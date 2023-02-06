Ben Simmons 'has no trade value' around the league right now

Nick Friedell: A couple of Nets notes from @BobbyMarks42 on @KeyJayandMax : 1. Ben Simmons has no value around the league right now in any potential deal. 2. If the Nets decide to move KD — their return would be greater this summer than it would be before Thursday’s trade deadline.
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A couple of Nets notes from @Bobby Marks on @KeyJayandMax:
1. Ben Simmons has no value around the league right now in any potential deal.
2. If the Nets decide to move KD — their return would be greater this summer than it would be before Thursday’s trade deadline. – 9:37 AM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
If I gotta watch Ben Simmons in a Raptors uniform pic.twitter.com/O5AJf3XxNI – 9:13 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
TJ Warren (left shin contusion) is probable for the #Nets. Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is questionable tomorrow. Seth Curry (left adductor strain) and Kevin Durant (right knee – MCL sprain) are out vs. the #Clippers. – 5:22 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets say T.J. Warren (left shin contusion) is probable for Monday’s game vs. Clippers. Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is questionable. – 5:14 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Crazy when you think about the Nets point guard debacle during their 10 years in Brooklyn…
– Deron Williams
– Jeremy Lin
– D’Lo/Dinwiddie
– James Harden
– Kyrie Irving
– Ben Simmons – 4:34 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Two huge questions remain for Nets in wake of Kyrie deal.
1. Is KD still committed to staying in Brooklyn without Kyrie?
2. What are the Nets going to do with Ben Simmons’ contract?
It is going to be very interesting to see whether KD shows up at the game tomorrow night. – 3:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Nets new roster:
Kevin Durant
Spencer Dinwiddie
Dorian Finney-Smith
Ben Simmons
Royce O’Neal
Nic Claxton
Seth Curry
Yuta Watanabe
T.J. Warren
Joe Harris
Top __ team in the East. pic.twitter.com/rxBAZHzUeq – 3:27 PM
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm
Feels like the Nets have a decent chance of unloading Ben Simmons in a Kyrie trade if they can get the Lakers and Clippers to bid against each other.
I can think of one really good example where one LA team overpaid in a trade out of concern over what the other LA team might do. – 10:13 AM
Dan Favale @danfavale
—no kd
—no ben simmons
—no t.j. warren
—no [redacted]
—seth curry leaves early
—trailed by as many as 23
incredible win by the nets – 8:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills hits back to back 3s — including a transition 3 — to make this an 84-77 game at the 6:27 mark of the third quarter. Wizards led by as many as 23. Ben Simmons is on his feet cheering on Mills. – 7:42 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn on a Ben Simmons injury return timeline: “I think we’re inching towards that way. It’s really day to day. He’ll get back on the court tomorrow, and hopefully he responds to the work tomorrow to get close to playing these next two games after tonight.” #NetsWorld – 4:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) is day-to-day, that Ben is getting on the court tomorrow and a decision can be made then about if he’ll play against the Clippers on Monday. – 4:24 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons is “inching” towards a return. – 4:23 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
For The Nets , Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) and Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) are out tonight so Kyrie won’t face questions about the trade request.
Jacque Vaughn will though. – 2:42 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness) and Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) are out tonight against Washington.
The latest on Kyrie’s trade demand: marcstein.substack.com/p/kyrie-trade-… – 1:28 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets say Kyrie Irving is out tonight vs. Washington.
Ben Simmons is also out, T.J. Warren is doubtful. – 1:21 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets say Kyrie Irving (right calf soreness)
and Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) are out tonight Vs Washington. – 1:21 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
TWITTER RECEIPTS
Things people said when the Sixers acquired James Harden for Ben Simmons. pic.twitter.com/wmdFTIYTY8 – 9:28 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons ‘progressing,’ but #Nets continue to take ‘cautious approach’ nypost.com/2023/02/03/ben… via @nypostsports – 7:40 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
This got lost in the Kyrie Irving trade request superstorm: Injury updates on Ben Simmons and TJ Warren, plus what Jacque Vaughn said about Kevin Durant playing in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 7:26 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving is not listed on the Nets’ injury report ahead of tomorrow’s matchup with Washington.
Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) and T.J. Warren (left shin contusion) are both questionable. – 4:50 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Numbers from The Nets “Big 3” of Kyrie, KD and Harden:
16 games played together
3 trade demands
2 vaccinations
2 first-round sweeps
1 Alex Jones Instagram post
1 anti-Semitic film promoted
1 trade for Ben Simmons
1 playoffs series victory pic.twitter.com/tpvlAO4LRY – 4:47 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Nets have listed Ben Simmons and TJ Warren as questionable for tomorrows’s game in Brooklyn against the Wizards. Kyrie Irving isn’t on the injury report. – 4:46 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons (left knee soreness) and TJ Warren (left shin contusion) are both listed as questionable the #Nets. Kyrie Irving is not listed on the injury report. (Nor is Yuta Watanabe, who had a tight back). – 4:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving is available for the Nets tomorrow against the Wizards. Both Ben Simmons and TJ Warren are listed as questionable. – 4:45 PM
Teams have been far more interested in trading for Durant than they have had interest in Irving. The phone lines are hot in Brooklyn, where every team will make its best offer to poach the NBA’s 14th leading scorer in all-time history. Yet whether or not Durant wants to remain in Brooklyn with Irving — the only other star on the roster — out of town is unclear. Ben Simmons has missed the last four games with left knee soreness, but sources familiar with Durant’s thinking tell the Daily News the star forward has been less than enthralled with Simmons, who is averaging just 7.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and six assists per game on a max contract in Brooklyn. -via New York Daily News / February 5, 2023
Alex Schiffer: T.J. Warren is probable for the Nets game against the Clippers tomorrow. Ben Simmons is questionable. Seth Curry is out. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / February 5, 2023
Alex Schiffer: Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons had an on court workout yesterday, will have another one today. -via Twitter @Alex__Schiffer / February 4, 2023