Nuggets vs. Timberwolves: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center
The Denver Nuggets are spending $4,402,534 per win while the Minnesota Timberwolves are spending $5,345,599 per win
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Sunday February 5, 2023
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports North
Away TV: Altitude
Home Radio: 830 WCCO
Away Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!