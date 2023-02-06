Live stream: Bucks 14, Blazers 3

The Milwaukee Bucks (36-17) play against the Portland Trail Blazers (26-27) at Moda Center
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday February 6, 2023
Milwaukee Bucks 14, Portland Trail Blazers 3 (Q1 08:40)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Bucks start the game shooting 6-of-8 and have a 14-3 lead with 8:40 to play in the first quarter. Blazers have gone down like this before, recently even, and still managed to come back. However, those teams did not have Giannis. – 10:17 PM
Bucks start the game shooting 6-of-8 and have a 14-3 lead with 8:40 to play in the first quarter. Blazers have gone down like this before, recently even, and still managed to come back. However, those teams did not have Giannis. – 10:17 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis with the bucket & the assist. 👀 pic.twitter.com/D5ha4SaL2t – 10:16 PM
Giannis with the bucket & the assist. 👀 pic.twitter.com/D5ha4SaL2t – 10:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have opened up with a 12-3 lead on the #Blazers in the opening minutes of this one. Brook Lopez has 7 points. – 10:16 PM
#Bucks have opened up with a 12-3 lead on the #Blazers in the opening minutes of this one. Brook Lopez has 7 points. – 10:16 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
This was not intentional but Giannis just threw the ball off the glass to himself for a layup. With no Nurkic the Blazers don’t have anyone close to being able to stay in front of him. Could be a long night. – 10:13 PM
This was not intentional but Giannis just threw the ball off the glass to himself for a layup. With no Nurkic the Blazers don’t have anyone close to being able to stay in front of him. Could be a long night. – 10:13 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
THIS IS SO IMPRESSIVE LIKE WHAT?!?!?! 😭
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/QZdyIjU2CT – 10:12 PM
THIS IS SO IMPRESSIVE LIKE WHAT?!?!?! 😭
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/QZdyIjU2CT – 10:12 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Come for @JezData, stay for the high horns action (🤷♂️ you’ll have to watch the video)
Blazers-Bucks on our Next Gen broadcast now on @ROOTSPORTS_NW pic.twitter.com/xYg4ktOEzm – 10:07 PM
Come for @JezData, stay for the high horns action (🤷♂️ you’ll have to watch the video)
Blazers-Bucks on our Next Gen broadcast now on @ROOTSPORTS_NW pic.twitter.com/xYg4ktOEzm – 10:07 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
MarJon getting some love out in the PNW. 💚 pic.twitter.com/itBggNuXGU – 9:53 PM
MarJon getting some love out in the PNW. 💚 pic.twitter.com/itBggNuXGU – 9:53 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Outstanding basketball by Clippers in between timeouts:
– Got Jackson/Zubac in for Mann/Batum
– Powell draws Sumner 5th
– Kawhi middy
– Thomas miss
– Kawhi to Reggie 3
– Thomas turnover
– Kawhi draws 2 FTs
– Zubac steals Clax
– Kawhi entry to Zu
9-0 Clippers run to take lead. – 9:43 PM
Outstanding basketball by Clippers in between timeouts:
– Got Jackson/Zubac in for Mann/Batum
– Powell draws Sumner 5th
– Kawhi middy
– Thomas miss
– Kawhi to Reggie 3
– Thomas turnover
– Kawhi draws 2 FTs
– Zubac steals Clax
– Kawhi entry to Zu
9-0 Clippers run to take lead. – 9:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Pat Connaughton continues to start for the #Bucks, joining Grayson Allen, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight vs. the #Blazers – 9:38 PM
Pat Connaughton continues to start for the #Bucks, joining Grayson Allen, Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo tonight vs. the #Blazers – 9:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Cam Thomas – 9:35 PM
Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Cam Thomas – 9:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Cam Thomas – 9:34 PM
From @BKN_NETSPR: Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Cam Thomas – 9:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Cam Thomas – 9:34 PM
Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Cam Thomas – 9:34 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Players with back-to-back 40-point games this season:
Giannis 5x
Lillard 3x
Booker 2x
AD
Embiid
LeBron
Steph
Cam Thomas – 9:32 PM
Players with back-to-back 40-point games this season:
Giannis 5x
Lillard 3x
Booker 2x
AD
Embiid
LeBron
Steph
Cam Thomas – 9:32 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Over the last 7 games, the Bucks are averaging 126.6 points per game.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/Xl1X11T7yp – 9:31 PM
Over the last 7 games, the Bucks are averaging 126.6 points per game.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/Xl1X11T7yp – 9:31 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks are averaging 126.6 points per game.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/98ez22Z8bF – 9:27 PM
The Bucks are averaging 126.6 points per game.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/98ez22Z8bF – 9:27 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Khris comes off a season-high 24 points.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/2DY5hKJUoa – 9:04 PM
Khris comes off a season-high 24 points.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/2DY5hKJUoa – 9:04 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis dropped 37 points in 35 minutes to help lift the Bucks over the Blazers, 119-111 on November 21, 2022.
@betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/YgBvU9tsmD – 8:45 PM
Giannis dropped 37 points in 35 minutes to help lift the Bucks over the Blazers, 119-111 on November 21, 2022.
@betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/YgBvU9tsmD – 8:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton warm up prior to #Bucks v. #Blazers pic.twitter.com/64zL6kefRb – 8:32 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo & Khris Middleton warm up prior to #Bucks v. #Blazers pic.twitter.com/64zL6kefRb – 8:32 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Brooklyn lead down to 20-17 with 4 minutes left in opening quarter.
Nets have made 6 of first 7 3s. Or what anyone around Thursday night would call: “Not how the Bucks started.” – 7:55 PM
Brooklyn lead down to 20-17 with 4 minutes left in opening quarter.
Nets have made 6 of first 7 3s. Or what anyone around Thursday night would call: “Not how the Bucks started.” – 7:55 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Sen. Wyden is hosting WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert for a roundtable on Portland’s case for an expansion team. On the panel from the Blazers: GM Joe Cronin, president of business ops Dewayne Hankins, director of planning and strategy Asjha Jones, scouting manager Sheri Sam. pic.twitter.com/t1FZm7JgXZ – 7:44 PM
Sen. Wyden is hosting WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert for a roundtable on Portland’s case for an expansion team. On the panel from the Blazers: GM Joe Cronin, president of business ops Dewayne Hankins, director of planning and strategy Asjha Jones, scouting manager Sheri Sam. pic.twitter.com/t1FZm7JgXZ – 7:44 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 102 points tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/ZbyJutGnkI – 7:01 PM
Will the Bucks score more or less than 102 points tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/ZbyJutGnkI – 7:01 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
To celebrate the 5th year of our iconic Gameday Poster Series, we are running back allll of the amazing designs from the past 4 seasons in limited edition compilations. Secure the 4th one at tonight’s game! Thanks to the incredibly creative PNW community who made this possible. pic.twitter.com/exBqKysUyu – 6:13 PM
To celebrate the 5th year of our iconic Gameday Poster Series, we are running back allll of the amazing designs from the past 4 seasons in limited edition compilations. Secure the 4th one at tonight’s game! Thanks to the incredibly creative PNW community who made this possible. pic.twitter.com/exBqKysUyu – 6:13 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
A winning week at home!!
Plays of the Week presented by @BMO_US!! pic.twitter.com/SbJPh0wcFb – 6:06 PM
A winning week at home!!
Plays of the Week presented by @BMO_US!! pic.twitter.com/SbJPh0wcFb – 6:06 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo @Giannis_An34
Welcome to the #StayFr34ky lab 🥼🔬💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/G1FwgnQuBL – 4:52 PM
Welcome to the #StayFr34ky lab 🥼🔬💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/G1FwgnQuBL – 4:52 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New story: The #Pistons were issued a new date for last week’s game against the #Wizards, which was postponed due to Detroit’s travel issues in Dallas.
Detroit will now face the Wizards on March 7, and as a result, they will play the #Blazers on March 6. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 4:43 PM
New story: The #Pistons were issued a new date for last week’s game against the #Wizards, which was postponed due to Detroit’s travel issues in Dallas.
Detroit will now face the Wizards on March 7, and as a result, they will play the #Blazers on March 6. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 4:43 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks schedule in March has changed.
Here is the release from the team: pic.twitter.com/PbISSFHp8y – 4:19 PM
The Bucks schedule in March has changed.
Here is the release from the team: pic.twitter.com/PbISSFHp8y – 4:19 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
For the second consecutive week, Giannis has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week!!
https://t.co/SefcQeheGH pic.twitter.com/SEvxvNuC8O – 4:06 PM
For the second consecutive week, Giannis has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week!!
https://t.co/SefcQeheGH pic.twitter.com/SEvxvNuC8O – 4:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Wizards @ Pistons game that was postponed last Wednesday has been rescheduled for March 7 at 7 pm. The Blazers @ Pistons game, which was initially scheduled for March 7, has been rescheduled to March 6. – 4:01 PM
The Wizards @ Pistons game that was postponed last Wednesday has been rescheduled for March 7 at 7 pm. The Blazers @ Pistons game, which was initially scheduled for March 7, has been rescheduled to March 6. – 4:01 PM