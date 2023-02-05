Raptors want young players in exchange for OG Anunoby

Multiple league insiders told The Times-Picayune that the Raptors’ preference is to get back young players in any deal for Anunoby as opposed to picks. The Pelicans are armed with both of those things. Dyson Daniels, Jones and Naji Marshall are all homegrown talent on team-friendly deals. Plus, the Pelicans own the rights to all of their own first-round picks in the next five years in addition to the 2024 Los Angeles Lakers first that can be deferred until 2025 and a 2027 Milwaukee Bucks first.
Source: CHRISTIAN CLARK @ New Orleans Times-Picayune
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Ok, I’ll say it. At this point, OG Anunoby has become wildly overrated. – 8:41 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
From earlier today:
Milwaukee interested in Jae Crowder.
Suns looking at OG Anunoby (pre-Kyrie trade request, but still viable).
An interesting look at how the trade deadline could get wild if Toronto decides on a major rebuild — and starts now.
bit.ly/3DGE3zA – 8:29 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Have a big-picture Grizzlies at the deadline column going up soon. Written before the Kyrie news (with a one-graph addition now). I will be interested to see the butterfly effect on an Anunoby market. Seems like it could go in different ways. – 2:45 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Sources tell @Steve Bulpett that there is another team in the mix for OG Anunoby of the @Toronto Raptors.
Check out more at @HeavyOnSports …
heavy.com/sports/golden-… – 1:43 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
“It’s difficult to see (Obi Toppin’s) role ever really expanding if he’s going to be with the Knicks.”
We talked Toppin, OG Anunoby, Cam Reddish, Immanuel Quickley’s remarkable play & more on The Putback w/guests @Fred Katz & @Michael Scotto. Full show: https://t.co/3IXwk4gIfK pic.twitter.com/EQeLdbx3Fi – 1:14 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New #Celtics mailbag is up with TONS of your great questions in a trade-themed edition. What could a Celtics offer for OG Anunoby look like? A few Payton Pritchard hypotheticals, a couple surprise target suggestions and much more masslive.com/celtics/2023/0… – 12:20 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Was trying find when I first tried to trade Anunoby to the Grizz and found a Dec. 2017 Raps fan blog disgusted with my suggestion of Marc Gasol for Valanciunas, CJ Miles and rookie Anunoby. (2 years b4 Gasol was dealt for Jonas, Miles and Delon Wright).
raptorsrapture.com/2017/12/17/rap… – 10:49 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Anunoby hottest name at trade deadline… or would be if Raptors decide to trade him nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/02/anu… – 6:45 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! The second part of my two-part NBA Trade Deadline Mailbag is up! Answers feature…
-OG Anunoby, his value, and why I’m bullish on him
-My favorite OKC target in the next 6 months
-The Hornets’ rentals
-Bones and the Nuggets bench
-Josh Hart!
theathletic.com/4142081/2023/0… – 6:33 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA trade rumors: Pelicans, Grizzlies high on OG Anunoby; Nuggets’ Bones Hyland wants larger role
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-t… – 5:21 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We talked Knicks, trade deadline, Cam Reddish, OG Anunoby, RJ Barrett, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley and more on The Putback with guests @Fred Katz, and @Michael Scotto here:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 4:09 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re talking Knicks, trade deadline, Cam Reddish, OG Anunoby & more live on The Putback with guests @Fred Katz, and @Michael Scotto here:
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 1:06 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
We’re talking Knicks, trade deadline, Cam Reddish, OG Anunoby & more live on The Putback: youtube.com/watch?v=1vO8QK… – 1:01 PM
Kelly Iko @KellyIko
New month, new #Rockets mailbag.
The wonderful world of Tari Eason, searching for a point guard and the asking price for OG Anunoby.
Part 1 for @The Athletic — theathletic.com/4149120/2023/0… – 11:32 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: some notes on Cam Reddish’s DNPs and expectations at the deadline, first-round picks, OG Anunoby and more in this week’s mailbag: sny.tv/articles/begle… – 10:44 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
In a new episode of #thisleague Uncut, @Marc Stein and I discuss what we’re hearing on trade front with OG Anunoby, Bones Hyland, Dorian Finney-Smith, Matisse Thybulle, Bojan Bogdanovic, Cam Reddish, Will Barton and Jae Crowder: podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/epi… – 9:36 AM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Hello! The second part of my two-part NBA Trade Deadline Mailbag is up! Answers feature…
-OG Anunoby, his value, and why I’m bullish on him
-My favorite OKC target in the next 6 months
-The Hornets’ rentals
-Bones and the Nuggets bench
-Josh Hart!
theathletic.com/4142081/2023/0… – 6:50 AM
Anunoby is viewed as perhaps the top trade target on the market as a versatile forward that can be plugged into virtually any team and perform at a high level. Should the Raptors make him available before Thursday, the Trail Blazers make sense as a team that could have an interest. Here is what Windhorst said on the “Hoop Collective” podcast: From all of the folks that I’m talking to in the league, Portland is absolutely in a buy mode. They are attempting to add pieces. I’ve heard them attached to some sort of role-playing bench players they are interested in but if Anunoby became available, I think they would be very interested. You probably start an offer there with Shaedon Sharpe, their lottery pick they got out of Kentucky. -via The Rookie Wire / February 4, 2023
NBA Central: “If OG Anunoby became available, I think they would be very interested. You would probably start an offer there with Shaedon Sharpe.” – ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on the Blazers (h/t @WireHoops ) pic.twitter.com/ggsNRBWs19 -via Twitter @TheNBACentral / February 3, 2023
Brian Windhorst: If the Raptors are willing to put OG Anunoby on the trade block, I believe conservatively there could be six or seven different teams, a lot of them contenders for the title this year, who are willing to put in a significant offer for him. -via YouTube / February 3, 2023