Live stream: Cavaliers 66, Wizards 46

The Cleveland Cavaliers (33-22) play against the Washington Wizards (24-28) at Capital One Arena
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Monday February 6, 2023
Cleveland Cavaliers 66, Washington Wizards 46 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
WATCH OUTTT. 🫣
📺 #CavsWizards on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/jsz7ezLWle – 8:08 PM
WATCH OUTTT. 🫣
📺 #CavsWizards on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/jsz7ezLWle – 8:08 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
at the half.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/SQK6YtXgDF – 8:07 PM
at the half.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/SQK6YtXgDF – 8:07 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
For those wondering after he wasn’t at Nets-Wizards the other night: Kevin Durant is at Barclays Center tonight as Nets take on Clippers. – 8:07 PM
For those wondering after he wasn’t at Nets-Wizards the other night: Kevin Durant is at Barclays Center tonight as Nets take on Clippers. – 8:07 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Halftime: Cavaliers 66, Wizards 46
Porzingis: 15 pts., 6 rebs.
Allen: 16 pts., 2 rebs., 1 assts.
FG%: Cavaliers 63%, Wizards 46%
3-pointers: Cavaliers 5/13, Wizards 1/14 – 8:06 PM
Halftime: Cavaliers 66, Wizards 46
Porzingis: 15 pts., 6 rebs.
Allen: 16 pts., 2 rebs., 1 assts.
FG%: Cavaliers 63%, Wizards 46%
3-pointers: Cavaliers 5/13, Wizards 1/14 – 8:06 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
KP on cleanup 👀
flight of the week x @NATCA ✈️ pic.twitter.com/yee9q2hBT9 – 8:05 PM
KP on cleanup 👀
flight of the week x @NATCA ✈️ pic.twitter.com/yee9q2hBT9 – 8:05 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
It’s only halftime and all five #Cavs starters are already in double figures. Jarrett Allen leads the way with 16 points on 8 of 9 shooting and lots of dunks. – 8:04 PM
It’s only halftime and all five #Cavs starters are already in double figures. Jarrett Allen leads the way with 16 points on 8 of 9 shooting and lots of dunks. – 8:04 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs have built a 20-point lead at halftime, as they lead the Wizards 66-46. They are sharing the ball well with 15 assists on 27 made shots, and they have 36 points in the paint.
Jarrett Allen leads the Cavs with 16 points. – 8:04 PM
#Cavs have built a 20-point lead at halftime, as they lead the Wizards 66-46. They are sharing the ball well with 15 assists on 27 made shots, and they have 36 points in the paint.
Jarrett Allen leads the Cavs with 16 points. – 8:04 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards trail the Cleveland Cavaliers at halftime.
#DCAboveAll 46
#LetEmKnow 66
Kristaps Porzingis leads the team with 15. – 8:03 PM
The Washington Wizards trail the Cleveland Cavaliers at halftime.
#DCAboveAll 46
#LetEmKnow 66
Kristaps Porzingis leads the team with 15. – 8:03 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Halftime: Cavs 66, Wizards 46
Porzingis has 15p, which is not nearly enough to make up for his team’s defense.
All five Cleveland starters in double figures, Cavs are shooting 62.8% from the field. Allen has 16p – 8:03 PM
Halftime: Cavs 66, Wizards 46
Porzingis has 15p, which is not nearly enough to make up for his team’s defense.
All five Cleveland starters in double figures, Cavs are shooting 62.8% from the field. Allen has 16p – 8:03 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards go into halftime down 20 points to the Cavs – 66-46. Not enough offense for Wiz, Cavs are shooting 62.8%. – 8:02 PM
The Wizards go into halftime down 20 points to the Cavs – 66-46. Not enough offense for Wiz, Cavs are shooting 62.8%. – 8:02 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Isaac Okoro – coming off a season-high last night – has 12 points in the first half. He is really playing well offensively.
This story from early October inside Isaac’s summer of offense feels pretty relevant right about now again 👀 theathletic.com/3647451/2022/1… – 8:02 PM
#Cavs Isaac Okoro – coming off a season-high last night – has 12 points in the first half. He is really playing well offensively.
This story from early October inside Isaac’s summer of offense feels pretty relevant right about now again 👀 theathletic.com/3647451/2022/1… – 8:02 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro with his third straight game in double figures. It’s the first time he has done that all year. And it’s the first time since Dec. 2021. – 8:02 PM
#Cavs Isaac Okoro with his third straight game in double figures. It’s the first time he has done that all year. And it’s the first time since Dec. 2021. – 8:02 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
I cannot believe the Cavs were only a 1-point favorite prior to the news that Bradley Beal would be out, Vegas messed up that one
Cleveland up 57-35 late in the first half – 7:52 PM
I cannot believe the Cavs were only a 1-point favorite prior to the news that Bradley Beal would be out, Vegas messed up that one
Cleveland up 57-35 late in the first half – 7:52 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Isaac Okoro with a reliable 3-point shot pic.twitter.com/H3ljZjinKt – 7:51 PM
#Cavs Isaac Okoro with a reliable 3-point shot pic.twitter.com/H3ljZjinKt – 7:51 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are now down 20 points to the Cavs in the 2nd quarter. – 7:51 PM
The Wizards are now down 20 points to the Cavs in the 2nd quarter. – 7:51 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Monte Morris to Kristaps Porzingis for the slam. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/FCtJUd64Ss – 7:50 PM
Monte Morris to Kristaps Porzingis for the slam. #DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/FCtJUd64Ss – 7:50 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Along with getting obliterated by #Cavs in the paint, the Wizards are a chilly 1 of 10 from 3-point range. That seems like a pretty abysmal combination. For them anyway. – 7:50 PM
Along with getting obliterated by #Cavs in the paint, the Wizards are a chilly 1 of 10 from 3-point range. That seems like a pretty abysmal combination. For them anyway. – 7:50 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Wizards trail Cavs 31-47, 8:08 Q2. Washington has to keep pace with the scoring Cleveland can put up. – 7:46 PM
Wizards trail Cavs 31-47, 8:08 Q2. Washington has to keep pace with the scoring Cleveland can put up. – 7:46 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs in the paint – 28
Wizards in the paint – 12
That’s what they call interior domination. – 7:46 PM
#Cavs in the paint – 28
Wizards in the paint – 12
That’s what they call interior domination. – 7:46 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Will Barton is getting some rare minute with Bradley Beal out and already has 6 pts in 3 minutes. – 7:42 PM
Will Barton is getting some rare minute with Bradley Beal out and already has 6 pts in 3 minutes. – 7:42 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
12 minutes in.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/MUkXzvqu3z – 7:38 PM
12 minutes in.
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/MUkXzvqu3z – 7:38 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Cavs lead the Wizards 37-25 after one. Wiz shot 52.6% FG, but are down 12 because they have 6 turnovers. – 7:36 PM
Cavs lead the Wizards 37-25 after one. Wiz shot 52.6% FG, but are down 12 because they have 6 turnovers. – 7:36 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
After one, the Wizards trail the Cavs 37-25. Wiz need to clean up the turnovers, they’ve got 6 already. – 7:36 PM
After one, the Wizards trail the Cavs 37-25. Wiz need to clean up the turnovers, they’ve got 6 already. – 7:36 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
Great first quarter for the #Cavs against the Wizards. Solid defensively and forcing turnovers, and passing well on the offensive end to find good looks. They have 9 assists on 15 made shots. Cavs lead 37-25 at the end of the first quarter. – 7:36 PM
Great first quarter for the #Cavs against the Wizards. Solid defensively and forcing turnovers, and passing well on the offensive end to find good looks. They have 9 assists on 15 made shots. Cavs lead 37-25 at the end of the first quarter. – 7:36 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Washington Wizards trail the Cleveland Cavaliers after 1 quarter.
#DCAboveAll 25
#LetEmKnow 37
Kristaps Porzingis leads the team with 6 points. – 7:35 PM
The Washington Wizards trail the Cleveland Cavaliers after 1 quarter.
#DCAboveAll 25
#LetEmKnow 37
Kristaps Porzingis leads the team with 6 points. – 7:35 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
same arena, different sport 🏟️
#DCFamily x @Capitals pic.twitter.com/4IapszX5qL – 7:32 PM
same arena, different sport 🏟️
#DCFamily x @Capitals pic.twitter.com/4IapszX5qL – 7:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
the spacing + the reverse layup 🤌✨
📺 #CavsWizards on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/76LzYR45LK – 7:31 PM
the spacing + the reverse layup 🤌✨
📺 #CavsWizards on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/76LzYR45LK – 7:31 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Asked #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff if he thought about sitting Donovan Mitchell on 2nd night of a back-to-back, with him still working his way back from a groin injury. Bickerstaff said the two spoke about where Mitchell is right now. Sitting out never came up from Mitchell. – 7:29 PM
Asked #Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff if he thought about sitting Donovan Mitchell on 2nd night of a back-to-back, with him still working his way back from a groin injury. Bickerstaff said the two spoke about where Mitchell is right now. Sitting out never came up from Mitchell. – 7:29 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija with a left hand finish at the rim that was contested by Dean Wade – 7:24 PM
Deni Avdija with a left hand finish at the rim that was contested by Dean Wade – 7:24 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rual Neto gets a tribute video from the Wizards in his return to Capital One Arena, now with the Cavs. – 7:20 PM
Rual Neto gets a tribute video from the Wizards in his return to Capital One Arena, now with the Cavs. – 7:20 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Raul Neto appreciation vid in the first quarter here of Wiz-Cavs. They even did the wolf sound for him! – 7:20 PM
Raul Neto appreciation vid in the first quarter here of Wiz-Cavs. They even did the wolf sound for him! – 7:20 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards just aired a tribute video for Raul Neto, who is now with the Cavaliers. – 7:20 PM
The Wizards just aired a tribute video for Raul Neto, who is now with the Cavaliers. – 7:20 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
With Bradley Beal out, Jordan Goodwin is about to check in with 6:38 remaining in the first quarter. – 7:19 PM
With Bradley Beal out, Jordan Goodwin is about to check in with 6:38 remaining in the first quarter. – 7:19 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
cash in on your luck by downloading the Chick-fil-A app for a free reward 🎁
#DCAboveAll | #ad x @ChickfilA – 7:16 PM
cash in on your luck by downloading the Chick-fil-A app for a free reward 🎁
#DCAboveAll | #ad x @ChickfilA – 7:16 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Deni Avdija gets the difficult defensive assignment against Donovan Mitchell who starts 3-3 for 7 points in the first 3 minutes – 7:15 PM
Deni Avdija gets the difficult defensive assignment against Donovan Mitchell who starts 3-3 for 7 points in the first 3 minutes – 7:15 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
go time ⏰
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/EezV7CAQZk – 7:07 PM
go time ⏰
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/EezV7CAQZk – 7:07 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
The television homes of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Guardians, Columbus Blue Jackets and Columbus Crew returned to the live TV streaming service Monday after a three-year absence. cleveland.com/entertainment/… – 7:05 PM
The television homes of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Guardians, Columbus Blue Jackets and Columbus Crew returned to the live TV streaming service Monday after a three-year absence. cleveland.com/entertainment/… – 7:05 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Go time.
📺 #CavsWizards on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/ayjpNPXYoJ – 7:01 PM
Go time.
📺 #CavsWizards on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/ayjpNPXYoJ – 7:01 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
Isaac Okoro coming up on the @BallySportsCLE pre-game show!
Fun chat about the ‘who gets to the gym first’ competition they’ve got brewing… 😏 – 6:43 PM
Isaac Okoro coming up on the @BallySportsCLE pre-game show!
Fun chat about the ‘who gets to the gym first’ competition they’ve got brewing… 😏 – 6:43 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 6:41 PM
The Washington Wizards’ starters tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers:
PG: Monté Morris
SG: Corey Kispert
SF: Deni Avdija
PF: Kristaps Porziņģis
C: Daniel Gafford – 6:41 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
our @MedStarHealth Starting 5 tonight against the Cavs ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KIDrH8E7H0 – 6:41 PM
our @MedStarHealth Starting 5 tonight against the Cavs ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KIDrH8E7H0 – 6:41 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Trade is official. Kyrie Irving will wear No. 2 for the Mavs, a number worn by Jason Kidd among others in franchise history. Irving wore No. 2 with the Cavaliers. – 6:18 PM
Trade is official. Kyrie Irving will wear No. 2 for the Mavs, a number worn by Jason Kidd among others in franchise history. Irving wore No. 2 with the Cavaliers. – 6:18 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Markieff Morris holds career averages of 10.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists over 742 games (377 starts) with Phoenix, Washington, Oklahoma City, Detroit, the L.A. Lakers, Miami and Brooklyn.
Morris will wear #13 for the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/nrNSkSIYFf – 6:17 PM
Markieff Morris holds career averages of 10.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists over 742 games (377 starts) with Phoenix, Washington, Oklahoma City, Detroit, the L.A. Lakers, Miami and Brooklyn.
Morris will wear #13 for the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/nrNSkSIYFf – 6:17 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
First Five for #CavsWizards! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/7tkep0Ua5j – 6:17 PM
First Five for #CavsWizards! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/7tkep0Ua5j – 6:17 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Kyrie Irving is an eight-time All-Star, a three-time All-NBA selection and helped the Cavaliers to an NBA Championship in 2016.
Irving is one of seven players averaging 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in 2022-23.
Irving will wear #2 for the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/f1nWy12Vjf – 6:16 PM
Kyrie Irving is an eight-time All-Star, a three-time All-NBA selection and helped the Cavaliers to an NBA Championship in 2016.
Irving is one of seven players averaging 27.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game in 2022-23.
Irving will wear #2 for the Mavericks. pic.twitter.com/f1nWy12Vjf – 6:16 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Bradley Beal will not play tonight because of left foot soreness, the Wizards announced. He joins Kyle Kuzma (left ankle sprain) as out for tonight’s game against Cleveland. – 6:11 PM
Bradley Beal will not play tonight because of left foot soreness, the Wizards announced. He joins Kyle Kuzma (left ankle sprain) as out for tonight’s game against Cleveland. – 6:11 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs say that Caris LeVert is active tonight against the Wizards. – 6:10 PM
#Cavs say that Caris LeVert is active tonight against the Wizards. – 6:10 PM
Chris Miller @cmillsnbcs
Both Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Bradley Beal (foot) are OUT vs. Cavs. – 6:10 PM
Both Kyle Kuzma (ankle) and Bradley Beal (foot) are OUT vs. Cavs. – 6:10 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Wizards say Bradley Beal (left foot soreness) will not play tonight vs. Cleveland. – 6:10 PM
Wizards say Bradley Beal (left foot soreness) will not play tonight vs. Cleveland. – 6:10 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
gotta suit up before we suit up 👔
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/1Fc2aviEuH – 5:56 PM
gotta suit up before we suit up 👔
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/1Fc2aviEuH – 5:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn has not talked to Kyrie Irving since the trade talk came down. He’s talked to KD about the Wizards game. – 5:51 PM
Jacque Vaughn has not talked to Kyrie Irving since the trade talk came down. He’s talked to KD about the Wizards game. – 5:51 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Monochromatic Monday
@stockx | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/jtGkKp887q – 5:40 PM
Monochromatic Monday
@stockx | #Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/jtGkKp887q – 5:40 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier: Are Miami Heat back in the Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal game? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:37 PM
From earlier: Are Miami Heat back in the Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal game? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:37 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Caris LeVert (hamstring) WILL PLAY tonight against the Wizards. – 5:33 PM
#Cavs Caris LeVert (hamstring) WILL PLAY tonight against the Wizards. – 5:33 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Bradley Beal is a gametime decision tonight against the Cavs, per Wes Unseld Jr. – 5:24 PM
Bradley Beal is a gametime decision tonight against the Cavs, per Wes Unseld Jr. – 5:24 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. when asked about Kyle Kuzma’s absence because of a sprained left ankle: “I don’t foresee it lingering too long.”
Kuzma will not play tonight and is considered “day to day,” Unseld said. – 5:22 PM
Wes Unseld Jr. when asked about Kyle Kuzma’s absence because of a sprained left ankle: “I don’t foresee it lingering too long.”
Kuzma will not play tonight and is considered “day to day,” Unseld said. – 5:22 PM
Ava Wallace @avarwallace
Bradley Beal will be a game-time decision tonight vs. the Cavs with left foot soreness. – 5:20 PM
Bradley Beal will be a game-time decision tonight vs. the Cavs with left foot soreness. – 5:20 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
As we prepared for Caribbean Heritage Night tonight, we visited with Bocchit Edmond, the Ambassador of the Republic of Haiti.
Watch as he walks us through the history of Haiti ⬇️
#BlackHistoryMonth | @StackwellCap pic.twitter.com/E8pFN4KDZY – 5:16 PM
As we prepared for Caribbean Heritage Night tonight, we visited with Bocchit Edmond, the Ambassador of the Republic of Haiti.
Watch as he walks us through the history of Haiti ⬇️
#BlackHistoryMonth | @StackwellCap pic.twitter.com/E8pFN4KDZY – 5:16 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New story: The #Pistons were issued a new date for last week’s game against the #Wizards, which was postponed due to Detroit’s travel issues in Dallas.
Detroit will now face the Wizards on March 7, and as a result, they will play the #Blazers on March 6. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 4:43 PM
New story: The #Pistons were issued a new date for last week’s game against the #Wizards, which was postponed due to Detroit’s travel issues in Dallas.
Detroit will now face the Wizards on March 7, and as a result, they will play the #Blazers on March 6. detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 4:43 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Trade Deadline overshadowing this ridiculous banker by Corey Kispert on the weekend. pic.twitter.com/bkIpvAMZka – 4:42 PM
Trade Deadline overshadowing this ridiculous banker by Corey Kispert on the weekend. pic.twitter.com/bkIpvAMZka – 4:42 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Wizards @ Pistons game that was postponed last Wednesday has been rescheduled for March 7 at 7 pm. The Blazers @ Pistons game, which was initially scheduled for March 7, has been rescheduled to March 6. – 4:01 PM
The Wizards @ Pistons game that was postponed last Wednesday has been rescheduled for March 7 at 7 pm. The Blazers @ Pistons game, which was initially scheduled for March 7, has been rescheduled to March 6. – 4:01 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
I’ll be on @team980 with @CraigHoffman coming up at 4 pm to talk some Wizards. Listen in… – 3:56 PM
I’ll be on @team980 with @CraigHoffman coming up at 4 pm to talk some Wizards. Listen in… – 3:56 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Schedule update: Our postponed game vs. Detroit has been rescheduled to March 7th at 7 PM.
Our March 6th game vs. Milwaukee has been moved to March 5th at 7:30 PM.
More info ⬇️
nba.com/wizards/news/w… – 3:53 PM
Schedule update: Our postponed game vs. Detroit has been rescheduled to March 7th at 7 PM.
Our March 6th game vs. Milwaukee has been moved to March 5th at 7:30 PM.
More info ⬇️
nba.com/wizards/news/w… – 3:53 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards-Pistons game in Detroit on Feb. 1 that was postponed has been rescheduled for March 7, the NBA announced. The Bucks-Wizards in Washington game originally scheduled for March 6 has been moved to March 5. The Wizards will play four games in five nights from March 4-8. – 3:50 PM
The Wizards-Pistons game in Detroit on Feb. 1 that was postponed has been rescheduled for March 7, the NBA announced. The Bucks-Wizards in Washington game originally scheduled for March 6 has been moved to March 5. The Wizards will play four games in five nights from March 4-8. – 3:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks have had their schedule affected by the postponed #Pistons – #Wizards game back on Feb. 1.
Bucks now play the #Wizards in WAS on March 5.
They have a home-road back-to-back vs. the #76ers at Fiserv Forum on March 4.
They previously were going WAS-ORL March 6-7. – 3:49 PM
The #Bucks have had their schedule affected by the postponed #Pistons – #Wizards game back on Feb. 1.
Bucks now play the #Wizards in WAS on March 5.
They have a home-road back-to-back vs. the #76ers at Fiserv Forum on March 4.
They previously were going WAS-ORL March 6-7. – 3:49 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The #Pistons-#Wizards game from Feb. 1 has been moved to March 7 at 7 p.m., and the previously scheduled #Pistons-#Blazers game on March 7 has been moved to March 6. pic.twitter.com/M2uOs3SDDU – 3:48 PM
The #Pistons-#Wizards game from Feb. 1 has been moved to March 7 at 7 p.m., and the previously scheduled #Pistons-#Blazers game on March 7 has been moved to March 6. pic.twitter.com/M2uOs3SDDU – 3:48 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards-Pistons game postponed due to weather has been rescheduled for March 7 in Detroit.
The Wizards’ game against the Bucks set for March 6 will now be played a day earlier on March 5. – 3:47 PM
The Wizards-Pistons game postponed due to weather has been rescheduled for March 7 in Detroit.
The Wizards’ game against the Bucks set for March 6 will now be played a day earlier on March 5. – 3:47 PM
Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma
The goal post always moves depending on who you are! Never need validation from anyone! – 3:36 PM
The goal post always moves depending on who you are! Never need validation from anyone! – 3:36 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland was one of the nominees for Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. – 3:33 PM
#Cavs Darius Garland was one of the nominees for Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. – 3:33 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
It could be a BIG week for a couple of Cleveland legends: LeBron James and Joe Thomas. Photo: Joshua Gunter, clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/AfLl0K5V3e – 3:01 PM
It could be a BIG week for a couple of Cleveland legends: LeBron James and Joe Thomas. Photo: Joshua Gunter, clevelanddotcom #Cavs pic.twitter.com/AfLl0K5V3e – 3:01 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I am heading to Capital One Arena to cover the Washington Wizards v Cleveland Cavaliers.
Appreciate the peeps that followed along for my Capital City Go-Go coverage! 🫡 – 2:45 PM
I am heading to Capital One Arena to cover the Washington Wizards v Cleveland Cavaliers.
Appreciate the peeps that followed along for my Capital City Go-Go coverage! 🫡 – 2:45 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The @CapitalCityGoGo get the win over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants 126-123 and move to (11-7).
Jules Bernard 29
Vernon Carey Jr 23
Devon Dotson 22
Kris Dunn 19
Davion Mintz 19
Makur Maker 8p 8Reb
Total team win
(@deemintz1 my pick for Beat of the Night = MVP) Dagger game-winning 3! pic.twitter.com/V8fPe4ehm1 – 2:38 PM
The @CapitalCityGoGo get the win over the Fort Wayne Mad Ants 126-123 and move to (11-7).
Jules Bernard 29
Vernon Carey Jr 23
Devon Dotson 22
Kris Dunn 19
Davion Mintz 19
Makur Maker 8p 8Reb
Total team win
(@deemintz1 my pick for Beat of the Night = MVP) Dagger game-winning 3! pic.twitter.com/V8fPe4ehm1 – 2:38 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
LeBron’s Cleveland era, as told by teammate Kevin Love (from @AP) apnews.com/article/f988c6… – 2:34 PM
LeBron’s Cleveland era, as told by teammate Kevin Love (from @AP) apnews.com/article/f988c6… – 2:34 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go lead the Fort Wayne Mad Ants after 3 quarters, 96-93. Vernon Carey Jr leads all scorers with 21 points. – 2:02 PM
The Capital City Go-Go lead the Fort Wayne Mad Ants after 3 quarters, 96-93. Vernon Carey Jr leads all scorers with 21 points. – 2:02 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
White Air Forces 🤝 @Kevin Love
👕 Drip or Drown presented by @MichelobULTRA
#Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/xyq5lU4q2B – 1:36 PM
White Air Forces 🤝 @Kevin Love
👕 Drip or Drown presented by @MichelobULTRA
#Ad | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/xyq5lU4q2B – 1:36 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
The Capital City Go-Go trail the Fort Wayne Mad Ants at halftime 61-67.
Vernon Carey Jr and Devon Dotson each lead the team with 11 points. Jules Bernard has 10. – 1:24 PM
The Capital City Go-Go trail the Fort Wayne Mad Ants at halftime 61-67.
Vernon Carey Jr and Devon Dotson each lead the team with 11 points. Jules Bernard has 10. – 1:24 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Active players ahead of Garland on the list include Cedi Osman (590) and Kevin Love (1,096). LeBron James is the franchise leader at 1,251 in 849 games across 11 seasons. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/d… – 1:02 PM
Active players ahead of Garland on the list include Cedi Osman (590) and Kevin Love (1,096). LeBron James is the franchise leader at 1,251 in 849 games across 11 seasons. cleveland.com/cavs/2023/02/d… – 1:02 PM