Bucks vs. Blazers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $4,996,836 per win while the Portland Trail Blazers are spending $5,798,246 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Monday February 6, 2023

Broadcast Info

Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)

NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial

National TV: NBA TV

Home TV: ROOT SPORTS PLUS

Away TV: Bally Sports WI

Home Radio: Rip City Radio 620

Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!