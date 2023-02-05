Stephen Curry expected to miss multiple weeks with leg injury

Shams Charania: Golden State’s Stephen Curry is expected to miss multiple weeks with a left leg injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry is expected to be out through the All-Star break with a leg injury, per sources. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:10 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
I’m told Stephen Curry avoided serious structural damage in his lower left knee after an MRI on Sunday. But caution, pain tolerance and an eventual return to conditioning once that pain subsides will keep the 34-year-old out at least a couple of weeks. – 2:02 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry won’t play tomorrow night. Team will know further extent of his injury later today, source says. Several reports suggest he could be out until post-All-Star break. – 1:56 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
This Curry injury likely ends the Warriors’ chances of getting a top-4 seed, and very possibly getting a top-6 seed. And without either of those, a deep playoff run becomes unlikely. And without that, how likely is it that the same core is back next year? – 1:45 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss multiple weeks after hurting left leg, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 1:44 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
League source: Tho there is no solid timeline yet, the Warriors are ‘hoping’ Stephen Curry (L knee) can return shortly after NBA All-Star break ends on Feb. 23. In line with Curry missing ‘multiple weeks’ reported by @Shams Charania – 1:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m guessing Ja Morant will be elevated to start the All-Star Game. He was third in fan voting and overall in the guard voting.
Who replaces Stephen Curry will be interesting. De’Aaron Fox? Anthony Edwards? Someone else? – 1:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
If “multiple weeks” for Stephen Curry is three weeks, they can figure it out. A week of that time will be the All-Star break anyway.
If it’s like six weeks, that’s going to be tough to work around. Especially with the West so compact from 4-13. – 1:33 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Golden State’s Stephen Curry is expected to miss multiple weeks with a left leg injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 1:27 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
With Kevon Looney back in the starting lineup, do you expect Jordan Poole to start or Donte DiVincenzo if Steph Curry misses time?
Poole, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond and Looney have only played 3 minutes togther. DiVincenzo, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond and Looney have played 25 – 1:19 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steph Curry will miss tomorrow’s game against the Thunder as the Warriors continue to test and determine the extent of his leg injury suffered last night against the Mavericks, per sources. Official diagnosis/timetable could take a couple days to determine. – 12:40 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Stephen Curry leaves game with knee injury, MRI Sunday nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/05/ste… – 8:07 AM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Warriors’ Stephen Curry leaves game with knee injury sportando.basketball/en/warriors-st… – 3:03 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Steph Curry was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday’s game against the Mavericks due to a lower leg injury. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/04/inj… – 12:15 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs gave it a go. a 13-0 run over 5:00 late in the 4th qtr, but the deficit too great to overcome as they fall to GS 119-113. Mavs get 25 from Dinwiddie, 22 from Hardaway as he busted out of what has been a deep slump and 18 from DFS. Curry 21 before he left w/ leg injury in 3rd – 11:23 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kerr did not have any update of Curry after the game. Says he hasn’t spoken to him.
“Any time a guy gets an MRI, there is a concern level. So we will just have to wait and see the results…this has happened many times over the years. Fingers crossed he’s OK.” – 11:21 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr says he’s going back to the traditional starting lineup of Steph Curry (when healthy), Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. The point is, Looney is starting
That unit played 11 minutes tonight and was a +9, outscoring the Mavs 32-23 – 11:20 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Kerr doesn’t have an update on Curry beyond what we already know. He’ll get an MRI tomorrow.
“Anytime a guy’s gonna get an MRI, there’s a concern level for sure,” Kerr said. “We’ll just have to wait and see the results.” – 11:17 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr on Steph Curry’s injury: “Any time a guy gets an MRI there’s a concern level. We’ll just have to wait and see.” – 11:14 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors win 119-113 but might’ve lost Steph Curry in the process.
Curry will get an MRI on his lower left leg.
Seven Warriors players scored 10 or more points. Curry led the way with 21. Draymond Green had 17 points, nine assists and nine rebounds. mercurynews.com/2023/02/04/ste… – 11:03 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors get across the finish line for a home win over the Mavericks. Bumps their record to 27-26. But concern resides with Steph Curry. Left in the third quarter. MRI on his left leg on deck. Five games before the All-Star break: Thunder, Blazers, Lakers, Wizards, Clippers. – 11:01 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors beat Dallas 119-113 and improve to 27-26, but Stephen Curry’s leg will be the focus postgame. – 10:59 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Warriors win 119-115
All that matters now is another Steph Curry MRI – 10:58 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Of note on the Steph Curry lower left leg injury: He initially banged it up in Denver on Thursday on this shot attempt. Listed on the injury report today as a contusion. Had extra padding for it. Then took this second hit that knocked him out of game. pic.twitter.com/S3YSUgTEP6 – 10:52 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors’ Steph Curry exits vs. Mavericks with apparent left leg injury. X-rays came back negative. He’ll get an MRI next.
https://t.co/zNDiKxeJLo pic.twitter.com/rndBuScweK – 10:51 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Stephen Curry (left lower leg) will not return to tonight’s game. X-rays were negative and he will get an MRI, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/GcailcBA75 – 10:51 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors were up by 19 points when Steph Curry left the game to a left leg injury
It’s now an 8-point game – 10:49 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Golden State Warriors say Stephen Curry (left lower leg) will not return to tonight’s game against Dallas Mavericks and X-Rays were negative. He will get an MRI. – 10:43 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Curry’s X-ray came back negative, although he will not return to tonight’s game. He will get an MRI next. – 10:43 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
From the Warriors: Steph Curry is OUT with a left lower leg injury. X-rays were negative and Curry will get an MRI – 10:42 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors calling it a lower left leg injury for Steph Curry, not a knee. Out for the game. X-rays negative. Will get an MRI. – 10:42 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Warriors say Stephen Curry (left lower leg) will not return to tonight’s game. X-rays were negative and he will get an MRI. – 10:42 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Steph Curry has a left lower leg injury. X-rays were negative. He’ll have an MRI Sunday, per Warriors. Won’t return tonight. – 10:41 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry leaves Warriors game vs. Mavericks with injury mercurynews.com/2023/02/04/ste… – 10:39 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry before having to leave early
26 minutes
21 points
7 assists
6 rebounds
7-for-11 from the field
+14
He had scored 11 points through 10 minutes in the third quarter – 10:33 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Warriors are -8 in the five minutes since Curry left, with a Dallas free throw after the timeout – 10:31 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Looked as if Curry was pointing to the outside of his left knee to Celebrini. You can expect Celebrini to be extra cautious – 10:27 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
It doesn’t appear to be an ankle injury for Steph Curry. His left knee is what buckled and what he was touching and pointing at when talking with Rick Celebrini – 10:23 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Trouble for the Warriors: After further consultation, Steph Curry does go to the locker room with Rick Celebrini. Really limping on that left leg. pic.twitter.com/u1CqOjJcmI – 10:18 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry has not gone to the locker room, which is a good sign. – 10:16 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Rick Celebrini working on Steph Curry’s left leg in the timeout. Came into the game hurting and he took a shot there and was really limping. But it looks like Curry gave Celebrini the go ahead. Not going to locker room during timeout. – 10:15 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Stephen Curry getting looked at on the bench during the timeout after limping off the court. – 10:15 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry limps to the bench after landing awkwardly on his ankle. He’s getting looked at by two trainers during the timeout. – 10:14 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steph Curry is limping a lot after that. Staying on the bench right now during the timeout – 10:14 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Curry is limping after that collision. Getting his left leg looked at – 10:14 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Players in NBA history to tally 44+ points in 29 or fewer minutes:
-Giannis Antetokounmpo
-Stephen Curry
-Joel Embiid
-Damian Lillard
-CJ McCollum
-Klay Thompson (3x)
-Kemba Walker
-Cam Thomas
Hell of a list Thomas joined tonight, per Nets PR. – 8:54 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
Steph Curry hurt his leg in the last game. He kept playing, but popped up on the injury report as probable with a lower left leg contusion. He’s wearing a compression garment on the left leg for tonight’s game. – 8:50 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
—no kd
—no ben simmons
—no t.j. warren
—no [redacted]
—seth curry leaves early
—trailed by as many as 23
incredible win by the nets – 8:44 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters vs. Mavericks
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 8:04 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, J. Green, Dinwiddie
GS starters: Wiggins, D. Green, Looney, Thompson, Curry
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors are going back to their traditional starting lineup tonight: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney. – 8:03 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Seth Curry (left adductor tightness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are out for the remainder of the game.
The Brooklyn Nets now only have 8 available players for the rest of the game. – 7:48 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say Seth Curry (left adductor tightness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are both out for the rest of the game. So the Nets are down to eight healthy bodies. – 7:48 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets say Seth Curry (left adductor tightness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are out for the remainder of the game. – 7:46 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry (left adductor tightness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are out for the remainder of the game for the #Nets. – 7:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry (left adductor tightness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are out for the remainder of the game. – 7:46 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Draymond Green expected to play, per Steve Kerr, pending pregame warmup success. Curry good to go. – 6:56 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Steve Kerr also expects Steph Curry to play tonight.
Steph, Klay and Draymond all expected to play. Patrick Baldwin Jr. is available. Andre Iguodala out – 6:52 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The Nets are playing with Patty Mills, Seth Curry and Cam Thomas. They can’t get a stop.
It says a lot that Kessler Edwards can’t get minutes in a game like tonight. He showed some promise early last year. Different story this season. – 6:36 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson and Patrick Baldwin Jr. have been upgraded to available tonight for the Warriors
Steph Curry is still probable and Draymond Green is questionable – 6:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson and Patrick Baldwin Jr. have been upgrade to available tonight for the Warriors
Steph Curry is still probable and Draymond Green is questionable – 6:31 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters tonight vs. Washington:
Sumner, Curry, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 5:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. the Wiz tonight: Sumner, Curry, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton. – 5:32 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Patrick Baldwin Jr. has been upgraded to probable for tonight.
Steph Curry also is probable. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green remain questionable – 4:40 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Which player would you choose to build around for a playoff run this season?
Jeff Van Gundy explains why it’s Steph Curry
#DubNation pic.twitter.com/LXaruhVfxk – 1:54 PM
Which player would you choose to build around for a playoff run this season?
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry left the Warriors’ 119-113 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at the end of the third quarter after suffering an apparent left knee injury. Curry immediately received an X-ray, which came back negative, the team announced. He will get an MRI next. Curry sustained the injury with 2:01 left in the third quarter after his left knee collided with Dallas’ McKinley Wright IV’s knee while Curry was defending him. -via ESPN / February 5, 2023
