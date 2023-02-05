Tim Hardaway Jr. on the trading block?

Multiple people familiar with the Mavericks’ pre-Irving approach highlighted Tim Hardaway Jr. as a player the team would like to move. Though a strong offensive contributor when in a shooting rhythm, Hardaway’s contract is viewed as a long-term investment that doesn’t justify his streaky production while limits the Mavericks’ future financial flexibility.
Source: Callie Caplan @ Dallas Morning News
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
The Mavs are not done trying to make trades before the NBA’s Thursday deadline, per source familiar with their thinking just after the Kyrie Irving deal.
On Tim Hardaway Jr., Josh Green, value vs. limiting contracts, etc: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 5:16 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Tim Hardaway Jr. on working through this slump: “I got very, very confident teammates. They instilled that in me, and I’ll be damned if I turn a shot down, to be completely honest with you. I’ll continue to shoot the ball when I’m open, continue to be aggressive.” – 11:36 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs gave it a go. a 13-0 run over 5:00 late in the 4th qtr, but the deficit too great to overcome as they fall to GS 119-113. Mavs get 25 from Dinwiddie, 22 from Hardaway as he busted out of what has been a deep slump and 18 from DFS. Curry 21 before he left w/ leg injury in 3rd – 11:23 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
You figure if the Warriors lwading scorers are Draymond and JaMychal Green, that they’d be in a world of hurt. And you’d also be so wrong. GS a 73-58 lead at half shooting 65.7%. Mavs led by 17 for DFS, and 13 from Hardaway. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:48 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, J. Green, Dinwiddie
GS starters: Wiggins, D. Green, Looney, Thompson, Curry
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:04 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Hardaway, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
BO starters: Murphy, Ingram, Valenciunas, Jones, McCollum
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:08 PM
Callie Caplan: Asked Tim Hardaway Jr. how he’s learned to handle the uncertainty and speculation at trade-deadline time: “As far as I know, I’m a Dallas Maverick. I’m going to ride with my guys and do whatever I can to compete and do our best to win ballgames while I’m here.” pic.twitter.com/GcQR62uA4X -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / February 5, 2023
It’s believed that Brooklyn would covet former Net Spencer Dinwiddie and in-demand swingman Dorian Finney-Smith in a prospective trade with the Mavericks, while Dallas would surely insist on moving off at least one of its longer contracts (Tim Hardaway Jr. or Davis Bertans) in a theoretical Irving deal. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 4, 2023
Callie Caplan: Tim Hardaway Jr. was the only Maverick who talked with reporters after today’s loss to the Clippers. -via Twitter @CallieCaplan / January 22, 2023