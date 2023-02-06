Live stream: Bucks 14, Blazers 3

The Milwaukee Bucks (36-17) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (26-27) at Moda Center

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday February 6, 2023

Milwaukee Bucks 14, Portland Trail Blazers 3 (Q1 08:40)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Casey Holdahl @CHold

Bucks start the game shooting 6-of-8 and have a 14-3 lead with 8:40 to play in the first quarter. Blazers have gone down like this before, recently even, and still managed to come back. However, those teams did not have Giannis.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks up, 14-3, with 8:40 left in the first quarter. Brook Lopez is 4-of-4 from the field and out to nine points early in this one.

Bucks up, 14-3, with 8:40 left in the first quarter. Brook Lopez is 4-of-4 from the field and out to nine points early in this one.

The Blazers have committed two live ball turnovers and that is not advisable against the Bucks.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Man, Jrue Holiday just got blew up on that double screen for Damian Lillard. But he's collected himself and gotten back up.

Sean Highkin @highkin

This was not intentional but Giannis just threw the ball off the glass to himself for a layup. With no Nurkic the Blazers don't have anyone close to being able to stay in front of him. Could be a long night.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Brook Lopez with a spin move and floater finish to get things started here in Portland.

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

Come for @JezData, stay for the high horns action (🤷‍♂️ you’ll have to watch the video)

Come for @JezData, stay for the high horns action (🤷‍♂️ you'll have to watch the video)

Blazers-Bucks on our Next Gen broadcast now on @ROOTSPORTS_NW

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Pat Connaughton continues to start for the #Bucks, joining Grayson Allen, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight vs. the #Blazers

Erik Slater @erikslater_

Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Devin Booker

Stephen Curry

Anthony Davis

Joel Embiid

LeBron James

Damian Lillard

Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:

Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Cam Thomas

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Over the last 7 games, the Bucks are averaging 126.6 points per game.

Over the last 7 games, the Bucks are averaging 126.6 points per game.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Giannis dropped 37 points in 35 minutes to help lift the Bucks over the Blazers, 119-111 on November 21, 2022.

Giannis dropped 37 points in 35 minutes to help lift the Bucks over the Blazers, 119-111 on November 21, 2022.

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton warm up prior to #Bucks v. #Blazers

Sean Highkin @highkin

Sen. Wyden is hosting WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert for a roundtable on Portland's case for an expansion team. On the panel from the Blazers: GM Joe Cronin, president of business ops Dewayne Hankins, director of planning and strategy Asjha Jones, scouting manager Sheri Sam.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Will the Bucks score more or less than 102 points tonight?

Will the Bucks score more or less than 102 points tonight?

Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers

To celebrate the 5th year of our iconic Gameday Poster Series, we are running back allll of the amazing designs from the past 4 seasons in limited edition compilations. Secure the 4th one at tonight's game! Thanks to the incredibly creative PNW community who made this possible.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

A winning week at home!!

A winning week at home!!

Plays of the Week presented by @BMO_US!!

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

New story: The

New story: The #Pistons were issued a new date for last week's game against the #Wizards, which was postponed due to Detroit's travel issues in Dallas.Detroit will now face the Wizards on March 7, and as a result, they will play the #Blazers on March 6.

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks schedule in March has changed.

The Bucks schedule in March has changed.

Here is the release from the team:

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

For the second consecutive week, Giannis has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week!!

For the second consecutive week, Giannis has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week!!