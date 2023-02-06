Cam Thomas joins LeBron James as youngest players to score 44 points in consecutive games

Erik Slater: Asked Cam Thomas about him joining LeBron James as the two youngest players in NBA history to score 44 points in consecutive games: “That’s great company… I’m a Kobe guy though, so if you said Kobe I would’ve been a little more excited.” pic.twitter.com/fIpe96D708
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Kawhi Leonard credited the opponents who have scored 40+ on the Clippers each of the last three games — Giannis, Brunson and Cam Thomas — as “amazing” players but said of the defense: “I think we could buy in a little bit more and try to stop that.” – 11:01 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Cam Thomas had a career-high 47 points, one game after tallying a then career-high 44 points. He and LeBron James are the youngest in #NBA history to have 40 in consecutive games. #Nets – 10:56 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Quite a Cam Thomas note from @ESPNStatsInfo:
“Cam Thomas is the 2nd-youngest player in NBA history with consecutive 40-point games. The only one that did it at a younger age was LeBron James (two different streaks in 2006).” – 10:56 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Brooklyn’s Cam Thomas in three games in February:
🏀 110 points
🏀 10 assists
Cam Thomas in seven games in January:
🏀 67 points
🏀 5 assists
Who needs Kyrie? pic.twitter.com/2C1ALQ0aSw – 10:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Asked Cam Thomas about him joining LeBron James as the two youngest players in NBA history to score 44 points in consecutive games:
“That’s great company… I’m a Kobe guy though, so if you said Kobe I would’ve been a little more excited.” pic.twitter.com/fIpe96D708 – 10:41 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas after finding out he and LeBron are the youngest players in NBA history to score 44 points in consecutive games:
“That’s great company… I’m a Kobe guy though, so if you said Kobe I would’ve been a little more excited.” pic.twitter.com/Lwnh1WeZu3 – 10:39 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Dorian Finney-Smith’s locker has already been updated in the Nets locker room. He will wear #28. Cam Thomas says he’s been familiar with him since around high school. The two are both from Chesapeake, VA. – 10:33 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Cam Thomas over his last 2 games
91 points
31-52 FG (59.6%)
11-16 3P (68.8%)
18-20 FT (90%)
Last 4 games
131 points
44-81 FG (56.8%)
16-28 3P (57.1%)
22-26 FT (88.5%)
Money in the bank! #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/3HUMfx9ySW – 10:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
When told he and LeBron James are the two youngest players to ever score 44 or more in back-to-back games, Thomas said, “For real.” Said it’s an honor to have his name mentioned with him. Jokingly reminds us he’s “a Kobe guy,” but it’s cool to be in LeBron’s company. – 10:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas has a previous relationship from Dorian Finney-Smith. Both are natives of the Chesapeake, Va. area. Said DFS gives them defense, can help them play some small ball. – 10:29 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Cam Thomas’ last 2 games: 91 points on 31-52 shooting. He hit 11 of 16 3-point attempts and went 18-for-20 from the free-throw line. As Nets note, he’s the second youngest player in league history to score 40+ in back-to-back games. LeBron James is the youngest (March/April 2006) – 10:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaugh said Cam Thomas joked the other day that he’s the all-time leading scorer in the Nets’ “stay ready” group. – 10:08 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
40-point games by a Nets guard:
2 — Kyrie Irving this season
2 — Cam Thomas in the last 3 days pic.twitter.com/Mz0TjE4maR – 10:07 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
The only player in NBA history in first two NBA seasons vs Clippers to score more than the 47 points Cam Thomas scored tonight?
Terrence Ross, January 2014 (51 points in Year 2) – 10:07 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Some of #Cavs players were watching the end of the Brooklyn game on their phones before heading to the team bus. Beyond being blown away by Cam Thomas’ huge night, they were fully aware that a Nets loss pushed them into the East’s fourth spot. – 10:04 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Cam Freaking Thomas had 47 points and seven 3-pointers for the Nets tonight Vs the Clippers. @Cam Thomas is the 2nd-youngest player in NBA history with consecutive 40-point games. The only one that did it at a younger age was LeBron James (twice in 2006). @ESPNStatsInfo #lsu pic.twitter.com/6Wz0JmxbCR – 10:00 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Cam Freaking Thomas had 47 points and seven 3-pointers for the Nets tonight Vs the Clippers. @Cam Thomas is the 2nd-youngest player in NBA history with consecutive 40-point games. The only one that did it at a younger age was LeBron James (two different streaks in 2006). pic.twitter.com/hCp6wYtESZ – 10:00 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Cam Thomas scored 47 points in his first start of the season.
That is the most points in a player’s first start of a season since…
Kyrie Irving on Oct. 23, 2019 against the Timberwolves (50 points). – 9:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets fall to the Clippers 124-116. Cam Thomas finishes with 47 as the team played its ass off. Ben Simmons should be back tomorrow. Does Spencer Dinwiddie and DFS join them? Let’s see what Vaughn has to say on the trade, too. Plenty to come. – 9:57 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Either Spencer Dinwiddie or Fred VanVleet is probably gonna be Brooklyn’s starting point guard for the rest of the season, but I really hope they give Cam Thomas a few bench minutes per night to just cook without a veteran PG or Durant on the floor. He’s got something. – 9:56 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Cam Thomas in the loss:
47 PTS
15-29 FG
7-11 3P
Averaging 46 PPG since Kyrie left. pic.twitter.com/Q1XlxNbaHj – 9:56 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Cam Thomas is an absolute beast. He was on fire against the Clippers putting on a show despite the loss.
47 points
15-29 FG
7-11 3P
10-11 FT
4 rebounds
3 assists
Hooper! #NetsWorld – 9:56 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
This game is wild sometimes. Cam Thomas looked unplayable in several of his shifts earlier this year and now he’s about to score 90 on Kawhi and PG – 9:48 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Can Cam Thomas replace Kyrie on the Eastern conference All-Star team? – 9:48 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kawhi go-ahead 3 gives PG/Kawhi duo 50.
Cam Thomas has 47.
Clippers up 1. – 9:47 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas is the first player in Nets franchise history to score 44+ points in consecutive games. – 9:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
I don’t want to overreact to two games but Cam Thomas has had the crowd eating out of his hands the same way they do when KD and Kyrie have (or had) it going. – 9:46 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
List of players to score 44 or more points in two straight games this season:
Anthony Davis
Devin Booker
Cam Thomas – 9:45 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
44 and now 45 points in the last two games. Hopefully LeBron James will enjoy having the NBA scoring record for a little while before Cam Thomas seizes it. – 9:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Thomas has set a new career high with 45 points one game after scoring 44 points. – 9:44 PM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Looking at people who faded Killa Cam Thomas like pic.twitter.com/aaynAAOmft – 9:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The two youngest players to ever post consecutive 40-point games:
LeBron James
Cam Thomas – 9:43 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Wrote last year about Cam Thomas and the education he got from Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. With Irving gone it seems like Thomas is applying what he learned: theathletic.com/3196861/2022/0… – 9:43 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
If I’m Toronto and the Nets offer me Cam Thomas, Claxton, and picks for Siakam, I’m having a long meeting with my execs/coaches about it. – 9:42 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
When Kevin Durant returns he will have to find his role in this offense. It’s Cam Thomas’s team now. – 9:39 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead 107-99. Cam Thomas (21), Nic Claxton (23) and Ed Sumner (27) are your leading scorers tonight. The kids are alright. The way the Nets play hard under Jacque Vaughn. Each passing day shows why he should have been hired as head coach out of the NBA bubble. – 9:37 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Cam Thomas – 9:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Cam Thomas – 9:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Has a guy who has been a fringe rotation player ever dropped 40 in back-to-back games in the history of the NBA?
Pretty insane stuff from Cam Thomas. – 9:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Players to score 40+ points in consecutive games this season:
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Devin Booker
Stephen Curry
Anthony Davis
Joel Embiid
LeBron James
Damian Lillard
Cam Thomas – 9:34 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Cam Thomas (41 points) has recorded 40+ points in consecutive games.
Thomas is the fifth player in the franchise’s NBA history to score 40+ points in consecutive games.
Thomas is the youngest player in franchise history to tally 40+ points in consecutive games. – 9:33 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Are we sure Kyrie really asked for a trade and not that the Nets just needed to move a starting player so they could get more minutes for Cam Thomas? – 9:32 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Cam Thomas has 41. He had 44 the other night.
He has said repeatedly how much Kyrie means to him over the last year. He’s doing his best Kyrie impersonation over these last two games. – 9:32 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Players with back-to-back 40-point games this season:
Giannis 5x
Lillard 3x
Booker 2x
AD
Embiid
LeBron
Steph
Cam Thomas – 9:32 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Back to back 40-point games for Cam Thomas. He counts 41 with 07:55 remaining. LEGEND! #NetsWorld – 9:32 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Cam Thomas can’t be stopped. Clippers are trying to face guard him, but the ball finds him wide open at the top of the key for a three that gives him 41 point and ties the game at 99.
Thomas now with 40 points in back to back games. Unreal. – 9:32 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas is up to 41 points and is 7-for-10 from 3. Game is tied at 99 with 7:54 left. – 9:31 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Cam Thomas is back in to continue his Shai Gilgeous-Alexander challenge: trying to outscore PG and Kawhi by himself.
So far, Thomas is behind 41-36. Kawhi coming back in with 9:32 left. PG still on bench. – 9:29 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Cam Thomas is a future NBA legend. Just build a team around him! #NetsWorld – 9:26 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Cam Thomas was a professional bucket getter in high school. He was a professional bucket getter at LSU. He remains a professional bucket getter in the NBA.
We’ll see how the rest of his game develops, but he will 100% always get buckets. – 9:21 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Luke Kennard didn’t get the buzzer beating 3 off in time.
Clippers thankful for Cam Thomas off floor minutes, lead Brooklyn 91-88 through 3 quarters.
Paul George has 26 points on 9/16 FGs to lead Clippers. Quiet night for Kawhi with 15 points in 25 minutes. – 9:20 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Clippers lead the Nets 91-88. Cam Thomas has 36 points, Sumner has 17. Can Nets pull it off? Would be quite the upset. – 9:19 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Cam Thomas has scored 80 points in his last 7 quarters. pic.twitter.com/n70pf4AHKP – 9:18 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Cam Thomas is shooting stepback 3s from 28 feet out and two Clippers on him. – 9:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Brooklyn leads Clippers 86-83 with 2:21 left in 3rd quarter.
Cam Thomas has 36 points, and in first half, the 3s carried his offense. He has discovered that the Clippers will not guard you on the way to the paint, minimizing the shooting regression.
Gonna be tough on Clips now. – 9:14 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Dru Smith is tied for second on the team with four rebounds in just nine minutes during his team debut. Just fed T.J. Warren to put the Nets up 86-83. James Harden once said Cam Thomas is a better scorer for his age than he was at. He’s up to 36 already. – 9:13 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
What a weekend for Cam Thomas. 44 in a comeback win Saturday, and 36 not even three quarters into this game. – 9:13 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas’ last two games are the two highest-scoring games of his career:
44 points – Saturday vs. Wizards
36 points – tonight vs. Clippers – 9:13 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Last game: Cam Thomas ripped off 44 points on 23 shots in 29 minutes.
Right now: Cam Thomas has 36 points on 17 shots in 27 minutes. – 9:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Clippers are now blitzing and sending two at Cam Thomas. It’s not working. He’s getting to the paint with ease and lighting it up from downtown.
Thomas has 36 points in 28 minutes. He has his two highest scoring nights in consecutive games after scoring 44 against the Wizards. – 9:12 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Last game: Cam Thomas rips off 44 points on 23 shots in 29 minutes.
Right now: Cam Thomas had 36 points on 17 shots in 27 minutes. – 9:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas is lighting it up yet again:
36 points
11/18 from the field
6/8 from three
8/8 from the line
Quite the development. – 9:11 PM
Barbara Barker @meanbarb
Cam Thomas out of his mind. He has 34 points and is 10 for 16 from field and it’s still the third quarter. He had 44 points on Saturday. – 9:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
The two highest-scoring games of Cam Thomas’ career have come in his last two games:
44 points – Saturday night vs. Washington
36 points – tonight vs. L.A. Clippers – 9:11 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas is lighting it up yet again:
34 points
10/16 from the field
6/8 from three
8/8 from the line
Quite the development. – 9:10 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Cam Thomas has 78 points in 56 minutes over his last two games. He’s got 34 with 3:30 left in the 3rd. Call him the Ooni Oven. – 9:10 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Been on this app long enough to know Cam Thomas going to be NBA Twitter’s new favorite player by the end of the week. – 9:10 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Cam Thomas has picked up right where he left off on Saturday. Amazing! – 9:10 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Cam Thomas has scored a game-high 31 points, his second straight game with 30+ points (career-high 44 points on Saturday vs. Washington).
Games with 30+ points – last two games: two
Games with 30+ points – first 101 career games: two – 9:09 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Clippers: Nets trail 74-73 at the 5:45 mark of the third quarter. Cam Thomas is up to 29 points; and Royce O’Neale and Edmond Sumner have 15 apiece. Meanwhile four Clippers starters are in double figures, led by Paul George with 21.
Nets just refuse to go away. – 9:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lakers are listing LeBron James (ankle) as questionable tomorrow against the Thunder on TNT. Anthony Davis and Austin Reqves are probable. – 8:47 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Remarkable numbers for BKN’s Cam Thomas:
In his last 6 quarters, Thomas has 66 points (23-of-35 FG, 9-of-12 3FG, 11-of-12 FT) in 47 minutes
In his two halves (1st half tonight & 2nd half vs. WAS), Thomas has 52 points (18-of-26 FG, 9-of-11 3FG, 7-of-7 FT) in 36 minutes – 8:46 PM
Remarkable numbers for BKN’s Cam Thomas:
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Cam Thomas at halftime vs. the Clippers:
🎯 22 Pts
🎯 5-7 3-PT FG
Another 40-ball loading? 👀 pic.twitter.com/rfzxv3Ig97 – 8:39 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Not a bad point of the season for Cam Thomas to score 44 off the bench and follow it up with a 22-point half.
Not saying Nets are going to trade him, just saying. – 8:34 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers lead Nets 55-53 at halftime.
Marcus Morris Sr.’s ejection came in the middle of a 10-0 Brooklyn run. Cam Thomas has a game-high 22, Royce O’Neale has 15 on all 3s. Thomas also has 5 3s, and Clippers ALSO have 5 3s (18 attempts).
Clippers up because of everything else. – 8:32 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The last game-and-a-half for Cam Thomas: 66 points (23-of-35 shooting, 9-of-12 from deep, 11-of-12 from the stripe. #Nets – 8:32 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The Kyrie Quit On All-Stars
G: James Harden
G: Jaylen Brown
F: Jayson Tatum
F: LeBron James
F: Kevin Durant
Bench
Marcus Smart
Kevin Love
Al Horford
Sources: Team is eyeing Luka Doncic in either the summer of 2023 or 2024 – 8:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Did the Nets win the Kyrie trade just by opening up minutes for Cam Thomas? – 8:31 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
I really wanna see an extended sample of Cam Thomas+four defenders as a primary Brooklyn bench option. He does nothing else but man can he score. – 8:31 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets trail Clippers, 55-53, entering the half. Cam Thomas has 22 points on 7/12 FG, 5/7 3PT. Royce O’Neale is 5/6 from 3PT for 15 PTS. Cam has answered the bell two straight games with Kyrie Irving now gone. Is this for real? Is it sustainable? – 8:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Clippers lead the Nets 55-53. Ed Sumner with a stepback 3 right before the buzzer. Cam Thomas with 22 points on 7-for-12 shooting. He continues to play terrific. Royce with 15 points on five 3s. – 8:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Cam Thomas – coming off a 44-point game – has 22 at the half. #Nets trail 55-53. – 8:31 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas has 22 points on 5/7 shooting from three in the 1st half.
So he’s on pace for consecutive 44-point games. – 8:29 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Nets guard Cam Thomas nailed a career-high five 3-pointers in tonight’s first half en route to a game-high 22 points. @LSUBasketball – 8:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Cam Thomas has buried a career-high five 3-pointers in tonight’s first half en route to a game-high 22 points. – 8:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers have a 41-38 lead over Nets with 6:44 left to play in 1st half. The bench did all the work, but Royce O’Neale is back and has matched Cam Thomas with 4 3s already.
Brooklyn is 5/15 on 2s and 9/15 on 3s, with their only FT generated by a Thomas 4-point play. – 8:15 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
The more you watch Cam Thomas unleashed, the more yesterday’s events make sense. – 8:15 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The biggest winner of the Kyrie Irving trade:
Cam Thomas pic.twitter.com/agOOr13vX9 – 8:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Clippers lead the Nets 29-27. Cam Thomas with 13 points, Royce with nine. Nets were 8-for-12 from 3. – 8:04 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
Cam Thomas is the biggest winner in the Kyrie Irving trade. He has 13 points in the first quarter. Two nights after he dropped 44, he’s trying to drop 50 – 8:02 PM
Kevin Pelton @kpelton
Cam Thomas is sick of people saying the post-Kyrie Irving Nets are made up of Kevin Durant and role players. – 8:01 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas has hit his first four 3s. He’s 8-for-9 from deep in his last two games. Very curious to see his role when KD is back and DFS and SD are here. Nets are going to need his scoring. – 8:00 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Cam Thomas is 2/2 from three to start this one. He’s made 6 of his last 7 from deep. – 7:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Brooklyn leads Clippers 14-7 with 7:15 left in 1st quarter.
The Nets are a jump-shooting team, and they are starting extremely hot with 4 3s in 5 attempts. The only one of those 3s not accompanied by an assist was by Cam Thomas. – 7:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets offense is humming with this unit. Cam Thomas and Edmond Sumner penetrating, Joe Harris and Royce O’Neale spotting up.
Great ball movement. – 7:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Cam Thomas now getting his name announced last in place of Kyrie Irving. Somewhere @Chandler_Rome and @TyBatiste are smiling. – 7:38 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from Barclays. Nets-Clips tips shortly in game one of a back-to-back. Suns tomorrow. Dinwiddie and DFS ain’t here yet. It’s the Cam Thomas show against Kawhi and PG. A win would exceed the number of games won w/out KD during last year’s MCL sprain. Updates to come. – 7:34 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
LeBron says he’s disappointed the Lakers didn’t land Kyrie Irving nj.com/nets/2023/02/l… – 7:05 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
STARTERS 2/6
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Paul George
Terance Mann
BKN
Joe Harris
Royce O’Neale
Nic Claxton
Cam Thomas
Edmond Sumner – 7:02 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Cam Thomas starting for BKN tonight along with Edmund Sumner, Joe Harris, Royce O’Neale and Nic Claxton – 7:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Edmond Sumner and Cam Thomas will start for the Nets tonight against the Clippers. – 7:00 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Focus on body, conditioning has LeBron James on cusp of scoring record nba.nbcsports.com/2023/02/06/foc… – 6:36 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Darvin Ham on the Kyrie trade to Dallas and if he had to talk to LeBron after his tweet and ESPN interview: pic.twitter.com/wdHvKBBdYV – 5:50 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Nike aired this awesome commercial before LeBron James’ first NBA game.
Now, 20 years later, LeBron is on the verge of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring record. pic.twitter.com/NL1VvXJ8x4 – 5:42 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on what atmosphere will be like on LeBron James’ record-setting night compared to other big games. pic.twitter.com/hC4w7quzI4 – 5:28 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron James did not practice and got treatment today, per Darvin Ham. Ham noted LeBron was active in practice from a strategy standpoint.
Ham: “I felt bad about having him out there for 40 minutes the other night. Today was a good day to rest his body and rest his mind.” – 5:26 PM
Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney
Whenever another superteam flails or fizzles or completely implodes, I become that much more impressed by what LeBron, Wade, and Bosh pulled off in Miami. – 5:17 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
It’s going to be a big week in LA, perhaps starting Tuesday with LeBron James’ chase for the NBA scoring title. Here’s what Jason Kidd and Steve Kerr had to say about LeBron’s career:
mavs.com/lebrons-scorin… – 5:11 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Now you can listen AND watch
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson – watch them live now till 7p ET on the @NBA App! 👇
Former guard and Mavs TV analyst @Raymond Felton will join us at 6:20p ET.
Topics: #KyrieIrving #LeBronJames #StephCurry #JaMorant
📱💻📺 https://t.co/L45oiwDWNt pic.twitter.com/PEOj25leBb – 5:07 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ LeBron James did not speak to reporters after today’s practice. LeBron was at practice today, but Lakers coach Darvin Ham said he did not participate. – 4:57 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Deleted the LeBron tweets. Obviously I don’t agree with his messaging but I get why people are annoyed. Apologies. – 4:57 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
With LeBron James on the verge of passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the NBA’s all-time scoring record, @Tim Reynolds looks at what this passing of the torch means for the NBA and the GOAT debate: basketballnews.com/stories/what-l… – 4:52 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on LeBron James’ upcoming scoring record and Russell Westbrook handling trade uncertainty pic.twitter.com/2VB3Qc8i1E – 4:44 PM
Lakers coach Darvin Ham on LeBron James’ upcoming scoring record and Russell Westbrook handling trade uncertainty pic.twitter.com/2VB3Qc8i1E – 4:44 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
“I can’t sit here and say I’m not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent” – LeBron James on the Los Angeles Lakers not landing Kyrie Irving #NBA
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers’ Austin Reaves hopes LeBron James sets the NBA scoring record on a hook shot pic.twitter.com/UwDmtKMfnb – 4:23 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
If the Lakers as currently constructed are healthy, could they win the title?
LeBron: “I believe so.”
pic.twitter.com/TbHC3B1t2Y – 4:12 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
LeBron, AD and Rui working on free throws post-practice pic.twitter.com/XqT1P4H0jj – 4:10 PM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
START one, BENCH one & CUT one 👀
🇺🇸 Kevin Durant
🇸🇮 Luka Doncic
🇺🇸 LeBron James pic.twitter.com/wP2ydb3qLq – 4:05 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron reflects on potentially passing Kareem’s all-time scoring record:
“I’ve never said I wanted to lead the league in scoring … For me to be in the company with such a prominent, dominant force like Kareem was, it’s an honor.” pic.twitter.com/TaNklVzXj4 – 3:57 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
New story: LeBron told @RealMikeWilbon that he was disappointed LAL lost out to DAL for Kyrie. However: “We move on and we finish this season strong, try to get a bid into the postseason, where I feel if we go in healthy, we can compete with anybody.” bit.ly/3DJa1vf – 3:49 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
lebron at 3:01 pm est thursday after the lakers trade for furkan kormaz and nobody else
pic.twitter.com/wBW0E2XXfV – 3:42 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Cam Thomas getting a player of the week nomination the day after the Nets traded Kyrie Irving is pure poetry – 3:32 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
LeBron tells ESPN that he is “disappointed” in Lakers inability to “land such a talented” player.
Indeed I’m told that part of Mavs’ desire to acquire Kyrie Irving, besides what they believe is a strong fit with Doncic, is his proven track record of recruiting star teammates. – 3:18 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
It could be a BIG week for a couple of Cleveland legends: LeBron James and Joe Thomas. Photo: Joshua Gunter, clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/AfLl0K5V3e – 3:01 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Next on NBA Today: LeBron James sits down exclusively with @RealMikeWilbon to talk about breaking Kareem’s scoring record, his reaction to Kyrie being traded to Dallas, and what he’s focused on now. Tune in for the full conversation on @espn. pic.twitter.com/Fi8j9WjylD – 2:37 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron’s Miami era, as told by teammate Shane Battier (from @AP) apnews.com/article/8b86d3… – 2:34 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron’s Los Angeles era, as told by coach Darvin Ham (from @AP) apnews.com/article/b2ed5e… – 2:34 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron’s Cleveland era, as told by teammate Kevin Love (from @AP) apnews.com/article/f988c6… – 2:34 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Active players ahead of Garland on the list include Cedi Osman (590) and Kevin Love (1,096). LeBron James is the franchise leader at 1,251 in 849 games across 11 seasons. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/d… – 1:02 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @lockedonlakers podcast! Kyrie gets traded to the Mavericks. What’s the Lakers’ next move (if any) before the trade deadline? Plus, LeBron seems to have the sads over this. @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/kyr… – 12:24 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post/Hoop Collective joint podcast: @Brian Windhorst I and break down the Kyrie trade that happened and the ones that didn’t; fit in Dallas; LeBron impact; KD impact; much more:
Apple: apple.co/40uXViZ
Spotify: spoti.fi/3YtqsUs – 12:03 PM
Bill Simmons @BillSimmons
This is gonna be a fascinating LeBron week!
latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 11:19 AM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
LeBron opened up about wishing he could do normal things. pic.twitter.com/aEJvtxWcuY – 10:53 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Name a player who has had four better teammates than Kyrie Irving:
LeBron. KD. Harden. Luka. – 1:37 AM
