Live stream: Raptors 6, Grizzlies 13

The Toronto Raptors (24-30) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (32-20) at FedExForum
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday February 5, 2023
Toronto Raptors 6, Memphis Grizzlies 13 (Q1 08:42)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Losing to Demond Bane and Walker Kessler in one week would be interesting – 6:16 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Bane and Tillman are here to give Raptors fans all the nightmares tonight – 6:14 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
The city of Memphis gave Thad Young his start and his identity and in return the Toronto Raptors veteran forward has given Memphis his time, wisdom and heart: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/wh… – 6:02 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Grizzlies vs. Raptors: TOR: Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Precious Achiuwa, Gary Trent Jr. and Fred VanVleet.
Grizz start: Santi Aldama, Jaren Jackson Jr., Xavier Tillman, Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones. Dillon Brooks on one-game suspension. Ja (rt. wrist sore) – 5:52 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
No Morant (wrist), Brooks (suspension), Adams (knee) for Grizzlies vs. Raptors shortly; Toronto – no Anunoby – will start VanVleet, Trent, Barnes, Siakam, Achiuwa – 5:49 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Here are your officials for a Senday evening tilt between the Grizzlies and Raptors. I believe these will meet with the @badunclep Seal of Approval.
Marc Davis, Mitchell Ervin and Phenizee Ransom. – 5:41 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
The week ahead for the Bulls: Mon vs.Spurs
Tuesday: At Memphis. ( Grizzlies host Tor. Sun.)
Thursday : At Brooklyn – w/o Irving traded to Dallas.
Saturday: At Cavs. Cavs play 10PM Eastern start at Nola. 9PM CT. Bulls at Cavs at 8PM Eastern.
Bulls very capable of going on a run – 5:38 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Starting 5 vs. @Toronto Raptors
🪨 @Tyus Jones
🎯 @Desmond Bane
🇪🇸 @Santi Aldama
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🐶 @Rookiedunker
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/8z2E78q80O – 5:36 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
In non- Kyrie news, the Grizzlies will be without 3 starters vs the Raptors tonight. No Ja Morant (wrist), Steven Adams (knee) or Dillon Brooks (suspension). Jaren Jackson Jr, who was questionable, will play. – 5:13 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ja Morant’s entourage involved in postgame altercation with Pacers; red laser shined at team, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 5:11 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Grizzlies say Jaren Jackson Jr. (Thigh Soreness) is active and available tonight vs Raptors.
Ja Morant (Wrist Soreness) is inactive along with Steven Adams (Knee PCL Sprain). – 5:08 PM
Grizzlies say Jaren Jackson Jr. (Thigh Soreness) is active and available tonight vs Raptors.
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Grizzlies say Jaren Jackson Jr. (RT Thigh Soreness) is active and available tonight vs Raptors.
Ja Morant (Wrist Soreness) is inactive along with Steven Adams (Knee PCL Sprain). – 5:08 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant will not play today due to left wrist soreness. Therefore, he won’t be available to reporters after the game. – 5:08 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant in Cleveland on Thursday: “Anything, when it comes to being negative with the Grizzlies, we normally get the punishments. It ain’t the same.”
Why do you think that is?
“Most hated. They hate us.”
Why not?
“We don’t like them. I’m standing on that.” 1/2 – 5:06 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
A couple of notes on Nets & Kyrie Irving, including members of BKN touching base with TOR on a deal during their negotiations with teams on Irving: pic.twitter.com/B85X5iliCH – 5:03 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant hinted in Cleveland on Thursday to reporters that there was something going on behind the scenes. He called the Grizzlies “the most hated.”
“It’s a little situation going on now, I ain’t gone speak on it yet. If some sh*t don’t change, y’all gone hear me speak on it.” – 4:59 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Ja likely gets the starting All Star spot due to voting, but just wanted to drop this.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
31.0 PTS/4.8 RBD/5.6 AST/1.7 STL/1.1 BLK/50.8 FG%/35.4 3PT%/91.1 FT%/62.2 TS%
Ja Morant
27.3 PTS/5.8 RBD/8.3 AST/1.0 STL/.3 BLK/46.5 FG%/32.0 3PT%/75.3 FT%/55.8 TS% – 4:48 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. is expected to play. Ja Morant is a game-time decision – 4:22 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant is a game-time decision. Jaren Jackson Jr. Is expected to play. – 4:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The Nuggets are 4.5 games clear of the Grizzlies for the No. 1 seed in the West. They’re tied with the Celtics for the best record in the NBA.
Here’s how Denver has done it:
thednvr.com/5-stats-that-t… – 4:06 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last home game, @Desmond Bane played 26 minutes and travelled 1.90 miles at an average of 4.16 MPH.
@FedEx | #FedExPlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/P01hwpWxuI – 3:40 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
There was a real chance the Mavericks were never going to get another All-Star if they didn’t move on Kyrie.
They just didn’t have the assets to win a bidding war against the Knicks, Thunder, Rockets, Jazz, Pels or Grizzlies.
They had to do this here and now. This is their shot – 3:38 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
The Mavericks can still trade first-round picks in 2025 and 2027.
They still have plenty of room for improvement. They could use another big wing to replace Finney-Smith. Anunoby is probably out of their price range, but could they swing Kyle Kuzma? Alex Caruso? – 3:33 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
On Raptors veteran Thad Young, and why Memphis is the ultimate home game for him: sportsnet.ca/nba/article/wh… – 3:26 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
Tonight’s matchup presented by @FanDuelCanada pic.twitter.com/hwnXgsmwIp – 2:30 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
With Curry out for the All-Star Game, expect Ja Morant to get bumped up to being a starter. He was third in fan (and player and media) voting. – 2:20 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Tyus Jones’ bounce pass is one of humanity’s greatest achievements. Don’t at me.
cc: @Joe Mullinax
🔗 : https://t.co/TfnJux2rMA pic.twitter.com/RlAkLRGOPE – 1:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m guessing Ja Morant will be elevated to start the All-Star Game. He was third in fan voting and overall in the guard voting.
Who replaces Stephen Curry will be interesting. De’Aaron Fox? Anthony Edwards? Someone else? – 1:36 PM
Memphis Grizzlies PR @GrizzliesPR
The @Memphis Grizzlies have recalled Jake LaRavia and Kennedy Chandler from the @MemphisHustle.
In addition, Vince Williams Jr. and Kenneth Lofton Jr. have been transferred from the Hustle to the Grizzlies. – 12:46 PM
