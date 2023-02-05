Teams have made calls for Grant Williams?

Main Rumors

At the top of the conference, the Celtics are looking for upgrades at center and wing. It’s been widely reported they have had interest in Poeltl. NBA executives say teams have made calls to Boston about Grant Williams, who has underwhelmed on defense ahead of entering restricted free agency this summer.
Source: Kevin O’Connor @ The Ringer

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Grant Williams tossing t-shirts at #Syracuse #BC6:42 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Saben Lee just hammered home the dunk of his life.
Grant Williams is having a really rough game and set that up with the blind save and throwing back under the Celtics own basket. – 9:24 PM
Jay King @ByJayKing
Grant Williams is irritated because he just had a draw in the chess match he was playing on his phone. Just thought you guys should know. – 6:24 PM

Then there were the sleeved ones with the logo on the front and number on the sleeve in 2013. “I didn’t like the sleeves,” Booker said. “I wasn’t a fan of the sleeves.” Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams was. “I always thought those jerseys should have never went away cause I thought those looked cool,” he said. “I thought they were. People always say you’d rip them. I didn’t have to wear them, but I enjoyed them as a fan.” -via Arizona Republic / December 24, 2022
Though Tatum still sounded far from panicked, pointing out the Celtics still have 50 games left, Grant Williams and Al Horford each said this feels like a meaningful moment for the team. “Definitely,” Horford told The Athletic. “I think it does matter. I believe it’s going to make our group better in the long run. When you’re going through it, you don’t want to go through it. It’s tough. But we have a resilient group and I know that we will be better from this.” -via The Athletic / December 22, 2022

