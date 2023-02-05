Raptors vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Toronto Raptors play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum

The Toronto Raptors are spending $6,135,665 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $3,824,723 per win

Game Time: 6:00 PM EST on Sunday February 5, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV.

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM

Away TV: TSN

Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

Away Radio: Sportsnet 590

