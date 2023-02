Raptors want young players in exchange for OG Anunoby

Anunoby is viewed as perhaps the top trade target on the market as a versatile forward that can be plugged into virtually any team and perform at a high level. Should the Raptors make him available before Thursday, the Trail Blazers make sense as a team that could have an interest. Here is what Windhorst said on the “Hoop Collective” podcast: From all of the folks that I’m talking to in the league, Portland is absolutely in a buy mode. They are attempting to add pieces. I’ve heard them attached to some sort of role-playing bench players they are interested in but if Anunoby became available, I think they would be very interested. You probably start an offer there with Shaedon Sharpe, their lottery pick they got out of Kentucky. -via The Rookie Wire / February 4, 2023