RJ Barrett late scratch with illness

New York Knicks PR: RJ Barrett (illness) is doubtful for tonight’s game.
Source: Twitter @NY_KnicksPR
Ian Begley @IanBegley
RJ Barrett is doubtful due to non-Covid illness. He hadn’t felt well most of the day, per NYK. He was with the team shortly before intros but the illness returned and he left the floor. – 6:32 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Neither RJ Barrett nor Evan Fournier are on the Knicks bench right now to start the game. Both were around during warmups. Barrett was ruled doubtful because of an illness. – 6:24 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“I do like RJ Barrett, I just think that situation for him is not conducive”
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson share their thoughts on the Knicks’ 2019 3rd overall pick. pic.twitter.com/tHHyJnh3cQ – 12:25 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
FG attempts this season:
RJ Barrett: 792
Q. Grimes: 352
eFG% this season:
RJ Barret: 48.7%
Q. Grimes: 57.0%
tommybeer.substack.com/p/trade-rumor-… – 12:08 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
If we are assigning blame for Saturday’s loss, RJ Barrett deserves the lion’s share, IMO…
Talked about it:
tommybeer.substack.com/p/trade-rumor-… – 11:34 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Impossible to justify playing RJ Barrett a game-high 43 minutes tonight.
Especially considering how well Deuce and Obi played.
Barrett took a team-high 21 shots and made only 6.
RJ:
6-of-21 for 14 points
Obi, Deuce & Grimes:
10-of-18 for 29 points – 10:01 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
RJ Barrett made his first 3 of the game after Powell miss FT.
It was his first made basket outside of the paint after missing his first 9 of those attempts. – 9:15 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
RJ Barrett, who is 4-of-17 from the floor, is -23 in 32 mins
Both Deuce and Obi are +9 in 10 mins – 8:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers take 96-81 lead into the 4th quarter here in New York.
Paul George has 26 (9/13 FGs, 5/6 3s). Kawhi Leonard has 25 (9/17 FGs, 6/6 FTs). New York in largest deficit despite 28 points for Jalen Brunson, 21 points for Julius Randle. RJ Barrett has 8 points on 4/17 FGs. – 8:49 PM
Stefan Bondy: RJ Barrett declined to talk to the media after he was benched for most of the fourth quarter and overtime. “I got nothing to say.” -via Twitter @SBondyNYDN / February 1, 2023
Miles McBride has been one of the league’s least-efficient scorers since he became a regular almost two months ago. The Knicks like McBride for the long haul. As The Athletic reported last week, league sources say they’ve decisively turned down inquiries from other teams about him. But they could use a little more oomph. Maybe there’s a bench guard on the cheap to give them some vigor. The lack of wings they’re willing to play became especially apparent when RJ Barrett went out with a recent hand injury, too. If Reddish won’t see the floor, then New York is loaded with guards and big men without the types of rangy athletes who are taking over today’s style. -via The Athletic / January 24, 2023
RJ Barrett is looking forward to the Knicks’ game Sunday at Toronto, especially after sitting out the visit to his hometown on Jan. 6 due to a lacerated finger. “I can’t wait to play. I can’t wait,” Barrett said after scoring 23 points on Friday night in a loss at Atlanta. “But [sitting out] wasn’t as bad, because I knew we were coming this time. “It’s going to be a tough, physical playoff-type game. That’s what it’s been the three times we played them. We owe them. It’s going to be a good matchup. You know I’m excited.” -via New York Post / January 22, 2023