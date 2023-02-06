Battier on former teammate LeBron James: He's the greatest player of all time

Shane Battier: In my mind, he’s the greatest player of all time. I’m biased, I know that, but I’m allowed to be. And I know we said this with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, we said this with Wilt Chamberlain, we said this with Michael Jordan, but I don’t think we’ll see someone like LeBron James ever again.
Source: Shane Battier @ Associated Press
If the Lakers as currently constructed are healthy, could they win the title?
LeBron: “I believe so.”
LeBron, AD and Rui working on free throws post-practice pic.twitter.com/XqT1P4H0jj – 4:10 PM
START one, BENCH one & CUT one 👀
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇺🇸 LeBron James pic.twitter.com/wP2ydb3qLq – 4:05 PM
LeBron reflects on potentially passing Kareem’s all-time scoring record:
“I’ve never said I wanted to lead the league in scoring … For me to be in the company with such a prominent, dominant force like Kareem was, it’s an honor.” pic.twitter.com/TaNklVzXj4 – 3:57 PM
New story: LeBron told @RealMikeWilbon that he was disappointed LAL lost out to DAL for Kyrie. However: “We move on and we finish this season strong, try to get a bid into the postseason, where I feel if we go in healthy, we can compete with anybody.” bit.ly/3DJa1vf – 3:49 PM
lebron at 3:01 pm est thursday after the lakers trade for furkan kormaz and nobody else
pic.twitter.com/wBW0E2XXfV – 3:42 PM
LeBron tells ESPN that he is “disappointed” in Lakers inability to “land such a talented” player.
Indeed I’m told that part of Mavs’ desire to acquire Kyrie Irving, besides what they believe is a strong fit with Doncic, is his proven track record of recruiting star teammates. – 3:18 PM
It could be a BIG week for a couple of Cleveland legends: LeBron James and Joe Thomas. Photo: Joshua Gunter, clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/AfLl0K5V3e – 3:01 PM
Next on NBA Today: LeBron James sits down exclusively with @RealMikeWilbon to talk about breaking Kareem’s scoring record, his reaction to Kyrie being traded to Dallas, and what he’s focused on now. Tune in for the full conversation on @espn. pic.twitter.com/Fi8j9WjylD – 2:37 PM
LeBron’s Miami era, as told by teammate Shane Battier (from @AP) apnews.com/article/8b86d3… – 2:34 PM
LeBron’s Los Angeles era, as told by coach Darvin Ham (from @AP) apnews.com/article/b2ed5e… – 2:34 PM
LeBron’s Cleveland era, as told by teammate Kevin Love (from @AP) apnews.com/article/f988c6… – 2:34 PM
Active players ahead of Garland on the list include Cedi Osman (590) and Kevin Love (1,096). LeBron James is the franchise leader at 1,251 in 849 games across 11 seasons. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/d… – 1:02 PM
Monday's @lockedonlakers podcast! Kyrie gets traded to the Mavericks. What's the Lakers' next move (if any) before the trade deadline? Plus, LeBron seems to have the sads over this.
Lowe Post/Hoop Collective joint podcast: @Brian Windhorst I and break down the Kyrie trade that happened and the ones that didn't; fit in Dallas; LeBron impact; KD impact; much more:
This is gonna be a fascinating LeBron week!
latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 11:19 AM
LeBron opened up about wishing he could do normal things. pic.twitter.com/aEJvtxWcuY – 10:53 AM
Name a player who has had four better teammates than Kyrie Irving:
LeBron. KD. Harden. Luka. – 1:37 AM
People who will set all-time records at the arena formerly known as Staples this week:
Beyonce, most Grammys
LeBron, most points – 10:05 PM
POLL! Is it LeBron? (cc: @ESPNLosAngeles @LockedOnLakers) – 8:12 PM
The Lakers really looked in the mirror and decided that players who are currently 14 years old and 12 years old are more important than adding an All-Star point guard next to LeBron and AD.
A certifiably crazy All-Star, yes… but one that’s also proven to work beneath LeBron. – 7:20 PM
I’m legitimately stunned the Lakers didn’t pull the trigger on Kyrie.
The window is now.
When you have LeBron — let alone Year 20 LeBron — the goal isn’t winning in 2027 or 2029.
It’s 2023, 2024 and maybe 2025.
Chances are Rob Pelinka won’t be there then anyways. – 7:08 PM
Good for the Mavericks.
I wouldn’t bet on Kyrie. I’m surprised that’s the move.
But this is the move the Cavs never even attempted with LeBron the first time through.
You can’t just sit around and play it safe when you’ve got Luka Doncic.
Major questions. But good for them. – 6:11 PM
Though Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are both ball dominant, Mavs have optimism they’ll co-exist well. Luka & Kyrie respect each other. They can both play together & have staggered minutes. Luka has more help. Kyrie played well with two other ball-dominant stars (LeBron, Durant). – 5:27 PM
Kyrie Irving is going to be able to tell his children and grandchildren that he played with LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, James Harden and Luka Doncic yet won just one championship.
Or, maybe he will leave that part out. – 5:04 PM
An added bonus to all of this:
Woj says Kyrie has his physical Monday, then goes to Los Angeles to join the Mavs for a Wednesday game vs. the Clippers.
Which means he can be there Tuesday to watch LeBron try to pass Kareem. – 5:03 PM
Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy
– Kyrie Irving traded to Dallas
– Luka’s Robin?
– Nets done making moves?
– End of an era
– What’s next for LeBron and the Lakers?
🏀 @RealJayWilliams explains why he’s never seen a player like LeBron #LakeShow
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/aaZsvGYXvC – 3:16 PM
Kyrie Irving has now been on teams with
LeBron James
Kevin Durant
James Harden
Jayson Tatum
Luka Doncic pic.twitter.com/rAk1HXj9oX – 3:14 PM
LeBron James admitted the toll the Lakers’ struggles have taken on him, but promised resolve in getting the team back on track. “Well I mean for me it is challenging, but I’m 10 toes down so I understand that once I show up to work, or once I show up to the job description — and that’s being a leader of the ball club every single day — there’s no me on what my mindset is,” he said. “My mindset is how we can be great today and how we can maximize today for either the next game, for the next road trip, for next film session, for the next practice, for the next bus ride, plane ride. Like, I have that mentality of if we can maximize today, then it makes the next challenge that much more easy for us.” -via ESPN / February 6, 2023
There are still four days remaining until Thursday’s NBA trade deadline. James said he’s committed to leading the team no matter what moves are made — or not made — by then. “It’s a quick pivot,” James said. “It don’t take me long. I don’t get too excited about the possibilities of things that can be. I kind of envision myself on what it can, but I don’t invest it all the way into it until I know it’s happening. And when it does not happen, I’m back locked in on the job at hand.” -via ESPN / February 6, 2023
Wilbon asked James to explain his tweet, “Maybe it’s me,” sent hours after the Mavericks landed Irving on Sunday. “It’s all about accountability for me,” James said of the tweet. “I’m always challenging myself, taking accountability for myself. I think your greatest challenge and your greatest enemy is the person that you look in the mirror. So I’m always just trying to take accountability for me. You know, what can I do better? How can I be better? Is there things I can do more? Is there things I can do to be greater at to not only help the ball club and everybody all automatically think it’s basketball, but it’s and life in general.” -via ESPN / February 6, 2023
