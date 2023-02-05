Suns prepared to pursue Kevin Durant

Chris Haynes: The Phoenix Suns are prepared to pursue Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant should he become available, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Kyrie Irving is going to be able to tell his children and grandchildren that he played with LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Luka Doncic yet won just one championship.
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
I think the Nets are a better team today than they were before the trade. The real question is whether Kevin Durant sees it that way. – 4:36 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Including this season, 1,357 qualified seasons have seen a player average at least 20 points per game.
Nikola Jokic, Kevin Durant, and Joel Embiid are all putting up historic figures in 2022-23 and deserve plenty of appreciation! pic.twitter.com/x2aC856pdh – 4:34 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant went to the Nets nearly 3-1/2 years ago.
They played 74 regular-season games together.
KD’s Achilles rehab year, Kyrie’s vax decision, injuries, leaves of absence, the suspension … 74 games together. Not even a full season. – 4:25 PM
Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant went to the Nets nearly 3-1/2 years ago.
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Us if Kevin Durant doesn’t end up on the Suns and we won’t witness D-Book & KD vs Luka & Kyrie 🍿
pic.twitter.com/vuVMG29FA4 – 4:21 PM
Tom Haberstroh @tomhaberstroh
Kyrie Irving played 143 of a possible 278 regular season games during his Brooklyn Nets tenure. Barely half.
KD and Kyrie played together in 74 of a possible 206 games after KD returned from his Achilles injury.
KD-Kyrie-Harden played 10 games.
KD-Kyrie-Simmons played 24. – 4:19 PM
Kyrie Irving played 143 of a possible 278 regular season games during his Brooklyn Nets tenure. Barely half.
Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins
Looking back… KD, Harden and Kyrie is the biggest let down in NBA history. It will be an @espn 30 for 30 short… – 4:19 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
If Kevin Durant became available after the bombshell trade, the Suns are reportedly prepared to pursue the player 😯 pic.twitter.com/SjBtj37yVD – 4:06 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
My sense is that the Houston Rockets won the Kyrie Irving trade.
The Nets are either going to trade Durant or trade their remaining assets to improve around Durant. Either way, their future doesn’t look great.
Mavs look great right now, but really volatile moving forward. – 3:48 PM
My sense is that the Houston Rockets won the Kyrie Irving trade.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Two huge questions remain for Nets in wake of Kyrie deal.
1. Is KD still committed to staying in Brooklyn without Kyrie?
2. What are the Nets going to do with Ben Simmons’ contract?
It is going to be very interesting to see whether KD shows up at the game tomorrow night. – 3:40 PM
Two huge questions remain for Nets in wake of Kyrie deal.
1. Is KD still committed to staying in Brooklyn without Kyrie?
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
(I mean, of course they are/always were. Whether or not KD actually becomes available is another question entirely.) – 3:38 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
* I think the Nets did well given the position they were placed in.
* I think the Nets are a less dangerous playoff team than they were last week.
* The key is what Durant thinks, and whether it’s enough to prevent him from looking elsewhere, not just this week but this summer. – 3:37 PM
* I think the Nets did well given the position they were placed in.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
The Phoenix Suns are prepared to pursue Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant should he become available, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. – 3:36 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Four more days to trading deadline. This trade is decent, but if the nets want to win with KD they are going to have to maybe make another. – 3:36 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
A year ago the Nets had KD, Kyrie And James Harden
Two forced their way out via trades and a third asked to be traded and remains as the solo star pic.twitter.com/trLXqCfR0H – 3:35 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Sean Marks got more than I expected for Kyrie but don’t think they got closer to a title and that’s a problem with a 34-year-old Kevin Durant. Another move is necessary. – 3:34 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Dinwiddie, O’Neale, Durant, Finney-Smith, Claxton and Curry, Warren, Thomas, Sumner, Yuta, Harris.
#Nets stay dangerous. – 3:31 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets new roster:
Kevin Durant
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
Ben Simmons
Royce O’Neal
Nic Claxton
Seth Curry
Yuta Watanabe
T.J. Warren
Joe Harris
Top __ team in the East. pic.twitter.com/rxBAZHzUeq – 3:27 PM
Nets new roster:
Michael Lee @MrMichaelLee
What franchise has benefited from being in the Kyrie Irving business since he hit that shot in 2016? Alienated himself from the defending champion Cavs & asked out, submarined a loaded roster in Boston & fled, ditched his buddy KD & leaves the Nets in shambles. Good luck, Mavs. – 3:24 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
The fact that Brooklyn took this deal likely closes the door on an off-chance KD deal before the deadline. – 3:17 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie Irving has now been on teams with
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
James Harden
Jayson Tatum
Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/rAk1HXj9oX – 3:14 PM
Kyrie Irving has now been on teams with
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Here are my questions:
-That return is fine for now, but is that enough for KD to want to stay in Brooklyn?
-What is happening with Kyrie’s contract? Is he signing that extension or Mavs content to let it run to free agency?
-What follow-up deals come from this for BKN & DAL? – 3:09 PM
Here are my questions:
-That return is fine for now, but is that enough for KD to want to stay in Brooklyn?
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
The Irving deal, while not representing equal value, sends a package back to Brooklyn that gives them a chance to compete with a healthy Durant. And officially ends Irving’s disastrous run in Brooklyn. – 3:06 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Latest #Nets thoughts…
Russ, Lakers trade makes little-no sense without a 3rd team.
I don’t see a Dallas deal either.
Clippers make some sense if you’re keeping Durant. Mann, Morris, Covington, others can help
But best move…trade KD, Irving together: bostonsportsjournal.com/2023/02/03/nba… – 1:52 PM
Latest #Nets thoughts…
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tonight’s story is up. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving weren’t in the building for one of the Nets’ best wins of the year as their teammates were left to digest Irving’s trade request: theathletic.com/4156560/2023/0… – 1:27 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tonight’s story is up. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving weren’t in the building for one of the Nets’ best wins of the year as their teammates were left to digest Irving’s trade request: theathletic.slack.com/archives/D04CV… – 11:26 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Shai dropped 42 points in 3 quarters vs. the Rockets 😳
That’s tied for the most points through 3 quarters by a Thunder player since Kevin Durant in 2014. pic.twitter.com/5PKNQI77P6 – 10:32 PM
Shai dropped 42 points in 3 quarters vs. the Rockets 😳
Dan Favale @danfavale
—no kd
—no ben simmons
—no t.j. warren
—no [redacted]
—seth curry leaves early
—trailed by as many as 23
incredible win by the nets – 8:44 PM
—no kd
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Wizards 125-123. Cam Thomas had the game of his life. 44 points off the bench. The Nets are now 5-8 without Kevin Durant. This was the equivalent of the Nets win in Indy with eight players out, but at home. Barclays was rocking. – 8:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I love Cam Thomas. I’m pretty sure each time he hits the floor, he looks around and thinks “Yeah, I got this.” And that’s even if KD and Kyrie are out there with him. Sometimes irrational confidence is a skill. Sometimes it costs you. But it’s always fun! – 8:19 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Barclays Center is pretty full for a Saturday night game against a non-playoff team with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal all not playing. Nets have drawn better this year regardless of opponent and whose playing. – 7:52 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
The Wizards (without Bradley Beal) hung 44 points on the Nets (without Durant/Irving/Simmons) in the first quarter.
16p for Porzingis – 6:45 PM
The Wizards (without Bradley Beal) hung 44 points on the Nets (without Durant/Irving/Simmons) in the first quarter.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Nets just gave up 44 points to the Wizards in the first quarter.
The KD/Kyrie-less era is going to be painful. – 6:42 PM
The Nets just gave up 44 points to the Wizards in the first quarter.
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: If Kyrie Irving comes to market, does that again put Heat on the clock for Kevin Durant? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton said he’s in the same group as the rest of us. Respects Kyrie’s decision. Said he found out by waking up from a nap. That’s the same way KD found out about Steve Nash. – 4:56 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Hello from Brooklyn📍
The Wizards will try and get back on track against the Nets without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/g6fA3P5zRB – 4:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn dances around my question about Kyrie’s impact with Kevin Durant out with an injury — but speaks glowingly about Yuta Watanabe. – 4:27 PM
More on this storyline
Meghan Triplett: Per Jacque Vaughn: Kyrie Irving was not at Barclays tonight. Vaughn said it was agreed upon with the staff that Kyrie would not be at the game tonight. Kevin Durant was also not in attendance tonight. -via Twitter @Meghan_Triplett / February 4, 2023
The Nets are proceeding in talks throughout the league as though they’re determined to find a deal for Irving ahead of Thursday’s NBA trade deadline at 3 p.m. ET, sources said. Brooklyn has been working to find deals that can keep them in contention with the relatively imminent return of All-NBA star Kevin Durant, who’s been out since mid-January with an MCL sprain. -via ESPN / February 4, 2023
You can start with the burgeoning Kyrie Irving sweepstakes, as the All-Star point guard requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday afternoon. The Lakers, Mavericks and Suns are particularly expected to pursue Irving, league sources told Yahoo Sports. And yet the Nets could very well decide to keep Irving beyond the deadline, compete for a championship with Irving and Kevin Durant at the center of their roster, and leave Los Angeles, Dallas and Phoenix, plus others, looking elsewhere. -via Yahoo! Sports / February 4, 2023