Stephen Curry feared his injury could have been season-ending

Dalton Johnson: “The first thing he said to me was, ‘The good thing is, I’m going to be back.'” Steve Kerr talked with Steph Curry last night. Steph’s fear was the injury could have been season ending. The MRI made him very happy
“This is not season-ending, and that was his fear of going into the MRI. He’s in really good spirits and I think the rest of the guys are, too.”
On the Warriors being relieved for the second time this season after a Steph Curry injury nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 5:08 PM
T.J. Warren is probable for the Nets game against the Clippers tomorrow. Ben Simmons is questionable. Seth Curry is out. – 5:06 PM
Kerr on Curry’s injury: “The good news is he’s going to be back. We don’t exactly know when, but this is not the type of injury that’s going to keep him out for the season.” – 5:01 PM
Steph Curry suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane as well as a contusion to his lower leg, per the Warriors – 4:35 PM
Does Kyrie now slide into Curry’s open All-Star West guard slot, and Silver add’s a player from the East? Honestly have to ask the league about that one. – 4:18 PM
Confirmed via league office: NBA commissioner Adam Silver will select an injury replacement if a player is unable to participate in the All-Star Game, but at this point they aren’t saying when or if that will occur. De’Aaron Fox has to be on the shortlist if Steph Curry is out. – 4:11 PM
Warriors’ Stephen Curry (leg) expected to miss multiple weeks
sportando.basketball/en/warriors-st… – 4:08 PM
The Warriors say Steph Curry suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments & interosseous membrane & has a lower leg bruise. No word yet on the timeline for recovery but Steve Kerr says Curry will not be out the full season which is good news. #dubnation – 4:02 PM
“The first thing he said to me was, ‘The good thing is, I’m going to be back.'”
Steve Kerr talked with Steph Curry last night. Steph’s fear was the injury could have been season ending. The MRI made him very happy – 3:48 PM
The Warriors say a recovery timeline for Stephen Curry will be established “in the coming days” after Curry suffered partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane and a contusion to his lower left leg.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 3:47 PM
I’m working on a Steph Curry breakdown as we speak but my head is still spinning from the Kyrie trade… – 3:45 PM
Steve Kerr says Jordan Poole will start with Steph Curry out – 3:45 PM
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star out indefinitely with partial ligament and membrane tears in leg
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 3:44 PM
“He’s going to be out for a little bit. We’re going to re-evaluate in a couple days. The good news is, he’s going to be back.”
Steve Kerr makes it clear Steph Curry’s injury news is more positive than negative with what it could have been. – 3:42 PM
Official Steph Curry update from the Warriors. He does in fact have some partial tears in that knee region. pic.twitter.com/mXYXeaObFQ – 3:40 PM
Steph Curry sustained partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligaments and interosseous membrane, per the Warriors, and has a contusion to his lower left leg – 3:39 PM
I understood about four words in the Stephen Curry injury update.
Obviously, I have no idea, but that all sounds bad. – 3:38 PM
Dinwiddie, O’Neale, Durant, Finney-Smith, Claxton and Curry, Warren, Thomas, Sumner, Yuta, Harris.
#Nets stay dangerous. – 3:31 PM
Nets new roster:
Kevin Durant
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
Ben Simmons
Royce O’Neal
Nic Claxton
Seth Curry
Yuta Watanabe
T.J. Warren
Joe Harris
Top __ team in the East. pic.twitter.com/rxBAZHzUeq – 3:27 PM
Let Kyrie take Curry’s starting All-Star guard spot in the West and let Jaylen Brown take the open spot in the East – 3:10 PM
Stephen Curry out “weeks” with knee injury, Warriors hope for return after All-Star Break nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/05/ste… – 2:36 PM
With Curry out for the All-Star Game, expect Ja Morant to get bumped up to being a starter. He was third in fan (and player and media) voting. – 2:20 PM
Steph Curry is expected to be out through the All-Star break in mid-February with a left leg injury, sources told @Adrian Wojnarowski.
More: https://t.co/LEcOXiKoZA pic.twitter.com/FkzE61Oc8K – 2:20 PM
Stephen Curry is expected to be out through the All-Star break with a leg injury, per sources. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:10 PM
I’m told Stephen Curry avoided serious structural damage in his lower left knee after an MRI on Sunday. But caution, pain tolerance and an eventual return to conditioning once that pain subsides will keep the 34-year-old out at least a couple of weeks. – 2:02 PM
Steph Curry won’t play tomorrow night. Team will know further extent of his injury later today, source says. Several reports suggest he could be out until post-All-Star break. – 1:56 PM
This Curry injury likely ends the Warriors’ chances of getting a top-4 seed, and very possibly getting a top-6 seed. And without either of those, a deep playoff run becomes unlikely. And without that, how likely is it that the same core is back next year? – 1:45 PM
Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors star to miss multiple weeks after hurting left leg, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/steph… – 1:44 PM
League source: Tho there is no solid timeline yet, the Warriors are ‘hoping’ Stephen Curry (L knee) can return shortly after NBA All-Star break ends on Feb. 23. In line with Curry missing ‘multiple weeks’ reported by @Shams Charania – 1:41 PM
I’m guessing Ja Morant will be elevated to start the All-Star Game. He was third in fan voting and overall in the guard voting.
Who replaces Stephen Curry will be interesting. De’Aaron Fox? Anthony Edwards? Someone else? – 1:36 PM
If “multiple weeks” for Stephen Curry is three weeks, they can figure it out. A week of that time will be the All-Star break anyway.
If it’s like six weeks, that’s going to be tough to work around. Especially with the West so compact from 4-13. – 1:33 PM
Golden State’s Stephen Curry is expected to miss multiple weeks with a left leg injury, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 1:27 PM
With Kevon Looney back in the starting lineup, do you expect Jordan Poole to start or Donte DiVincenzo if Steph Curry misses time?
Poole, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond and Looney have only played 3 minutes togther. DiVincenzo, Klay, Wiggins, Draymond and Looney have played 25 – 1:19 PM
Steph Curry will miss tomorrow’s game against the Thunder as the Warriors continue to test and determine the extent of his leg injury suffered last night against the Mavericks, per sources. Official diagnosis/timetable could take a couple days to determine. – 12:40 PM
Stephen Curry leaves game with knee injury, MRI Sunday nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/05/ste… – 8:07 AM
Warriors’ Stephen Curry leaves game with knee injury sportando.basketball/en/warriors-st… – 3:03 AM
Steph Curry was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday’s game against the Mavericks due to a lower leg injury. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2023/02/04/inj… – 12:15 AM
Mavs gave it a go. a 13-0 run over 5:00 late in the 4th qtr, but the deficit too great to overcome as they fall to GS 119-113. Mavs get 25 from Dinwiddie, 22 from Hardaway as he busted out of what has been a deep slump and 18 from DFS. Curry 21 before he left w/ leg injury in 3rd – 11:23 PM
Kerr did not have any update of Curry after the game. Says he hasn’t spoken to him.
“Any time a guy gets an MRI, there is a concern level. So we will just have to wait and see the results…this has happened many times over the years. Fingers crossed he’s OK.” – 11:21 PM
Steve Kerr says he’s going back to the traditional starting lineup of Steph Curry (when healthy), Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney. The point is, Looney is starting
That unit played 11 minutes tonight and was a +9, outscoring the Mavs 32-23 – 11:20 PM
Kerr doesn’t have an update on Curry beyond what we already know. He’ll get an MRI tomorrow.
“Anytime a guy’s gonna get an MRI, there’s a concern level for sure,” Kerr said. “We’ll just have to wait and see the results.” – 11:17 PM
Steve Kerr on Steph Curry’s injury: “Any time a guy gets an MRI there’s a concern level. We’ll just have to wait and see.” – 11:14 PM
Warriors win 119-113 but might’ve lost Steph Curry in the process.
Curry will get an MRI on his lower left leg.
Seven Warriors players scored 10 or more points. Curry led the way with 21. Draymond Green had 17 points, nine assists and nine rebounds. mercurynews.com/2023/02/04/ste… – 11:03 PM
Warriors get across the finish line for a home win over the Mavericks. Bumps their record to 27-26. But concern resides with Steph Curry. Left in the third quarter. MRI on his left leg on deck. Five games before the All-Star break: Thunder, Blazers, Lakers, Wizards, Clippers. – 11:01 PM
Warriors beat Dallas 119-113 and improve to 27-26, but Stephen Curry’s leg will be the focus postgame. – 10:59 PM
Warriors win 119-115
All that matters now is another Steph Curry MRI – 10:58 PM
Of note on the Steph Curry lower left leg injury: He initially banged it up in Denver on Thursday on this shot attempt. Listed on the injury report today as a contusion. Had extra padding for it. Then took this second hit that knocked him out of game. pic.twitter.com/S3YSUgTEP6 – 10:52 PM
Warriors’ Steph Curry exits vs. Mavericks with apparent left leg injury. X-rays came back negative. He’ll get an MRI next.
https://t.co/zNDiKxeJLo pic.twitter.com/rndBuScweK – 10:51 PM
Stephen Curry (left lower leg) will not return to tonight’s game. X-rays were negative and he will get an MRI, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/GcailcBA75 – 10:51 PM
The Warriors were up by 19 points when Steph Curry left the game to a left leg injury
It’s now an 8-point game – 10:49 PM
Golden State Warriors say Stephen Curry (left lower leg) will not return to tonight’s game against Dallas Mavericks and X-Rays were negative. He will get an MRI. – 10:43 PM
Curry’s X-ray came back negative, although he will not return to tonight’s game. He will get an MRI next. – 10:43 PM
From the Warriors: Steph Curry is OUT with a left lower leg injury. X-rays were negative and Curry will get an MRI – 10:42 PM
Warriors calling it a lower left leg injury for Steph Curry, not a knee. Out for the game. X-rays negative. Will get an MRI. – 10:42 PM
Warriors say Stephen Curry (left lower leg) will not return to tonight’s game. X-rays were negative and he will get an MRI. – 10:42 PM
Steph Curry has a left lower leg injury. X-rays were negative. He’ll have an MRI Sunday, per Warriors. Won’t return tonight. – 10:41 PM
Steph Curry leaves Warriors game vs. Mavericks with injury mercurynews.com/2023/02/04/ste… – 10:39 PM
Steph Curry before having to leave early
26 minutes
21 points
7 assists
6 rebounds
7-for-11 from the field
+14
He had scored 11 points through 10 minutes in the third quarter – 10:33 PM
Warriors are -8 in the five minutes since Curry left, with a Dallas free throw after the timeout – 10:31 PM
Looked as if Curry was pointing to the outside of his left knee to Celebrini. You can expect Celebrini to be extra cautious – 10:27 PM
It doesn’t appear to be an ankle injury for Steph Curry. His left knee is what buckled and what he was touching and pointing at when talking with Rick Celebrini – 10:23 PM
Trouble for the Warriors: After further consultation, Steph Curry does go to the locker room with Rick Celebrini. Really limping on that left leg. pic.twitter.com/u1CqOjJcmI – 10:18 PM
Curry has not gone to the locker room, which is a good sign. – 10:16 PM
Rick Celebrini working on Steph Curry’s left leg in the timeout. Came into the game hurting and he took a shot there and was really limping. But it looks like Curry gave Celebrini the go ahead. Not going to locker room during timeout. – 10:15 PM
Stephen Curry getting looked at on the bench during the timeout after limping off the court. – 10:15 PM
Stephen Curry limps to the bench after landing awkwardly on his ankle. He’s getting looked at by two trainers during the timeout. – 10:14 PM
Steph Curry is limping a lot after that. Staying on the bench right now during the timeout – 10:14 PM
Curry is limping after that collision. Getting his left leg looked at – 10:14 PM
Players in NBA history to tally 44+ points in 29 or fewer minutes:
-Giannis Antetokounmpo
-Stephen Curry
-Joel Embiid
-Damian Lillard
-CJ McCollum
-Klay Thompson (3x)
-Kemba Walker
-Cam Thomas
Hell of a list Thomas joined tonight, per Nets PR. – 8:54 PM
Players in NBA history to tally 44+ points in 29 or fewer minutes:
-Giannis Antetokounmpo
-Stephen Curry
-Joel Embiid
-Damian Lillard
-CJ McCollum
-Klay Thompson (3x)
-Kemba Walker
-Cam Thomas
Quite the company for the young guard. – 8:54 PM
Steph Curry hurt his leg in the last game. He kept playing, but popped up on the injury report as probable with a lower left leg contusion. He’s wearing a compression garment on the left leg for tonight’s game. – 8:50 PM
—no kd
—no ben simmons
—no t.j. warren
—no [redacted]
—seth curry leaves early
—trailed by as many as 23
incredible win by the nets – 8:44 PM
Warriors starters vs. Mavericks
Stephen Curry
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Draymond Green
Kevon Looney – 8:04 PM
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, J. Green, Dinwiddie
GS starters: Wiggins, D. Green, Looney, Thompson, Curry
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:04 PM
Warriors are going back to their traditional starting lineup tonight: Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney. – 8:03 PM
Seth Curry (left adductor tightness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are out for the remainder of the game.
The Brooklyn Nets now only have 8 available players for the rest of the game. – 7:48 PM
Nets say Seth Curry (left adductor tightness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are both out for the rest of the game. So the Nets are down to eight healthy bodies. – 7:48 PM
Nets say Seth Curry (left adductor tightness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are out for the remainder of the game. – 7:46 PM
Seth Curry (left adductor tightness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are out for the remainder of the game for the #Nets. – 7:46 PM
Seth Curry (left adductor tightness) and Markieff Morris (left knee soreness) are out for the remainder of the game. – 7:46 PM
Draymond Green expected to play, per Steve Kerr, pending pregame warmup success. Curry good to go. – 6:56 PM
Steve Kerr also expects Steph Curry to play tonight.
Steph, Klay and Draymond all expected to play. Patrick Baldwin Jr. is available. Andre Iguodala out – 6:52 PM
The Nets are playing with Patty Mills, Seth Curry and Cam Thomas. They can’t get a stop.
It says a lot that Kessler Edwards can’t get minutes in a game like tonight. He showed some promise early last year. Different story this season. – 6:36 PM
Klay Thompson and Patrick Baldwin Jr. have been upgraded to available tonight for the Warriors
Steph Curry is still probable and Draymond Green is questionable – 6:32 PM
Klay Thompson and Patrick Baldwin Jr. have been upgrade to available tonight for the Warriors
Steph Curry is still probable and Draymond Green is questionable – 6:31 PM
Nets starters tonight vs. Washington:
Sumner, Curry, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton – 5:34 PM
Nets starters vs. the Wiz tonight: Sumner, Curry, Harris, O’Neale and Claxton. – 5:32 PM
Patrick Baldwin Jr. has been upgraded to probable for tonight.
Steph Curry also is probable. Klay Thompson and Draymond Green remain questionable – 4:40 PM
