – 9:28 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets and Hawks both start the game getting exactly what they want offensively. Jokic already has 2 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists in 8 minutes.
Porter is up to 9 points, Murray has 7. – 9:25 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Porter Jr. with a steal before Nikola Jokic finds Aaron Gordon for a dunk. Nuggets up 5-2 early. – 9:13 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets take on the Atlanta Hawks.
Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are in and in the starting lineup as well. pic.twitter.com/wX7MHxvAvN – 8:52 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Hawks:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Bones Hyland are all available tonight vs. Hawks. – 8:19 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets announce Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland are all available for tonight’s game. – 8:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland are all available tonight, #Nuggets say. – 8:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are trending toward probable tonight. – 7:17 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are likely to play tonight, per Michael Malone. – 7:17 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Michael Malone says Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are “more probable than anything” for tonight’s game against Atlanta. – 7:17 PM
Justin Kubatko: Jamal Murray last night: ✅ 41 PTS ✅ 5 REB ✅ 7 AST Murray has recorded at least 30p/5r/5a in each of his last three games. That matches the longest such streak in @Denver Nuggets history shared by Nikola Jokic (four times) and Alex English. Subscribe: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / February 5, 2023
Justin Kubatko: Nikola Jokic last night: ✅ 14 PTS ✅ 18 REB ✅ 10 AST He’s recorded nine triple-doubles in his last 11 games, missing another by just one assist. Jokic is averaging 23.5 PPG, 13.3 RPG, and 12.8 APG over that span, with 70/52/88 shooting splits. More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… -via Twitter @jkubatko / February 5, 2023
