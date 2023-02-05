Live stream: Nuggets 43, Timberwolves 63

The Denver Nuggets (37-16) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (28-27) at Target Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday February 5, 2023
Denver Nuggets 43, Minnesota Timberwolves 63 (Half)
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
This game is gonna be a real kick in the ass to Denver’s net rating I think. – 8:15 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets fans, who are you more upset with on nights like tonight when the team rests their starters on a back-to-back? – 8:14 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
At the half: Timberwolves 63, Nuggets 43
Denver is without Murray, KCP, Gordon, and Jokic and unsurprisingly struggle to put the ball in the basket.
Braun & Brown are leading Denver with 9 points apiece.
MPJ has 8 pts.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 8:11 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the T’Wolves 63-43:
-Christian Braun: 9 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block
-MPJ: 8 points on 4/10 FG, 0/5 3P, not getting comfortable shots
-2/13 from 3 as a team
Bench combined for 9 points and 7 turnovers in extensive minutes pic.twitter.com/8JH8JnCVWW – 8:11 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets offense was humming in the first half. pic.twitter.com/5EQcexW8sE – 8:10 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Quite the offensive first half for Denver…
O-rating: 84.3 (league-average is 114.5)
eFG%: 43.2% (league-average is 54.6%)
TOV%: 27.5% (league-average is 14.3%)
3P%: 16.7% (league-average is 36.4%)
Wolves 63, Nuggets 43 at half – 8:10 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Harden looks like he’s ready for the all star BREAK… (is doc taking Maxey off the bench literally tonight? Just 15 min?) – 8:10 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Wolves won the six minutes Jordan McLaughlin was on the floor in the first half by 16 points. The other 18 minutes they won by 4. – 8:09 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
AAAAND… WE HAVE L1FTOFF. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/84vONrJIy0 – 8:08 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Christian Braun was the Nuggets’ most impactful player that half: 9 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block. He made stuff happen. – 8:07 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Timberwolves have 25 points off turnvoers. They lead 63-43 at the half. – 8:07 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Loved watching DeAndre Jordan in his prime. Fun, explosive, a great dude. Hard to watch him out there right now being asked to play these extended minutes. – 8:06 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
off the feed,
it’s NAZ REID. pic.twitter.com/9aDPgB9jYP – 8:04 PM
off the feed,
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Joel has seemed so unnecessarily befuddled the last few games at times since Denver … – 8:02 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Denver’s little “let’s see what happens if we try to play an entire half without any orchestrated offense at all” experiment is certainly a unique gambit.
Don’t see that much in the modern NBA. Combining it with “Let’s give up 65 in a half” is just the cherry on top I guess. – 8:02 PM
Denver’s little “let’s see what happens if we try to play an entire half without any orchestrated offense at all” experiment is certainly a unique gambit.
Michael Singer @msinger
As wild as this game is, Christian Braun in transition is still worth watching. – 8:01 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
BIG MAN TWO-HANDED SLAM. 💪 pic.twitter.com/mHO23l8S9N – 8:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
The Nuggets offensive rating thus far is .684
The least efficient offense the Wolves have faced in game this season is .944 (Lakers in October). – 7:57 PM
The Nuggets offensive rating thus far is .684
Michael Singer @msinger
T-Wolves mopping the floor with the second-unit #Nuggets. Denver’s turned it over 10 times, while Minnesota has a 12-0 advantage in FB points & and 24-12 edge in the paint. A 49-26 deficit. – 7:54 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
🗣 AND-ONEEEEE
@PaniniAmerica Prizm Performance of the Game. pic.twitter.com/s3PmaI70V9 – 7:53 PM
🗣 AND-ONEEEEE
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
If the Nuggets head out now there might still be time to grab a Juicy Lucy. – 7:52 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jaylen Nowell with 9 points, 2 assists. Nice dish to McDaniels before that timeout. Playing well. – 7:52 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
🗣 AND-ONEEEEE
@PaniniAmerica Prizm Performance of the Game pic.twitter.com/Hip2m6UtPN – 7:50 PM
🗣 AND-ONEEEEE
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Ant recognizing Denver is seriously lacking offensive creators. He’s got a real good sense for the moment with that stuff. pic.twitter.com/qv6gn7y5G7 – 7:47 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
There is 8:25 left in the 2nd quarter and the Nuggets have committed 9 turnovers for 17 points to Minnesota. Have to take better care of the ball, especially being down 4 starters. – 7:45 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets should probably run something, anything, a play, an action, for Michael Porter Jr. – 7:44 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Jeff Green defense is becoming a thing. I know it’s a back-to-back, but this is reaching new levels. – 7:40 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Tough end to the first quarter for Denver. A three-pointer taken off the board for stepping out of bounds and three straight turnovers turning into paints.
If Bones isn’t playing with this group out there, you can assume he’s being preserved for a trade. – 7:37 PM
Tough end to the first quarter for Denver. A three-pointer taken off the board for stepping out of bounds and three straight turnovers turning into paints.
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
After missing the last 30 games with left calf strain, Jordan McLaughlin returns and connects on a layup with 1.0 seconds left in the quarter to give the @Minnesota Timberwolves a 32-21 lead after the first quarter.
Russell has 14 points to lead the Wolves. – 7:37 PM
After missing the last 30 games with left calf strain, Jordan McLaughlin returns and connects on a layup with 1.0 seconds left in the quarter to give the @Minnesota Timberwolves a 32-21 lead after the first quarter.
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets end the first quarer with.. 7 turnovers. Puts a lot of pressure on Bruce/Ish when you remove two ball-handlers in Jamal and Bones. – 7:36 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
A triumphant return for Jordan McLaughlin. A couple assists, draws an offensive foul and scores on a whirling layup at the end of the quarter. – 7:35 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
MPJ with 8 so far in the first quarter 🪣 pic.twitter.com/7XfV7R2E90 – 7:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Peyton Watson’s in the rotation for Denver today. Without four starters, Bones Hyland isn’t. That tells you all you need to know about the Nuggets’ trade deadline plans. – 7:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
All-bench lineup for the Nuggets:
Ish Smith
Davon Reed
Peyton Watson
Jeff Green
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Standing ovation for Jordan McLaughlin’s return. No cheering in the pressbox @JaceFrederick – 7:28 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Ish Smith, Zeke Nnaji and Jeff Green come in off the bench. No Bones, but he is in Minnesota on the bench. – 7:26 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I would like all these defenders the Nuggets are playing to maybe defend D’Lo. – 7:25 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Porter Jr. with 8 of Denver’s first 15 points. He’s done all of his work from inside the arc too. Playing aggressive and looking to get to the rim. – 7:24 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
that’s POWER in the paint. 💪 pic.twitter.com/NGWlTgG4IO – 7:24 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
back-to-back treys for DLo. 👌 pic.twitter.com/42EaH9ZEIF – 7:22 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Really nice dish from Russell to Edwards. DLo with 8 pts and 2a early. – 7:21 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Not sure how much offensive creation #Nuggets starters are going to have, but they are competing. Couple really good contests from MPJ so far. – 7:18 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Minnesota’s out to an early 10-9 lead over The Last of Us Nuggets. Christian Braun with an early 3 for Denver. – 7:18 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
As pointed out on the @DNVR_Nuggets pregame show, today is the 3-year anniversary of “The 7.” One of the best wins of the Malone/Jokic era. pic.twitter.com/4ToDR3opEr – 7:04 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Everybody asking for the Call of Duty details with this Nuggets team…Murray delivers pic.twitter.com/FrufMQqnKC – 6:46 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Karl-Anthony Towns (Right Calf Strain) is OUT vs. Denver. pic.twitter.com/sJuJknK9V8 – 6:44 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Starting lineups tonight…
Bruce Brown
Christian Braun
Micheal Porter Jr.
Vlatko Cančar
DeAndre Jordan
D’Angelo Russell
Anthony Edwards
Jaden McDaniels
Kyle Anderson
Rudy Gobert – 6:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets starters: Bruce Brown, CB, MPJ, Vlatko and DeAndre Jordan. – 6:31 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
The Denver Nuggets will start:
Bruce Brown
Christian Braun
MPJ
Vlatko Čančar
DeAndre Jordan – 6:29 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Toughing out the back-to-back from the Pregame Lounge
Nuggets-Timberwolves coming up. Join us ⬇️
youtube.com/watch?v=MXl0Se… – 6:28 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Just in: Jack White is available for Denver tonight. He’s back from an adductor strain. Nuggets might need him. – 6:14 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokić, and Jamal Murray are OUT for tonight’s game against the Timberwolves. Jack White is available.
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/ioGbu11QMV – 6:13 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Sounds like Kyle Anderson is preparing to play as well. Will find out officially in about 15 minutes. – 6:12 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Without Joker, Jamal, KCP or AG, MPJ might shoot 30 times tonight. Kinda, semi, sorta hoping it happens. – 6:00 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone said he doesn’t know how the Nuggets are playing a game 22 hours after the game last night in Denver.
“I think it’s ridiculous. I think it’s a joke.”
Said it’s a recipe for disaster.
Nuggets played at 7pmMT in Denver last night and tip-off tonight is 5pmMT in MN. – 5:37 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokić, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and KCP did not make the trip to Minnesota and will not play tonight vs the Timberwolves. – 5:31 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
The Frozen backpack CB has to have as part of his “rookie duties” hits different in Minnesota 😂 pic.twitter.com/54WayzXpB3 – 5:25 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The cold never bothered CB anyway ❄️
#ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/TQ2xaJXBGH – 5:23 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said Jordan McLaughlin will make his return tonight. – 5:23 PM
David Thorpe @coachthorpe
I did a search for best 5 man lineups who have played at least 10 games. Found interesting things; 76ers had 2 bench/starters lineups in top 6. Denver, Warriors, Hawks top 3 starting groups. Lakers best lineup ranks 6th overall, and doesn’t include AD. Can someone ✅ if accurate? – 5:20 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Jordan McLaughlin out here for pregame warmups. All signs pointing to his return tonight. (Listed as questionable) pic.twitter.com/owuTf4ip2O – 5:04 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
I would like to extend a polite invitation for Luka to consider the Nuggets in future trade demands if Dallas continues to make him walk over broken glass at work. Just putting it out there. – 4:35 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Including this season, 1,357 qualified seasons have seen a player average at least 20 points per game.
Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, and Joel Embiid are all putting up historic figures in 2022-23 and deserve plenty of appreciation! pic.twitter.com/x2aC856pdh – 4:34 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
In NBA history, 1,357 qualified seasons have seen a player average at least 20 points per game. You can see all of them here, and you may notice that 2022-23 Nikola Jokic has the best TS% of the entire bunch (with room to spare). pic.twitter.com/LfUYJfmFoq – 4:19 PM
In NBA history, 1,357 qualified seasons have seen a player average at least 20 points per game. You can see all of them here, and you may notice that 2022-23 Nikola Jokic has the best TS% of the entire bunch (with room to spare). pic.twitter.com/LfUYJfmFoq – 4:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The Nuggets are 4.5 games clear of the Grizzlies for the No. 1 seed in the West. They’re tied with the Celtics for the best record in the NBA.
Here’s how Denver has done it:
thednvr.com/5-stats-that-t… – 4:06 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s Media Meal vs. Denver:
Salad Bar
Schezwan Pepper Lo Mein
Togarashi Spiced Pork Belly
Sweet Soy Red Snapper with Ponzu Rice
Asian Vegetable Blend with Bok Choy, Green Beans, and Carrots
Hot and Sour Soup
Postgame pizza – 4:01 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I’ve seen a lot of people ask how the Mavericks are gonna defend opposing wings without Dorian Finney-Smith, but…
How on Earth do they plan to handle Nikola Jokic with their current roster?
That was a preexisting concern but a less relevant one as they weren’t all-in yet – 3:51 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Final: Magic 119, Hornets 113.
At 22-32, Orlando has already matched its win total from last season.
The Magic go 3-1 on the road trip with victories over the 76ers, Timberwolves and Hornets. – 3:21 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
great player on the court, but even better person off the court.
@Wendell Moore‘s grandfather is his biggest inspiration.
Inspired By presented by @Deluxe: pic.twitter.com/5lGiaq8pDY – 2:58 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope are all doubtful tonight at Timberwolves. Nuggets likely without four starters on the second night of their back-to-back. – 1:53 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Whole lotta doubtful on the Nuggets injury report for tonight’s game in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/YOarcSKwjJ – 1:52 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
let’s get the job done.
🎟️ » https://t.co/paX4GKPdNZ pic.twitter.com/kTKJomHtco – 1:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m guessing Ja Morant will be elevated to start the All-Star Game. He was third in fan voting and overall in the guard voting.
Who replaces Stephen Curry will be interesting. De’Aaron Fox? Anthony Edwards? Someone else? – 1:36 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Tim Connelly discusses Russell, Reid, Towns and how he strategizes when to make trades at the deadline. Here’s my Sunday Q&A with the Timberwolves President: startribune.com/karl-anthony-t… – 1:13 PM
