Zach LaVine on trade speculation: Nine years of dealing with this

“Nothing new for me. Nine years of dealing with this. Play the next day. Practice. See what happens,” Zach LaVine said of the speculation swirling this time of year and the focus needed in advance of the trade deadline and All-Star break. “Guys are fine, at least from what I’ve noticed. Nobody is paying really big attention to it, unless they’re having private discussions they don’t want to share with the team. But I think it’s a little bit more what’s going on outside the locker room and outside the team and the media makes it a bigger deal than it is.”
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine outduels Damian Lillard, lifts Bulls past Blazers
✍🏾 via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/4156694/2023/0… – 2:20 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Lakers get:
– Kyrie + Dragic
Nets get:
– LaVine + Jones Jr. + Bradley
Bulls get:
– Westbrook + 2027 & 2029 LAL picks
Lakers have no leverage and are desperate. Plus proven backup. Nets get proven 2nd banana plus some depth. If they want DDR instead, ok. Bulls get the picks. – 12:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Hours before they put on an offensive show, I asked Zach LaVine and Damian Lillard what they learned about each other as Olympic teammates.
Their answers were almost identical, their mutual respect palpable.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:38 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine on the Bulls’ win over Portland: pic.twitter.com/YWvRKFzwJt – 11:01 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said Zach LaVine was aggressive, decisive and read the game well throughout. – 10:30 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Bulls get a standing ovation as they close this one out.
127-121 win despite Damian Lillard’s explosive 40-point night.
Zach LaVine scored 36 points. – 10:17 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Final: Bulls 129, Blazers 121.
Zach LaVine had a terrific game: 36 points, 11-for-18 shooting, 5-for-10 from 3 and 9-for-9 on free throws. He added six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 37 minutes. – 10:17 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 129, Trail Blazers 121
LaVine 36 pts, 5 assists
DeRozan 27 pts, 7 assists
Vucevic 23 pts, 11 rebs
Bulls rallied from 17 pts down, shot 60% with 32 assists
Lillard 40 pts – 10:17 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine feeling it from 3-point range.
His shot had been struggling throughout that small finger injury, but it looks recovered tonight as he goes 5-for-9 from behind the arc. – 10:03 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Guess this wasn’t a great day to be missing Alex Caruso. Blazers score 43 in 2ndQ and lead #Bulls at half 70-59.
Lillard has 28; LaVine 21, but 4 fouls. Bulls have been outscored 15-2 at foul line – 9:08 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Portalnd rips off a run to close the half with a 70-59 lead.
Bulls struggling without Caruso on the perimeter to contain Lillard, who has 28 points.
LaVine leads with 21 points, but those four fouls will limit him greatly in the second half. – 9:08 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Trail Blazers 70, Bulls 59 at half
LaVine 21 pts, 4 fouls
Lillard 28 pts
Portland 61.5% FG – 9:07 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine picks up his fourth foul on the offensive end of the ball after attempting to push the pace for a reverse layup in transition. – 9:03 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Four fouls on Zach LaVine. In Dalen we trust! … until he quickly picks up the foul trying to slow down Dame Time! – 9:03 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Donovan has longstanding habit of rolling with players in foul trouble. Got burned this time. 4 fouls on LaVine. Dalen Terry back. – 9:02 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
LaVine is leading the Bulls in scoring with 17 points, but he’s also sitting on three fouls. – 8:55 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
3-point shooter fouled alert
And Coby White, Zach LaVine have two fouls and Ayo Dosunmu has 3 fouls and Alex Caruso isn’t here to guard Damian Lillard. – 8:52 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine is not an All-Star and he gets why, Alex Caruso is again sidelined with an injury, and some Andre Drummond talk … all in one click.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2023/2/4… – 8:51 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Zach LaVine off to a fast start with 15 pts and #Bulls lead Portland 34-27 after 1stQ. Blazers typically start slow and have won five of last six. LaVine and Ayo each have 2 fouls, which could be a concern with Lillard in house – 8:39 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine drops 15 points in the first quarter to lead the Bulls to a 34-27 lead.
Coby White heating up early and the Dragic-Drummond connection was cooking there at the end of the frame. – 8:39 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine with a 15-point first quarter. Talked to him at shootaround about his confidence in his game/standing in league after All-Star omission for first time in 3 years.
⬇️ nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 8:38 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
2 fouls on LaVine, who has 10 quick points. He didn’t like that call from Scott Foster and I agree – 8:25 PM
After earning All-Star status in 2021 and 2022 as a reserve voted in by coaches, LaVine didn’t get the nod this year to join DeMar DeRozan in the Feb. 19 game in Utah. “I didn’t feel like I played at an All-Star level at the beginning of the season. That’s coming back off of injury. I started slow and then started picking it up,” LaVine said. “I am where I’m supposed to be at. I know who I am as a player. I think the league knows that too. “I think we need to be in a better position for us to have two or three guys in the All-Star game. I think we’re sitting 10th right now. That’s not good. I think bigger picture you’re not worried about All-Star, you’re trying to get your team back in the playoff picture.” -via NBC Sports / February 5, 2023
That is why someone like Zach LaVine, the Bulls’ two-time All-Star who’s in the first season of a five-year, $215 million maximum contract, would have no shortage of suitors if Chicago decided to move the 27-year-old guard before next Thursday’s deadline — despite some concern about his recovery process from offseason arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. The Lakers, Heat, Knicks and Mavericks have consistently been mentioned by league personnel as holding motivations to land LaVine if the time does arrive. Portland also showed interest in signing LaVine last offseason, league sources told Yahoo Sports. -via Yahoo! Sports / February 2, 2023
Chris Mannix: I had one executive say to me recently that he looks at Zach LaVine as maybe being the most risky player potentially, on the trade block because of that knee and the history of problems he’s had with it and a big contract. -via Spotify / January 31, 2023