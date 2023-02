RJ Barrett late scratch with illness

Miles McBride has been one of the league’s least-efficient scorers since he became a regular almost two months ago. The Knicks like McBride for the long haul. As The Athletic reported last week, league sources say they’ve decisively turned down inquiries from other teams about him. But they could use a little more oomph. Maybe there’s a bench guard on the cheap to give them some vigor. The lack of wings they’re willing to play became especially apparent when RJ Barrett went out with a recent hand injury, too. If Reddish won’t see the floor, then New York is loaded with guards and big men without the types of rangy athletes who are taking over today’s style. -via The Athletic / January 24, 2023