Timberwolves president: Plenty of scenarios where D'Angelo Russell is our point guard for the future

Q: With D’Angelo Russell, he’s had a big year offensively. Helped you win a lot of games. Do you think you’ve seen enough that he can fit in long-term if you want him to be the point guard down the road? Tim Connelly: What I’ve seen is the guy put in a huge summer. He was in the gym all the time. I don’t think it’s coincidental he’s having such a good shooting year. Every time I looked up, he’s down there working out. He knew the expectations were risen this year. He challenged himself to have a better year. He’s such a basketball-obsessed guy. Nobody watches more college or NBA. He’s had a great year, a tremendous summer where he worked his tail off and certainly there’s plenty of scenarios where he’s our point guard not just now but for the future as well.
Source: Chris Hine @ Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Really impressive 4th quarter from D’Angelo Russell. He’s all over the place defensively and the shot-making has been nuts.
In a game where it would have been easy to just fold, he didn’t. – 10:39 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
With DLo playing off-ball, and finding his shot through that, the Wolves really need JMac back or a point guard at the deadline. The turnovers with DLo or Nowell initiating the action are just way too frequent. – 8:47 PM
This Substack was the first to report that the Clippers are seeking to upgrade both their frontcourt and backcourt and before the deadline. I’ve heard two new names that the Clippers have been monitoring for those respective searches: Dallas’ Christian Wood and Minnesota’s D’Angelo Russell. -via marcstein.substack.com / February 4, 2023
The Minnesota Timberwolves have certainly not ruled out trading D’Angelo Russell, but he has played well in December and January. “He has been a good offensive player for them,” said Zach Lowe on his podcast. “That noise, to me, has kind of quieted. I know there are deals out there that they would do. I don’t think any teams have met those deal points yet.” -via RealGM / February 2, 2023
The Minnesota Timberwolves are unlikely to reinvest in D’Angelo Russell after this season. -via Bleacher Report / January 31, 2023