Stephen Curry expected to miss multiple weeks with leg injury

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry left the Warriors’ 119-113 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at the end of the third quarter after suffering an apparent left knee injury . Curry immediately received an X-ray, which came back negative, the team announced. He will get an MRI next. Curry sustained the injury with 2:01 left in the third quarter after his left knee collided with Dallas’ McKinley Wright IV’s knee while Curry was defending him. -via ESPN / February 5, 2023